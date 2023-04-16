Er is een nieuwe versie van Ditto beschikbaar gekomen. Dit programma voegt allerlei functies toe aan het standaard Windows-klembord. Zo wordt het onder meer mogelijk om items die eerder op het klembord geplaatst werden te plakken, kan het klembord tussen verschillende computers gesynchroniseerd worden waarbij data versleuteld wordt verstuurd, en kan de data op het klembord ontdaan worden van opmaakcode. Sinds versie 3.24.214.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 3.24.246.0:
Changes in version 3.24.238.0:
- Fixed wildcard search
- Added special paste options to multi paste images
- Fixed issue with maintaining focus when moving the selection up and down on multiple clips
- Don't take focus when starting up
- Fixed issue with search for %
- Fixed issue with having a clip with thousands of the same text and that is what you search for
- Update Ukrainian.xml
- Update Turkish.xml
- Update Japanese.xml
- Update Slovak translation
- Description window changes - Default to rtf rather than html, handle repeat keys for searching
- Changed the regex filter to be a find rather than a match
- Added command line options /exit
- Added special paste option to paste as CamelCase
- Fixed issue with search text not going away after pasting
- Fixed issue with tooltip not working when title bar is not on the right side
- Added view as image to description window
- Fixed issue with sorting by clip size in delete clip data window
- When setting a custom drag name to append a unique number at the end
- Fixed issue with opening the description window on a secondary monitor that is to the left of the primary (negative rect values)
- Add Selenized Dark theme (#199)
- Update Slovak translation (#196)
- Update Russian.xml (#206)
- Fixed issue with custom shortcut ctrl-d adding focus to search box with square box
- Added translation for options - positioning
- Fixed issue with saving setting to refresh ui after pasting option
- Default to refreshing the view after pasting
- Added option to leave window as is after pasting, not moving clip to the top
- Leave selection as is when copying with ctrl-c
- Fixed issue with global shortcuts window not showing the clip description