Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows en vanaf deze versie ook voor Linux en macOS. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. Vanaf deze versie is Lunacy cross-platform, wat overigens op dit moment ten koste gaat van ondersteuning voor externe plug-ins.
Lunacy is now cross-platform!
Finally, we can answer YES! to all those hundreds of questions about Lunacy for Mac and Linux. Now Lunacy runs on all major desktop platforms:
- Windows
- macOS
- Linux
It means that even more people can install Lunacy and create awesome designs, share their ideas and collaborate in real-time.Notes
- We temporarily removed the support for external plugins. That was a trade-off we had to make in order to release the Mac and Linux versions. We’re planning to restore the feature in one of the upcoming releases.
- We removed suggestions panels. We need to re-think this feature. A new, revamped version will appear soon.
- There is a known issue with the display of some fonts. We’re doing our best to fix it. Workaround: use v.6.9.
- And one more thing. If you’d like to have Lunacy on iPad, vote for it here.