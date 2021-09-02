Software-update: PowerToys 0.45.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan uit dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Shortcut Guide. Daarnaast is er nog de experimentele Video Conference Mute, die niet in deze versie aanwezig is. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release v0.45.0

Our goals for the v0.45 release cycle primarily centered around stability updates and optimizations, installer updates, general bug fixes, and accessibility improvements. We also worked extensively with the community to build an updated settings menu UI. This UI update takes advantage of the latest styling elements to provide users with a refreshed, modern experience navigating the various utilities and their settings.

An experimental version of PowerToys (v0.46) will be released the 2nd week of September and will include an updated version of Video Conference Mute.

Change log
  • Removed ModuleImageLink.
  • Replaced theme radiobuttons settings with combobox.
  • Consolidated to one testing framework for C# components of the project.
  • StyleCop and warnings fix.
  • Removed unused namespace alias.
  • Standardized .NET JSON on System.Text.Json.
  • Fixed various .xaml broken links and icons.
  • Updated name property in "Edit layout" and "Create custom layout" controls to not include private Unicode characters.
  • Changed bitmask variable from size_t to uint64_t which will enable PowerToys to support more than 40 zones per layout.
  • Adjusted telemetry to better disambiguate when PowerToys Run launches at startup.
  • Plugins "Direct activation phrase" setting renamed to "Direct activation string".
  • Updated environment variables when changed.
General
  • Settings and OOBE windows updated with Fluent UX! We hope you enjoy the new modern feel of the application menus as we align our product with upcoming Windows 11 interfaces.
  • Added button to settings which displays version history.
  • Signed PowerToysSetupCustomActions.dll.
  • Improved Update available & Update ready message severity visual.
  • Improved auto-update experience.
  • Aligned OOBE theme color with Settings theme color.
  • Adjusted labeling of "Restart as Administrator" button to "Restart PowerToys as Administrator" to avoid ambiguity in meaning.
  • Added colored icons to settings sidebar.
  • Fixed accessibility issue in OOBE where Microsoft Docs and PowerToys release notes links could not be navigated to via keyboard.
  • Fixed settings header alignment.
  • Fixed updates text next being visible when in light mode.
  • Updated "Learn More" text to be more descriptive.
  • Updated "Read more" text on updates to be more descriptive.
  • Added link to documentation in system tray.
  • Fixed error caused by file in use issues when installing PowerToys.
  • Fixed issue where opening settings from start menu didn't work when PowerToys was run as admin.
Awake
  • Added Awake as option in translation bug template.
  • Adjusted description of inactive setting to improve distinguishing between the utility being disabled vs inactive.
Color Picker
  • Fixed bug where changing RGB values doesn't update color's HEX value.
  • Fixed accessibility issue with screen reader not announcing when "Copied to Clipboard" is activated.
  • Fixed accessibility issue where user could not hover the content of the info icon using a mouse.
  • Fixed color picker format order not being accessible via keyboard.
  • Fixed accessibility issue where screen reader announces incorrect name for "Editor color format" button and not announcint "Toggle switch" button at all.
FancyZones
  • Adjusted "Save and apply" editor button to adjust with text size for localizations.
  • Fixed "Create new layout" button visibility when in high contrast mode.
  • Fixed scaling quirks related to editor UI.
  • Fixed editor crashing when double clicking the "edit layout" button.
  • Fixed issue with editor crashing immediately after displaying zones.
  • Fixed bug when navigating editor options via keyboard where pressing enter on unselected Canvas option launches Grid editor instead.
  • Fixed issue where FancyZones would not restore Console Applications.
  • Fixed Canvas editor and Grid editor window heights.
  • Fixed crash due to KERNELBASE.dll.
  • Fixed FancyZone icons to be smoother at higher DPI settings.
  • Fixed crash when changing between zone layouts.
  • Fixed regression where FancyZones does not resize windows on layout change.
  • Adjusted layout settings to reset shortcut key after canceling changes on a particular layout.
File Explorer add-ons
  • Fixed issue where markdown files were still previewed even when "Enable Markdown" was unselected.
Image Resizer
  • Added warning that GIF files with animations may no correctly resize if the encoding used for the files is incompatible.
Keyboard Manager
  • Improved UI for KBM re-mappings list.
PowerRename
  • Expanding a plugin option in settings can now be toggled.
  • Fixed race condition causing PowerRename to crash File Explorer.
PowerToys Run
  • Fixed lag caused from PowerToys running in background and invoking Alt-Tab.
  • Resolved file not found exception when loading "System.Windows.Controls.Ribbon".
  • Fixed null reference exception crash.
  • Fixed registry plugin load crash.
  • Fixed unauthorized access exception crash when setting registry keys for the utility.
  • Improved visibility of warnings when plugin properties are collapsed.
  • Added search for Plugin Manager.
  • Fixed VSCode workspace plugin not working.
Video Conference Mute
  • Fixed toolbar top right vertical offset to allow users to close other app windows.
  • Fixed compatibility issues for certain systems when compiling from source.
  • Fixed toolbox from persisting on screen.
  • Fixed microphone unmuting when changing Video Conference Mute toolbar position.
  • Added Video Conference Mute to OOBE.

