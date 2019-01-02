Er is een nieuwe versie van Ditto beschikbaar gekomen. Dit programma voegt allerlei functies toe aan het standaard Windowsklembord. Zo wordt het onder meer mogelijk om items die eerder op het klembord geplaatst werden te plakken, kan het klembord tussen verschillende computers gesynchroniseerd worden waarbij data versleuteld wordt verstuurd, en kan de data op het klembord ontdaan worden van opmaakcode. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 3.22.20.0
- Fixed crash in latest windows 10 when changing dpi
- Removed message box when we fail to request a file from a remote computer, changed to balloon message in the task tray
- Added option to invert case special paste
- Updated German language file
- Updated to latest version of SQLite, 3.26.
- Added warning message box on compact and repair button is clicked
- Aggregate multiple clips better if some clips don't have all the data needed
- Updated chocolatey portable install script to handle upgrades
- Changed output debug string and output debug to file shortcuts to ctrl-d, ctrl-o and ctrl-d, ctrl-f
- Added back in auto roll-up quick option
- Fixed issue resizing description window with image and then not being able to move next/prev with up/down keys
- Changed right click menu from "filter on" to "filter on selected clip"
- Added export to email, content as attachment Added special paste - slugify
- Fixed import message window size
- Update menu for export to email
- Fixed issue with clicking on an image in description window and the up/down arrows stop working
- Added email to and gmail export options
- Trim include/exclude app text when checking against current app
- Added Hungarian language file
- When the desktop has focus center over the screen with the mouse cursor
- Handle ensure window is visible on differnt dpi monitors better