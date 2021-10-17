Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Macrium Reflect 7.3.6284

Macrium Reflect logo (75 pix) Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. Nieuw in versie 7.3 is onder meer dat Macrium Reflect nu gebruikmaakt van een eigen taakplanner en niet langer meer die van Windows zelf. In deze uitgave is verder nog het volgende probleem verholpen:

Update For Windows 11
  • The rescue media now correctly automatically assigns drive letter 'C' to the Windows 11 system drive.
  • The rescue media now correctly identifies and labels Windows 11 for 'Fix Boot Problems' and 'ReDeploy'.
    If this issue affects you then please create fresh rescue media after updating.
Server Plus Updates
  • The Mailbox Restore wizard could sometimes crash if the backed-up Exchange database contained corrupt or invalid binary data structures. This has been resolved.
  • On Exchange 2013 or later, filtering by date could cause some emails to not be shown, even if they were inside the date range selected. This has been resolved.
  • Several error messages have been made more accurate.
  • It is no longer possible to get the Mailbox Restore wizard into an inconsistent state by clicking on controls while the wizard is restoring or loading folders.
Rescue Media
  • The Rescue Media Wizard would not be able to add user-provided drivers if a more up-to-date version of the same driver was available in the Windows driver store. This has been resolved.
Retention Warning
  • The backup completion warning, when the retention purge deletes all backups prior to running the backup, wasn't being suppressed if the retention rules were explicitly set to retain 1 Full. This has been resolved.
Various
  • Various minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.

Versienummer 7.3.6284
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Paramount Software
Download https://www.macrium.com/products/home
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-10-2021 • 05:55

17-10-2021 • 05:55

Bron: Paramount Software

Update-historie

05-03 Macrium Reflect 8.0.6635 5
02-03 Macrium Reflect 8.0.6621 4
16-02 Macrium Reflect 8.0.6584 14
07-02 Macrium Reflect 8.0.6560 8
19-11 Macrium Reflect 8.0.6392 9
06-11 Macrium Reflect 8.0.6353 1
17-10 Macrium Reflect 7.3.6284 17
05-'21 Macrium Reflect 7.3.5925 7
03-'21 Macrium Reflect 7.3.5758 14
03-'21 Macrium Reflect 7.3.5672 0
Meer historie

Macrium Reflect

Reacties (17)

+1BazerK
17 oktober 2021 08:20
Waarom blijft men bij Tweakers 'hangen' op versie 7, terwijl 8 allang uit is?
Of anders gezegd, begrijp niet helemaal dat er een v7 en v8 geupdate wordt (bij Macrium)
+1Chrisvanv
@BazerK17 oktober 2021 08:36
V7 heeft een freeware optie, V8 is enkel betaald. Ik gebruik 7 ook nog steeds met grote tevredenheid.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Chrisvanv op 17 oktober 2021 08:38]

+1nicolaasjan
@Chrisvanv17 oktober 2021 09:04
V8 is enkel betaald.
Weet je dat heel zeker?

Ik download altijd de offline installatie bestanden met deze directe links:

Voor versie 7:
https://updates.macrium.c...&type=4&arch=1&redirect=Y

Voor versie 8:
https://updates.macrium.c...&type=0&arch=1&redirect=Y

(voor de 32bit versie, verander in de URL &arch=1 in &arch=0

Echter hier staat onder "Learn more":
Before you jump straight to the free option, why not check out Reflect 8 Home? Our 30-day trial of Reflect 8 Home is the ideal way to explore what we have to offer with absolutely no risk. If for whatever reason you decide it isn’t right for you, any backups you create during the trial will still be accessible as the software reverts to Reflect Free 8. Risk free backup software that just works!
cc @Drobanir

[Reactie gewijzigd door nicolaasjan op 17 oktober 2021 14:15]

+1Wildfire
@nicolaasjan17 oktober 2021 10:27
De evaluatie-versie zet zichzelf om in de gratis editie na 30 dagen. Uit de downloadopties blijkt dat niet omdat je daar enkel de evaluatie-versie en de betaalde versie ziet, maar in de tekst eronder zie je staan dat de evaluatie-versie na 30 dagen automatisch naar de gratis versie wordt omgezet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wildfire op 17 oktober 2021 10:29]

0nicolaasjan
@Wildfire17 oktober 2021 10:31
Ja, ik heb mijn post zojuist gewijzigd, nog voordat ik de jouwe las.
0Chrisvanv
@Wildfire18 oktober 2021 11:14
Oh, dat wist ik niet! Thanx!
+1Wildfire
@Chrisvanv17 oktober 2021 10:25
Versie 8 heeft ook gewoon een freeware optie hoor. De evaluatie-versie zet zichzelf om in de gratis editie na 30 dagen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wildfire op 17 oktober 2021 10:29]

0BazerK
@Chrisvanv17 oktober 2021 08:43
:Y) tnx.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BazerK op 17 oktober 2021 08:44]

+1nicolaasjan
17 oktober 2021 12:05
Als je goed zoekt, is er zelfs een free versie van 8.0.6161!
Directe link naar de offline installer:
https://download.macrium....eflect_setup_free_x64.exe

Screenshot1.
Screenshot2.

[Edit]
Link hier gevonden.
De aloude MajorGeeks website linkt hier ook naar.
https://www.majorgeeks.co...reflect_free_edition.html

[Reactie gewijzigd door nicolaasjan op 17 oktober 2021 14:25]

+1Wildfire
@nicolaasjan18 oktober 2021 12:43
Je kunt ook gewoon de trial installeren, na 30 dagen zet die zichzelf om in de gratis versie.
0nicolaasjan
@Wildfire18 oktober 2021 16:57
Dat is nu de derde keer dat je hetzelfde post.
Ik heb het gister al opgenoemd...
0Wildfire
@nicolaasjan18 oktober 2021 18:13
Ja, één of hooguit twee keer was genoeg, sorry.
+1nicolaasjan
@Wildfire18 oktober 2021 18:56
Geeft niet hoor.

Ik wilde alleen onthullen dat er dus - weliswaar verstopt - ook nog een free versie 8 bestaat, in tegenstelling tot wat velen denken. ;)
+1OMEGA_ReD
17 oktober 2021 11:36
Ik heb veel verschillende soorten disk tools geprobeerd:
Acronis
Paragon
Aomei
Minitool
EaseUS

Maar de enige boot disk tool die echt altijd werkt is Paragon. Zelfs op servers met disk/raid controllers werkt Paragon. Enige dingetje is dat de scherm resolutie soms te klein is waardoor dingen buiten beeld vallen. Daarnaast is de prijs ook wat aan de hoge kant.
+1Tourmaline
@OMEGA_ReD17 oktober 2021 15:01
Aomei werkt bij mij ook altijd. Lees op het web berichten over Acronis en problemen.

Toch is Acronis een erg populaire tool.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tourmaline op 17 oktober 2021 15:02]

+1Timelord
17 oktober 2021 20:30
Ik gebruik het al jaren. Werkt fantastisch.
0nicolaasjan
17 oktober 2021 10:56
Nu ben ik alleen nog op zoek naar een directe downloadlink naar de offline versie 8...
Ik heb een hekel aan web-installers.

[Edit]
Heb hem gevonden:
https://updates.macrium.c...&type=0&arch=1&redirect=Y
type=
0 Home,
1 Standard,
2 Pro,
3 Server,
4 Free (echter 4 download versie 7 i.p.v. 8 )

arch=
0 32bit.
1 64bit

[Reactie gewijzigd door nicolaasjan op 17 oktober 2021 11:10]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