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.45.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.45.0
Bestandsgrootte 51,62MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-09-2021 • 22:25

02-09-2021 • 22:25

21 Linkedin

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (21)

+1fanatic_david
2 september 2021 23:52
Ik heb sinds kort een ultrawide monitor en om daar met FancyZones beter gebruik van te kunnen maken heb ik deze tools geïnstalleerd. Ik vind het helemaal geweldig! Ik vind het zo geweldig dat ik het mis onder macOS. Ik heb voor macOS diverse tooltjes geprobeerd en hoopte eigenlijk een mac-kloon te vinden van FancyZones, maar dat is vooralsnog niet gelukt. Mijn keuze is voorlopig gevallen op Moom, maar ook dat heeft zijn minpunten.

Verder vind ik ook de image resizer super handig! Ik wil geregeld een foto delen via Discord maar bestanden zijn beperkt tot 8 MB. Via het contextmenu maak ik dan in geen tijd een kleinere kopie van de foto die ik probleemloos kan doorsturen.
+1dycell
@fanatic_david3 september 2021 10:46
Ik heb zelf een 49 inch bij m'n macbook maar ik zet schermen normaal gewoon naast of over elkaar (genoeg ruimte). Je weet dat je boven de maximaliseer (groene) knop kan blijven hangen voor meer opties?
https://support.apple.com...mac-help/mchl9c21d2be/mac
+1fanatic_david
@dycell3 september 2021 12:16
Ja, ik weet dat je via de groene maximaliseer knop meer opties krijgt, maar die zijn erg beperkt. Dat is - naar mijn mening - niet meer dan basisfunctionaliteit zoals je die ook kan vinden in Windows 10 en eerder (er komen meer mogelijkheden in W11).

Met FancyZones kan je je scherm opdelen in verschillende zones. Elke applicatie kan je dan toekennen aan een specifieke zone, of zelfs een combinatie van die zones. Je kan bovendien een layout instellen per virtuele desktop, en per monitor. Als je een applicatie sluit en heropent kan die automatisch terugkeren naar de voorheen gekozen zone.
Met FancyZones heb ik bijvoorbeeld 3 virtuele desktops verschillend ingedeeld:
  • desktop 1: 3 gelijke verticale zones
  • desktop 2: 1 zone links (helft van het scherm) en 2 horizontale zones rechts (andere helft van het scherm)
  • desktop 3: 2 verticale zones die 2/3de van het scherm links en 1/3 van het scherm rechts innemen
De mogelijkheden zijn werkelijk legio, veel uitgebreider dan wat Windows (t/m 10) en macOS standaard aanbieden. Het lijkt erop dat Microsoft FancyZones heeft gebruikt als inspiratie voor Windows 11, maar van wat ik heb gezien blijft FancyZones uitgebreider kwa mogelijkheden.

Zoveel gebruikers, zoveel verschillende wensen. Ieder zijn ding, maar ik kan niet meer zonder FancyZones.

[Reactie gewijzigd door fanatic_david op 3 september 2021 12:19]

+1dycell
@fanatic_david3 september 2021 14:32
Ik snap je positie hoor, toen ik van Windows af kwam zocht ik hier ook een oplossing voor.
Ik wil enkel aangeven dat ik mijn workflow toen simpelweg heb aangepast (ook met virtuele desktops) waardoor het voor mij niet meer een probleem was.

Destijd heb ik nog even getest met Magnet, mogelijk iets voor jou: https://magnet.crowdcafe.com/
En Moom: https://manytricks.com/moom/
Ik zie dat er tegenwoordig ook een opensource oplossing is (altijd mijn voorkeur): https://ianyh.com/amethyst/

Maar zoals aangegeven, ik heb mijn werkflow aangepast zodat ik het niet echt mis. Een 49-inch scherm helpt daarbij ook ;)
+1fanatic_david
@dycell3 september 2021 20:28
In mijn eerste reactie had ik al aangegeven dat mijn keuze voorlopig is gevallen op Moom, ondanks enkele tekortkomingen. Magnet heb ik ook geprobeerd maar was niks voor mij.
Amethyst was ik nog niet tegengekomen, of mijn geheugen moet mij even in de steek laten. Bedankt voor de suggestie ;)
+1PdeBie
3 september 2021 08:20
Ben heel benieuwd als Windows 11 straks komt wat voor meerwaarde FancyZones nog gaat bieden, aangezien soortgelijke functionaliteit in Windows 11 lijkt te zitten.
+1StGermain
@PdeBie3 september 2021 08:55
Ik ben het na upgraden naar de beta van W11 blijven gebruiken omdat ik de fancyzones zo heb ingesteld dat er nog een streepje wallpaper tussen de vensters zichtbaar blijft. Het blijft perfect werken.
+1PdeBie
@StGermain3 september 2021 09:17
Ow ik geloof prima dat het blijft werken en het team achter PowerToys heeft ook aangegeven door te blijven ontwikkelen. Ben vooral benieuwd naar de meerwaarde ervan. Een streepje wallpaper tussen vensters voelt voor mij persoonlijk niet echt als meerwaarde :P
+1joeydriessen
@PdeBie3 september 2021 14:30
En dat is juist de kracht van PowerToys tegenover de W11 implementatie. Ja we krijgen meer opties om onze schermen in te delen, maar enkel volgens voorgeschreven regels van MS.
Neem bijvoorbeeld het 3 schermen naast elkaar zetten dat mag enkel als je scherm breed genoeg is.

