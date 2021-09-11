Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Windows 11 Insider Preview 22454 (dev) / 22000.184 (beta)

Windows 10 logo (75 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe testversies van Windows 11 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 22454 in het Dev-kanaal en 22000.184 voor mensen in het Beta-kanaal. Deze update kan overigens last hebben van een niet reagerend startmenu en taakbalk, maar daar is inmiddels een oplossing voor. Windows 11 bevat onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk, widgets, een nieuwe Windows Store, verbeteringen voor gebruik met meerdere schermen en ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6E. De changelog voor de Windows 11 Insider Preview uit het Dev-kanaal ziet er als volgt uit:

Announcing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22454

REMINDER: Build numbers are higher in the Dev Channel than the Windows 11 preview builds in the Beta Channel because we’ve moved the Dev Channel back to receiving builds from our active development branch (RS_PRERELEASE). This means the builds released to the Dev Channel no longer match the Windows 11 experience that will be released to customers on October 5th. The desktop watermark you see at the lower right corner of your desktop is normal for these pre-release builds.

Changes and Improvements

  • Right-clicking on Recycle Bin on the desktop now uses the new modern context menu
  • Added an option when right clicking a network share in File Explorer to pin it to Quick Access without having to click Show more options.
  • We have begun releasing an updated version of the Korean IME with adjustments made based on Windows Insider feedback. We believe this will provide a more reliable input experience for Korean on Windows 11. The updated version of the Korean IME follows the new visual design of Windows 11 with acrylic in the candidate window, a new selection visual, and dark mode support. It also improves improved performance and compatibility. The updated Korean IME is rolling out to a subset of Insiders in the Dev Channel first, to help us quickly identify issues that may impact performance and reliability. Over time, it will roll out to everyone in the Dev Channel. Please file feedback via Feedback Hub under Input and Language > Text Input.
Fixes

[General]

  • We fixed the issue that was causing PCs with Windows Defender Application Guard (WDAG) enabled to bugcheck continuously. PCs with WDAG enabled should now receive Build 22454.

[Start]

  • Windows Terminal is listed again when right-clicking on the Start button (Win + X).
  • Narrator should announce the Start launch more reliably now.

[Taskbar]

  • The Desktops flyout should now dismiss properly for Narrator users when scanning with item navigation across the Task View button.
  • Fixed an issue where the preview thumbnails for Desktops were not rendering correctly for certain aspect ratios.
  • Fixed a rounding issue that was making the volume icon tooltip show the wrong number in some cases.
  • The input indicator, Quick Settings, and notification center icon tooltips will no longer display behind the flyouts when they’re open.
  • Addressed an underlying issue that was resulting in the volume icon in the Taskbar displaying sound was muted when that was not the case.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the Taskbar to unexpectedly get stuck on top of full screen applications, such as PowerPoint presentations, after interacting with the Taskbar previews.
  • Taskbar icons should no longer flicker when you mouse over them while using a contrast theme.
  • Fixed an issue where app icons would occasionally unexpectedly animate onto the Taskbar from somewhere other than from below.
  • Shift + Click on an app icon in the Taskbar to launch a new instance of that app (for apps that support multiple instances) is now working again.
  • Did some work to address an issue where app icons could get stuck in an alert state in the Taskbar even if the app in question was closed.

[Input]

  • Fixed an issue that was causing the text candidates to not appear after the first time the handwriting panel was invoked.
  • Mitigated a stutter in the animation when tapping a text field to invoke the touch keyboard.
  • Fixed a bug that was causing clipboard history to not render for some people.
  • Displaying 3rd party IME icons in the input indicator should be more reliable now.
  • Addressed an explorer.exe crash that could happen when changing window focus while using the touch keyboard.
  • Fixed an issue for people who’d opted into the previous version of the Japanese IME that was causing certain games to crash.
  • Fixed an issue where the tip for voice typing when using the touch keyboard wouldn’t be connected to the microphone button.
  • Addressed an issue where the touch keyboard could get into a state where the key labels would be invisible due to the wrong background color being used.
  • Mitigated an issue that was leading to the touch keyboard settings flyout having white on white text sometimes.
  • Did some work to address an issue where interacting with the expressive input button in the touch keyboard could result in the candidate area having a broken layout.

[File Explorer]

  • Improved the reliability of context menu invocation.
  • Mitigated a couple of issues that were causing leaks when using File Explorer.
  • The context menu will now not immediately dismiss when the option to open things with a single-click is enabled in File Explorer.
  • If you press F11 to full screen File Explorer, then use Win + Shift + Left/Right to change what screen the window is displaying on, pressing F11 again will no longer jump the window back to the original screen.

[Settings]

  • Mitigated an issue when typing with certain 3rd party IMEs into the search box in Settings that could result in the candidate window being rendered elsewhere on-screen (not attached to the search box) and/or characters inserted into the search box not displaying.
  • We did some work to help address an issue that was making the Windows Insider Program page in Settings appear blank sometimes.
  • The mouse pointers under Accessibility > Mouse pointer and touch are no longer invisible for Arabic and Hebrew display languages.
  • System > Storage > Show more categories > Other should no longer always say it’s managed by group policy even when it isn’t.
  • Added some links to “Find my device” in Settings to help you learn more about the privacy resources.
  • Start time and end time pickers under Focus Assist > During these times are now visible when focus is set while using a contrast theme.
  • Addressed a crash that could happen when using Sound Settings.
  • Fixed an issue with the volume slider in Quick Settings that was causing the volume to sometimes to save at a slightly different level than what was actually set.

[Logging in and Authentication]

  • Fixed a crash that could happen when the network icon updated states on the login screen.

[Windowing]

  • Made a change to address an issue where title bar options including close, minimize and maximize where not appearing as expected in certain apps when moving the mouse to top of the screen while the app was maximized.

[Other]

  • Improved icon rendering for certain apps in the Search hover flyout.
  • Addressed an issue that was causing overlapping text in the Share window for certain languages.
  • Made some performance improvements when switching to the Details tab of Task Manager.
  • If the Windows Security app is open when switching to dark mode, the UI elements should respond better now and not have unreadable text.
  • If there are a large number of exclusions listed under Virus and Threat Protection in the Windows Security app, it will now display a progress indicator when loading them.
  • Fixed some text clipping in the Windows Security app when using the option in Accessibility Settings to increase the text size.
  • Mitigated an issue that was causing the WM_CTLCOLORSTATIC message used in certain apps to be ignored, so the colors in some places wouldn’t appear correctly.
  • Fixed a leak when the desktop background was set to a slideshow, impacting performance over time until explorer.exe was restarted.
  • Mitigated an issue that was causing some PCs to bugcheck while in modern standby.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing slower Wi-Fi speeds after enabling Hyper-V and creating an External V-Switch.
  • When animations are disabled in the system, there should no longer be a fade animation in UWP apps like Settings or the Feedback Hub when transitioning from the splash screen to the app content.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the active development branch may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11 after general availability on October 5th.

Known issues

[General]

  • We’re working on a fix for an issue that is causing some Surface Pro X’s to bugcheck with a WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR.

[Start]

  • In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press Win + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.
  • System is missing when right-clicking on the Start button (Win + X).

[Taskbar]

  • The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.
  • We’re investigating an issue in this build where app icons in the Taskbar are getting cut off by the “show hidden icons” button and aren’t centered.

[Search]

  • After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.
  • Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box.

[File Explorer]

  • If you right click files in OneDrive locations in File Explorer, the context menu will unexpectedly dismiss when you hover over entries that open sub-menus, such as “Open with.”

[Widgets]

  • The widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again.
  • Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or Win + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors.

[Windows Sandbox]

  • We’re investigating an issue in which Windows Sandbox may not launch for some Insiders after upgrading to this build.

[Microsoft Store]

  • We continue to work to improve search relevance in the Store.

[Windows Subsystem for Linx (WSL) & Hyper-V]

  • [ADDED 9/10] We’re investigating reports of both WSL2 and Hyper-V not working on this build on ARM64 PCs such as the Surface Pro X.

