Software-update: Macrium Reflect Home 8.1.7909

Macrium Reflect logo (75 pix) Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect Home uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of complete harde schijf worden gemaakt. Hiermee kan een beschadigde Windowsinstallatie worden hersteld, maar het is ook mogelijk om de diskimage aan het systeem te koppelen en er zo individuele bestanden eruit te halen. Voorheen was er ook een gratis uitvoering, maar Paramount Software is daar eind december 2023 mee gestopt. Een licentie kost 42 euro per jaar. De laatste gratis uitgave kan hier nog worden gedownload. In versie 8.1.7909 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General
  • When preparing a backup completion email, Reflect could crash when querying disk information. This has been resolved.
  • Reflect could crash while loading in the Rescue environment. This has been resolved.
  • On rare occasions, Reflect may crash while in Backup Creation Wizard. This has been resolved.
  • Some customers have reported a Reflect crash during Clone operation. This has been resolved.
  • The macrium_restore.xml file could remain on the system if the Rescue Media boot menu build operation is cancelled during a system restore process. This has been resolved.
Rescue Media
  • Imaging exFAT file systems using the rescue media could result in a 'Backup aborted! - Volume Bitmap is NULL' failure error. This has been resolved
Various
  • Various other minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.

Macrium Reflect

Versienummer 8.1.7909
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Paramount Software
Download https://www.macrium.com/products/home
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 11-03-2024 22:13
35 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

11-03-2024 • 22:13

35

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Paramount Software

Reacties (35)

Roel1966 11 maart 2024 23:24
Toevallig voor een aantal dagen terug weer eens Macrium Reflect gedownload en dan helaas erachter kwam dat er nu alleen nog een trial versie van 30 dagen is. Maar eerder wel goede ervaringen ermee opgedaan echter nu de laatste keer helaas niet meer.

Wilde dus een kopie van een Windows 11 M.2 ssd in een laptop maken naar een nieuwe M.2 ssd in een externe M.2 behuizing via USB-C. Kopieren op zich ging verder prima echter de nieuwe M.2 ssd werd dus niet herkent als bootable device. Het lag dus niet aan die nieuwe M.2 ssd want ik kon er wel een verse Windows 11 installatie op zetten.
ernstoud @Roel196611 maart 2024 23:35
Je hebt waarschijnlijk een UEFI systeem. Heb je wel ook de 100 Mb. EFI partitie aangemaakt en ook overgezet? En hopelijk verschijnt hij dan in bootmanager.

Zo niet even zoeken op YT, zat filmpjes hoe je hem bootable krijgt en herkend in de BIOS Setup.

Ik had hetzelfde laatst. Kwam steeds in de UEFI shell, heb daar maar een startup.nsh gemaakt die bootmanager start. Werkt ook.
Roel1966 @ernstoud11 maart 2024 23:44
Je hebt waarschijnlijk een UEFI systeem. Heb je wel ook de 100 Mb. EFI partitie aangemaakt en ook overgezet? En hopelijk verschijnt hij dan in bootmanager.
Yep, heb alle partities handmatig omgezet naar de nieuwe ssd inclusief ook die 100 Mb EFI partitie. Was daar al van eerder bekend mee dus daar lag het verder niet aan. De ssd starte dan ook wel op en het Windows logo verscheen, rondje bleef cirkelen en daarna blue sceen vreemd genoeg.
Orky Rulez @Roel196612 maart 2024 09:03
Mja ik heb overlaatst wel zonder problemen mijn windows boot kunnen overzetten (waar ik Macrium trouwens heel handig voor vind). Eerst alle partitities 1:1 overzetten en nadien de main vergroten
Roel1966 @Orky Rulez12 maart 2024 19:33
Voorheen ging dit wel altijd prima met Macrium Reflect daarom dat ik ook nu weer voor Macrium gekozen had. Ook wel omdat je via Macrium gemakkelijk de main vergroten kan wat ik nu dan ook weer gedaan had omdat de 'oude' ssd 128 GB en de nieuwe 500 GB.

In 1ste instantie zag ik dan dat de interne ssd versleuteld was via Bitlocker toen ik de 1ste kopie gemaakt had en dacht dat dit de rede was. Echter ook nadat ik Bitlocker eraf gehaald had en de ssd had ontsleuteld lukte het ook niet bij de 2de keer.

Enigste wat ik mij kan voorstellen is dat het toch te maken had met de laptop zelf en misschien Windows 11 gekoppeld was aan een specifieke ssd. Alhoewel de ssd een simpele doorsnee generieke Sandisk ssd is maar ik bedenk mij wel dat het een s-ata ssd is. De ssd die er nu in zit is een NVME ssd en misschien dat daar ergens het probleem zit.
Orky Rulez @Roel196612 maart 2024 22:42
Mja voorheen ben ik met Macrium ook van een sata naar een nvme gegaan zonder probs. Mogelijk dat Bitlocker het probleem is? Daar eindigt mijn kunde
Roel1966 @Orky Rulez12 maart 2024 22:56
Nou, ik heb zelf voorheen ook idd met Macrium zelfs kopien gemaakt van harddisk naar ssd wat ook altijd prima ging. En tja wat Bitlocker betreft dacht ik eerst ook dat daar het probleem zou zitten, maar zoals ik al schreef lukte het ook niet nadat ik Bitlocker verwijderd had.

