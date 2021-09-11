Er is een nieuwe versie van Ditto beschikbaar gekomen. Dit programma voegt allerlei functies toe aan het standaard Windowsklembord. Zo wordt het onder meer mogelijk om items die eerder op het klembord geplaatst werden te plakken, kan het klembord tussen verschillende computers gesynchroniseerd worden waarbij data versleuteld wordt verstuurd, en kan de data op het klembord ontdaan worden van opmaakcode. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 3.23.124.0
- Added the ability to set a custom name for the drag file name (F4)
- Added character and word count to tooltip footer
- Allow tiny xml to load files with unicode paths
- Added save delay option to advanced options
- Enable control back space in the search edit box
- Added /n to set the file drag and drop file name
- Fixed issue with exporting lcip to google translate
- Fix for registering global clips with long descriptions
- Added AppVersion to installer
- fixed issue AsciiTextReplaceRegex not working
- Update about email and web site url
- Updated unicode/ansi/utf8 macros - fixed issue with only having cf_text set if there is an on copy script
- Refresh the description after the OnCopyScript
- Removed control key check when setting focus to the search bar
- Select index position after pasting
- Set created data time when creating clips by new clip window - show quick paste text in delete clips window
- Added option Disable Friends to the advanced options dialog