Software-update: Windows 11 Insider Preview 22463 (dev)

Windows 10 logo (75 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe testversie van Windows 11 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 22463 en is een uitgave uit de zogenaamde Dev Channel. Windows 11 bevat onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk, widgets, een nieuwe Windows Store, verbeteringen voor gebruik met meerdere schermen en ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6E. De changelog voor deze Windows 11 Insider Preview ziet er als volgt uit:

TL;DR
  • Please see the new section at the end of this blog post outlining the type of builds and experiences you will see in the Dev Channel.
  • It will be a little while before major new features show up. However, this build includes a good set of improvements and bug fixes. Speaking of fixes…
  • The issue impacting the Taskbar where icons appeared misaligned and/or cut off is FIXED in this build!
  • Insider PCs that are Mobile Device Managed (MDM) will not receive this build. There is an issue in this build that prevents PCs from successfully updating to this build. We hope to have this fixed in the next flight.
  • Microsoft PowerToys is now available in the Microsoft Store in Windows 11!
Changes and Improvements
  • When you have a file or folder selected in File Explorer, you can now use Ctrl + Shift + C to copy the path to your clipboard.
  • Rounded the corners of the pop-ups shown when clicking “identify displays” in Display Settings.
  • Made some small adjustments to the contrast theme colors based on feedback, including making hyperlinks a little more distinct on hover when using the desert theme.
  • Added an icon next to the volume slider in Quick Settings to help make the option for managing audio endpoints more discoverable.
  • Updated the Windows Ease of Access folder in Start’s All apps list to now simply be called Accessibility.
  • Added an option to Focus Assist settings so you can choose whether or not you would like Focus Assist to be automatically enabled for the first hour after a Windows feature update.
Fixes

[Start]

  • System now shows up again as an option when right-clicking on the Start button (Win + X).
  • Fixed an issue that was causing Narrator to not be able to focus on the headers in Start sometimes with touch.
  • Mitigated an issue where when a large number of apps were installed, the Start menu might get stuck with no app icons showing (only app name) after a DPI change. This change is also believed to help improve Start launch reliability on secondary monitors in mixed DPI scenarios.
  • If the accessibility option “Always show scrollbars” is enabled, switching to the All apps list will no longer cause the scrollbar to escape the window boundaries during the transition animation.
  • Pressing the down arrow after opening Start will now navigate into the pinned apps section instead of jumping to your username.

[Taskbar]

  • Icons on the Taskbar are properly aligned and centered again apps should no longer get cut off by the “show hidden icons” button when too many apps are open.
  • The Taskbar previews text will now follow the Accessibility setting to increase text size.
  • Adjusted the notification count badge for notification center to fix an issue where some of the numbers weren’t centered in the circle.
  • Fixed an issue where the Chat flyout wouldn’t light dismiss the first time it was opened.
  • Improved explorer.exe reliability when the Taskbar spanned multiple monitors.

[Search]

  • Opening Search on secondary monitors works now.

[File Explorer]

  • Mitigated an issue that could cause File Explorer to hang when doing a search.
  • Pressing F1 in File Explorer will now open a search for Windows 11 help and not Windows 10.
  • Made a change to address an issue where items under View, Sort by, and Group by submenus in the context menu weren’t displaying a mark to show they were selected.

[Input]

  • Fixed an issue resulting in the mouse pointer position in WDAG being incorrect when the monitor was in portrait mode.
  • Text predictions (both for the touch keyboard, and hardware keyboard) should be working again now in this flight for English and certain other languages where it was broken.
  • Addressed an issue when using the previous version of the Korean IME where when typing quickly in certain apps the Ctrl Key Up event wouldn’t be received by the app.
  • Fixed an issue that was making the touch keyboard key borders look blurry in certain cases.
  • Mitigated an issue where the touch keyboard would crash in certain cases when switching dock mode while the voice typing UI was visible.

[Settings]

  • Removed duplicate Nearby Sharing entry in Focus Assist priority list.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing a repeated prompt to reset to default settings when “Automatically optimize new drives” was unselected in Optimize Drives.
  • If you press Win + P the current projection mode will now have initial keyboard focus instead of always the first in the list.

[Windowing]

  • Trying to switch Desktops (for example, using the keyboard shortcuts) when there is only one should no longer steal foreground focus.
  • Addressed an issue where the snap layouts flyout would start flashing when invoked in certain places on the screen.
  • Move To option when right clicking a window thumbnail in Task View is now aligned with the other context menu entries.