Gekke blijft ook wel dat ik dus wel gewoon een verse installatie kon doen op die nieuwe ssd die nu perfect werkt, alleen wel dan een stuk meer werk.
Probook8979 11 maart 2024 23:02
Het is niet meer gratis toch.
pcfreak1997 @Probook897911 maart 2024 23:09
De home versie wel
ernstoud @pcfreak199711 maart 2024 23:13
Nee. Er is geen gratis versie meer. De Home versie kost USD 79.99 of USD 49.99 per jaar:

https://www.macrium.com/products/home

Vandaar de link in het artikel naar de laatste nog gratis versie. Is iets ouder (8.0.7783).

[Reactie gewijzigd door ernstoud op 22 juli 2024 14:37]

Roel1966 @ernstoud11 maart 2024 23:19
Ze hebben het omgezet naar een trialversie van 30 dagen.
ernstoud @Roel196611 maart 2024 23:24
Ja, leuk voor backup software. Wil je restoren; eerst betalen!
Roel1966 @ernstoud11 maart 2024 23:29
Ah misschien dat daarom het 1 op 1 kopieren niet lukte.
nutty @Roel196612 maart 2024 00:11
https://www.majorgeeks.co...reflect_free_edition.html
ernstoud @nutty12 maart 2024 12:16
Die wordt ook genoemd aan het eind van het artikel. Zoals ik al zei; oudere versie.
JorisM @nutty12 maart 2024 12:29
Die is van 12/01/2023, en ondertussen al behoorlijk oud en achterhaald.
Er zijn in de tussentijd al behoorlijk veel updates uitgekomen die o.a. crashes door wijzigingen in Windows 10 / 11 en wijzigingen in de Windows PE oplossen.

Als je de oude versie gebruikt voor het eenmalig simpelweg clonen van je HD's zal het best nog goed kunnen werken, maar ga je van de uitgebreide functies gebruik maken of ga je het automatiseren dan loop je geheid tegen problemen aan.
pcfreak1997 @ernstoud11 maart 2024 23:13
Ah check weer wat geleerd
JorisM @ernstoud12 maart 2024 11:51
Ze hebben elk jaar op Black Friday 50% (of meer) kortingsactie. Is zeker de moeite waard om tot die tijd te wachten en het dan aan te schaffen.
CPV @Probook897912 maart 2024 13:09
Klopt, ik kreeg in mijn Free versie de melding dat het support gestopt werd. Begin feb. nog de laatste update gedownload.
Ik ben er wel zeer tevreden mee.
Theo_de_Ripper 12 maart 2024 01:26
Het is die 40 of 45 euro per jaar meer dan waard vind ik.
JorisM @Theo_de_Ripper12 maart 2024 12:21
Eens.

Het biedt mij de snelheid en zekerheid die ik van een pakket als dit verwacht. Zeker omdat andere pakketten van andere grote namen me in het verleden in de steek hebben gelaten, of over zijn gegaan op absurd dure abonnementsmodellen, of waar je zwaar inlevert op features als je voor een goedkopere optie kiest.
Theo_de_Ripper @JorisM12 maart 2024 12:26
Ja klopt. Dit stuk software kun je op vertrouwen. Het werkt gewoon zoals het hoort. Het is je redder in nood dus daar heb ik wel geld voor over. Ik heb dit gekocht met Black Friday vorig jaar en toen was het 28 of 30 euro :-)
aileron 12 maart 2024 07:25
Ik had een week voordat versie 8 uitkwam versie 7 gekocht.
Mail gestuurd dat ik het wel erg vervelend vond en kreeg daarna een voucher van 5%. Beetje erg karig.

Ik gebruik macrium sowieso niet meer sinds ik over ben gestapt naar Linux.

Maar het is commercieel bedrijf dat gewoon keihard knaken wil verdienen. Een paar ongelukkige klanten deert ze niet. Hou daar rekening mee wanneer je deze software koopt. Ook ben ik er sinds m'n overstap naar Linux achter dat de backups die ik heb gemaakt in een proprietary formaat van macrium zelf staan en alleen te openen zijn met macrium zelf.
JorisM @aileron12 maart 2024 12:17
Ik had op 1 december 2020 de Home (versie 7) met perpetual license gekocht voor 26 euro (helft van de oorspronkelijke prijs). Vlak daarna kwam versie 8 uit.
Macrium kondigde voor de release van versie 8 op Twitter aan dat mensen die nog een lopende licentie van versie 7 hadden voor een bepaalde tijd gratis nog een upgrade naar versie 8 konden krijgen.
Misschien viel je buiten die actie?

