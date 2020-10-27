Versie 5.4.0 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Zoom is net als diverse vergelijkbare oplossingen tijdens de coronacrisis enorm in populariteit toegenomen, ondanks dat bleek dat het niet altijd de beveiliging even goed op orde had. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General features Sync sub-folders in cloud contacts

When syncing contacts from Office 365, sub-folders will now be synced in addition to the main contacts folder.

When syncing contacts from Office 365, sub-folders will now be synced in addition to the main contacts folder. Enhanced login for Zoom for Government users

When downloading the desktop client from the Zoom for Government web portal, the switcher dropdown will be immediately available. Meeting/webinar features Disable Windows audio signal processing

Allows the user to control how audio signal is processed: by Windows drivers (On) or captured/played by Zoom in raw mode (Off). This may improve audio and requires an audio device which supports raw mode.

Allows the user to control how audio signal is processed: by Windows drivers (On) or captured/played by Zoom in raw mode (Off). This may improve audio and requires an audio device which supports raw mode. Virtual Background support for additional CPUs

Virtual Backgrounds are now supported for i3 5th-gen and above, i5/i7/i9 3rd-gen and above, all including Y-series. These CPUs will support Virtual Backgrounds at 15fps and 360p.

Virtual Backgrounds are now supported for i3 5th-gen and above, i5/i7/i9 3rd-gen and above, all including Y-series. These CPUs will support Virtual Backgrounds at 15fps and 360p. Scheduling with custom Join Before Host time limit

Users can schedule meetings with Join Before Host set to allow participants to join 5, 10, or 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. Meeting features End-to-end (E2E) encryption for meetings

End-to-end (E2E) Encryption for meetings is now available in technical preview. Account owners and admins can enable end to end encryption for meetings, providing additional protection when needed. Enabling end-to-end (E2E) encryption for meetings requires all meeting participants to join from the Zoom desktop client, mobile app, or Zoom Rooms. Users will not be able to join by telephone, SIP/H.323 devices, on-premise configurations, or Lync/Skype clients, as these endpoints cannot be encrypted end-to-end. Zoom web client and third-party clients leveraging the Zoom SDK are also not supported at launch. Enabling this setting also disables the following features: join before host, cloud recording, streaming, live transcription, Breakout Rooms, polling, and meeting reactions. This setting is enabled in the Zoom web portal at the account, group, and user level and can be locked at the account or group level.

End-to-end (E2E) Encryption for meetings is now available in technical preview. Account owners and admins can enable end to end encryption for meetings, providing additional protection when needed. Enabling end-to-end (E2E) encryption for meetings requires all meeting participants to join from the Zoom desktop client, mobile app, or Zoom Rooms. Users will not be able to join by telephone, SIP/H.323 devices, on-premise configurations, or Lync/Skype clients, as these endpoints cannot be encrypted end-to-end. Zoom web client and third-party clients leveraging the Zoom SDK are also not supported at launch. Enabling this setting also disables the following features: join before host, cloud recording, streaming, live transcription, Breakout Rooms, polling, and meeting reactions. This setting is enabled in the Zoom web portal at the account, group, and user level and can be locked at the account or group level. Additional share options with Proximity Share to Zoom Rooms

Proximity share now supports sharing specific apps, share computer audio, and optimize for full screen video.

Proximity share now supports sharing specific apps, share computer audio, and optimize for full screen video. Change ringtone for meeting invites and phone calls

Users can change their ringtone from a predetermined list. The ringtone applies to incoming meeting invites and phone calls.

Users can change their ringtone from a predetermined list. The ringtone applies to incoming meeting invites and phone calls. Improved pre-assigned Breakout Rooms behaviour

Pre-assigned attendees joining after the Breakout Rooms have been started will now automatically be assigned to their Breakout Room. Chat features Search starred messages

Users can search through their starred messages, or filter a search to only starred messages.

Users can search through their starred messages, or filter a search to only starred messages. File size restrictions

Account admins can limit the file size allowed in IM chat. Phone features Bootstrap mode for nomadic emergency services

If bootstrap mode is enabled by an account owner or admin, phone users can report their current locations as company locations and/or report underlying network data for existing company locations. User-reported location and network data must be approved by administrators before it becomes actively part of defined company locations. These operations will send email notifications to admins (at most one email per day).

If bootstrap mode is enabled by an account owner or admin, phone users can report their current locations as company locations and/or report underlying network data for existing company locations. User-reported location and network data must be approved by administrators before it becomes actively part of defined company locations. These operations will send email notifications to admins (at most one email per day). Call notifications for busy call queue members

If enabled, call queue members can receive call queue calls when they are busy on a call.

If enabled, call queue members can receive call queue calls when they are busy on a call. Opt out of specific call queues

Users who are members of multiple call queues can opt out of specific call queues to disable call notifications from those call queues. Resolved Issues Resolved issue with inaccurate Zoom Phone status

Resolved issue with status sync between Zoom and Outlook

Resolved issue for a subset of users regarding downloading files to external drives

Security enhancements

Minor bug fixes