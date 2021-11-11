Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Windows 11 Insider Preview 22499 (dev)

Windows 10 logo (75 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe testversie van Windows 11 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 22489 en is een uitgave uit het zogenaamde Dev Channel. Windows 11 bevat onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk, widgets, een nieuwe Windows Store, verbeteringen voor gebruik met meer dan één scherm en ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6E. In deze uitgave heeft Microsoft de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Quickly share open app windows directly from your taskbar to a Microsoft Teams call

In last week’s flight, we introduced the ability to quickly mute and unmute your active meeting calls right from your taskbar. Today we are announcing an extension of that experience with the ability to quickly share the content from open app windows directly from your taskbar to your meeting calls too. This experience, also starting with Microsoft Teams, eliminates the need to flip back and forth across applications just to share or reshare a window. There are no interruptions to your meeting attendees or what they see on screen – share any open window during your call.

When you are in a meeting call through Microsoft Teams, simply hover over the apps running on your taskbar and you will see a new button that allows you to share your window with your meeting attendees. When you are done sharing your content, hover over the window again and click Stop Sharing or choose another window and click Share this Window. If you’re presenting a full screen presentation in PowerPoint, simply move your mouse to the bottom and your taskbar will pop up for you to share or stop sharing the presentation without interruption to your attendees.

We are beginning to roll this experience out to a subset of Windows Insiders with Microsoft Teams for work or school installed and ramp it up over time. This means not everyone will see this right away with their Teams calls. We plan to bring this to Chat from Microsoft Teams (Microsoft Teams for home) later.

Other communications applications can also add this capability to their applications. The capability to share your meeting call applies only to your current meeting call.

*Features and app availability may vary by region.

Changes and Improvements
  • Based on feedback, we are making keyboard focus visuals in Task View and Alt + Tab a little more prominent, so they’re easier to see.
Fixes

[Input]

  • Clipboard history should be back up and running properly once you’re on this build.
  • Clicking gifs in the emoji panel will now actually insert them into supporting apps, unlike in the previous build.
  • Updated the backend dictionaries for several languages – the touch keyboard’s text suggestions and autocorrect should be more accurate now.
  • If you change your accent color the accents in the emoji panel should follow suit now, instead of getting stuck with the old color.
  • Fixed an IME crash that was happening sometimes for people who had chosen to use the previous version of the Pinyin IME.
  • Mitigated an explorer.exe crash that was happening sometimes recently related to touch keyboard usage.

[Windowing]

  • Made another fix to address an issue where explorer.exe would crash if you pressed ALT + F4 while ALT + Tab was open.

[Settings]

  • Fixed a Settings crash that could happen when trying to check remote sound properties while accessing a PC over Remote Desktop..

[Other]

  • Fixed an issue that was causing some clipping / unexpected zoom when going through OOBE on some ultrawide monitors.
  • The apostrophe in the error message when your fingerprint isn’t recognized on the login screen should display correctly now.
  • When taking a screenshot of a UWP app by pressing the New button in Snipping Tool, Snipping Tool should come into the foreground once the snip is done.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing some Insider PCs to bugcheck when coming out of sleep recently, with an error message saying “SYSTEM_THREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED”.
  • Fixed a deadlock that could happen related to MediaPlaybackCommandManager, resulting in certain apps not being able to play media sometimes.
  • Addressed an issue that was causing reports in Reliability Monitor to unexpectedly be blank with just an empty rectangle when going to see more info.
  • Did some work to help address an issue resulting in certain games having some lag that was only noticeable when the window was in focus. As a reminder if needed, please refer to the following documentation for filing actionable game perf feedback.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the active development branch may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11 that became generally available on October 5th.

Known issues

[General]

  • Users updating from Builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer Dev Channel builds using the latest Dev Channel ISO, may receive the following warning message: The build you are trying to install is Flight Signed. To continue installing, enable flight signing. If you receive this message, press the Enable button, reboot the PC, and retry the update.
  • We’re investigating an issue where some PCs are unable to install new builds, or other updates. The PC may report an error code 0x80070002. If you are experiencing this issue, please reboot your PC and try again.
  • Some PCs may rollback with error code 0xc1900101-0x4001c when installing this build. If you hit this, after the PC rolls back to the previous build, you may want to pause updates until we release a fix.

[Start]

  • In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.

[Taskbar]

  • The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.
  • We’re investigating an issue in this build where the clock in the Taskbar can get stuck and not updated, particularly when accessing the PC via Remote Desktop.

[Windowing]

  • Hovering your mouse back and forth between different desktops in Task View will result in the displayed thumbnails and content area unexpectedly shrinking.

[Input]

  • We’re working on a fix to address reports from some Insiders that the lights on their keyboards, for example for caps lock, are not working properly after upgrading to the previous build.

[Search]

  • After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.

[Quick Settings]

  • We’re investigating reports from Insiders that the volume and brightness sliders aren’t displaying properly in Quick Settings.