Windows 11 start menu

Versienummer 22454 (dev) / 22000.184 (beta)
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://insider.windows.com/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

11-09-2021 • 17:07
78

11-09-2021 • 17:07

78

Submitter: il_mostro

Bron: Microsoft

+1Cowamundo
11 september 2021 21:39
Zijn ze nog van plan om die verschrikkelijke “show more” optie uit het RMB menu te halen en gewoon weer alle functies beschikbaar te stellen?
+2hlps1
@Cowamundo11 september 2021 22:24
Nee, ik ben bang van niet. Microsoft heeft nieuwe API’s gemaakt om de entries in het context menu (rechter muisknop) te registreren zodat ze beter gegroepeerd staan per applicatie en niet zo door elkaar staan zoals in Win10 en oudere versies. Het oude menu kan niet zo maar aan het einde van het nieuwe worden gezet, want ze worden op totaal verschillende manieren gerenderd. De enige manier om er vanaf te komen is om alle programma’s die die menu entries registreren de nieuwe API’s te laten gebruiken. Dan worden de entries vanzelf naar het nieuwe menu verplaatst. Dus over een tijdje zal het oude menu vanzelf verdwijnen. Helaas zullen er altijd (oude) applicaties zijn die niet meer worden onderhouden. Hier een artikel van MS over het nieuwe context menu:
https://blogs.windows.com...are-dialog-in-windows-11/
+1WoutervOorschot
@hlps112 september 2021 14:00
En die api’s werken blijkbaar ook tot windows 7 terug, programma’s zijn dus al heel lang blijkbaar ‘oud’ bezig. Ik vind het fijn dat het nu fatsoenlijk georganiseerd is, hopen dat 7zip snel updated, de enige die ik veel gebruik uit het contextmenu.
0Loller1

@hlps113 september 2021 09:51
Die "nieuwe" API werd - wel te verstaan - al met Windows 7 geïntroduceerd, maar Windows zette gewoon alles bij elkaar. Nu forceerd Windows 11 dat je de nieuwe API moet gebruiken als je nog zichtbaar wilt zijn in het nieuwe context menu in plaats van te vereisen dat gebruikers verder klikken. Microsoft had dit al veel eerder moeten doen.
+1yorroy
11 september 2021 19:54
Het valt me op dat er zo vlak voor de release nog zo veel bugs gefixed moeten worden.
Of was dit bij Windows 10 niet anders?
+1arbraxas
@yorroy11 september 2021 20:07
Zegt servicepacks je nog wat? OS ontwikkelaars zijn voortdurend bezig met bugfixes. Windows, linux, noem ze maar op, ze doen het allemaal.
En zeker vlak voor de release, met al die betatester en hun honderduizenden verschillende pc`s komen nog wel eens wat verrassingen om de hoek.
+1mr_evil08
@yorroy11 september 2021 21:42
Is er altijd al geweest alleen nu komt het meer in het nieuws, bedrijven wachten ook niet voor niks standaard 1 jaar na release voordat ze er iets mee gaan doen.

Zelf denk ik daar precies zo over pas na 1 jaar installeren want niet iedereen zal zijn zaken op orde hebben net na release en ook nog wel bugs in "3e partij" software zitten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mr_evil08 op 11 september 2021 21:43]

+1Xfade
@yorroy11 september 2021 22:34
Niet alleen gamestudios hebben crunch time :p
+1boulderdash1978
@yorroy12 september 2021 02:34
Dit valt nog best mee voor een compleet OS.
+1tinus61
@yorroy12 september 2021 19:42
Ik ben sinds 1 november 2014 Windows Insider en kan me herinneren dat het heel normaal was dat je vlak voor de RTM drie keer in een week een nieuwe update kreeg. Op mijn toenmalige desktop PC i3/2c/4t, 8 GB RAM, traditionele HDD met "platters", was ik er dan iedere keer een uur of drie zoet mee. Op mijn huidige PC i7/8c 16 GB RAM, M2 NMVe SSD, Windows 11 zijn het gelukkig cumulatieve updates (Beta kanaal) tot nu toe. Updates zijn een kwestie van enkele minuten. Kort antwoord: Ja is normaal.
0Loller1