[Windows Sandbox]

  • Windows Sandbox should now launch in this build. In previous Dev Channel builds, Windows Sandbox would not launch in some circumstances.

[Windows Subsystem for Linx (WSL) & Hyper-V]

  • We have fixed the issue causing both WSL2 and Hyper-V to not work on ARM64 PCs such as the Surface Pro X in previous Dev Channel builds.

[Other]

  • Fixed an issue that caused some PCs to bug check with DRIVER_PNP_WATCHDOG error when attempting to update to a recent build.
  • Fixed an issue that caused some Surface Pro X’s to bug check with a WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR.
  • Fixed an issue where the Autorun registry entry for Command Prompt would not work if /k was used.
  • Did some work to address an issue where not being able to parse a certain firewall rule would result in all rules following that one not being migrated on upgrade.
  • Addressed an issue where the Quick Assist window could be small and not possible to resize.
  • Fixed an issue for some users where if the sign in button in Quick Assist was clicked, it would open a blank browser window and they wouldn’t be able to proceed to sign in.
  • Mitigated an issue with certain menus / context menus that was causing a visual glitch with the shadow on first launch.
  • Mitigated a race condition that was causing certain PCs to sometimes bugcheck with INTERNAL_POWER_ERROR when resuming from hibernation.
  • Fixed an issue that was making some PCs unable to progress past the boot screen when upgrading to 224xx builds with certain SSDs attached.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the active development branch may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11 after general availability on October 5th.

Known issues

[General]

  • Insider PCs that are Mobile Device Managed (MDM) will not receive this build. There is an issue in this build that prevents PCs from successfully updating to this build. We hope to have this fixed in the next flight.
  • Users updating from Builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer Dev Channel builds using the latest Dev Channel ISO, may receive the following warning message: “The build you are trying to install is Flight Signed. To continue installing, enable flight signing.” If you receive this message, press the Enable button, reboot the PC, and retry the update.

[Start]

  • In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press Win + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.

[Taskbar]

  • The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.

[Search]

  • After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.
  • Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box.

[File Explorer]

  • If you right click files in OneDrive locations in File Explorer, the context menu will unexpectedly dismiss when you hover over entries that open sub-menus, such as “Open with.”
  • Double clicking a network folder to open it will pin it to Quick Access instead of opening it. To open a network folder until we release a build with a fix, please right-click the folder and select “Open” from the context menu.

[Widgets]

  • The widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again.
  • Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or Win + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors.

[Microsoft Store]

  • We continue to work to improve search relevance in the Store.
Microsoft Store

Exciting news everyone, Microsoft PowerToys is now available in the Microsoft Store in Windows 11! Take advantage of advanced functionalities to maximize your productivity today! – Download it here! As a reminder, Store now accepts Win32 applications and all the great open-source projects that are part of our ecosystems. Sign up for the waitlist and learn more about the new Store here.

Windows 11 start menu

Versienummer 22463 (dev)
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://insider.windows.com/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

24-09-2021 08:49
50 • submitter: Technomania

24-09-2021 • 08:49

50 Linkedin

Submitter: Technomania

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (50)

24 september 2021 10:55
Voor jou even,

Zou het niet heerlijk zijn om gewoon een eigen keuze te kunnen maken waar ik mijn start-icoon kan plaatsten.

In Windows 11 hebben ze maar 1 plek, en dat is juist in het midden. En als je liever het linksonder, boven, rechts en links wilt hebben staan kan dat niet. Microsoft zou eigenlijk een instelling moeten maken hoe ik het startmenu wilt hebben.

Groeten van een betreurde Windows 10 gebruiker die is overgestapt op Windows 11.
+1Tweakriez
@edwarddekker24 september 2021 11:15
Linksonder zoals bij Windows 10 kan gewoon hoor. :)

https://tweakers.net/foto...bMu8Dngm5ZURpi15G5Od6.png

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tweakriez op 24 september 2021 11:16]

0BliXem
24 september 2021 09:13
Weet iemand toevallig goede software om een kopie te maken van het OS (met applicaties) wat je zo kunt overzetten naar een andere Win 11 bak?
0Xm0ur3r
@BliXem24 september 2021 09:27
Je hebt ook Macrium Reflect, deze is gratis. Echter is het mij niet altijd met deze gelukt, hangt er volgens mij beetje vanaf hoe erg de bakken met elkaar verschillen qua hardware.
0PvdVen777
@Xm0ur3r24 september 2021 09:52
Als ik me niet vergis had/heeft Acronis precies daarvoor een speciale functie, dus om je bestaande installatie gereed te maken voor gebruik op andere hardware.
+1Splorky
@PvdVen77724 september 2021 12:27
Helaas heeft acronis alles omgezet naar subscription based :/
0Mangu429
@Splorky24 september 2021 14:08
Tja, en de naam "True Image" omgezet in het goed bekkende "Cyber Protect Home Office".
0Splorky
@Mangu42924 september 2021 22:40
Jup,
Op me werk hebben we een hele oude versie van True image, voornamelijk om sporadisch in de image bestanden te kijken van acronis. Voor een nieuwe collega is nu alleen de vervanger beschikbaar, we twijfelen nog of we überhaupt nog met Acronis door willen gaan vanwege al die extra zooi er om heen (we willen echt alleen een booteble acronis usb stick maken, en door de images heen kijken. Antivirus, malware, randsomeware en andere beveiliging is erg ongewenst voor waarvoor de software willen gebruiken.
0BliXem
@Xm0ur3r24 september 2021 09:38
Dank voor beide reacties. Gaat mij meer om dat ik niet alle applicaties weer moet installeren en dan het gewoon een kopie is zoals die toen werd gemaakt, bijvoorbeeld op een frisse win 11 versie op mijn laptop.
0Nijl
@BliXem24 september 2021 09:53
Clonezilla
Macrium Reflect
Acronis True Image (Cyber Protect Home Office)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Nijl op 24 september 2021 17:11]

0beerse
@BliXem27 september 2021 11:23
Het tijdschrift C'T heeft ooit een aardige set scripts bij elkaar gebakken om een backup/restore te maken gebaseerd op de windows installatie software. Technisch vergelijkbaar met wat MacriumReflect en mogelijk ook Acronis doen. Praktisch alleen gebaseerd op wat windows biedt en niets extra's.
https://www.ct.nl/worksho...s-en-volledig-back-uppen/.

Dit is wel gebaseerd op windows 10 maar voor het gemak ga ik er van uit dat het voor windows 11 zomaar zou kunnen werken. Aan de andere kant: microsoft kan dit natuurlijk ook weer heerlijk actief weer anders doen....

Uiteindelijk maak je met de backup een 'installer' aan voor het systeem dat je backupt. Dat kan je op elke machine installeren waar je de originele windows installatie op kan doen. Maar misschien heeft microsoft dit zelf wel om zeep geholpen en biedt ze daarom nog geen installatie iso...

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 27 september 2021 11:31]

0IJuanTM
24 september 2021 10:27
Het enige wat ik echt zou willen van Windows 11 is dat ze het start menu helemaal vrij geven als je "recommended apps" uitzet. En dat je vrij je icoontjes weer kan neer zetten net als in Windows 10. Verder heb ik eigenlijk naast wat kleine bugs (die ze ook weer hebben gefixt) niets gemerkt wat mij echt weerhoud van een upgrade wanneer het uitkomt. Oh en laat ons de taakbalk centeren maar niet het windows icoon :) Ik gebruik namelijk al jaren TaskbarX.
0beerse
@IJuanTM27 september 2021 11:34
Dat soort zaken hadden ze met windows 8 of 8.1 al moeten doen. Dan kan ze zelf meerdere interfaces bieden (W7, w8, w8.1, w10...) en kunnen de hackers/tweakers en overige gebruikers er zelf uit kiezen.

Nu ik er aan denk: Windows Server in de core variant heeft echt wel een grafische interface. Een app als notepad komt gewoon boven drijven als je ze opstart. Daarmee zou ik wel eens willen weten of er iemand is die op deze windows-core-omgeving een nieuwe grafische omgeving heeft opgebouwd.
0redtails
24 september 2021 10:28
hen you have a file or folder selected in File Explorer, you can now use Ctrl + Shift + C to copy the path to your clipboard.
Zit dit niet al sinds windows xp erin...? In explorer, totalcommander, en zelfs in de oude foto viewer kun je gewoon ctrl+c doen, en bij het openen/selecteren van een bestand in het dialoogvenster kun je met ctrl+v het pad plakken
0Misterven1
24 september 2021 12:22
Maken sommige programmeurs een klein software voor TPM om te zeilen en ondersteuning van oudere hardware op elk pc of laptop voor Windows 11? Zo ja, kan ik ze binnenkort downloaden?
0eclipse1919
24 september 2021 16:48
jongens vraagje, naar ik begrijp krijg je een "schone win 11 installatie ?
0ManiAC
10 oktober 2021 11:39
Heb een probleem met Windows 11 dat er steeds een popup komt van directplay of ik hem installeer of niet installeer hij blijft maar komen. Heeft iemand hier een oplossing voor? Heb al van alles gezocht op internet zonder resultaat.
+1Possemaster
24 september 2021 09:06
Ik draai letterlijk sinds de eerste Beta Build al Windows 11.
En, buiten wat quirks en 1 explorer issue, 0 issues ervaren.
Ik gebruik elke dag de machine voor Gaming en Daily stuff.
Alle software werkt gewoon zonder issues. Dus zo dramatisch is het niet.
+1sweetdude
@Possemaster24 september 2021 12:05
Ik draai hem pas sinds kort, ik zag in de Windows-update (draaide al windows 10 release preview) dat 11 preview beschikbaar was. De update ging verder soepel, maar er zijn toch wel wat hick-ups hier en daar.
Hardware is een intel NUC van de 8ste generatie die binnen de compatibiliteit valt gelukkig. Ik draai nu de 22000.194 build

Grootste problemen waar ik tegenaan liep waren:
Mijn licentie die opeens niet meer geldig was. Na wat zoeken bleek dit een rechten issue te zijn, dus via regedit de account "NETWORK service" full control op enkele keys gegeven te hebben start de software protection service weer op.
Zelfde probleem had ik ook met de DHCP service.
Via de WSUS in W11 kwam ook een update van de netwerkdriver, daardoor verloor hij alle netwerk verbindingen en heb ik een losse driver met de hand moeten installeren.
NordVPN die hierdoor nog wat verbindingsproblemen heeft udp/tcp doet het niet maar nordlynx weer wel.

Verder zijn wat applicaties die toch vreemd doen bij updates teamviewer die met zijn interne updater opeens een installatie op C:\program files\teamviewer doet terwijl hij in D:\teamviewer staat.
De app dynamic theme die me iedere keer van een mooie bureaublad achtergrond voorziet dit niet meer automatisch doet. Maar dat zal ook aan de ontwikkelaars liggen die nog e.e.a. zullen moeten fne tunen.

Dus ja het werkt, met hier en daar wat grotere en kleinere problemen.
De GUI is wat wennen (het gecentreerde start menu went maar niet) maar al met al leuk om eens kennis te maken en wat eigen te worden met de nieuwigheden voordat de familie en vrienden gaan bellen wat allemaal niet werkt ;)
0boossy
@sweetdude11 oktober 2021 16:00
Sweetdude,

Dynamic Theme werkte aanvankelijk ook niet bij mij (floepte meteen weg na het openen), maar via een repair werkt hij nu weer:
- Start > tandwieltje van Settings (Instellingen ) > Apps
- Apps & features (Apps en onderdelen)
- scroll naar beneden naar Dynamic Theme
- klik uiterst rechts op de drie puntjes naast Dynamic Theme en kies Geavanceerde opties (Advanced options)
- scroll opnieuw naar beneden naar de sectie Reset (Opnieuw instellen) en klik op de knop Repair (Herstellen)

Daarna was de app weer volledig functioneel.
0sweetdude
@boossy11 oktober 2021 17:07
Bedankt voor de tip, maar ik ben er ondertussen achter gekomen dat de hele update van W10 naar W11 voor problemen heeft gezorgd met meer dan alleen de network service.
Ook de Windows defender firewall en DHCP service etc. etc.
Ik heb uiteindelijk een repair met behoud van bestanden uitgevoerd en nu werkt alles zoals het hoort te werken.
0tom.cx
@Possemaster24 september 2021 10:13
Naar mijn idee is het gewoon Windows 10 met een verbeterde gui. Vind de update nou niet heel bijzonder.
+1Possemaster
@tom.cx24 september 2021 10:47
je hebt helemaal gelijk.
Ik vind vooral de DX12 Ultimate API en de DirectStorage features wel interessant.
Daarnaast ben ik het juist wel eens om TPM 2.0 / secureboot verplicht te maken. Zullen wel omwegen voor komen, maar dat de standaard polulatie users dit als default hebben scheelt weer een berg infected machines.
0Darth Malak
@tom.cx24 september 2021 10:23
Die verbeterde GUI is nog onderdeel van discussie.. Zoals drag en drop niet werken enzo.. maar goed, meer dan een gui update is het ook niet.
0callous
@Darth Malak24 september 2021 13:21
Er zijn wel meer discussies... ik vind het helemaal geen update... mijn dikke prima laptop die WEL TMP2.0 heeft maar dat de core i7 processor niet ondersteund wordt...
Eerst iedereen druk maken over die TMP en nou blijkt dat niet eens de belangrijkste drempel te zijn...
0Darth Malak
@callous24 september 2021 15:06
Ik was altijd best wel enthousiast om nieuwe windows versies/builds te testen voordat de release kwam.. Windows 11 is de enige sinds windows 2.0 waar ik geen enkel positief gevoel bij heb t.o.v. windows 10.

Maar ja, is ook geen enkele verplichting om te upgraden voorlopig... dus lekker bij windows 10 blijven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Darth Malak op 24 september 2021 15:06]

0g_v_rijn
@Darth Malak25 september 2021 18:29
Welicht t.z.t. Windows [20]25 de echte verandering blijikt te zijn.
0neowulf
@tom.cx24 september 2021 10:40
Oogt wat recenter en rustgevender. Maar inderdaad geen revolutie. Waar is dat microkernel-idee 😉
+1Possemaster
@Settler1124 september 2021 15:28
Heb je wel gelezen wat ik hierboven zeg.
Dat is niet wat ik schrijf, ik deel alleen mijn ervaring.
Ik ben altijd early-adopter sinds Windows 95 en deze stap is vlekkeloos gegaan.
Ik voorzie weinig upgrade issues. Zoals ik hierboven al zei, ik verwacht meer problemen met TPM 2.0 en compatibiliteit.
0Possemaster
@Marve7924 september 2021 10:49
Dat zeg ik niet.
Je hebt altijd issues, maar denk wel dat deze build minder issues gaat veroorzaken dan wat we in het verleden hebben gezien.
Ik verwacht dat het TPM 2.0 verhaal de grootste Show Stopper gaat zijn.
+1Spac3ko3k
@thepeet24 september 2021 09:13
Ik draai het nu al een paar maanden op mijn dev pc en ben eigenlijk serieus verbaast over de stabiliteit (soms zelfs het gevoel dat het beter is dan windows 10). Dat niet alles 100% functioneel is dat weet je gewoon als je een insider build gebruikt, die zijn bedoeld om te testen en niet voor dagelijks gebruik.

Overigens, je gaat lang kunnen wachten als je op service packs wilt wachten. Sinds windows 10 worden deze niet meer uitgegeven.
+1xavalon
@Spac3ko3k24 september 2021 10:51
Dit is een insiders build van Windows 11 - 2022 release, niet de fall release van 2021 die op 5 October uitkomt. In de oktober release zit straks ook geen Android subsysteem. Dat is al verschoven naar 2022.
0thepeet
@Spac3ko3k24 september 2021 09:51
Nee dat klopt die verspreiden ze tegenwoordig gewoon los i.p.v. een grote bundel :+
+1Blokker_1999

@thepeet24 september 2021 09:04
Dit is gewoon een volgende dev build. Wat dacht je, dat MS zou stoppen met ontwikkelen van nieuwe versies?
0thepeet
@Blokker_199924 september 2021 09:29
Ik denk niets hoor, wat ik wel weet dat ik diverse keren met Microsoft om de tafel heb gezeten en ze zeer stellig diverse keren beweerde dat Windows 10 altijd Windows 10 zou blijven zou blijven (by name)
Ook toen ik spontaan in de lach schoot, ze hebben dit vol kunnen houden tot 2 jaar geleden!
Feit is dat ze zo snel mogelijk 11 op de markt willen zetten omdat ze dan (hopelijk) weer vreselijk goed kunnen verdienen omdat oude contracten / SLA juridisch verlopen bij de overstap naar een nieuw OS.
Dat dus.....

Maar goed, wat ik probeerde aan te geven is: Dat mensen zich niet gek moeten laten maken door een aantal nieuwe features, Als kantoor gebruiker zul je hier weinig van merken, maar mensen die nu met een doorgewinterde windows 10 versie werken, zeker wel. Hier geldt automatisch beter even geduld hebben en wachten dan gelijk overspringen en wellicht tegen beperkingen aanlopen.
+1Ethelind
@thepeet24 september 2021 09:52
Ik denk niets hoor, wat ik wel weet dat ik diverse keren met Microsoft om de tafel heb gezeten en ze zeer stellig diverse keren beweerde dat Windows 10 altijd Windows 10 zou blijven zou blijven (by name)
Windows 10 zal ook altijd Windows 10 blijven heten, dat er een Windows 11 uit komt, doet daar niks aan af.
Feit is dat ze zo snel mogelijk 11 op de markt willen zetten omdat ze dan (hopelijk) weer vreselijk goed kunnen verdienen omdat oude contracten / SLA juridisch verlopen bij de overstap naar een nieuw OS.
Ik kan ze daadwerkelijk geen ongelijk geven dat ze eens in de zoveel jaar gewoon moeten gaan cashen door een nieuw OS uit te brengen. Ze moeten toch ergens het geld vandaan halen.
Als kantoor gebruiker zul je hier weinig van merken, maar mensen die nu met een doorgewinterde Windows 10 versie werken, zeker wel. Hier geldt automatisch beter even geduld hebben en wachten dan gelijk overspringen en wellicht tegen beperkingen aanlopen.
Dat is uiteraard logisch, op kantoor zullen de administrators wel zorgen dat de nutteloze functies en features welke nooit gebruikt horen te worden binnen de kantoor omgeving, uitgeschakeld worden. Voor de doorgewinterde Windows 10 gebruikers zonder technische achtergrond is het hebben van een beta of developement versie van Windows 11 ook geen enkel voordeel.
+1zalazar
@thepeet24 september 2021 09:54
Het was vanaf het begin eigenlijk al duidelijk dat een marketing truc was om iedereen op Windows 10 te krijgen. En zoals je al aangeeft, blijkbaar zo overtuigend door het management uitgedragen dat de medewerkers van MS het (bijna) nog geloofde ook :)
Nu het anders is vind bijna iedereen het ook wel weer logisch dus veel consequenties heeft zo'n leugen niet.
0thepeet
@Blokker_199924 september 2021 09:54
Dit is gewoon een volgende dev build. Wat dacht je, dat MS zou stoppen met ontwikkelen van nieuwe versies?
Nee, maar ze hebben zelf jaren stellig beweerd dat Windows 10 altijd de naam zou blijven en geen 11. 12 enz meer op de markt zou komen. Maar 10 gewoon verder zou ontwikkelen onder zijn motorkap!
0Mangu429
@thepeet24 september 2021 14:11
[...]


Nee, maar ze hebben zelf jaren stellig beweerd dat Windows 10 altijd de naam zou blijven en geen 11. 12 enz meer op de markt zou komen. Maar 10 gewoon verder zou ontwikkelen onder zijn motorkap!
precies wat ze nu ook doen. Alleen het naampje 10 wordt nu 11. Who cares.
+1PatyYe
@thepeet24 september 2021 09:04
Het is nog geen officiele release, deze is pas 5 oktober. Momenteel is het allemaal t.b.v. ontwikkalaars een preview zodat software e.d. al aangepast kan worden (indien nodig).
0Mangu429
@PatyYe24 september 2021 14:14
Deze dev build komt niet op 5 oktober uit maar pas over een half jaar.

Aan de beta build zal niets meer veranderen. Hooguit wat bugfixes. Maar dat is gebruikelijk voor elke Windows-versie.
0PatyYe
@Mangu42924 september 2021 15:55
Ik gaf ook aan dat het nog geen officiele release is en deze pas op 5 oktober uitkomt.
Ik weet dat het de DEV is.
+1dutchnltweaker
@thepeet24 september 2021 09:13
De officiële release is op 5 oktober, die heeft ook een andere build number en zit in de beta. Dit is de dev build die al verder gaat dan wat we op de release datum krijgen en natuurlijk zitten daar en stuk meer bugs in dan de versie die op 5 oktober verschijnt.
+1Carlos0_0
@thepeet24 september 2021 09:28
Dit is een developers versie wat denk je zelf, en er is nog geen officiële build uit die komt 8 oktober.
De Developers builds mogen veel fouten bevatten, aangezien hier ook vaak nieuwe dingen in worden geïntroduceerd.

Over het algemeen werkt win11 best wel stabiel, en de meeste zullen prima zonder enig probleem kunnen overstappen op 5 oktober.
Ik ben het niet helemaal eens met bepaalde keuzes, zoals de verschrikkelijke nieuwe start menu, of de taskbar, file explorer is mee te leven maar windows 10 manier werkt toch iets productiever en prettiger.
00vestel0
@thepeet24 september 2021 10:34
Ligt eraan. Voor mijn eigen werkplek heb ik absoluut geen probleem om een test of devbuild te draaien. Altijd nieuwsgierig naar het nieuwste en daar horen bugs bij.
Op de werkplekken die ik moet beheren installeer ik alleen stable proven builds. Dus hangt er maar vanaf waar je het op draait en hoe je er tegen aan kijkt.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

