Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect Home uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of complete harde schijf worden gemaakt. Hiermee kan een beschadigde Windowsinstallatie worden hersteld, maar het is ook mogelijk om de diskimage aan het systeem te koppelen en er zo individuele bestanden eruit te halen. Voorheen was er ook een gratis uitvoering, maar Paramount Software is daar eind december 2023 mee gestopt. Een licentie kost 42 euro per jaar. De laatste gratis uitgave kan hier nog worden gedownload. In versie 8.1.7909 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General When preparing a backup completion email, Reflect could crash when querying disk information. This has been resolved.

Reflect could crash while loading in the Rescue environment. This has been resolved.

On rare occasions, Reflect may crash while in Backup Creation Wizard. This has been resolved.

Some customers have reported a Reflect crash during Clone operation. This has been resolved.

The macrium_restore.xml file could remain on the system if the Rescue Media boot menu build operation is cancelled during a system restore process. This has been resolved. Rescue Media Imaging exFAT file systems using the rescue media could result in a 'Backup aborted! - Volume Bitmap is NULL' failure error. This has been resolved Various Various other minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.