Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Kodi 18.0 RC4

Kodi logo (75 pix) De ontwikkeling van Kodi versie 18.0 loopt op zijn eind en is inmiddels bij de vierde release candidate aangekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 18.0, die codenaam Leia draagt, is onder meer de hele broncode doorgenomen, met als doel de stabiliteit te verbeteren. Verder zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht in de muziekbibliotheek en het kijken van live televisie, is er een volledige 64bit-versie van Kodi en is het nu ook verkrijgbaar via de Windows Store. Ten slotte is de mediaspeler verbeterd, waardoor er minder haperingen moeten voorkomen, en kan het ook prima overweg met 4k- en 8k-resoluties, hdr, drm en de nieuwste codecs.

Changes in RC4 (and RC3)

Most notable changes to mention in this Release Candidate:

  • Update documentation regarding Python and Skin develoment: Kodi Doxygen
  • Fix crash on certain music files that contain ID3v2 UFID frame
  • Do not list non-repo add-ons as "unavailable" in info dialog (the by default included ones)
  • Fix some interface info labels regarding music
  • Fix none responsive when minimising on Mac OSX
  • Fix path for looking up external subtitles
  • Replace vc140 redis with vc141 which fixes crashes on Windows (user should at least install this once)
  • Windows DXVA - fixed color values
  • Fix GUI Notifications rendering
  • Fix watched items in plugins (contains database upgrade)
Of course there are several more changes which are listed on our github repository found here: RC4 changes.
  • Fix crashes by pressing 'x' to stop DVD .iso image when "Player Process Info" is displayed
  • Screenshot: simplify logic and bail out if no folder is set
  • Android: remove mpeg4 HD restriction / use dts for unknown pts for mpeg4 (there might be some playback regressions that will be fixed along the way)
  • Change resolution (if required) on application starts (fixes XBXO resolution issues)
  • Android: Reset calibrations if GUI limit changes
  • Android: fix subtitle position problems
  • Fix resolution whitelist issues on Windows
  • Extend option to hide spoilers like text or images from the library view
  • Add support for new iOS devices
Of course there are several more changes which are listed on our github repository found here: RC3 changes.

Versienummer 18.0 RC4
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Kodi
Download http://kodi.tv/download
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-01-2019 10:48
2 • submitter: Raven__NL

02-01-2019 • 10:48

2 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Raven__NL

Bron: Kodi

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Kodi

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Design en multimedia

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+11+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1theduke1989
2 januari 2019 10:50
Ik hoop dat ze wat gaan doen aan de CPU support voor de Xiaomi mi boxes. Omdat Kodi niet om kan gaan met de CPU kan je het niet in 4K weergeven een gemiste kans natuurlijk. De Xiaomi box is een prima boxje voor 60,-
Reageer
0FireDrunk
@theduke19892 januari 2019 11:00
Bedoel je dan niet juist GPU support?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank en Intermediair de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True