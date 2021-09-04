Software-update: Windows 11 Insider Preview 22449 (dev) / 22000.176 (beta)

Windows 10 logo (75 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe testversies van Windows 11 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 22449 in het Dev-kanaal en 22000.176 voor mensen in het Beta-kanaal. Deze update kan overigens last hebben van een niet reagerend startmenu en taakbalk, maar daar is inmiddels een oplossing voor. Windows 11 bevat onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk, widgets, een nieuwe Windows Store, verbeteringen voor gebruik met meerdere schermen en ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6E. De changelog voor de Windows 11 Insider Preview uit het Dev-kanaal ziet er als volgt uit:

Update:

Recently, Windows Insiders in both the Dev and Beta Channels began reporting that Start and Taskbar were unresponsive and Settings and other areas of the OS wouldn’t load. We quickly discovered an issue with a server-side deployment that went out to Insiders and canceled that deployment. If you were impacted by this issue, you can use the following steps to get back into a working state on your PC.

  • Step 1: Use Ctrl-Alt-Del and choose to open Task Manager.
  • Step 2: Choose “More details” at the bottom of Task Manager to expand Task Manager.
  • Step 3: Go to “File” and choose “Run new task”.
  • Step 4: Type “cmd” in the “Open” field.
  • Step 5: Paste the following:
    reg delete HKCU\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\IrisService /f && shutdown -r -t 0
  • Step 6: Hit enter, and then your PC should reboot. After rebooting, everything should be back to normal.

——————————————————-

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22449 to the Dev Channel.

You may notice that this build number is higher than the Windows 11 preview builds you’ve been receiving. That’s because we’re moving the Dev Channel back to receiving builds from our active development branch (RS_PRERELEASE). This means the builds released to the Dev Channel no longer match the Windows 11 experience that will be released to customers on October 5th.

These builds are from the earliest stage in a new development cycle with the latest work-in-progress code from our engineers. These aren’t always stable builds, and sometimes you will see issues that block key activities or require workarounds while flighting in the Dev Channel. It is important to make sure you read the known issues listed in our blog posts as we document many of these issues with each flight. Because of being at the earliest stage of a new development cycle, you won’t see new features or major changes in these builds right away. These builds are also not matched to a specific release. New features and OS improvements from these builds could show up in future Windows releases when they’re ready, and we may deliver them as full OS updates or servicing releases.

For those of you who are new to the Windows Insider Program and flighting of OS updates – check out this article for how flighting works and what to expect in each of our channels.

What’s new in Build 22449

SMB compression behavior change

We first introduced SMB compression in Windows Server 2022 & Windows 11. SMB compression allows an administrator, user, or application to request compression of files as they transfer over the network. This removes the need to first deflate a file manually with an application, copy it, then inflate on the destination PC. Compressed files will consume less network bandwidth and take less time to transfer, at the cost of slightly increased CPU usage during transfers.

Based on testing and analysis, we have changed the default behavior of compression. Previously, the SMB compression decision algorithm would attempt to compress the first 524,288,000 bytes (500MiB) of a file during transfer and track that at least 104,857,600 bytes (100MiB) compressed within that 500-MB range. If fewer than 100 MiB were compressible, SMB compression stopped trying to compress the rest of the file. If at least 100 MiB compressed, SMB compression attempted to compress the rest of the file. This meant that very large files with compressible data – for instance, a multi-gigabyte virtual machine disk – were likely to compress but a relatively small file – even a very compressible one – would not compress.

Starting in Build 22449, we will no longer use this decision algorithm by default. Instead, if compression is requested, we will always attempt to compress. If you wish to modify this new behavior to return to a decision algorithm, please see this article: Understanding and controlling compression behaviors.

Please use the Feedback Hub to give feedback or report issues with SMB compression, using the Files, Folders, and Online Storage > File Sharing category.

Changes and Improvements

  • The boot screen now shows a progressive ring animation for loading the OS instead of an animated circle of dots. We are working to replace this animated circle of dots in other areas of the OS over time.
  • Right-clicking on the Bluetooth entry in Quick Settings and selecting Settings will now open the main Bluetooth & Devices page in Settings.
  • The Windows startup sound will no longer play after an unattended update (aka a scheduled Windows update when you are not at your PC).
  • Added a link to the touch keyboard personalization settings from Typing > Touch Keyboard to help improve discoverability.
  • Notifications now have an acrylic background.
  • Updated animation used in the notification introducing you to Windows Hello if it hasn’t been set up.
  • Updated the dialog when closing Windows Sandbox so that it has rounded visuals.
  • Adjusted the design of Notification Center to make the app names more visibly separated from the notifications.

Fixes

[Taskbar]

  • If your Taskbar is set to auto-hide, hovering over the Taskbar corner or bottom of secondary monitors should now properly invoke the Taskbar.
  • Fixed an issue that could make the calendar flyout get in a state where only the week names would load and not the calendar part.
  • Addressed an issue where the lunar calendar would get out of sync with the actual date in the calendar flyout.
  • If you’ve updated your time format, additional clocks added to the calendar flyout will now update to reflect that.
  • Hovering over one of the Desktops in the Task View flyout should no longer unexpectedly change your active Desktop.
  • The Focus Assist button in Notification Center now has an accessible name for screen readers.
  • Fixed an underlying issue that was causing the font in the Taskbar previews to not be correct.
  • Did some work to help make explorer.exe more reliable when using the Taskbar on multiple monitors.

[Input]

  • We mitigated an issue that was making the Mail app not able to accept keyboard input into the address / subject lines of a new email sometimes.
  • Also fixed an input related deadlock that was making certain windows not respond to mouse input, including Search, Start, and the emoji panel.
  • If you’re using a tablet or 2-in-1 device in tablet posture, the touch keyboard should now be invoked when tapping Command Prompt to input text without having to tap the touch keyboard button.
  • The N’Ko keyboard name should now display correctly in the input flyout when added to the input list.
  • We did some work to address an animation issue with the shadow when opening the emoji panel or voice typing.
  • Made some performance improvements to help address an issue where the Pinyin IME would take a significant amount of time to start.
  • Addressed an issue where the Pinyin IME would crash and get stuck in a broken state that could result in no longer being able to type anything.
  • We fixed an issue where Japanese IME didn’t lock Kana input mode and reverted it to Romaji input mode after inputting a single character while UAC was disabled or using Windows Sandbox. Thank you everyone who’s shared feedback so far, we really appreciate it.
  • We fixed an issue that when you insert multiple prolong sounds in a row with Japanese IME, the first one and remaining ones were inserted with different character code.
  • We addressed some cases where you wouldn’t see anything when trying to launch the input switcher (Win + Space), including when using Windows Sandbox.
  • We fixed an issue where an angry looking emoji was returned if you searched for “sad” in the emoji panel.
  • Made some tweaks to fix rendering with certain characters when writing vertically, for example writing Japanese vertically with Meiryo UI.
  • Did some work to address an issue that could cause the left mouse click button on precision touchpads to get stuck and stop working.
  • Inputting ALT key codes on the number pad when using the Japanese IME should work now.
  • Addressed an issue that was making Alt-Gr occasionally get ignored when a client RDP window was active.
  • Made a change to help address an issue that could result in characters getting dropped when typing with the Korean IME into certain win32 text boxes.

[File Explorer]

  • We’ve done some work to help address an underlying issue where moving certain app windows would be very slow if a File Explorer window was also visible on the screen.
  • The command bar should now be properly mirrored in Arabic and Hebrew and fixed some positioning when using the command bar flyouts in those display languages.
  • Mitigated an issue impacting explorer.exe reliability.
  • Fixed a text rendering issue with the apostrophe in the Move Folder dialog.
  • Clicking the “Network discovery is turned off” message in File Explorer will now navigate to a more relevant location instead of just the main page of Network Settings.
  • Fixed an underlying issue that is believed to be the cause of explorer.exe crashing for some people when using the paste button when right-clicking in File Explorer.

[Settings]

  • Fixed a bug that was causing the battery level displayed for connected Bluetooth devices in Settings to get stuck and appear out of date.
  • The contrast issues in Sound settings should be fixed now when using the Desert contrast theme.
  • Addressed an issue where selecting 5.1 audio type in Sound Settings wasn’t sticking.
  • The sliders in the Sound Settings volume mixer should no longer unexpectedly be different lengths.
  • The Searching Windows link on the Search Permissions page in Settings now works and should no longer crash Settings if the indexer is not running.
  • Made some improvements to help address an underlying issue that could result in display positions and settings being unexpectedly forgotten.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing the profile picture in the top corner of Settings to scale poorly sometimes.
  • The time format in Power & Battery Settings should now follow your preferences.
  • Addressed an issue where clicking the high brightness warning in Powery & Battery Settings wouldn’t lower the brightness.
  • The Video Playback page in Settings should no longer show battery options for devices without batteries.
  • Fixed misspelling of Santali in Language Settings.
  • Fixed misspelling Malaysia (TA-MY) in Language Settings when using the Tamil display language.
  • Did some work to fix an issue where navigating to Lock Screen was crashing Settings sometimes.
  • The “only allow Windows Hello sign-in for Microsoft accounts on this device” setting in Sign-in Settings will now only show for accounts where this option supported.
  • You can now select the text of the update names in Windows Update History again if you would like to copy them out.
  • Addressed an issue that is believed to be the root cause of some people experiencing crashes when clicking on some of the links in the Advanced Options page of Windows Update Settings.
  • Windows Update History should now correctly show the number of updates in each category, instead of showing 0.
  • The BitLocker link in Settings will no longer crash if it’s clicked on devices where it’s not supported.
  • Fixed a few places in Settings where Narrator wasn’t reading items, including making an update so Narrator will now announce success after successfully pairing a device.
  • Options in Personalization Settings that aren’t supported when a contrast theme has been selected will now be disabled.
  • Opening Taskbar Settings in Windows Sandbox will no longer crash Settings.
  • Fixed a hang relating to the input flyout that was causing Quick Settings to hang and not launch.
  • Did some work to address an issue where the edit button in Quick Settings would go missing sometimes.
  • Fixed a deadlock that was resulting in cellular data on/off values not matching between Quick Settings and Cellular Settings page.
  • Quick Settings shouldn’t get clipped anymore when using Magnifier.
  • Addressed an issue that was making the Duplicate option under the Project flyout in Quick Settings not work in some cases.

[Logging in and Authentication]

  • The icons used in Windows Spotlight text on the lock screen should display properly now and not look like boxes sometimes.
  • The Windows startup sound should no longer play while updates are in progress.
  • Tweaked the buttons of the UAC dialog so the pressed state is more consistent with other buttons.
  • The image in the Windows Hello notification is now visible when using light mode.
  • The “Getting things ready for you” text after an update should now be written in the correct font (Segoe UI Variable).
  • Did some work to help reduce potential banding effects on the “getting things ready” screen after first setting up a device.
  • Addressed an issue where the Number Lock state did not persist during a Fast Start reboot.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the Lock screen to appear blank with the default lock screen image if lock screen slideshow was enabled combined with “Automatically pick accent color from my background” in Personalization settings.

[Bluetooth and Devices]

  • We fixed an issue for Insiders with paired Bluetooth LE devices that was causing an increase in Bluetooth reliability issues and bugchecks after resume from hibernate or when Bluetooth was turned off.
  • Fixed a crash with certain connected devices that could result in not being able to use Bluetooth.
  • Mitigated an issue for certain connected devices that was resulting in unexpected beeping, lower than expected maximum volume, occasional Windows Audio service hangs, and volume seemingly getting stuck.
  • Addressed an issue that was making certain scanners not work.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause unexpected brightness changes when adding a monitor, closing then opening a laptop lid, changing resolution or orientation (including autorotation) or a in game setting or a full-screen mode at a different resolution.
  • A new display driver being installed should no longer unexpectedly re-enable disabled devices, including graphics adapters.

[Windowing]

  • Min/Max buttons in the title bar of certain apps should no longer become distorted after turning off a contrast theme.
  • Fixed an explorer.exe crash that could happen when using Alt + Tab.
  • The keyboard focus in Alt + Tab and Task View should be easier to see now.

[Microsoft Store]

The following issues were fixed in the most recent Store updates:

  • We fixed the issue where the install button might not be functional in limited scenarios.
  • We also fixed an issue where rating and reviews were not available for some apps.

[Chat from Microsoft Teams]

  • Arabic and Hebrew languages will now allow changing Teams Settings.
  • We fixed the issue where if you were making an outgoing call, there was no ring tone, but the user interface would show that the call is getting connected.

[Other]

  • Made a change to help improve Task Manager launch performance in certain scenarios where it was unexpectedly very slow.
  • Addressed an issue that was making certain applications sometimes get the wrong color profile in multi-monitor scenarios.
  • Fixed an underlying crash that was resulting in the recording and screenshot options in the Xbox Game Bar getting unexpectedly disabled.
  • Addressed an underlying app deployment issue believed to be the root cause of Windows Security not launching on a small number of devices.
  • The Windows Boot Loader text should now correctly say Windows 11.
  • Fixed the logo in the Store apps troubleshooter.
  • We did some work on WSL2 to help improve the performance and reliability of localhost relay.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the active development branch may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11 after general availability on October 5th.

Known issues

[General]

  • Windows Insiders with Windows Defender Application Guard (WDAG) enabled will not receive this build. There is an issue in this build that causes PCs to bugcheck continuously with WDAG enabled. We hope to have this fixed in the next flight.
  • We’re working on a fix for an issue that is causing some Surface Pro X devices to bug check with a WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR.

[Start]

  • In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press Win + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.
  • System and Windows Terminal is missing when right-clicking on the Start button (Win + X).

[Taskbar]

  • The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.

[Search]

  • After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.
  • Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box.

[File Explorer]

  • If you right click files in OneDrive locations in File Explorer, the context menu will unexpectedly dismiss when you hover over entries that open sub-menus, such as “Open with”.

[Widgets]

  • The widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again.
  • Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or Win + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors.

[Windows Sandbox]

  • We’re investigating an issue in which Windows Sandbox may not launch for some Insiders after upgrading to this build.

[Microsoft Store]

  • We continue to work to improve search relevance in the Store.

[Localization]

  • There is an issue where some Insiders may be some missing translations from their user experience for a small subset of languages running the latest Insider Preview builds. To confirm if you have been impacted, please visit this Answers forum post and follow the steps for remediation.

Reminder on Insider Participation & Settings

In our June 24th blog post, we announced that all Windows Insiders who had already been installing builds from the Dev Channel on their PCs up through June 24, 2021, would be allowed to continue installing Windows 11 Insider Preview builds even if their PC did not meet the minimum hardware requirements, with limited exceptions in some cases.

In support of the Windows 11 hardware requirements, the minimum requirement for previewing Window 11 builds in our Windows Insider Program was set to match the overall requirements for Windows 11, with the exception for TPM 2.0 and CPU family/model – the yellow column in the chart below. These PCs will continue to receive Insider Preview builds normally depending on which channel they have opted their PC into.

There were a set of PCs, already running preview builds in the Dev Channel up through June 24, 2021, that fell below the requirements stated above, and failed hardware requirements beyond TPM 2.0 and CPU family. Those PCs, represented in the red column in the graph above, had a limited exception to preview Windows 11 builds until general availability, and would then need to take action to go back to Windows 10 and would not receive future Windows 11 preview builds. Now that we are moving Dev Channel forward with newer Windows 11 builds than what will be released to customers on October 5th, those PCs have been opted out of flighting and likely see the message below in the Windows Insider Program settings page. However, they will still receive Windows 11 Cumulative Updates leading up to general availability.

Windows 11 start menu

Versienummer 22449 (dev) / 22000.176 (beta)
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 11
Download https://insider.windows.com/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-09-2021 17:2955

04-09-2021 • 17:29

55 Linkedin

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

11-11 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22499 (dev) 13
28-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22489 (dev) 16
21-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22483 (dev) 18
16-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22000.282 (beta/release preview) 83
05-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22471 (dev) 8
30-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22468 (dev) 24
24-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22463 (dev) 50
09-'21 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22458 (dev) 14
09-'21 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22454 (dev) / 22000.184 (beta) 78
09-'21 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22449 (dev) / 22000.176 (beta) 55
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Windows 11 Home

vanaf € 69,99

Alles over dit product

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

vanaf € 132,01

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Besturingssystemen Microsoft Windows

Reacties (55)

-Moderatie-faq
-155051+134+21+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1scsirob
4 september 2021 19:54
Wat me verbaast is dat een foutje in een externe service in staat is om de Windows desktop en andere basis componenten tom zeep te helpen. Dit stukje analyse geeft te denken:
https://www.windowscentra...issing-taskbar-windows-11
+2WhatsappHack
@scsirob5 september 2021 02:32
Ja, blijkbaar omdat ze ads wilden injecteren. :/ https://www.xda-developer...dows-11-by-injecting-ads/ Had dat ook aangemeld in de linktips, but nobody cared. :P
+1computerjunky
@scsirob4 september 2021 21:57
Ach je moest eens weten hoe vaak je pc met de Microsoft servers communiceert. Ik heb de Microsoft servers geblokkeerd in de router en krijg wel 40 fouten per dag in de logboeken van mislukte connecties. En een groot deel word niet eens weergeven in logboeken.
+1m_snel
@computerjunky4 september 2021 22:49
Een van de tests is je internet hebt, dan proberen ze een van hun servers te benaderen.
+1tdn135
4 september 2021 19:08
Ik ben best tevreden met Windows 11. Het draait stabiel. Het blijft overigens jammer dat ik binnenkort op mijn niet ondersteunde laptop weer terug moet naar Windows 10. Microsoft had kunnen kiezen om Windows 11 Home zonder verplichte secure boot / TPM 2.0 uit te brengen. Ik ben benieuwd of er na de launch genoeg druk ontstaat op Microsoft om toch meer laptops toe te staan. Technisch lijken er weinig problemen te zijn.

In de eerste zin staat overigens twee keer een referentie naar build 22449. @Drobanir Het juiste linkje naar .176 is https://blogs.windows.com...-preview-build-22000-176/.
+1Sircuri
@tdn1354 september 2021 23:02
Blijft ook bizar.. heb een Intel I7 processor en zou dus geen Windows 11 gaan krijgen, ondanks dat mijn processor VBS (Virutalization Based Security) ondersteund.
+1!GN!T!ON
@Sircuri5 september 2021 01:29
Alleen zeggen dat je een I7 hebt zegt niet zoveel meer, de eerste I7 is van 2008 en inmiddels alweer 13 jaar oud ;) Maar goed vind het ook jammer / vervelend dat dit niet optioneel lijkt te worden, mijn main pc zit wel goed maar mijn laptop ondersteund helaas ook geen TPM2.0.
+1Soeski
@!GN!T!ON5 september 2021 10:06
En draait hier nog als een zonnetje, i7-920 met 6GB. Maar W11 zal ik moeten skippen denk ik...
+1Sircuri
@!GN!T!ON6 september 2021 08:10
ah, nou ja. Zo zie je maar weer dat ik een gebruiker ben van een PC en zeer weinig meer weet over de laatste technieken. :+ Mijn interesse in de hardware is ongeveer opgehouden na de Pentium 4 :)
Volgens de stats van mijn laptop zou het een 10e of 11e generatie moeten zijn. TPM 2 heb ik dan wel weer gewoon.
+1chucky1963
@Sircuri5 september 2021 08:33
Natuurlijk wel, je kan zelf een even dit ( Appraiserres.ddl vervangen door de dll van build 1703, om te kunnen (inplace) upgraden) doen :P
+1Toine1
@tdn1354 september 2021 19:23
Ik denk dat je uiteindelijk niet terug hoeft.
Er zullen nl steeds mensen zijn die hier uiteindelijk iets voor maken bv op Mydigitallife forum of Github.
+1Blokker_1999

@Toine15 september 2021 09:17
En dan ben je heel de tijd met een niet ondersteunde configuratie bezig waarvan je de effecten niet kent. Ook niet echt handig.
+1bartvincke
@tdn1355 september 2021 11:07
ze hadden toch al laten weten dat dit wel ging kunnen, zij het niet aangeraden of ondersteund
en het moet via een clean install via iso
+1IrBaboon79
4 september 2021 21:22
Ben benieuwd of hij in de loop van komende maand vanzelf binnenrolt…dat directStorage klinkt eigenlijk wel interessant (als games het gaan gebruiken). We gaan het meemaken :)
+1lordawesome
@IrBaboon795 september 2021 09:03
Directstorage komt ook naar Windows 10.
+1Patrickccc
4 september 2021 22:30
Misschien een dom vraag maar om feedback te geven moet dat in het Engels of mag dat ook in het Nederlands?
+1roches
@Patrickccc5 september 2021 21:27
Kan gewoon in het Nederlands.
+1epicurist_dirk
5 september 2021 18:11
Rusland, China zijn nu al in staat het internet volledig naar hun hand te zetten, op slot te doen.
Het "westen" kent zoiets niet waardoor onze bedrijven enz in constant gevaar verkeren om gehackt te worden.

Dus moeten besturing systemen dan maar bij vernieuwing steeds beter op slot en beveiligt kunnen worden. Volgens mij zou het zelfs nog strenger mogen bij ieder nieuw systeem. Zodat bv ook de internet zelf zware beveiliging voor nieuwe veilige versleuteling zou krijgen dat die nieuwe stuur programma's aan kunnen .

Wat bedrijven die echte veiligheid willen zal aanzetten hun PC sneller te vervangen om de veiligheid! Want wat kan meer kosten nieuwe PC of miljoenen betalen aan al of niet staats gangsters Rus, Chinees, Noord Korea enz.

Dus logisch dat "oudere" PC systemen dan niet meer ondersteund worden vind ik.
Bovendien word Windows 10 nog jaren voorzien van beveiligingen voor wie niet steeds weer een nieuwe PC nodig heeft om een hoge beveiligingen graad.
+1Splorky
@epicurist_dirk6 september 2021 08:24
Windows 10 wordt tot 14 oktober 2025 ondersteund.
Dat duurt nog een paar jaar, maar een nieuw systeem van begin dit jaar met een zware i7/9 en alles er op en eraan is dan nog snel genoeg voor veel werkzaamheden.

Het is niet dat vangwegen het ontbreken van TPM2 chip de computer ineens een gevaar voor het bedrijf is vanwege onveilige hardware.
+1field33P
4 september 2021 18:12
The boot screen now shows a progressive ring animation for loading the OS instead of an animated circle of dots. We are working to replace this animated circle of dots in other areas of the OS over time.
Het laadbalkje van Windows 2000 is dus terug in een nieuw jasje, begrijp ik.
0Anoniem: 508592
@field33P4 september 2021 18:21
Ben benieuwd, ben nu de betreffende versie het installeren via de update.
+1SaiBork
@Anoniem: 5085924 september 2021 18:23
https://blogs.windows.com...ider-preview-build-22449/
Je kan een voorbeeld zien op de pagina zelf als je niet kan wachten ;)
0Anoniem: 508592
@SaiBork4 september 2021 18:24
Ow nice! Ziet er fris uit.
0Core2016
@Anoniem: 5085924 september 2021 18:31
Een draaiend icoontje.

Ik ben echt benieuwd of ik gewoon kan werken zoals nu op windows 10 zonder gezeik. E
n niet weer een andere visie moet gaan aanleren.
Of een nieuwe wifi standaard moet missen omdat ik niet update omdat ik anders 30 uur meer kwijt ben per week om uit te zoeken hoe ze me nu willen laten werken..
Ik ben er bang voor.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Core2016 op 4 september 2021 18:34]

+1Carlos0_0

@Core20164 september 2021 21:57
Privé thuis zal het mij wel lukken, enige waar de of voor staat is een beetje gamen.
Dan kan ik ondanks de erge irritaties nog wel doorheen kijken, maar met mijn werk laptop ga ik toch nog wel even wachten.
0Rarz
@field33P4 september 2021 19:57
Dan lossen ze eindelijk het probleem op dat het opstart cirkeltje 1 bolletje meer heeft dan het afsluit ringetje. Daar heb ik me al tijden aan geergerd. :D
0xFeverr
@Rarz5 september 2021 09:58
Ow nee, dat had je dus echt niet moeten zeggen. :'(
Nu ga ik er ook op letten en aan ergeren. This cannot be unseen.
0WebHawk
@Rarz6 september 2021 07:21
Verdomme, dat had ik niet hoeven weten.
Dit is dus gewoon niet waar. Ik heb even op universitair niveau onderzoek gedaan. Bij opstarten en afsluiten allebei 5 bolletjes.

[Reactie gewijzigd door WebHawk op 6 september 2021 07:36]

+1Mangu429
4 september 2021 17:49
Dat stuk over de niet werkende taakbalk/start menu kan er wel uit. Dat probleem is inmiddels al opgelost.
0FerOne
@Mangu4294 september 2021 19:03
Kan je de taakbalk nu kleiner maken?
Dat ging eerder namelijk niet.
+1Carlos0_0

@FerOne4 september 2021 21:55
en @PommeFritz nee dat mag nog steeds niet, dat had niks hiermee te maken.

Bovenaan het artikel staat dat de startmenu/ taakbalk niet meer reageerde, dit hebben ze opgelost.
0PommeFritz
@Mangu4294 september 2021 20:54
Man de taakbalk nu dan weer verticaal aan de linker/rechter zijkant van je scherm?
+1klaver7
4 september 2021 18:34
ff de 6 en de 7 wisselen, Beta 22000.176 :-)
+1BliXem
4 september 2021 20:40
Zeer tevreden over Windows 11. Loopt allemaal soepel en ziet er beter en frisser uit.
+1gise
5 september 2021 11:06
Was wel even zoeken waar het knopje zit om apps te updaten nu in de store, niet meer rechtsboven, maar ergens via een knop ik meen links onder.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee