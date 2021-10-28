Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Audacity 3.1.0

Audacity logo (75 pix) Versie 3.1.0 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Prominent new features
  • Clip Handles (replacing the Time Shift Tool)
  • Smart Clips (non-destructive resizing of clips)
  • Playback Looping
Smaller changes
  • Context menus have been added in more places.
  • In the preferences, Tracks > Track behaviors > Editing a clip can move other clips is now disabled by default
  • The spectrogram defaults have been changed: scale type to Mel (was Linear), top of scale to 20000 Hz (was 8000 Hz), window size to 2048 (was 1024), and zero padding to 2 (was 1).
  • The main volume controls no longer change the system volume.
  • Raw Import now will remember the previously used settings. Automatic detection of the format now is a button.
  • A journaling feature has been added for QA purposes.
  • Generate > Tone now supports triangle waves.
  • There now exist "What's new" screens for the update and welcome dialogs.
  • Timeline Quick Play for regions and locked regions have been replaced by playback looping.
  • The shortcut to rename labels and clip names has temporarily been hardcoded to Ctrl+F2.
    • This conflicts with the default xfce shortcut to change workspaces.
Libraries
  • FFMPEG now supports avformat 55, 57 and 58.
  • PortAudio has been updated to version 19.7 and devendored (so it can be built against 19.6).
  • Several libraries (expat, libsndfile, ...) have been devendored. The CMakeLists.txt lists which versions we build against.
Fixed Bugs

There are some 50 issues closed labeled as bug. Among them:

  • AppImages support localization. #1382
  • Progress bars for Nyquist generators have been made more accurate. #1856
  • Rhythm tracks can no longer drift off-time by 2ms over 9 minutes; they're now sample-accurate. #1853
  • The play button has regained a pixel or two to become a triangle once more. #1792
  • Auto Duck has been made way more accurate and should no longer miss sections above the threshold. #1389
  • The manual now only is included in the executable once #1917
  • Shift-clicking a menu item no longer opens the settings menu #1358
  • FFMPEG no longer segfaults ALSA #1170
  • Audacity no longer crashes when macros output directory is set to C:\ #1174
  • A bouncing ball of death problem has been fixed #1312

Audacity 2.2.0 light theme screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 3.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Audacity
Download https://www.fosshub.com/Audacity.html
Bestandsgrootte 33,51MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-10-2021 14:1211

28-10-2021 • 14:12

11 Linkedin

Bron: Audacity

Update-historie

23-12 Audacity 3.1.3 17
17-11 Audacity 3.1.2 15
11-11 Audacity 3.1.1 12
28-10 Audacity 3.1.0 11
29-09 Audacity 3.0.5 11
24-08 Audacity 3.0.4 15
07-'21 Audacity 3.0.3 20
04-'21 Audacity 3.0.2 0
04-'21 Audacity 3.0.1 RC 10
03-'21 Audacity 3.0.0 10
Meer historie

Lees meer

Audacity

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Design en multimedia

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
-111011+110+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1StartAdress
28 oktober 2021 18:30
Wat ik wel mis in Audacity en wat voor mij onontbeerlijk is bij het editten van geluid is de keuze zoals bij Adobe Audition voor twee windows onder elkaar, met als gemis bij Audacity dus de onderste windows als 'spectral view'.
+2Qalo

@StartAdress29 oktober 2021 00:42
Als ik je goed begrijp: die optie is al aanwezig in Audacity sinds versie 2.4. Dat heet "multi-view" (even uit het hoofd). Dat kun je oproepen door bij het audiospoor op de naambalk te klikken, en dan is de optie dáár te kiezen. In dat geval wordt het audiospoor zowel weergegeven als waveform als in spectral view. Onder elkaar dus, en per spoor. ;)
+1StartAdress
@Qalo29 oktober 2021 18:07
Ah, heel leuk en dank. Tijd voor een herinstallatie en herwaardering van Audacity!
+1Gerard001a
28 oktober 2021 15:18
Prima programma voor de amateur, die heeft echt niets meer nodig.
Dit programma voldoet prima om muziek te bewerken en heeft meer dan genoeg effecten in huis :)
Gebruik het al jaren en nooit de behoefte gehad aan een versie waar je dik voor moet betalen
Erg blij met Freeware programma`s in het algemeen _/-\o_
+1Qalo

@Gerard001a29 oktober 2021 00:48
Ook professionals weten er wel raad mee hoor. Enige gemis voor de professional is het live-editten. Daarmee bedoel ik dus dat je niet je audio hoeft te onderbreken voordat je een handeling moet verrichten, of als je het resultaat van je acties wil horen. Op dit moment moet je de audio stopzetten.

Voor de rest: schitterend programma! En dat het eruit ziet alsof je een jaren 90 applicatie draait, dat boeit niet. Functionaliteit gaat voor mij nog steeds boven eyecandy. ;)
+1Gerard001a
@Qalo29 oktober 2021 10:59
Precies functionaliteit gaat ook voor mij nog steeds boven eyecandy. :)
Ben blij dat dit programma bestaat en gebruik het vaak en heel tevreden met het eindresultaat van mijn bewerkte muziek, vooral fade in en uit maakt het begin en eind smooth :)
+1Qalo

@Gerard001a29 oktober 2021 13:28
Ik gebruik Audacity voor vele doeleinden. Voor het maken van mixen, edits, maar ook voor het remasteren van opgenomen vinylplaten. Het resultaat is tien keer beter dan welk resultaat uit een professionele studio ook. Zo'n beetje elk muziekstuk die uitgebracht of gereleased (of gere-released) wordt opgepompt met veel compressie (de welbekende, maar door mij vervloekte "loudness-hell"). Het resultaat is om te janken.

Als ik vinyl digitaliseer haal ik met de hand alle tikken eruit met "repareren" en de plug-in "declicker", die ik dan alleen gebruik op de ruimtes tussen het geluid. En ik gebruik ook de ruisonderdrukking, die ik instel met een stukje ruis uit de opname, en dat pas ik dan toe zoals ik vind dat het lekker klinkt.

Ik heb vele audioprofessionals in mijn vrienden- en kennissenkring zitten, en die zijn allemaal lyrisch over de resultaten die ik behaal met Audacity. Puur en alleen op gehoor, en uiteraard geen compressie op de originele plaatopname toepassen. Daarmee klinkt de opname misschien voor huidige begrippen iets zachter dan we tegenwoordig gewend zijn, maar de geluidskwaliteit is zóveel beter, warmer en natuurlijker.

Veel mensen denken dat ze met hele dure apparatuur en/of software de beste resultaten bereiken. Maar niets is minder waar, want Audacity kan het ook. En als je het goed doet nog beter ook! Ongelooflijk maar waar...

Trouwens: Fade-in en fade-out zijn prima op Audacity. Ik gebruik ook studio fade-out. Die maakt de fade-out nóg mooier, omdat deze met een mooie curveschaal de audio weg fade. Probeer die ook eens... :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 29 oktober 2021 13:30]

+1Gerard001a
@Qalo29 oktober 2021 14:21
Mooi man, we zijn in ieder geval 2 tevreden gebruikers :) en tevreden met de regelmatige nieuwe versies die ze uitbrengen _/-\o_

[Reactie gewijzigd door Gerard001a op 29 oktober 2021 14:23]

+1Mr777
28 oktober 2021 14:31
Hoe zit het nu met die ophef over het naar huis bellen van dit programma? Is er ondertussen een goed werkende fork verschenen of is dat plan in het water gevallen?
0AwR
30 oktober 2021 12:14
Iemand enig idee wat dit behelst: 'A journaling feature has been added for QA purposes'?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True