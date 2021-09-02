Software-update: Brave 1.29.76

Brave icoonBrave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de onlineveiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.29.76 uitgebracht en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Release Notes V1.29.76
  • Added Gemini two-way Brave Rewards wallet. (#17161)
  • Added prompt to enable crash reporting. (#1841)
  • Added support for launching Brave with a Tor window when using the terminal/command line interface. (#2105)
  • Added “Show Search Tabs button” setting under brave://settings/appearance. (#16007)
  • Added “walletActive” parameter to the stats usage ping. (#17059)
  • Added ephemeral support to “BroadcastChannel”. (#17220)
  • Added Uphold user ID under brave://rewards-internals to assist with rewards support. (#16937)
  • Added a “Relaunch” button which displays after the in-line “Tips Settings” are modified. (#16941)
  • Changed the location of QR code for iOS devices to be under the “Manage Your Wallet” modal on brave://rewards page. (#16954)
  • Updated the date of installation parameter in the stats ping to expire in 30 days. (#17089)
  • Reduced the height of the download bar. (#1638)
  • Removed the Brave Rewards semi-verified user wallet state which occurred in certain cases. (#15390)
  • Fixed IPFS links not being fully displayed in the Brave Rewards panel. (#16612)
  • Fixed mute button moving when hovering on an inactive tab. (#16860)
  • Fixed the close “x” button not being shown on tab hover with small tab size on macOS. (#13946)
  • Fixed inconsistent capitalization in menu items on Windows and Linux. (#17309)
  • Upgraded Chromium to 93.0.4577.58. (#17668) (Changelog for 93.0.4577.58)

Brave 1.0

Versienummer 1.29.76
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Brave
Download https://brave.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-09-2021
1DMKIIN

02-09-2021 • 19:39

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Brave