Windows 11 start menu

Versienummer 22499 (dev)
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://insider.windows.com/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

11-11 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22499 (dev) 13
28-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22489 (dev) 16
21-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22483 (dev) 18
16-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22000.282 (beta/release preview) 83
05-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22471 (dev) 8
30-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22468 (dev) 24
24-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22463 (dev) 50
16-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22458 (dev) 14
11-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22454 (dev) / 22000.184 (beta) 78
04-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22449 (dev) / 22000.176 (beta) 55
Reacties (13)

+1Batch
11 november 2021 17:13
Helaas lees ik niets over het uitschakelen van de meer dan irritante groepeerfunctie. Kom op Microsoft, zorg dat je dat weer kan uitschakelen. Luister naar je gebruikers.
+1CAP-Team
@Batch11 november 2021 21:43
ja graag, ik mis die optie echt. en het is gewoon inefficient om eerst op het icoon en dan op het juiste venster te moeten klikken
+1Rvanlaak
@CAP-Team11 november 2021 22:20
En veel vensters kan ik aan de screenshot niet direct herkennen, en dat levert geregeld het openen van het foutieve venster op.
De functie 'labels uitklappen, en alleen groeperen wanneer er geen plek is' komt hopelijk snel terug.
+1Lounge Deluxe
@Batch12 november 2021 07:03
Gelukkig zijn er inmiddels tools die dat probleem (en meer) kunnen verhelpen
+1Carlos0_0
@Lounge Deluxe12 november 2021 10:25
Ik heb een register aanpassing voor de ouwe ribbon in windows 11, want vind de nieuwe UI verschrikkelijk.
Deze lijkt met deze beta gesloopt te zijn, het ziet er een beetje apart uit links boven de verkenner.

Ziet er na uit dat microsoft hard bezig is om alles te slopen, en ons weer gaat verplichten de nieuwe interface te gebruiken.
Het startmenu van hun lijkt nog wel te werken in deze beta.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 12 november 2021 10:27]

+1mutley69
11 november 2021 16:34
Het integreren van toepassingen zoals Teams in een OS - is een extreem slecht idee. Het gaat veel meer hooks geven aan malwareproducenten. Heeft Microsoft nu helemaal niks geleerd uit het verleden?
+1downtime
@mutley6911 november 2021 17:02
Je kunt het ook omdraaien: Wees blij dat Microsoft deze functies integreert in het OS zodat het ook profiteert van de maandelijkse security updates. Als mensen zelf dit soort apps moeten installeren dan zie je vaak dat er na de eerste installatie geen enkele update meer geinstalleerd wordt en zijn de security gaten alleen maar groter.
Of iedereen moet weer vijf verschillende apps installeren, die allemaal ongeveer hetzelfde doen, omdat er geen duidelijke marktleider is. Ook dat levert alleen maar een grotere attack surface op.
+1beerse

@downtime11 november 2021 22:06
Voor het updaten hoeft het geen onderdeel te zijn van het os. Als je rechtstreeks van microsoft update dan krijg je al jaren alle microsoft updates. Dus ook van de microsoft programma's die je zelf extra hebt geïnstalleerd zoals msOffice, msSQL en dergelijke.

Daarnaast schijnt het zo te zijn dat software uit de store via de store wordt bijgewerkt.
+1dasiro
@mutley6911 november 2021 17:31
onenote en onedrive hebben ze ook geïntegreerd in het verleden en zijn daar dan zoveel meer exploits door gekomen? Nieuwe functies integreren in een product is nu eenmaal eigen aan ontwikkeling. Als je elke ingebouwde applicatie waarvoor er een alternatief is uit je OS haalt dan heb je nog maar bitter weinig over. Hoewel er een doelgroep is die dat leuk zou vinden, zit het merendeel van de mensen niet te wachten op een modulair OS dat ze eerst zelf moeten opbouwen voordat het bruikbaar is (zie hoe "leuk" normale mensen het installeren van drivers vinden als ze niet via windows update automatisch worden binnengehaald).
+1MrFax
11 november 2021 16:57
Heeft iemand kunnen testen of je bestanden zoals bij Win10 kan verplaatsen door ze over
open app-icoontjes te houden op het taakbalk. Normaal gesproken wordt het venster waar het bestand overheen gehouden dan geopend.

Ook werkt het houden van bestanden in de hoek rechtsonder niet meer. Wat je normaal krijgt is dat alle apps automatisch geminimaliseerd worden, maar dat werkt in Windows 11 ook niet.

Dit is letterlijk de enige reden dat ik terug ben gegaan naar Windows 10 omdat het dingen zoveel lastiger maakt.

Ik moet dan of het adres zelf invullen of ik moet de twee venster naast elkaar zetten, of ik moet voor zorgen dat een deel van het bureaublad nog zichtbaar is. Het is super omslachtig en ik irriteerde me er dood aan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 11 november 2021 17:26]

+1SeBsZ
@MrFax11 november 2021 17:00
Je hebt gelijk, het is belachelijk dat dit er (nog) niet in zit in de nieuwe taakbalk. Ik weet niet waarom je een bestand naar je bureaublad wil slepen, maar een mogelijke work-around is het bestand selecteren, ctrl+c (kopiëren) of ctrl+x (knippen) en dan naar je bureaublad gaan met win+D of rechtsonderin klikken en dan ctrl+v (plakken).
+1faxityy
@MrFax11 november 2021 20:43
Je kan ook gewoon alt-tabben naar je venster terwijl je het vasthoudt..
0MrFax
@faxityy12 november 2021 23:39
Deze wist ik nog niet, maar toch niet zo handig als dat het lijkt, want je zit toch een hand extra te gebruiken, wat helemaal niet nodig zou moeten zijn.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

