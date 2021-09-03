Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.60 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:
August 2021 (version 1.60)
Welcome to the August 2021 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
- Automatic language detection - Programming language detected when you paste into VS Code.
- Built-in fast bracket colorization - Fast bracket matching and colorization for large files.
- Settings editor syntax highlighting - Rich syntax highlighting for setting description code blocks.
- Custom terminal glyph rendering - Better display of box drawing and block element characters.
- Set debugging Watch values - Change watched values during a debugging session.
- Notebook improvements - Markdown link navigation, faster rendering of large outputs.
- JavaScript/TypeScript inlay hints - Inline hints for parameter names and types, and more.
- Locked editor group preview - Keep a preferred editor layout by locking the editor group.
- Python extension testing updates - Better support for test discovery, navigation, and status.
- Web extension authors guide - Learn how to update your extension for VS Code in the browser.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.