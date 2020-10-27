Software-update: Lunacy 6.3.1

Lunacy logo (79 pix)Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. Sinds versie 6.1 van Lunacy zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Lunacy 6.3.1 Hotfix

Fixed issues
  • A Sketch Cloud authorization issue.
  • The issue with the Lunacy logo size in the Windows Start menu.

Lunacy 6.3

New features
  • Opening and saving files
    Now you can use Lunacy to open and save files in SVG and popular image formats (PNG, JPEG, etc.). When saving such a file, Lunacy creates a .sketch copy next to the file so that you can return to editing it later.
  • Redesigned welcome window
    Lunacy v.6.3 brings in a new redesigned welcome window.
Improvements
  • Rendering performance increased almost twice.
  • Memory usage improvements.
  • Added the support of the Plus Darker and Plus Lighter blend modes.
  • Now you can use the Non-Zero and Even-Odd rules to fill shapes with overlapping paths.
  • A new style of tooltips that appear near bounding boxes when you manipulate an object.
  • The Reset Size button now appears below symbol instances whose size differs from that of the main symbol.
  • Removed the nozzle scaling feature due to incompatibility with Sketch.
Fixed bugs
  • Numerous memory leak fixes.
  • Other minor fixes and improvements.

Lunacy 6.2

Improvements
  • Photos and Illustrations
    Photos and vector images now open way faster. Also, the libraries have got improved filters.
  • Line tool
    The Line tool has got coordinates settings in the Inspector. Also, now the Line tool snaps line origin points to half pixels to draw pixel perfect lines. Like in Sketch.
  • Line tool changes
    Before v.6.2 (left) and Starting from v.6.2 (right)
  • Styles and symbols
    Now you can:
    • Group and ungroup items in the style and symbol libraries.
    • Detach styles from UI kits. Detached items become document styles and appear on the Styles tab. You can detach multiple items at a time.
    • Select several objects with identical styling settings and save their settings as a style.
    • Apply context menu commands to several items selected in the Styles or Symbols libraries. For example, you can copy multiple styles between documents or duplicate several symbols at a time.
Fixed bugs
  • Prototyping and artboard issues
  • Issues with masks
  • Sketch cloud issues
  • Color picker and eyedropper issues

Lunacy screenshot

Versienummer 6.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Icons8
Download https://www.microsoft.com/en-qa/p/lunacy-graphic-design-editor/9pnlmkkpcljj?rtc=1&activetab=pivot:overviewtab
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-10-2020 11:14
5 • submitter: Jogai

27-10-2020 • 11:14

5 Linkedin

Submitter: Jogai

Bron: Icons8

Update-historie

29-03 Lunacy 8.4.1 8
18-03 Lunacy 8.4.0 0
11-03 Lunacy 8.3.1 5
05-02 Lunacy 8.2.1 0
23-12 Lunacy 8.1 0
28-10 Lunacy 8.0 15
06-'21 Lunacy 7.1 0
06-'21 Lunacy 7.0 0
02-'21 Lunacy 6.8 8
12-'20 Lunacy 6.6 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Lunacy

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+15+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Rageplay
27 oktober 2020 11:17
Ziet er wel interessant uit.. wellicht leuk voor snelle mock-ups of relatief simpele vector tekeningen.
Iemand ervaring mee?
+1PageFault
@Rageplay27 oktober 2020 11:56
Geen idee, ik vraag me ook af met welke pakketten het vergelijkbaar is.
+1himlims_
@PageFault27 oktober 2020 12:01
https://www.sketch.com/ is vergelijkbaar; mocups maken, concept, ideetjes visualiseren
+1Jogai
@Rageplay27 oktober 2020 12:33
Het doel is om compatible met sketch te zijn, en dezelfde features aan te bieden.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee