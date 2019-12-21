Er is een nieuwe versie van Ditto beschikbaar gekomen. Dit programma voegt allerlei functies toe aan het standaard Windowsklembord. Zo wordt het onder meer mogelijk om items die eerder op het klembord geplaatst werden te plakken, kan het klembord tussen verschillende computers gesynchroniseerd worden waarbij data versleuteld wordt verstuurd, en kan de data op het klembord ontdaan worden van opmaakcode. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 3.22.88.0
- Added backup / restore db options
- Default position to caret
- Added system context menu to hide startup message
- Regular expression matching is case insensitive
- Limit past searches to 10 and 50 characters each
- Zoom in on image using ctrl - mouse wheel
- Support horizontal and vertical panning touch gestures
- Fixed issue with always removing / and q from the beginning of the search string
- Handle enter key in Delete Clip data window
- Follow windows 10 settings for app dark/light
- Use accent color to show pasted clips updated italian language file
- Added activate window delay to adv options, changed default value from 50ms to 100ms
- Fix issue with handling ctrl-c in the description window
- Added force close command
- Fixed showing message when double clicking on a .dto file to place it on the clipboard
- Support entering escape in quick paste shortcuts
- Don't save rtf text from edit screen unless they have rtf in supported types
- Double check ensure visible when creating window, helps with window scaling on first open
- Better detecting of hyperlinks in text editor
- Added options for first ten start index and font size
- Default editor font to segue ui and 14 point font
- Added regex replace to chai scripts
- Added replace call to std::string to chai script
- Added set clip as sticky to chai script
- Added FormatCurrentTime chai script
- Show paste script shortcut keys in the menu