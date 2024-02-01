Software-update: Macrium Reflect Home 8.1.7847

Macrium Reflect logo (75 pix) Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast deA gratis versie zijn er betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. Paramount Software is inmiddels gestopt met de gratis versie en een licentie kost 42 euro per jaar. De laatste versie van de gratis uitgave kan hier nog worden gedownload. In versie 8.1.7847 zijn de problemen veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General
  • Support for DirectStorage has now been added to our MRVDP, MRVHDX and MRVMDK file-system filter drivers.
  • If multiple backup destinations exist for the same unavailable network share, then Reflect will now only attempt to login once when populating the Existing Backups view. This speeds up population execution.
  • Reflect Uninstall was not cleaning up all viBoot services. This has been resolved.
Rescue Media
  • Drive X: backup destinations in Windows will now get automatically remapped to the newly assigned PE drive in the rescue media.
  • The Rescue Media option to automatically restart after a backup was incorrectly defaulted to restart. This has been resolved.
  • The Rescue Media startup splash screen was not localized. This is now resolved.
  • When running in the Rescue Media, CHKDSK would report that MBR volumes were in-use. This has been resolved.
  • The existing Existing Backups view wasn't honoring the 'selected' checkbox when copying the settings from Windows. This has been resolved.
Various
  • Various other minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.

Macrium Reflect

Versienummer 8.1.7847
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Paramount Software
Download https://www.macrium.com/products/home
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

01-02-2024
submitter: BazerK

01-02-2024 • 07:09

23

Submitter: BazerK

Bron: Paramount Software

Macrium Reflect

Reacties (23)

jpsch 1 februari 2024 07:53
Wil best voor image software betalen, maar dan niet per pc en een abonnement per jaar. Het is maar voor thuisgebruik.
Kees-Jan @jpsch1 februari 2024 09:11
kijk even naar de link achter de tekst kan hier...

(https://download.macrium....eflect_setup_free_x64.exe)

is versie 8.0.7783

[Reactie gewijzigd door Kees-Jan op 22 juli 2024 19:44]

badkuipzeiler @Kees-Jan1 februari 2024 09:20
Is dit wel een free versie 8? mijn backup via macrium loopt op een oudere pc nog wel door, maar op een nieuwe pc weigert de software om door te gaan zonder een abonnement. is deze versie een oplossing voor dat probleem ?
Kees-Jan @badkuipzeiler1 februari 2024 09:27
Yep, is gewoon de FREE version, staat ook in de Help->About...

Afgelopen tijd diverse malen gebruikt bij de inrichting van m'n nieuwe Desktop.
De Windows system/boot disk C: diverse malen verplaatst van HD naar SSD naar PCI M2 drive.
Zonder problemen of restricties.
badkuipzeiler @Kees-Jan1 februari 2024 09:53
Had ik, ik denk twee maanden geleden, ook geïnstalleerd maar na een week of vier begon die versie te zeuren over een abonnement. Als dat bij deze versie niet het geval is moet ik er nog eens naar kijken.
jpsch @Kees-Jan1 februari 2024 19:36
Weet ik, en er zijn meer gratis mogelijkheden. Maar nog niet zolang gelden gaf je 60 euro uit en had je een programma dat die dan geldende Windows versie me ging voor het handjevol computers dat je gebruikte. Het lijkt wel of ze niet aan de consument willen leveren.
BazerK @jpsch1 februari 2024 09:35
Begrijp deze opmerking niet helemaal.
Je kan voor de one time purchase kiezen , die geeft je alle updates die bij deze versie (v8) horen.
Alleen de support bij problemen houdt na een jaar op.
De one time purchase is wat prijzig, maar in de twaekers vermeldingen over updates, in het verleden, is het vaak aangevgeven dat er bij Black Friday sales de Macrium Reflect Home voor de helft van de prijs te koop is. Ben met deze software, komende van Norton Ghost, zeer tevreden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BazerK op 22 juli 2024 19:44]

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@BazerK1 februari 2024 10:39
Je kan voor de one time purchase kiezen , die geeft je alle updates die bij deze versie (v8) horen.
Je zegt het zelf indirect al: updates die bij deze versie horen. Eens in de zoveel tijd wordt die versie verhoogd waarna je opnieuw kan betalen wil je security updates, bugfixes en nieuwe features (zoals ondersteuning voor bv nieuwe Windows technieken) ontvangen. Je betaalt in dat geval nog steeds periodiek. Het is bovendien technisch gezien lang niet altijd nodig of goed te verdedigen wanneer een major versienummer wordt verhoogd. Het wordt soms gebruikt om nieuwe omzet te genereren. Dat zie je bij meerdere bedrijven.
BazerK @Bor1 februari 2024 10:49
Klopt , je blijft bij versie 8. Maar je betaald niet per jaar, zoals jpsch stelde.
Een eventuele upgrade naar v9 is niet vastgelegd op 1 jaar is mijn ervaring met v7 -->v8.
Voor v8 krijg je (gratis) alle updates die bij je betaalde v8 horen.
En support...een lifetime registratie is simpelweg geen goed verdien model.