Met PowerToys ben je veel flexibeler en kan je nagenoeg elke layout maken dat je maar wilt.
Ook makkelijk switchen tussen de layouts is mogelijks als je een andere layout wilt voor je werk vs prive bijvoorbeeld.

De kracht van PowerToys ligt hem dus in de configureerbaarheid. Dat is iets dat Windows niet snel zal aanbieden.
+1LaitSolaire
2 september 2021 23:29
Toevallig deze week geïnstalleerd voor de FancyZones functie. Werkt op zich prima, maar is nog niet zo flexibel als Divvy, maar je kunt er wel de Windows key mee gebruiken en het werkt tot nu toe met alle vensters van alles software.

Ik moet de rest van de functies nog ontdekken, maar het integreert goed met Windows.
+1Rinzwind
@LaitSolaire3 september 2021 04:43
Je kunt ook eens ws grid+ proberen. Werkt erg goed imho.
+1LaitSolaire
@Rinzwind3 september 2021 13:12
Dank. Het viel nog niet mee te vinden. Er is blijkbaar een cryptocurrency die grid+ heet en zo zijn er wel meer zaken die gridplus of grid+ heten.

De website zelf: https://wizardsoft.nl/products/wsgridwindowmanager was ook niet smetteloos. Bitdefender gaf aan dat het een niet betrouwbare website was.
+1MazDaMan1970
3 september 2021 09:16
Jammer dat ze het PowerToys hebben genoemd, aangezien dit een totaal andere tool is dan de originele PowerToys van MS, die ik vroegah veel gebruikte.
0PdeBie
@MazDaMan19703 september 2021 09:18
Wat is er anders dan?
+1MazDaMan1970
@PdeBie3 september 2021 09:25
Alles; https://en.wikipedia.org/...#PowerToys_for_Windows_95
+1EnigmaNL
@MazDaMan19703 september 2021 10:51
PowerToys doet andere dingen in elke versie van Windows. Plus veel van de dingen die het deed in Windows 95 zijn niet meer relevant of zijn ingebouwd in het OS.

Windows Vista, 7 en 8 hadden niet eens een officiële PowerToys dus ik ben al blij dat het er nu wel is na meer dan 10 jaar. Gelukkig zitten er functies in die nu relevant zijn en geen onzin zoals FlexiCD en Xmouse...
+1MazDaMan1970
@EnigmaNL3 september 2021 10:59
Ja, de meeste functionaliteit vind je tegenwoordig terug in het OS zelf. Persoonlijk mis ik nog wel TweakUI; een zeer handig tooltje waarmee je diverse geavanceerde opties kon activeren. Wat ik jammer vind is dat MS het weer dezelfde naam heeft gegeven, terwijl dit in de verste verte niet lijkt op de originele PowerToys. Gezien de (lage) versienummering is het ook een totaal ander product.
+1EnigmaNL
@MazDaMan19703 september 2021 11:09
Het is gewoon de opvolger van de oude PowerToys, een verzameling relevante tools voor Microsoft Windows gemaakt door Microsoft zelf. Volstrekt logisch dat ze het gewoon weer PowerToys noemen.

Hetzelfde product maken als PowerToys for Windows 95 voor Windows 10 zou ook volledig onzin zijn aangezien praktisch alles wat erin zou zitten niet relevant zou zijn.

Microsoft heeft voor elke PowerToys versie een set tools geleverd die voor dat besturingssysteem relevant zijn. PowerToys for Windows 95 is niet hetzelfde als PowerToys for Windows XP en niet hetzelfde als PowerToys for Windows 10. Gelukkig maar, anders hadden er niets aan! Wat de versienummering ermee te maken heeft snap ik niet helemaal.

PowerToys voor Windows Mobile was er ook, die had nog weer een compleet andere set tools maar heette nog steeds gewoon PowerToys.

TweakUI zou leuk zijn al zou ik niet weten welke functies we daarin nodig zouden hebben.
0iliaswhoelse
2 september 2021 23:51
Let op! Kreeg een BSOD bij het uitvoeren van de update 0x0000012b. Ietsom rekening mee te houden
+1WK100
@iliaswhoelse3 september 2021 06:02
Volgens de documentatie is dit een hardwarefout. Wellicht heb je een defect RAM-latje (o.b.v. de foutcode 0x12b). Als je een diagnostische tool als memtest86+ gebruikt weet je al gauw meer.
0Htbaa
3 september 2021 16:57
Had hier nog nooit van gehoord, maar FancyZones is een welkome aanvulling! De rest geen interesse in. In de terminal vond ik tmux altijd fijn werken, en dat ik nu op deze manier eenvoudig een scherm kan indelen is toch wel erg mooi.