@yorroy13 september 2021 09:52
Het is een OS. Ieder OS doet dit voor iedere update. Het is niet omdat Apple of Canonical, etc. maar een lijst van 4 of 5 gefixte issues geeft dat dat ook het enige is wat er in een patch zit, ook in stabiele versies.
+1MrMonkE
11 september 2021 18:32
als je dit installeert en de echte komt uit ga je dan naadloos over of moet je dan een reinstall doen?
+1Nijl
@MrMonkE11 september 2021 18:47
Persoonlijk zou ik alles opnieuw intalleren en in de beta periode gewoon alles gaan ontdekken.
+1Hebbocake
@MrMonkE11 september 2021 19:30
Als je supported hardware hebt en je zit in beta dan kan je normaal overgaan. Niet supported of dev wordt een reinstall zover ik mij herinner.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hebbocake op 11 september 2021 19:34]

+1P_Tingen
@MrMonkE12 september 2021 09:43
Mijn pc ondersteunt het niet maar anders zou ik overgaan zonder verse install. Mijn pc is vanaf Windows 7 steeds geüpgraded zonder verse installs. Met een SSD en een huis/tuin/keuken gebruik gaat dat prima
+1watercoolertje
@MrMonkE12 september 2021 17:04
Maakt eigenlijk niet uit toch, gaat het wel naadloos gaat het goed, gaat het niet naadloos doe je de reinstall toch alsnog?

Dan doe je dus alleen een reinstall als het echt moet en anders niet.

Zelf ben ik van 7 naar 10 en nu naar 11 geupgrade en ik heb daar geen enkel issue door. Ook verschillende cpu's paar intel daarna paar amd, nieuwe mobo's overgezet naar andere ssd(s), ander geheugen, stuk of 6 verschillende videokaarten gewisseld. Draait nog steeds stabiel en zonder issues, krijg ik die toch, reinstall ik dan wel, dat preventief doen is echt je tijd weg gooien als je het mij vraagt.
0Denizz
@MrMonkE12 september 2021 01:11
Ging naadloos voor mij over van Win10 naar Win11. Maar het kan geen kwaad om gelijk een schone installatie te doen. Echter was mijn systeem pas een half jaar oud, vond het een beetje overbodig.
+1duderuud
12 september 2021 01:40
Ik kan nog steeds de beta niet draaien omdat videoverbindingen nog steeds niet lekker werken (iig niet in build .176.
Vooral Teams werkt niet goed. Hele slechte videokwaliteit, hangende beelden of zwarte beelden.

Switch ik terug naar Windows 10, alle problemen weg (Dell XPS 9500).
+1Dino111
@duderuud12 september 2021 11:16
Hier ook last van gehad met een xps 9700 (terug naar W10 ook alle problemen weg). Bij mij opgelost onder W11 door de teams cache leeg te halen. Toen bleef het probleem aanvullend de energiesettings bekeken. Lijkt er op dat dit standaard op energie-saving staat voor een xps. Toen ik dit aanpaste naar beste prestaties was het probleem opgelost.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dino111 op 12 september 2021 11:22]

+1duderuud
@Dino11112 september 2021 12:02
Meerdere malen een clean install gedaan van Win11 en de energie settings op beste prestaties gezet maar dat loste het niet op...
+1Dino111
@duderuud12 september 2021 12:38
Vreemd ik heb het op 2 afzonderlijke installaties (een keer een volledige herinstalleren moeten uitvoeren voor iets anders) kunnen oplossen door het volgende uit te voeren:
- team cache verwijderd;
- install k-codec lite, toen alles werkte weer verwijderd;
- energieprestaties in het menu w11 menu aangepast naar beste prestaties.

