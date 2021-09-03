Software-update: Microsoft Edge 93.0.961.38

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 93 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 93, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, staat onder meer de optie voor het groeperen van tabbladen nu standaard aan, kan de titelbalk worden verborgen wanneer er van verticale tabbladen gebruikgemaakt wordt en toont de macOS-versie een menubalk voor video's die dat ondersteunen om deze in een apart venster weer te geven. De complete release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature updates
  • Initial Preferences in Microsoft Edge. Microsoft Edge now supports a limited number of Initial Preferences (formerly Master Preferences). IT admins can deploy these settings as default before the browser is run for the first time by their users. Additional information here: Configure Microsoft Edge using Initial Preferences settings for the first run.
  • IE mode on Microsoft Edge will support "no-merge" behavior. For an end-user, when a new browser window is launched from an IE mode application, it will be in a separate session, similar to the no-merge behavior in IE11. You will need to adjust your site list to configure sites that need to prevent session sharing as "no-merge". Behind the scenes, for each window of Microsoft Edge, the first time an IE mode tab is visited within that window, if it is one of the designated “no-merge” sites, that window is locked into a different “no-merge” IE session from all other Microsoft Edge windows at least until the last IE mode tab is closed in that window. This follows previous behavior where users could launch IE with no-merge and could also launch Microsoft Edge without no-merge via other mechanisms. Additional information here: IE mode troubleshooting and FAQ | Microsoft Docs
  • New policy to stop implicit sign in. The ImplicitSignInEnabled policy allows system administrators to disable implicit sign-in on Microsoft Edge browsers.
  • Policies to bypass ClickOnce and DirectInvoke prompts. We have updated our policies to enable bypassing ClickOnce's prompts and DirectInvoke's app for specified file types, from specified domains. To do this, you will need to:

    Note: AutoOpenAllowedForURLs is a supporter policy for AutoOpenFileTypes. If AutoOpenAllowedForURLs is not set and AutoOpenFileTypes is set, then file types listed will automatically open from all URLs.

  • Tab Groups. We are turning on tab grouping which provides the ability to categorize tabs into user-defined groups and helps you more effectively find, switch and manage tabs across multiple workstreams.
  • Hide the title bar while using Vertical Tabs. Get the extra few pixels back by hiding the browser's title bar, while in Vertical Tabs. Now you can go to edge://settings/appearance and under the Customize Toolbar section select the option to hide the title bar while in Vertical Tab mode.
  • Video Picture in Picture (PiP) from hover toolbar. When you hover over a supported video, a toolbar will appear that allows you to view that video in a PiP window. Please note: this is currently available for Microsoft Edge users on macOS.
  • Removal of 3DES in TLS. Support for the TLS_RSA_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA cipher suite will be removed. This change is happening in the Chromium project, on which Microsoft Edge is based. For more information, navigate to the Chrome Platform Status entry. Additionally, in Microsoft Edge version 93, the TripleDESEnabled policy will be available to support scenarios that need to preserve compatibility with outdated servers. This compatibility policy will become obsolete and stop working in Microsoft Edge version 95. Ensure that you update affected servers before then.
  • Stable channel security updates are listed here.

Microsoft Edge

Versienummer 93.0.961.38
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

03-09-2021 • 10:09

03-09-2021 • 10:09

17 Linkedin

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (17)

+1Lauwes
3 september 2021 11:04
Tab Groups. We are turning on tab grouping which provides the ability to categorize tabs into user-defined groups and helps you more effectively find, switch and manage tabs across multiple workstreams.
Maar nog steeds geen mogelijk om Ctrl+Tab Cycle naar MRU (most recently used) aan te passen waardoor ik niet over kan schakelen naar Edge als dagelijkse browser
+2arnoid
@Lauwes3 september 2021 11:25
Mogelijk alternatief voor je als ik de <CTRL> + <TAB> goed heb begrepen:
Met <CTRL> + <arrow up> of <arrow down> langs de tabs gaan.
+1rberkenpas
3 september 2021 12:03
Wellicht een hele domme en welicht overbodige vraag misschien, maar sinds ik ben geupgrade naar 20H2, krijg ik videoland niet meer werkend. Het laadt wel in Edge, maar zodra ik iets wil bekijken, blijft het beeld zwart.

