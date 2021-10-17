Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. Nieuw in versie 7.3 is onder meer dat Macrium Reflect nu gebruikmaakt van een eigen taakplanner en niet langer meer die van Windows zelf. In deze uitgave is verder nog het volgende probleem verholpen:

Update For Windows 11 The rescue media now correctly automatically assigns drive letter 'C' to the Windows 11 system drive.

The rescue media now correctly identifies and labels Windows 11 for 'Fix Boot Problems' and 'ReDeploy'.

If this issue affects you then please create fresh rescue media after updating. Server Plus Updates The Mailbox Restore wizard could sometimes crash if the backed-up Exchange database contained corrupt or invalid binary data structures. This has been resolved.

On Exchange 2013 or later, filtering by date could cause some emails to not be shown, even if they were inside the date range selected. This has been resolved.

Several error messages have been made more accurate.

It is no longer possible to get the Mailbox Restore wizard into an inconsistent state by clicking on controls while the wizard is restoring or loading folders. Rescue Media The Rescue Media Wizard would not be able to add user-provided drivers if a more up-to-date version of the same driver was available in the Windows driver store. This has been resolved. Retention Warning The backup completion warning, when the retention purge deletes all backups prior to running the backup, wasn't being suppressed if the retention rules were explicitly set to retain 1 Full. This has been resolved. Various Various minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.