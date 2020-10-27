Software-update: Ditto 3.23.124.0

Er is een nieuwe versie van Ditto beschikbaar gekomen. Dit programma voegt allerlei functies toe aan het standaard Windowsklembord. Zo wordt het onder meer mogelijk om items die eerder op het klembord geplaatst werden te plakken, kan het klembord tussen verschillende computers gesynchroniseerd worden waarbij data versleuteld wordt verstuurd, en kan de data op het klembord ontdaan worden van opmaakcode. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 3.23.124.0
  • Don't auto hide the window when editing a clip
  • Don't hide the tooltip window when copying from html viewer, same as rtf
  • When set to always on top refresh active window on first mouse move over window
  • Don't refresh the list when a copy is made from the description window
  • Use on demand icu dll for upper/lower case manipulation
  • Removed icu dlls, use dll included in windows
  • Fixed gdi leaks
  • Handle shift - home to select all items above the current selection
  • Use string size to create strings, found data sometimes didn't have a null terminator so extra data was at the end of the string
  • Added a way to force crash, type crash in search and shift-control click
  • Added support for total commander diff
  • Enable html format by default if no formats are defined
  • Fixed issue with screen resolution changing with scaled dpi settings, window would go smaller
  • Updated c++ dependancies to the latest
  • Fixed issue with high cpu with search full text selected when only a few items are returend
  • Added a way through add ins to get/set the description
  • Added adv option to set the default editor font size
  • If searching for both description and full text use Distinct to ensure we don't return mutliple rows
  • Fixed issue with export to text and image only allowing 1000 clips
  • Refresh list after delete all non used clips from task tray
  • Added option to delete all non used clips
  • If database is on a network share refresh Ditto when showing if last write time of db has been updated
  • If db is on a network drive, or anything other than C: then wait for that db to come online
  • Added new global key to send a copy and save the current clipboard in one shot
  • Added option to not place cf_hdrop onto the drag object when dragging from Ditto. Found latest firefox wouldn't accept drops if the cf_hdrop type was on there
  • Enable / disable edit boxes for max count and keep days in config
  • Update diff paths
  • Order by sticky clip order first then group, then clip order - updated indexes

Ditto

Versienummer 3.23.124.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Ditto
Download https://ditto-cp.sourceforge.io/
Bestandsgrootte 4,94MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Ditto

Reacties (10)

+1JustFogMaxi
27 oktober 2020 08:53
WIN+V?
+2cruysen
@JustFogMaxi27 oktober 2020 09:58
Hou er wel rekening mee dat als je 'Synchroniseren tussen apparaten' aan hebt staan deze gegevens ook ter beschikking is van MS. Dit kan problemen geven denk ik als je gevoelige dat gebruikt. (Denk aan ISO/IEC 27001)

Controleer de instelling onder 'klembord' of 'Clipboard'. (intikken bij start)
+1PCG2020
@JustFogMaxi27 oktober 2020 09:08
Die functie moet je wel aan zetten in de PC-instellingen van Windows.
+1Settler11
@PCG202027 oktober 2020 12:04
Nee hoor, kan binnen Win+V zelf ook. ;)
+1PCG2020
@Settler1127 oktober 2020 14:59
Ik bedoel dat je de functie 'Windowstoets + V' wel aan moet zetten in de Instellingen :)

(Bij mij staat 'ie uit als gevolg van de instellingen van O&O ShutUp.)

[Reactie gewijzigd door PCG2020 op 27 oktober 2020 15:00]

0Settler11
@PCG202027 oktober 2020 23:00
Weet ik, daarom ook mijn reactie.
+1P_Tingen
@JustFogMaxi27 oktober 2020 10:48
Wat mij betreft een van de beste toevoegingen aan Windows van de laatste jaren. Ik heb Ditto ook geprobeerd en nog een paar alternatieven maar ze kunnen veel en veel te veel voor wat ik nodig heb. WIN+V is precies goed voor mij, meer moet dat niet zijn.
+1Anoniem: 22438
27 oktober 2020 08:09
Dit is en blijft mijn favoriete tool op het werk. Gebruik het al 10 jaar en de maker geeft geweldige support. Schreef voor mij een scriptje om alle punten en komma's en spaties te verwijderen voor het plakken omdat tjah SAP...
+1Atheistus
@Anoniem: 2243827 oktober 2020 08:47
En vergeet niet de handige optie om iets van het klembord naar een QR te exporteren. Hoewel Windows tegenwoordig ook zoiets heeft kan er toch echt niets boven Ditto.
+1cruysen
@Anoniem: 2243827 oktober 2020 09:35
Gebruik deze ook al jaren. Een tijd geïnstalleerd vanuit de MS store. alleen die loopt aardig achter met de versies.

Handig vind ik de zoekfunctie.Vooral als ik iets een tijd geleden ergens geknipt heb. (stukje code met commentaar b.v. ;) )

