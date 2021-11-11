Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.3 is uitgekomen en daar zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:

New: Auto set ASSA resolution

Icon for plugin "ASSA Draw"

New sub format

New sub format (json)

Add read support for "combined ttml" files

Add read support for Audacity label format

Save SMPTE video time mode for recent files

Prompt some TTML files regarding SMPTE time mode

New shortcuts for merge - the Leon

New shortcut for calc duration by CPS

Custom alignment values for format "iTunesTimedText"

Show ASSA style icon + ASSA prop icon for SSA

Add UI option to allow single letter/digit shortcut in text box Improved: Update Greek translation

Update Chinese translation

Update Bulgarian translation

Update Hungarian translation

Update Portuguese translation

Update Italian translation

Update French translation

Update Korean translation

Add progress for "Generate video w burned-in subs"

Add more settings for "Generate video w burned-in subs"

Improve SSA styling/preview - thxfiolek2000

Allow .ismt files up to 50 mb

Allow some malformed WebVTT

Make BD Sup open action configurable (OCR or edit)

Do not use ILRepack - to avoid anti-virus warnings

Add "Clear" key to list of available shortcut keys

Refresh text in mpv when changing RTL mode

Improve detect of video info

Improve read of PNS format

Improve split with ASSA tags

Improve drag'n'drop to list view with istm format

Ignore text between {} when spell checking ASSA/SSA

Try avoid set mpv volume to 0

Improve waveform move-element performance

Optimize list view "Replace all"

Improve mouse wheel scrolling in waveform when locked/centered

Update/clean nuget packages

Allow large angles in ASSA styles window

Remove shortcut action limit for duration a few places

Update Tesseract 5 alpha 2021-08-11 to RC1 2021-10-30

Prefer FFmpeg over VLC for extracting audio

Include favorite formats in "reset"

Auto-load audio files Fixed: Fix tag style converting from/to ASSA

Fix "Title bar text" when translating

Fix culture name for French translation

Fix waveform multiple select error

Fix issue with "Merge short lines" in "batch convert"

Fix waveform multiple select crash

Fix broken "Duplicate line" shortcut

Fix crash in reading .ismt

Fix for PAC italic w missing space

Fix switched total labels in RTL mode w original subtitle

Rollback max #lines enforce (now hidden setting)

Take first audio track when loading wave form

Fix issue with waveform original out of sync

Fix "Set start and set end of prev" when playing

Fix "Set end minus gap, go to next and start next here"

Fix for mpc-hc not showing video

Add timeout for main win regex search

Fix crash in "Batch convert - Auto balance"

Fix for recent files after convert format

Fix for Blu-ray .sup noisy transparent border in VLC

Fix gap syntax coloring issue

Fix "Remove text for hi" issue with colon/dashes