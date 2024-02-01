Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast deA gratis versie zijn er betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. Paramount Software is inmiddels gestopt met de gratis versie en een licentie kost 42 euro per jaar. De laatste versie van de gratis uitgave kan hier nog worden gedownload. In versie 8.1.7847 zijn de problemen veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General Support for DirectStorage has now been added to our MRVDP, MRVHDX and MRVMDK file-system filter drivers.

If multiple backup destinations exist for the same unavailable network share, then Reflect will now only attempt to login once when populating the Existing Backups view. This speeds up population execution.

Reflect Uninstall was not cleaning up all viBoot services. This has been resolved. Rescue Media Drive X: backup destinations in Windows will now get automatically remapped to the newly assigned PE drive in the rescue media.

The Rescue Media option to automatically restart after a backup was incorrectly defaulted to restart. This has been resolved.

The Rescue Media startup splash screen was not localized. This is now resolved.

When running in the Rescue Media, CHKDSK would report that MBR volumes were in-use. This has been resolved.

The existing Existing Backups view wasn't honoring the 'selected' checkbox when copying the settings from Windows. This has been resolved. Various Various other minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.