Er is een nieuwe versie van Ditto beschikbaar gekomen. Dit programma voegt allerlei functies toe aan het standaard Windowsklembord. Zo wordt het onder meer mogelijk om items die eerder op het klembord geplaatst werden te plakken, kan het klembord tussen verschillende computers gesynchroniseerd worden waarbij data versleuteld wordt verstuurd, en kan de data op het klembord ontdaan worden van opmaakcode. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 3.23.124.0
- Don't auto hide the window when editing a clip
- Don't hide the tooltip window when copying from html viewer, same as rtf
- When set to always on top refresh active window on first mouse move over window
- Don't refresh the list when a copy is made from the description window
- Use on demand icu dll for upper/lower case manipulation
- Removed icu dlls, use dll included in windows
- Fixed gdi leaks
- Handle shift - home to select all items above the current selection
- Use string size to create strings, found data sometimes didn't have a null terminator so extra data was at the end of the string
- Added a way to force crash, type crash in search and shift-control click
- Added support for total commander diff
- Enable html format by default if no formats are defined
- Fixed issue with screen resolution changing with scaled dpi settings, window would go smaller
- Updated c++ dependancies to the latest
- Fixed issue with high cpu with search full text selected when only a few items are returend
- Added a way through add ins to get/set the description
- Added adv option to set the default editor font size
- If searching for both description and full text use Distinct to ensure we don't return mutliple rows
- Fixed issue with export to text and image only allowing 1000 clips
- Refresh list after delete all non used clips from task tray
- Added option to delete all non used clips
- If database is on a network share refresh Ditto when showing if last write time of db has been updated
- If db is on a network drive, or anything other than C: then wait for that db to come online
- Added new global key to send a copy and save the current clipboard in one shot
- Added option to not place cf_hdrop onto the drag object when dragging from Ditto. Found latest firefox wouldn't accept drops if the cf_hdrop type was on there
- Enable / disable edit boxes for max count and keep days in config
- Update diff paths
- Order by sticky clip order first then group, then clip order - updated indexes