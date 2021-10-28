Versie 3.1.0 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Prominent new features
Smaller changes
- Clip Handles (replacing the Time Shift Tool)
- Smart Clips (non-destructive resizing of clips)
- Playback Looping
Libraries
- Context menus have been added in more places.
- In the preferences, Tracks > Track behaviors > Editing a clip can move other clips is now disabled by default
- The spectrogram defaults have been changed: scale type to Mel (was Linear), top of scale to 20000 Hz (was 8000 Hz), window size to 2048 (was 1024), and zero padding to 2 (was 1).
- The main volume controls no longer change the system volume.
- Raw Import now will remember the previously used settings. Automatic detection of the format now is a button.
- A journaling feature has been added for QA purposes.
- Generate > Tone now supports triangle waves.
- There now exist "What's new" screens for the update and welcome dialogs.
- Timeline Quick Play for regions and locked regions have been replaced by playback looping.
- The shortcut to rename labels and clip names has temporarily been hardcoded to Ctrl+F2.
- This conflicts with the default xfce shortcut to change workspaces.
Fixed Bugs
- FFMPEG now supports avformat 55, 57 and 58.
- PortAudio has been updated to version 19.7 and devendored (so it can be built against 19.6).
- Several libraries (expat, libsndfile, ...) have been devendored. The CMakeLists.txt lists which versions we build against.
There are some 50 issues closed labeled as bug. Among them:
- AppImages support localization. #1382
- Progress bars for Nyquist generators have been made more accurate. #1856
- Rhythm tracks can no longer drift off-time by 2ms over 9 minutes; they're now sample-accurate. #1853
- The play button has regained a pixel or two to become a triangle once more. #1792
- Auto Duck has been made way more accurate and should no longer miss sections above the threshold. #1389
- The manual now only is included in the executable once #1917
- Shift-clicking a menu item no longer opens the settings menu #1358
- FFMPEG no longer segfaults ALSA #1170
- Audacity no longer crashes when macros output directory is set to C:\ #1174
- A bouncing ball of death problem has been fixed #1312