De ontwikkeling van Kodi versie 18.0 loopt op zijn eind en is inmiddels bij de vierde release candidate aangekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 18.0, die codenaam Leia draagt, is onder meer de hele broncode doorgenomen, met als doel de stabiliteit te verbeteren. Verder zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht in de muziekbibliotheek en het kijken van live televisie, is er een volledige 64bit-versie van Kodi en is het nu ook verkrijgbaar via de Windows Store. Ten slotte is de mediaspeler verbeterd, waardoor er minder haperingen moeten voorkomen, en kan het ook prima overweg met 4k- en 8k-resoluties, hdr, drm en de nieuwste codecs.

Changes in RC4 (and RC3) Most notable changes to mention in this Release Candidate: Update documentation regarding Python and Skin develoment: Kodi Doxygen

Fix crash on certain music files that contain ID3v2 UFID frame

Do not list non-repo add-ons as "unavailable" in info dialog (the by default included ones)

Fix some interface info labels regarding music

Fix none responsive when minimising on Mac OSX

Fix path for looking up external subtitles

Replace vc140 redis with vc141 which fixes crashes on Windows (user should at least install this once)

Windows DXVA - fixed color values

Fix GUI Notifications rendering

Fix watched items in plugins (contains database upgrade) Of course there are several more changes which are listed on our github repository found here: RC4 changes. Fix crashes by pressing 'x' to stop DVD .iso image when "Player Process Info" is displayed

Screenshot: simplify logic and bail out if no folder is set

Android: remove mpeg4 HD restriction / use dts for unknown pts for mpeg4 (there might be some playback regressions that will be fixed along the way)

Change resolution (if required) on application starts (fixes XBXO resolution issues)

Android: Reset calibrations if GUI limit changes

Android: fix subtitle position problems

Fix resolution whitelist issues on Windows

Extend option to hide spoilers like text or images from the library view

Add support for new iOS devices Of course there are several more changes which are listed on our github repository found here: RC3 changes.