Support van Macrium vind ik er goed btw. Altijd binnen een dag reactie gehad en ze denken met je mee als je een probleem bij ze meldt of ergens tegen aan loopt. Soms zelfs ook na de support periode als het een eenvoudige vraag is.
Natuurlijk is het een commercieel bedrijf dat geld aan je wil verdienen, maar de prijzen van hun software zijn zeker gezien de features en de hoge mate dat je dingen zelf in kunt stellen, en snelheid waarmee de backups gemaakt & terug gezet worden niet echt bijzonder hoog.

Dat de backups in een proprietary formaat gemaakt worden heeft er o.a. mee te maken dat ze compacter opgeslagen kunnen worden, en dat backups van verschillende dagen heel efficiënt met elkaar gemerged kunnen worden wat weer opslagruimte bespaart.
Daarnaast kun je de backups ook als bootable image gebruiken in je VM, dus in die zin zijn ze wel portable / interoperabel.

Als je kijkt wat de concurrentie biedt is er m.i. geen ander pakket verkijgbaar wat zoveel features biedt voor zo'n prijs. Dat het Windows only is (en niet open source) is op zich jammer, maar door de focus alleen daar op te leggen hebben ze wel een product wat echt uitblinkt en goed onderhouden wordt i.pv. alles half-half en bugs die niet opgelost worden.
Bose321 12 maart 2024 11:33
Ik ben overgestapt naar Veeam. Daar kan je nog een gratis versie van proberen, en heel makkelijk keys aanvragen via een programma. Hele goede ervaringen mee, en een hele grote groep op Reddit met positieve verhalen. Ik ben iig over. Dat hetzelfde in mijn mening voor de normale backups. Grote voordeel is dat je ook naar S3 kan backuppen (weet niet of Macirum dat al kan), en ook B2.
nutty 12 maart 2024 00:11
Hier staat nog de (laatste) gratis versie:
https://www.majorgeeks.co...reflect_free_edition.html
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@nutty12 maart 2024 08:10
Dat is een oude niet meer ondersteunde en niet meer gepatchte versie. Eventuele bugs of erger; security gaten, worden niet meer gerepareerd.
nutty @Bor12 maart 2024 08:36
Gebruik hem al jaren zonder problemen.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@nutty12 maart 2024 08:40
Jaren? v8.0.7783 welke jouw link aanbiedt is van december 2023.
nutty @Bor12 maart 2024 12:02
Jazeker de free versie is er al jaren.
Een sterk overdreven reactie overigens van jou. Bugs en support is echt niet zo boeiend. Er werd al jaren gewerkt aan deze (zoveelste geupdate) laatste versie, dus behalve als iemand een nogal onorthodox scenario gebruikt om een image te maken, ga jij geen problemen krijgen (en dan nog is die kans erg klein), en kun je het, zoals ik met veel plezier doe, probleemloos gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door nutty op 22 juli 2024 14:37]

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@nutty12 maart 2024 12:13
De free versie is er zoals al aangegeven officieel niet meer. Bugs zijn zeker boeiend. Zo zijn er de laatste tijd breaking bugs verholpen en security lekken gedicht. Je wilt, zeker met een backup oplossing, er zo zeker mogelijk van zijn dat de backup goed en te restoren is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 22 juli 2024 14:37]

JorisM @nutty12 maart 2024 12:38
Bugs zijn, voor jou dan althans, niet zo boeiend en daar is mee te leven of een workaround voor te verzinnen. Wel kan er door die bugs de integriteit en betrouwbaarheid van de backup(routine) aangetast worden.

Daarnaast zijn er sinds deze laatse versie een aantal security (CVE, waaronder deze) patches uitgekomen waarbij het aan te raden is om toch de laatste versie te gebruiken.

edit: niet lopende zinnen gefixt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JorisM op 22 juli 2024 14:37]

Aldy @Bor12 maart 2024 11:52
Jaren? v8.0.7783 welke jouw link aanbiedt is van december 2023
Dat is een oude niet meer ondersteunde en niet meer gepatchte versie. Eventuele bugs of erger; security gaten, worden niet meer gerepareerd.
Oud en niet meer ondersteund?
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Aldy12 maart 2024 11:57
Ja, die versie is outdated en wordt niet meer ondersteund. Macrium is gestopt met de gratis versies en voert een ''latest" version support policy. Je kan deze versie zonder betalen niet meer updaten. Let wel; we hebben het hier over de free versie.

Betaal je wel dan is er geen enkele reden om deze versie te kiezen boven de meest recente.
ernstoud 11 maart 2024 23:25
De zinsnede "Naast deA gratis versie zijn" moet wel uit dit artikel lijkt me.

