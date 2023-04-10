Software-update: DBeaver 23.0.2

DBeaver logo (79 pix) Versie 23.0.2 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource-CE-uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog sinds versie 23.0.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver cersion 23.0.2:
  • ER Diagrams:
    • Accessibility support (text reader) was added
    • Many keyboard shortcuts were added
    • Issue with diagram re-layout after options change was resolved
    • Issue with moving focus when searching was fixed
  • General UI:
    • Database editors remain open after disconnect (configurable)
    • Clickable hints are now displayed as links
    • Issue with missing icons in the toolbar on MacOS was fixed
    • Font and color changes in the Result Set were improved
    • Large fonts now display correctly on MacOS
  • SQL Editor:
    • Auto-completion for INSERT/UPDATE/DELETE queries was improved
    • Font changes are now applied without a restart
  • Data Editor:
    • Show numeric values (e.g. infinity) rendering was improved
    • Issue with opening images from value panel in external editor was fixed
  • Connectivity:
    • Legacy SSH algorithms support was added
    • Confirmation dialogs now remember user selection
    • The number of attempts to reopen the connection was reduced
    • Ability to connect via SSHJ with unsaved password was added
    • Maven artifacts configuration now supports classifier
  • Data transfer: column description support was added for CSV and XLS formats
  • AI (ChatGPT): unsupported AI models were replaced with new ones
  • Databases:
    • Firebird: default parameters in procedure definitions were added
    • PostgresSQL: materialized views dependencies were added
    • Databricks: support of table comments were added
    • Oracle: issue with cropped ‘q’ at the end of the string was fixed
    • SQLite: triggers delete was implemented
    • SQL Server: issue with duplicated data types was resolved
  • Localization:
    • Traditional Chinese localization was updated (thanks to @hwhsu1231)
    • Traditional Chinese language was added to Windows installer
  • Misc:
    • Microsoft store: issue with application installation was fixed on most machines
    • We switched to Java 17 (again)
    • We switched to Eclipse 2023-03 as a base platform

DBeaver

Versienummer 23.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website DBeaver
Download https://dbeaver.io/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: DBeaver

