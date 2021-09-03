Enable ClickOnceEnabled or DirectInvokeEnabled

Enable AutoOpenFileTypes policy and set the list of specific file types that ClickOnce and DirectInvoke should be disabled for

Enable the AutoOpenAllowedForURLs policy and set the list of specific domains that ClickOnce and DirectInvoke will be disabled for.

Note: AutoOpenAllowedForURLs is a supporter policy for AutoOpenFileTypes. If AutoOpenAllowedForURLs is not set and AutoOpenFileTypes is set, then file types listed will automatically open from all URLs.