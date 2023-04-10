Versie 7.0.0 van CopyQ is uitgekomen. Dit programma voegt allerlei functies toe aan het klembord. Zo wordt het onder meer mogelijk om items die eerder op het klembord geplaatst werden te plakken. Ook kunnen items in CopyQ worden georganiseerd in tabbladen, worden bewerkt en ontdoen van opmaakcode. Het programma is opensource en beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added Windows installer has an option to install for current user or all users (#1912). Changed The preferred format to edit is now "text/plain;charset=utf-8" with "text/plain" as fallback. Additionally, if no such format is available, "text/uri-list" is used.

Toggle Clipboard Storing menu item uses static text and icon instead of changing these dynamically after each use (#2255).

Settings integrity is now handled solely by Qt. Previously, additional *.bak files where created for configuration files.

files where created for configuration files. Commands are no longer migrated to the new format on start. The old command configuration file has been last used in version 3.9.0 (released on 2019-06-27).

Native notification text length is limited now to avoid slow downs when showing notifications in some desktop environments. The limit is about 100,000 characters and 100 lines. Fixed Fixes Sort/Reverse Selected Items menu actions (#2267).

Fixes moving items to a tab in tab bar using drag'n'drop (#1246).

Fixes possibly buggy window manager frame geometry (#2247).