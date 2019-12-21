Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Ditto 3.22.88.0

Ditto logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe versie van Ditto beschikbaar gekomen. Dit programma voegt allerlei functies toe aan het standaard Windowsklembord. Zo wordt het onder meer mogelijk om items die eerder op het klembord geplaatst werden te plakken, kan het klembord tussen verschillende computers gesynchroniseerd worden waarbij data versleuteld wordt verstuurd, en kan de data op het klembord ontdaan worden van opmaakcode. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 3.22.88.0
  • Added backup / restore db options
  • Default position to caret
  • Added system context menu to hide startup message
  • Regular expression matching is case insensitive
  • Limit past searches to 10 and 50 characters each
  • Zoom in on image using ctrl - mouse wheel
  • Support horizontal and vertical panning touch gestures
  • Fixed issue with always removing / and q from the beginning of the search string
  • Handle enter key in Delete Clip data window
  • Follow windows 10 settings for app dark/light
  • Use accent color to show pasted clips updated italian language file
  • Added activate window delay to adv options, changed default value from 50ms to 100ms
  • Fix issue with handling ctrl-c in the description window
  • Added force close command
  • Fixed showing message when double clicking on a .dto file to place it on the clipboard
  • Support entering escape in quick paste shortcuts
  • Don't save rtf text from edit screen unless they have rtf in supported types
  • Double check ensure visible when creating window, helps with window scaling on first open
  • Better detecting of hyperlinks in text editor
  • Added options for first ten start index and font size
  • Default editor font to segue ui and 14 point font
  • Added regex replace to chai scripts
  • Added replace call to std::string to chai script
  • Added set clip as sticky to chai script
  • Added FormatCurrentTime chai script
  • Show paste script shortcut keys in the menu

Versienummer 3.22.88.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Ditto
Download https://sourceforge.net/projects/ditto-cp
Bestandsgrootte 21,98MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-12-2019 15:142

21-12-2019 • 15:14

2 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Ditto

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Ditto

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0CH4OS
21 december 2019 15:25
Ziet er interessant uit! Ik ga het eens testen! Eigenlijk wel jammer dat een aantal functionaliteiten niet gewoon standaard in Windows zitten, zoals ze wel standaard aanwezig zijn in bijvoorbeeld Kubuntu en andere Ubuntu-based distributies.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 21 december 2019 15:26]

Reageer
0Kaasje123
21 december 2019 15:27
Onbegrijpelijk dat er geen optie standaard al windows zit om tekst als plaintext te kopiëren. Hoevaak ik wel niet knettergek wordt dat je tekst kopieert en het ineens in hoofdletters staat o.i.d.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Smartphones

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True