Ik heb altijd gedacht dat het of met het OS of met de browser te maken had. Echter, Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Firefox, allen hetzelfde. (zelf een herinstall van W10 heft niet geholpen).

Zou deze versie dit misschien oplossen?
+1E.T.O.
@rberkenpas3 september 2021 12:07
Lijkt eerder op een probleem met de Windows update icm video drivers?
Kans acht ik niet groot in dat het probleem opgelost door een browser update te installeren... maargoed, alles kan ;-)
+1Ireyon
@rberkenpas3 september 2021 12:21
Gebruik je een Adblocker, of heb je privacy tools geïnstalleerd/actief zoals block op 3rd party cookies e.d.?

Check laatste comment van deze thread:
https://answers.microsoft...e5-47e5-83ab-118733bce465

Check of je DRM content kan afspelen:
https://www.tenforums.com...ected-media-licenses.html

Ik zou het in die hoek zoeken
0rberkenpas
@Ireyon3 september 2021 13:04
bedankt! helaas no go. ik zelf kan het wel hebben. Mijn vrouw daarentegen :9 ........
+1Alfa1970
@rberkenpas3 september 2021 12:27
Het kan heel goed een probleem zijn van Windows Defender.
Ik heb al langere tijd ruzie met defender inzake toagang tot content.
0rberkenpas
@Alfa19703 september 2021 13:03
Heb je een antwoord kunnen vinden?
0Alfa1970
@rberkenpas3 september 2021 16:37
Helaas niks anders dan alles van defender uitzetten.
+1Pollins
@rberkenpas3 september 2021 13:17
Verwijder je browser cache \ geschiedenis maar eens. 9 van 10 keer dat dit bij mij werkte.
+1Cerolia
@rberkenpas4 september 2021 08:19
Ik heb zo'n zelfde probleem gehad en je kunt dus de hardware acceleratie uitzetten.
Dit heeft het bij mij opgelost voor Disney / Prime / Netflix

Drie puntjes - Settings - System - Use hardware acceleration
Deze uitzetten en browser herstarten.

Als het saar niet staat google"s your friend, hoop dat het voor jou ook werkt.
0Froomie
@rberkenpas3 september 2021 12:09
is daar geen app van dan?
+1Batch
3 september 2021 13:49
Het zou mooi zijn als Edge bijlages in PDF's gaat ondersteunen (die in Acrobat via de paperclip zijn toegevoegd). Nu zie je die bijlages in Edge niet. Ik hoop dat Microsoft dat nog een keer gaat toevoegen.
+1mvrhrln
3 september 2021 14:06
Is het syncen nu al een beetje fatsoenlijk, paar weken terug lagen al mijn bookmarks door elkaar op bepaalde apparaten. (en het syncen houdt de "Alleen pictogram weergeven" instelling niet bij.
Verder goed tevreden over edge overigens, nu mijn main browser voor werk en prive. (pc, laptop, en iphone)

[Reactie gewijzigd door mvrhrln op 3 september 2021 14:11]

0Franckey
@mvrhrln3 september 2021 22:43
Sync werkt bij mij prima. Met meerdere browsers en veel bookmarks. Het meest handige vind ik het synchroniseren van passwords, die je dan ook met de Authenticator app kan beheren.
+1GTB
3 september 2021 14:45
Met deze nieuwe versie van Edge is er een performance probleem in RDS-omgevingen.
De renderer is nu standaard ANGLE.
Dat presteert ontzettend slecht binnen RDS-omgevingen (test maar eens met Google Maps).

Om de renderer weer op Google SwiftShader te zetten start dan Edge op met:
msedge.exe --use-gl=swiftshader

Voor de nieuwe versie van Google Chrome is overigens precies hetzelfde aan de hand. Dezelfde parameter zorgt ook hier voor de oplossing.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

