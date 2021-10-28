Versie 3.1.0 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Prominent new features Clip Handles (replacing the Time Shift Tool)

Smart Clips (non-destructive resizing of clips)

Playback Looping Smaller changes Context menus have been added in more places.

In the preferences, Tracks > Track behaviors > Editing a clip can move other clips is now disabled by default

The spectrogram defaults have been changed: scale type to Mel (was Linear), top of scale to 20000 Hz (was 8000 Hz), window size to 2048 (was 1024), and zero padding to 2 (was 1).

The main volume controls no longer change the system volume.

Raw Import now will remember the previously used settings. Automatic detection of the format now is a button.

A journaling feature has been added for QA purposes.

Generate > Tone now supports triangle waves.

There now exist "What's new" screens for the update and welcome dialogs.

Timeline Quick Play for regions and locked regions have been replaced by playback looping.

The shortcut to rename labels and clip names has temporarily been hardcoded to Ctrl+F2. This conflicts with the default xfce shortcut to change workspaces.

Libraries FFMPEG now supports avformat 55, 57 and 58.

PortAudio has been updated to version 19.7 and devendored (so it can be built against 19.6).

Several libraries (expat, libsndfile, ...) have been devendored. The CMakeLists.txt lists which versions we build against. Fixed Bugs There are some 50 issues closed labeled as bug. Among them: AppImages support localization. #1382

Progress bars for Nyquist generators have been made more accurate. #1856

Rhythm tracks can no longer drift off-time by 2ms over 9 minutes; they're now sample-accurate. #1853

The play button has regained a pixel or two to become a triangle once more. #1792

Auto Duck has been made way more accurate and should no longer miss sections above the threshold. #1389

The manual now only is included in the executable once #1917

Shift-clicking a menu item no longer opens the settings menu #1358

FFMPEG no longer segfaults ALSA #1170

Audacity no longer crashes when macros output directory is set to C:\ #1174

A bouncing ball of death problem has been fixed #1312