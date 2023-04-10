Software-update: CopyQ 7.0.0

CopyQ logo (79 pix)Versie 7.0.0 van CopyQ is uitgekomen. Dit programma voegt allerlei functies toe aan het klembord. Zo wordt het onder meer mogelijk om items die eerder op het klembord geplaatst werden te plakken. Ook kunnen items in CopyQ worden georganiseerd in tabbladen, worden bewerkt en ontdoen van opmaakcode. Het programma is opensource en beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added
  • Windows installer has an option to install for current user or all users (#1912).
Changed
  • The preferred format to edit is now "text/plain;charset=utf-8" with "text/plain" as fallback. Additionally, if no such format is available, "text/uri-list" is used.
  • Toggle Clipboard Storing menu item uses static text and icon instead of changing these dynamically after each use (#2255).
  • Settings integrity is now handled solely by Qt. Previously, additional *.bak files where created for configuration files.
  • Commands are no longer migrated to the new format on start. The old command configuration file has been last used in version 3.9.0 (released on 2019-06-27).
  • Native notification text length is limited now to avoid slow downs when showing notifications in some desktop environments. The limit is about 100,000 characters and 100 lines.
Fixed
  • Fixes Sort/Reverse Selected Items menu actions (#2267).
  • Fixes moving items to a tab in tab bar using drag'n'drop (#1246).
  • Fixes possibly buggy window manager frame geometry (#2247).

CopyQ

Versienummer 7.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website CopyQ
Download https://github.com/hluk/CopyQ/releases/tag/v7.0.0
Bestandsgrootte 13,88MB
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (16)

Friemel 10 april 2023 10:48
CopyQ heeft veel meer opties, of je die nodig hebt, kan ik niet bepalen.
De tabbladen, scripting, simpel vastzetten, wijzigen en sorteren, vind ik heel handig.
AibohphobiA BoB @Friemel10 april 2023 17:02
Ik ben al jaren gebruiker van Ditto en kende deze niet.
Maar dit is inderdaad een stuk beter. Bovendien had Ditto altijd een probleem met Anydesk. Na een paar keer plakken bleven er allemaal toetsen hangen. Net even een test gedaan met CopyQ en dat lijkt wel goed te gaan.
Ditto is meteen exit gegaan. :)
Codin the Coder 10 april 2023 13:53
Net uitgeprobeerd.

Toen ik zag dat het m'n passwords vanuit Keepass onthield, uninstallede ik het gelijk.
Friemel @Codin the Coder10 april 2023 14:52
Dit kun je voorkomen door deze instructie te volgen:

https://copyq.readthedocs...s-like-a-password-manager

Bij mij werkt dit prima

Bij mij werkt dit prima

Codin the Coder @Friemel10 april 2023 21:21
Nuttige tip.

Tnx!
IStealYourGun @Friemel11 april 2023 12:25
Toch een beetje jammer dat je een workaround moet gebruiken, als je weet dat Keepass wel degelijk de flag meegeeft dat je het wachtwoord niet mag storen.
CH4OS 10 april 2023 10:10
Hoe vergelijkt deze tool zich met die in Windows 11 of Windows 10? Met Windoestoets+V krijg je volgens mij best een vergelijkbare tool.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 20:58]

pastafan @CH4OS10 april 2023 11:52
Zelfde vraag maar dan in relatie tot Ditto ? (https://ditto-cp.sourceforge.io/)
Friemel @pastafan10 april 2023 14:55
Ik vond Ditto te simpel.

Check bijv eens: https://alternativeto.net/software/ditto/
Cerberus_tm @Friemel10 april 2023 15:08
Voor mij werkt Ditto veel betrouwbaarder: Copy Q blijft vaak hangen of is traag.
Friemel @Cerberus_tm10 april 2023 15:32
Dat herken ik in elk geval totaal niet. Werk je op Windows of macOS/Linux ?

Het draait bij mij al jaren zonder problemen op Windows en macOS.
Bij mij staat hotkey op Ctrl-`
Cerberus_tm @Friemel10 april 2023 18:54
Windows. Het zal komen doordat ik heel veel entries in mijn lijst heb, en ook veel hele langen. Zoeken is traag en niet onmiddelijk zoals bij Ditto, en scrollen ook niet.
SCS2 10 april 2023 20:23
Ik gebruik nog steeds ArsClip
Startte ermee 2006. Werkt nog prima onder win10 64b

Naast onthouden meerdere clipboards, gebruik ik het het meest om te kopiëren als kale tekst.
Voor mij belachelijk dat windows het pas zo laat integreerde.
Werkte voor mij veel minder.

29-08-2002 multi clipboard prog
Dacht van http://jackass.arsware.org Jackass JoeJoe
Naam acv225.zip 447Kb
ook Delphisource
rjtuijnman 11 april 2023 09:09
Wat doen al die plug-ins? Ik heb ze nu maar niet mee-geïnstalleerd, maar welke functionaliteit loop ik dan mis?
Friemel @rjtuijnman11 april 2023 18:03
Zeker Debian?
This package contains plugins that add various item types support and features to CopyQ, including:
  • Text with Highlighting
  • Images
  • Web Pages
  • Various Data
  • Notes
  • Encryption
  • FakeVim Editor
  • Synchronize Items to Disk
  • Item Tags
  • Pinned Items
Pinned items is heel handig.

Pinned items is heel handig.

rjtuijnman @Friemel13 april 2023 11:01
Nee, ik werk onder het Windows-regime... :--)