Wat het nu precies opgelost weet ik niet maar de 1e 2 stappen alleen was niet voldoende bij het aanpassen van de energie settings werkte het weer als normaal en toen heb ik ook weer k-codec verwijderd.
+1xavalon
11 september 2021 19:12
Er zijn Windows insiders deelnemers die uit het programma gegooid worden omdat hun PC niet voldoet aan de minimale eisen (=secure boot, TPM 2.0, juiste CPU en nog wat andere zaken). Ze moeten windows 10 opnieuw installeren. Mijn Macbook ondersteund geen TPM, wel secure boot (staat ook aan) en ook de juiste CPU en ook ben ik met een regedit truc toch toegelaten tot de Insiders builds. Hiervoor had ik al een Windows 10 onder Bootcamp draaien en die is geupdate naar Windows 11.

So far geen meldingen, en de updates komen netjes binnen. Alles werkt goed, geen crashes o.i.d. gehad. Hoewel ik vandaag de bootcamp partitie opstartte met VMWare fusion player 12 en ik waar de schaduw van windows moest zien ik een paar visuele fouten kreeg (de schaduw klopte niet helemaal). Als ik Bootcamp direct opstartte waren die er niet.

Windows 11 werkt eigenlijk super op mijn Macbook. Gevoelsmatig sneller dan Windows 10 en geen problemen ondervonden met enige applicatie die ik had geïnstalleerd.

Nu maar afwachten of ik straks Windows 11 toch kan draaien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door xavalon op 11 september 2021 19:17]

+14Lph4Num3r1c
@xavalon12 september 2021 10:50
Als je de juiste CPU hebt, is de kans aanwezig dat daar de TPM technologie in ingebouwd zit. Je moet die dan alleen wel aanzetten, daar die standaard niet enabled is. (Ik baalde ook dat m'n moederbord niet zo'n chip had. Tot ik erachter kwam, dat de CPU het wel had, mits ik die setting activeerde. Bios update en vanuit CPU settings TPM aanzetten).
0xavalon
@4Lph4Num3r1c18 september 2021 13:17
Hetgeen onmogelijk is op een Macbook. Er is geen scherm waar je Intel TTP kunt aanzetten in de processor. Beter in een Macbook zit geen BIOS/UEFI waar je na toe kunt booten om daar instellingen te veranderen. Noch kun je het niet vanaf een command prompt in de recovery omgeving enablen.

Misschien dat Apple het toch mogelijk gaat maken, maar ze hebben daarover nog niets gezegd.
+1Soulbringer320
11 september 2021 20:24
Als ik deze versie installeer, kan ik het dan gewoon updaten naar de "originele" versie als die officieel uit is of word het een reinstall?
+1bartvincke
@Soulbringer32011 september 2021 23:09
Met de 22000.xxx versie ja. Deze build wordt waarschijnlijk ook de rtm versie, verdere updates zullen gewoon via patches gaan lopen
+1sdsnatcher73
11 september 2021 19:08
De 22000 build is (zo men zegt) de RTM versie. Dat ligt ook wel voor de hand zo kort voor de release. Deze krijgt inmiddels ook gewoon Cumulative Updates for Windows 11 21H2 en geen volledig nieuwe builds.
+1mr_evil08
11 september 2021 21:35
Ik vind het jammer dat Microsoft deze weg in gaat slaan, verplicht TPM vermoedelijk voor Bitlocker waar ik voor mijn thuis desktop helemaal niet op zit te wachten want het geeft een beetje extra overhead.

Voor laptops is het te begrijpen gezien dat diefstal gevoelige apparatuur is en je data niet op straat komt te liggen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mr_evil08 op 11 september 2021 21:39]

+1Luchtbakker
11 september 2021 22:00
Helaas nog steeds geen drag and drop functie via startmenu. Iets wat Windows 10 wel heeft.
+1wou5er
11 september 2021 22:35
Helaas werd mijn oculus rift s software niet ondersteunt dus metreen weer terug naar Windows 10 gegaan, al bij al kan niet wachten tot 11 uitkomt.
Voelt erg soepel en clean en en de loos spreken mij persoonlijk wel aan
Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

