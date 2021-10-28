Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Windows 11 Insider Preview 22489 (dev)

Windows 10 logo (75 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe testversie van Windows 11 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 22489 en is een uitgave uit de zogenaamde Dev Channel. Windows 11 bevat onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk, widgets, een nieuwe Windows Store, verbeteringen voor gebruik met meerdere schermen en ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6E. In deze uitgave heeft Microsoft de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Your Microsoft account setting page

We are beginning to roll out a new entry point for “Your Microsoft account” under Settings > Account. Clicking this new entry point brings you to a new settings page that displays information related to your Microsoft account, including your subscriptions for Microsoft 365, links to order history, payment details, and Microsoft Rewards. This allows you to access your Microsoft account directly within Settings in Windows 11. We are beginning this rollout to a very small set of Insiders at first and then will ramp it up over time.

Over time, we plan to improve the Your Microsoft account settings page based on your feedback from Feedback Hub via Online Service Experience Packs. These Online Service Experience Packs work in a similar way as the Windows Feature Experience Packs do, allowing us to make updates to Windows outside of major OS updates. The difference between the two is that the Windows Feature Experience Packs can deliver broad improvements across multiple areas of Windows, whereas the Online Service Experience Packs are focused on delivering improvements for a specific experience such as the new Your Microsoft account settings page. For example, under Windows Update this would appear as “Online Service Experience Pack – Windows.Settings.Account” with a version number. Right now, we’re testing this mechanism out with the new Your Microsoft account settings page first.

Changes and Improvements
  • We’ve added support for Discovery of Designated Resolvers which allows Windows to discover encrypted DNS configuration from a DNS resolver known only by its IP address. See this blog post for more details.
  • To improve consistency, we’re updating the name of the Connect app to now be “Wireless Display”. This app is a feature-on-demand (FOD) and can be enabled by going to Settings > Apps > Optional features > Add an optional feature.
  • We’re splitting up “Apps & Features” in Settings into two pages under Apps, “Installed Apps”, and “Advanced app settings”.
  • In case you missed it last week, just a reminder that Windows Sandbox now works on ARM64 PCs!
Fixes

[Taskbar]

  • App icons on secondary monitors should draw more reliably now instead of being blank.
  • Stopped an explorer.exe crash that was happening sometimes when using the Desktops flyout context menu.
  • Fixed an explorer.exe crash that was happening sometimes when dismissing the Desktops flyout.

[File Explorer]

  • Pin to Quick Access is a top-level option now when right clicking a drive in File Explorer.
  • We improved context menu launch performance.
  • Made a few fixes to help improve explorer.exe reliability when using File Explorer.

[Windowing]

  • Closing windows in Task View should look less jumpy now.
  • Did some work to help address an issue that was causing flickering in the app window when resizing certain apps in recent Dev Channel builds.

[Settings]

  • Addressed an issue that was causing Settings to crash in certain cases after going to Windows Update.
  • Added a space that was missing in the search results when searching for Touch Keyboard settings.
  • Fixed a Settings crash when trying to customize options in Wheel Settings.
  • If animations are turned off, dismissing a notification using the X will no longer have an animation.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing the media controls to not show up in Quick Settings sometimes when music was playing recently. Also believed to have impacted hardware media key usage.
  • The tooltip for the Wi-Fi option in Quick Settings should no longer fly to the top of the screen.

[Other]

  • Mitigated an underlying issue that was causing the Processes tab in Task Manager to be blank sometimes. This is also believed to be the same root cause causing UAC to open very slowly recently.
  • Addressed an issue Xbox Game Pass games are failing to install with error 0x00000001.
  • Fixed an issue where get-winevent in PowerShell was failing with an InvalidOperationException (Issue #60740).
  • Mitigated a high hitting mousocoreworker.exe crash in the last few flights.
  • Did some work to try and improve the layout of the text in notification buttons in cases where there’s both an icon and text.
  • The Get Started app will no longer crash if the Tips app has been uninstalled.
  • Fixed an issue causing some devices to bugcheck with SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCPTION when updating on previous builds.
  • Made an underlying change to help fix an issue causing some users to see an unexpected “bad image” error message dialog on boot.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the active development branch may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11 that became generally available on October 5th.

Known issues

[General]

  • In this build, you will notice links to Windows Update, Recovery and For developers under the main Windows Update Settings page. You will need to click on Windows Update a second time to check for updates. The Recovery and For developers links should not appear under Windows Update in settings. These issues will be fixed in a future build.
  • Users updating from Builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer Dev Channel builds using the latest Dev Channel ISO, may receive the following warning message: The build you are trying to install is Flight Signed. To continue installing, enable flight signing. If you receive this message, press the Enable button, reboot the PC, and retry the update.
  • Some users may experience their screen and sleep timeouts being reduced. We’re investigating the potential impact that shorter screen and sleep timeouts could have on energy consumption.

[Start]

  • In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.

[File Explorer]

  • Trying to rename items on the desktop isn’t working properly in this build. It should work if you open File Explorer, navigate to the Desktop folder, and try to rename from there.

[Taskbar]

  • The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.
  • We’re working on the fix for an issue causing tooltips to appear in an unexpected location after hovering over the Taskbar corner.

[Search]

  • After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.

[Quick Settings]

  • We’re investigating reports from Insiders that the volume and brightness sliders aren’t displaying properly in Quick Settings.

Windows 11 start menu

Versienummer 11 Insider Preview 22489 (dev)
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://insider.windows.com/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

28-10-2021 • 14:17

28-10-2021 • 14:17

16 Linkedin

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (16)

+1Aelyss
28 oktober 2021 14:34
Hebben ze het probleem van de ontbrekende klok al gefixt op de taskbar op extra schermen, of moet ik hier voor een externe tool installeren?
+2JordyEGNL
@Aelyss28 oktober 2021 14:58
Het is helaas nog niet mogelijk in Windows zelf.
Gelukkig heb ik hiervoor een tool gevonden https://github.com/martinet101/ElevenClock
+1IrBaboon79
@Aelyss28 oktober 2021 15:16
Ik kan nu even niet aan de feedback app - maar als je deze inschiet (mocht hij er nog niet zijn...) dan zijn er vast een hoop mensen die hem upvoten en dan komt hij vanzelf onder de aandacht... :)
+1SaiBork
@IrBaboon7928 oktober 2021 15:35
Dit is er al en Microsoft is ermee bekend en het interesseert ze niets. Hun antwoord is letterlijk, misschien komt het ooit een keer terug in de toekomst.

Edit: Feedback screenshots omdat mensen mijn reactie niet geloven.....

Feedback hub
https://i.imgur.com/rC1EDE7.png

Microsoft reactie:
https://i.imgur.com/2BB4Obt.png

[Reactie gewijzigd door SaiBork op 28 oktober 2021 19:12]

0Loller1

@SaiBork28 oktober 2021 15:40
"Hun antwoord is letterlijk *insert zelf verzonnen antwoord zonder enige context*"
+1SaiBork
@Loller128 oktober 2021 17:24
Welke context wil je? Het is op de feedback hub, deze heb je zelf ook tot je beschikking. Ik heb op deze pc geen toegang, maar het is een topic wat al open staat sinds het begin met de nieuwe taakbalk.

Screenshots toegevoegd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SaiBork op 28 oktober 2021 19:12]

+1Xm0ur3r
@Aelyss28 oktober 2021 14:46
Dit is inderdaad een klein maar toch behoorlijk irritant probleem ja.
+1Pt4h
28 oktober 2021 15:15
Ik zie nog veel te veel langskomen waarbij ik het gevoel krijg dat 11 nog láng niet af is.
Komt vast wel eens goed maar voorlopig bedank ik nog voor installatie. :)

Vroeger had ik ook één of meer speelbakken waar ik dan vrolijk Insider/betatester versies op installeerde maar die tijd is voorbij; ik ben nu 100% gebruiker verder niks.

Het is trouwens niet altijd zo geweest dat ik Windows beta's niet goed genoeg vond: ik herinner me dat ik ooit voor de lol een Windows 7 beta installeerde op een kersvers gebouwde machine - die beta vond ik zo fraai werken dat ik nooit ben teruggegaan naar XP.
+1Daan134
@Pt4h28 oktober 2021 18:48
Heb exact hetzelfde. Ik blijf nog wel lekker bij versie 10. Ook voor de gameperformance hoef ik het niet te doen. Krijg een beetje het Windows 8 gevoel.
+1bosbeetle
29 oktober 2021 10:51
Wellicht weet iemand hier of win11 wel gewoon zonder microsoft account gebruikt kan gaan worden. Ik vind dat account al veel te invasief in win10 maar je kunt het wel blijven ontwijken. Het grootste probleem is dat het in de war gaat lopen met windows accounts via werk en dergelijke. Echt heel vervelend om te merken dat windows "doorheeft" dat ik elders wel een account heb en die probeert in te schakelen in mijn office pakketten en teams omegevingen e.d.

Ik vind het idee dat je geregistreerd moet zijn bij een OS maker een heel erg vervelende gedachte en hoop dat ze nog steeds de optie bieden om niet in te loggen.
+1Jiggaman
@bosbeetle29 oktober 2021 11:57
Ik heb na het downloaden van de upgrade mijn WiFi uitgezet en de login verwijderd. Daarna opnieuw opgestart zodat de install begint. Nu werkt het prima zonder account. Ik heb er ook geen melding over gehad.
+1EiT
28 oktober 2021 15:18
Bij mij werkt de calculator al een tijdje niet in de Insider versie.
Release heeft hier geen last van.

Vind Windows 11 voor nu nog te traag reageren en soms werken applicaties vanuit het start menu niet.
+1Repsa
28 oktober 2021 15:26
Ik ervaar het gewoon als een drama product, fingerprint scanner die het niet doen, scheren die op verkeerde locaties oppoppen, traag, taakbalk issues, muizen en andere bluetooth dingen die telkens wegvallen. En dan kun je niet eens meer terug, alleen met een clean install. Spijt is voor nu alleen het juiste woord. Wordt,zodra ik tijd heb, een clean install, terug naar 10 en daar blijven we voorlopig.
+1Visgek82
28 oktober 2021 15:55
Heel vreemd. Mijn ervaringen zijn juist precies het tegenovergestelde. Sneller, fijner en mooier dan 10. geen enkele issues gevonden. Mijn muis (G603 Lightspeed) werkt net zo goed als onder 10. ook met de taakbalk geen enkel probleem ondervonden.

Nee, 11 blijft er hier in.
+1Theo_de_Ripper
28 oktober 2021 16:18
Dit is weer een goede build. Ik besluit vanaf nu om telkens 1 build over te slaan. Want het lijkt erop dat het telkens goed, fout, goed, fout is :D
+1valhalla
28 oktober 2021 17:34
Ik draai w11 22000.

Geen enkele issue mee na:
1) installeren StartAllBack
2) attrib -s c:\ProgramData
3) eartrumpet opnieuw installeren
4) nieuwe AMD chipset drivers + 22000.282 update

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

