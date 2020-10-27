Software-update: Zoom 5.4.0

Zoom logo (79 pix)Versie 5.4.0 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Zoom is net als diverse vergelijkbare oplossingen tijdens de coronacrisis enorm in populariteit toegenomen, ondanks dat bleek dat het niet altijd de beveiliging even goed op orde had. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General features
  • Sync sub-folders in cloud contacts
    When syncing contacts from Office 365, sub-folders will now be synced in addition to the main contacts folder.
  • Enhanced login for Zoom for Government users
    When downloading the desktop client from the Zoom for Government web portal, the switcher dropdown will be immediately available.
Meeting/webinar features
  • Disable Windows audio signal processing
    Allows the user to control how audio signal is processed: by Windows drivers (On) or captured/played by Zoom in raw mode (Off). This may improve audio and requires an audio device which supports raw mode.
  • Virtual Background support for additional CPUs
    Virtual Backgrounds are now supported for i3 5th-gen and above, i5/i7/i9 3rd-gen and above, all including Y-series. These CPUs will support Virtual Backgrounds at 15fps and 360p.
  • Scheduling with custom Join Before Host time limit
    Users can schedule meetings with Join Before Host set to allow participants to join 5, 10, or 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.
Meeting features
  • End-to-end (E2E) encryption for meetings
    End-to-end (E2E) Encryption for meetings is now available in technical preview. Account owners and admins can enable end to end encryption for meetings, providing additional protection when needed. Enabling end-to-end (E2E) encryption for meetings requires all meeting participants to join from the Zoom desktop client, mobile app, or Zoom Rooms. Users will not be able to join by telephone, SIP/H.323 devices, on-premise configurations, or Lync/Skype clients, as these endpoints cannot be encrypted end-to-end. Zoom web client and third-party clients leveraging the Zoom SDK are also not supported at launch. Enabling this setting also disables the following features: join before host, cloud recording, streaming, live transcription, Breakout Rooms, polling, and meeting reactions. This setting is enabled in the Zoom web portal at the account, group, and user level and can be locked at the account or group level.
  • Additional share options with Proximity Share to Zoom Rooms
    Proximity share now supports sharing specific apps, share computer audio, and optimize for full screen video.
  • Change ringtone for meeting invites and phone calls
    Users can change their ringtone from a predetermined list. The ringtone applies to incoming meeting invites and phone calls.
  • Improved pre-assigned Breakout Rooms behaviour
    Pre-assigned attendees joining after the Breakout Rooms have been started will now automatically be assigned to their Breakout Room.
Chat features
  • Search starred messages
    Users can search through their starred messages, or filter a search to only starred messages.
  • File size restrictions
    Account admins can limit the file size allowed in IM chat.
Phone features
  • Bootstrap mode for nomadic emergency services
    If bootstrap mode is enabled by an account owner or admin, phone users can report their current locations as company locations and/or report underlying network data for existing company locations. User-reported location and network data must be approved by administrators before it becomes actively part of defined company locations. These operations will send email notifications to admins (at most one email per day).
  • Call notifications for busy call queue members
    If enabled, call queue members can receive call queue calls when they are busy on a call.
  • Opt out of specific call queues
    Users who are members of multiple call queues can opt out of specific call queues to disable call notifications from those call queues.
Resolved Issues
  • Resolved issue with inaccurate Zoom Phone status
  • Resolved issue with status sync between Zoom and Outlook
  • Resolved issue for a subset of users regarding downloading files to external drives
  • Security enhancements
  • Minor bug fixes

Zoom

Versienummer 5.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Zoom
Download https://zoom.us/download#client_4meeting
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-10-2020 12:046

27-10-2020 • 12:04

6 Linkedin

Bron: Zoom

Update-historie

23-05 Zoom 5.10.6 0
25-04 Zoom 5.10.4 0
18-04 Zoom 5.10.3 3
23-03 Zoom 5.10.0 0
07-03 Zoom 5.9.7 4
28-02 Zoom 5.9.6 0
25-01 Zoom 5.9.3 3
27-12 Zoom 5.9.1 0
21-12 Zoom 5.9.0 0
29-11 Zoom 5.8.6 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

Zoom

geen prijs bekend

Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+13+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1himlims_
27 oktober 2020 12:06
de linux client (insturctie/install) vind je hier; https://support.zoom.us/h...or-updating-Zoom-on-Linux
+1Hero of Time
@himlims_27 oktober 2020 21:58
Net even doorgenomen, want was benieuwd of ze een betere oplossing hebben dan telkens de .deb of .rpm downloaden en handmatig installeren. Niet dus, ze zijn te beroerd om een repo aan te bieden zodat updates veel makkelijker te verkrijgen zijn. Want als je Zoom eens op een blauwe maandag gebruikt, maar wel nodig hebt (bijvoorbeeld vanwege de huidige tijd) is het wel fijn om 't met de rest van je updates mee te krijgen of anders snel bij te werken.

Nu krijg je pas de melding dat er een update is, die vast en zeker vereist is voordat je kan verbinden en dat komt altijd op de meest onmogelijke tijd: namelijk vlak voordat je meeting begint.
+1WimV48
27 oktober 2020 13:09
Ik weet niet of dit nog steeds geldt, maar zo ja, dan is SD gedurende COVID-19 de video-kwaliteit die wordt geleverd.
Zie deze link: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/207347086
0Orion64
27 oktober 2020 12:35
Vind hun videosignaal verre van ideaal. HD, wat je alleen krijgt als betaalde gebruiker, is sowieso maar 720p ipv. het verwachtte 1080p.
Iemand enig idee hoe ik voor de vrije versie toch Zoom's HD kan gebruiken?
0Gadget Freak
@Orion6427 oktober 2020 12:41
HD = 720p
Full HD = 1080p

Voor niks gaat de zon op, voor HD moet je betalen.
0poelekes
28 oktober 2020 17:27
Bij het volgen van de download link kom je bij versie 5.4.1 (58698.1027) uit. Misschien dat dat kan worden aangepast?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee