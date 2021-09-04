Software-update: PhpStorm 2021.2.1

PhpStorm logo (76 pix) JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++ en DataGrip gericht op sql. PhpStorm is gericht op php en biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft versie 2021.2.1 van PhpStorm uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderinen en verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

PhpStorm 2021.2.1 is now available!

PhpStorm 2021.2.1 is the first minor update to the recently released 2021.2 version. You can update through the Toolbox App, using the IDE itself, or by downloading the updated build from our website.

Notable updates in this release

  • Fixed: Re-arrange did not reorder the method with modifiers and name both [WI-30563]
  • Fixed: CSS class completion doesn’t work great with Tailwind 2.1 in “jit” mode. [WEB-50318]
  • Vue 3: Support new <script setup> without ref sugar [WEB-49000]
  • Usage of PSR-2 comment suggestion on no-break switch cases [WI-32123]
  • Fixed: Freeze on opening project from WSL2 [IDEA-]273398
  • Fixed: Showing failed PHPUnit test as passing with incorrect log output (on WSL) [WI-46570]
  • Fixed: Splash is not shown in 2021.2 [IDEA-]270204
  • Support inference based on IteratorAggregate<User> [WI-61438]
  • Fixed: Add property quick fix adds property without dollar sign [WI-34398]
  • Enable breadcrumbs by default [WI-59237]
  • Support phpstan-* annotation for templates (@phpstan-template/@phpstan-param/@phpstan-return, …) [WI-57959]
The full list of changes is available in the release notes.

Versienummer 2021.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/phpstorm/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

04-09-2021 07:56
9 • submitter: elastiek

04-09-2021 • 07:56

9 Linkedin

Submitter: elastiek

Bron: JetBrains

Update-historie

08-06 PhpStorm 2022.1.2 2
17-05 PhpStorm 2022.1.1 12
01-05 PhpStorm 2022.1 4
25-03 PhpStorm 2021.3.3 0
04-01 PhpStorm 2021.3.1 0
03-12 PhpStorm 2021.3 3
18-09 PhpStorm 2021.2.2 40
09-'21 PhpStorm 2021.2.1 9
07-'21 PhpStorm 2021.2 1
07-'21 PhpStorm 2021.1.4 0
Meer historie

Reacties (9)

0pverrips
4 september 2021 09:18
Lees ik het goed dat die nieuwe versie van PhpStorm niet geschikt is voor php 8?
+1basmilius
@pverrips4 september 2021 09:25
PhpStorm 2020.3 was al geschikt voor php 8. 2021.2 heeft al support voor wat php 8.1 features 🙂
+1etiennebruines
@pverrips4 september 2021 09:26
Het heeft support voor PHP 8.0 en best wat support voor PHP 8.1 features die in november uitkomt.
+1azerty
@pverrips4 september 2021 09:27
Het staat weliswaar niet expliciet vermeld op de "homepage" van PHPStorm, maar als ik dit bekijk lijkt het in elk geval wel ondersteund: https://www.jetbrains.com/help/phpstorm/php-8-support.html

Edit: volgens deze blog (https://blog.jetbrains.co.../phpstorm-2020-3-release/) is volledige support sinds 2020.3 aanwezig

[Reactie gewijzigd door azerty op 4 september 2021 09:28]

+1Power2All
@pverrips4 september 2021 15:01
8.0 en 8.1 worden prima ondersteund, dus dat lees je niet goed nee ;)
0Webgnome
@pverrips4 september 2021 12:29
dat lees je verkeerd
0pverrips
@Webgnome12 september 2021 15:11
Dan hebben ze https://www.jetbrains.com/phpstorm/features/ ten onrechte nog niet bijgewerkt... De ondersteunde php-versies eindigen bij 7.2
+1KelvinX
4 september 2021 10:23
Die bovenste bug is 6 jaar oud en was verdraaid irritant.
+1Power2All
4 september 2021 15:01
Fijn product.
Gebruik deze al jaren op mijn werk en voor prive projecten.
Ook GoLand voor de GO Jetbrains IDE, werkt ook heel fijn.

