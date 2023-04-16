Software-update: Ditto 3.24.246.0

Ditto logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe versie van Ditto beschikbaar gekomen. Dit programma voegt allerlei functies toe aan het standaard Windows-klembord. Zo wordt het onder meer mogelijk om items die eerder op het klembord geplaatst werden te plakken, kan het klembord tussen verschillende computers gesynchroniseerd worden waarbij data versleuteld wordt verstuurd, en kan de data op het klembord ontdaan worden van opmaakcode. Sinds versie 3.24.214.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 3.24.246.0:
  • Fixed wildcard search
  • Added special paste options to multi paste images
  • Fixed issue with maintaining focus when moving the selection up and down on multiple clips
  • Don't take focus when starting up
  • Fixed issue with search for %
  • Fixed issue with having a clip with thousands of the same text and that is what you search for
  • Update Ukrainian.xml
  • Update Turkish.xml
  • Update Japanese.xml
  • Update Slovak translation
Changes in version 3.24.238.0:
  • Description window changes - Default to rtf rather than html, handle repeat keys for searching
  • Changed the regex filter to be a find rather than a match
  • Added command line options /exit
  • Added special paste option to paste as CamelCase
  • Fixed issue with search text not going away after pasting
  • Fixed issue with tooltip not working when title bar is not on the right side
  • Added view as image to description window
  • Fixed issue with sorting by clip size in delete clip data window
  • When setting a custom drag name to append a unique number at the end
  • Fixed issue with opening the description window on a secondary monitor that is to the left of the primary (negative rect values)
  • Add Selenized Dark theme (#199)
  • Update Slovak translation (#196)
  • Update Russian.xml (#206)
  • Fixed issue with custom shortcut ctrl-d adding focus to search box with square box
  • Added translation for options - positioning
  • Fixed issue with saving setting to refresh ui after pasting option
  • Default to refreshing the view after pasting
  • Added option to leave window as is after pasting, not moving clip to the top
  • Leave selection as is when copying with ctrl-c
  • Fixed issue with global shortcuts window not showing the clip description

Versienummer 3.24.246.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Ditto
Download https://ditto-cp.sourceforge.io/index.php
Bestandsgrootte 5,21MB
Licentietype GPL

04-'23 Ditto 3.24.246.0 9
09-'21 Ditto 3.24.214.0 5
10-'20 Ditto 3.23.124.0 10
12-'19 Ditto 3.22.88.0 43
01-'19 Ditto 3.22.20.0 6
09-'18 Ditto 3.21.258.0 13
02-'17 Ditto 3.21.134 6
03-'16 Ditto 3.21.50.0 5
11-'15 Ditto 3.21.30.0 1
11-'15 Ditto 3.21.28.0 3
Anoniem: 1890360 16 april 2023 17:39
Geweldig programma, heb het op al mijn Windows computers geïnstalleerd en staat in het rijtje van wat er standaard na herinstallatie gelijk weer op komt.
AibohphobiA BoB @Anoniem: 189036017 april 2023 00:15
Probeer CopyQ, dat is veel beter en stabieler.
MrBreaker @Anoniem: 189036016 april 2023 22:01
Geweldig programma, heb het op al mijn Windows computers geïnstalleerd en staat in het rijtje van wat er standaard na herinstallatie gelijk weer op komt.
Ditto! Pun intended :+
GoBieN-Be 16 april 2023 23:21
Ik kan niet meer zonder.
En bij migratie naar een nieuwe PC gewoon de DB file uit de %AppData% kopiëren.
pbk @GoBieN-Be17 april 2023 06:56
Ben wel benieuwd: wat is de belangrijkste toevoeging die je mist bij het standaard kopiëren en plakken?
Ik merk dat ik zelf heel veel win+v gebruik ipv control+v, oftewel kopiëren en plakken met meerdere items op je klembord. Dat is voor mij echt een waardevolle toevoeging die standaard in Windows zit. Kan nu niet bedenken wat ik echt mis.
sellh @pbk17 april 2023 14:13
Als je met de standaard toepassing van Windows kunt doen wat je wilt kunnen doen, mis je niets.
Toen ik Ditto installeerde, jaren geleden, bood Windows naar mijn weten de mogelijkheid nog niet standaard. Nu ik eenmaal gewend ben aan het gebruik van Ditto en er mee kan doen wat ik wil doen, zie ik geen argument om over te stappen naar de standaard toepassing van Windows of welke andere toepassing dan ook.
GoBieN-Be @pbk18 april 2023 00:22
Eerlijk, ik gebruik het al zolang dat ik klembord geschiedenis van Microsoft nog nooit geprobeerd heb.
Maar in Ditto kan ik de limiet gewoon verhogen naar 10.000 items als ik wil. En gebruik het veel om informatie te plakken waarvan ik nog een aantal karakters weet en via het zoekveld in de Ditto pop-up vind ik dat dan direct terug.
pbk @GoBieN-Be18 april 2023 06:57
Ok, bedankt. Zoeken in opgeslagen klembord items kan dan weer niet. Voor mij geen gemis, maar kan me voorstellen dat dat wat toevoegt.
Anoniem: 1890360 17 april 2023 07:22
