Software-update: Ditto 3.24.214.0

Ditto logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe versie van Ditto beschikbaar gekomen. Dit programma voegt allerlei functies toe aan het standaard Windowsklembord. Zo wordt het onder meer mogelijk om items die eerder op het klembord geplaatst werden te plakken, kan het klembord tussen verschillende computers gesynchroniseerd worden waarbij data versleuteld wordt verstuurd, en kan de data op het klembord ontdaan worden van opmaakcode. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 3.23.124.0
  • Added the ability to set a custom name for the drag file name (F4)
  • Added character and word count to tooltip footer
  • Allow tiny xml to load files with unicode paths
  • Added save delay option to advanced options
  • Enable control back space in the search edit box
  • Added /n to set the file drag and drop file name
  • Fixed issue with exporting lcip to google translate
  • Fix for registering global clips with long descriptions
  • Added AppVersion to installer
  • fixed issue AsciiTextReplaceRegex not working
  • Update about email and web site url
  • Updated unicode/ansi/utf8 macros - fixed issue with only having cf_text set if there is an on copy script
  • Refresh the description after the OnCopyScript
  • Removed control key check when setting focus to the search bar
  • Select index position after pasting
  • Set created data time when creating clips by new clip window - show quick paste text in delete clips window
  • Added option Disable Friends to the advanced options dialog

Ditto

Versienummer 3.24.214.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Ditto
Download https://ditto-cp.sourceforge.io/index.php
Bestandsgrootte 5,16MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

11-09-2021 16:50

11-09-2021 • 16:50

Bron: Ditto

Reacties (5)

+1Whatsek
12 september 2021 14:34
Voor linux: CopyQ (ook voor Windows)
+1TheVivaldi
@Whatsek12 september 2021 17:20
Op Linux heb ik liever Klipper of Deepin Klembord.
+1maali
11 september 2021 17:53
eerdere clipboard items zit tegenwoordig ook standaard in win10 door gewoon win-v ipv ctrl-v gebruiken trouwens
0Renard
@maali13 september 2021 19:35
win + v ... bedankt voor de tip :)
alleen krijg ik de geschiedenis van vandaag, na opstarten is alles weg.
Bij Ditto heb ik dit niet.

Klipper is inderdaad erg fijn voor Linux, niet alleen voor KDE, heb zelf XFCE.
+1L0g0ff
12 september 2021 11:13
Dit is echt een must have tool voor iedereen die werkt met een computer.

Ik heb de clipboard select GUI aan ctrl + ` gekoppeld (overlapt alleen met vscode...)

Daaruit kun je een item selecteren (pijltjes) en met met shift + enter plak je de tekst als platte tekst in je doel.

Dus niet eerst data naar je notepad kopiëren maar gewoon meteen in de juiste opmaak.

Ook meerdere screenshots kunnen maken (vanaf greenshot naar clipboard) kopiëren en dan achteraf die afbeeldingen in je document kunnen bewerken is echt goud.

En ook zoeken naar een deel van de tekst waar je een paar dagen geleden een ctrl+c op hebt gedaan hebt werkt erg fijn.

Als je hieraan gewend bent dan wil je niet meer terug. Ik merk vaak op Linux (privé os) dat het echt belemmerd in je werksnelheid als je geen goeie clipboard manager hebt.

Mocht er iemand daarvoor een suggestie hebben dan hoor ik dat graag :)