Edit: met een toekomstige upgrade naar v9 zal je, als geregistreerd gebruiker, een korting krijgen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BazerK op 22 juli 2024 19:44]

jpsch @BazerK1 februari 2024 19:49
Die korting moet je maar zien, zelf nooit een aanbieding gehad van Novabackup of DriveImage als geregistreerde gebruiker. Huidige pakketten zijn veel te duur geworden, kun je beter de Windows versie gebruiken (wat extra schijven kopen) of iets onder Linux. Ik ben geen enterprise.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@jpsch1 februari 2024 09:11
Dan is dit geen product voor jou. De leverancier biedt geen "pay once" licenties meer helaas. Ook de gratis variant wordt niet meer aangeboden en bestaande installaties kunnen niet meer updaten. Ik zie daardoor steeds minder mensen om mij heen die deze applicatie nog gebruiken. Helaas zijn er ook niet super veel goede alternatieven.
da_PSI @Bor1 februari 2024 10:02
Ik gebruik regelmatig software van EaseUS omdat deze lifetime licenses hebben. Zelf heb ik partition manager gekocht in 2009 en krijg gewoon updates. Ook datarecovery wizard van ze werkt best prima, ook hier heb je gewoon nog een lifetime license.

Ze hebben ook een support chat, welke snel reageert op vragen. (sleutel is gelocked op de PC, maar ff een chat starten en het is weer geinstalleerd op de nieuwe PC)
JosSchaars @jpsch1 februari 2024 09:33
Al jaren een uiterst tevreden gebruiker. Het is meermaals een echte redding geweest om oude exemplaren van bestanden terug te halen.

Heb de Workstation licentie op 19-5-2021 verlengd en daarna enkel de melding gekregen dat de support is geëindigd. Maar zojuist wel weer kunnen updaten, naar versie 8.1.7847. :)
ironx @jpsch1 februari 2024 09:42
Wacht op een deal ala Black Friday.
Kan je (naar mijn mening heel goedkoop) een 'one time purchase' ipv een 'anual purchasse' doen. Krijg je alle updates voor de 8.x versie.
Alleen als je wil upgraden naar een nieuwe major versie (van 8 naar 9) zal je een vergoeding moeten betalen. Zelf ook gedaan van versie 7 naar 8.
Banath 1 februari 2024 08:51
Even opletten, versie 7 is nog steeds te vinden is wel gratis voor thuis gebruik!
badkuipzeiler @Banath1 februari 2024 09:10
waar vind ik versie 7. probeer nu veeam overigens, lukt nog niet helemaal zoals ik wil maar lijkt ook een goede oplossing. suggesties voor een betere oplossing zijn welkom.
mbovenka @badkuipzeiler1 februari 2024 10:03
Voor gewone backups gebruik ik al een aantal jaar Aomei Backupper: https://www.aomeitech.com/aomei-backupper.html. De Standard versie is gratis. Ze proberen wel redelijk fanatiek je hun betaalde versie aan te smeren, dus daar moet je even op letten ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door mbovenka op 22 juli 2024 19:44]

UniPer @badkuipzeiler1 februari 2024 10:03
Deze (versie 7.3.6391) is hier beschikbaar: https://updates.macrium.com/reflect/v7/reflectdlfull.exe

[Reactie gewijzigd door UniPer op 22 juli 2024 19:44]

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Banath1 februari 2024 10:31
Versie 7 is nog steeds te vinden is wel gratis voor thuis gebruik!
Versie 7 krijgt geen updates meer waardoor je risico loopt het slachtoffer te worden van bugs en security lekken.
The_Doman @Banath1 februari 2024 14:05
Macrium Reflect FREE Edition 8.0.7783 is ook nog steeds te vinden.
Inderdaad geen verdere updates/support meer maar deze blijft gewoon werken.
En het risico van security lekken bij Image tools zal echt wel meevallen.
Cees Swagerman 1 februari 2024 13:12
Heb je Hasleo https://www.easyuefi.com/...re/backup-suite-free.html al eens geprobeerd?
Het is gratis, ziet er goed uit en het maken van een Image gaat heel gemakkelijk, daarbij kun je ook incrementele backups maken. Maar eerlijk gezegd heb ik nog nooit een Image hoeven terugzetten, dus of dat goed werkt weet ik niet.
1DMKIIN
@Cees Swagerman1 februari 2024 20:12
Maar eerlijk gezegd heb ik nog nooit een Image hoeven terugzetten, dus of dat goed werkt weet ik niet.
Zoek de potentiële kroniek van een aangekondigde 'pech onderweg' ... ;)
passer 1 februari 2024 20:13
Dit geldt ook, zoals da_PSI ook al zei voor de (gratis versie) van EaseUs: ook incrimenteel, ook gescheduled, ook... - 'k heb het al enkele jaren naar alle tevredenheid in gebruik.

