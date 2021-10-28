Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Lunacy 8.0

Lunacy logo (79 pix)Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows en vanaf deze versie ook voor Linux en macOS. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. Vanaf deze versie is Lunacy cross-platform, wat overigens op dit moment ten koste gaat van ondersteuning voor externe plug-ins.

Lunacy is now cross-platform!

Finally, we can answer YES! to all those hundreds of questions about Lunacy for Mac and Linux. Now Lunacy runs on all major desktop platforms:

  • Windows
  • macOS
  • Linux

It means that even more people can install Lunacy and create awesome designs, share their ideas and collaborate in real-time.

Notes
  • We temporarily removed the support for external plugins. That was a trade-off we had to make in order to release the Mac and Linux versions. We’re planning to restore the feature in one of the upcoming releases.
  • We removed suggestions panels. We need to re-think this feature. A new, revamped version will appear soon.
  • There is a known issue with the display of some fonts. We’re doing our best to fix it. Workaround: use v.6.9.
  • And one more thing. If you’d like to have Lunacy on iPad, vote for it here.

Lunacy screenshot

Versienummer 8.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Icons8
Download https://docs.icons8.com/release-notes/#80
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-10-2021 15:52
15 • submitter: Jogai

28-10-2021 • 15:52

15 Linkedin

Submitter: Jogai

Bron: Icons8

Update-historie

29-03 Lunacy 8.4.1 8
18-03 Lunacy 8.4.0 0
11-03 Lunacy 8.3.1 5
05-02 Lunacy 8.2.1 0
23-12 Lunacy 8.1 0
28-10 Lunacy 8.0 15
06-'21 Lunacy 7.1 0
06-'21 Lunacy 7.0 0
02-'21 Lunacy 6.8 8
12-'20 Lunacy 6.6 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Lunacy

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
-115015+113+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1sfranken
28 oktober 2021 16:21
Let op dat de Linux versie verspreid wordt via Snap(craft). Dat is niet voor iedereen een acceptabel iets, houd daar dus rekening mee.
+2GeekK
@sfranken28 oktober 2021 18:26
Er staat toch ook een Debian package bij de downloads: https://lun-eu.icons8.com/s/setup/Lunacy.deb ("Linux installer")?

Op de hoofdpagina wordt er bij Linux, naast de snap, ook naar de deb en een deb-arm versie gelinkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeekK op 29 oktober 2021 19:21]

+1sfranken
@GeekK28 oktober 2021 18:27
Niet iedere Linux gebruiker gebruikt Debian of Ubuntu he. Een deb package heb ik als Fedora gebruiker dus helemaal niets aan, net als aan de Snap.
+1Jan Haven
@sfranken29 oktober 2021 14:42
.deb kan je wel vaak simpelweg uitpakken

ar x ./package.deb

Als er geen specifieke dependancies in zitten dan is het daarna een kwestie van de binary uitvoeren.
+1sfranken
@Jan Haven29 oktober 2021 19:30
Dat is een vrij grote *als*, en je hebt kans dat de binary ook niet werkt want gelinkt naar libraries die niet bestaan (met die naam) onder Fedora, om maar een voorbeeld te noemen.

Ook heb je zo geen geregistreerd pakket, dus krijg je geen updates ervoor binnen en kan je packagemanager er geen rekening mee houden met een verwijderingsactie of een upgrade, en heb je kans dat je je installatie sloopt.
+1deco1974
@sfranken28 oktober 2021 16:52
vraag van een leek: waarom is snap niet voor iedereen acceptabel?
+1Magic Power
@deco197428 oktober 2021 20:30
Het antwoord is iets genuanceerder. Tuurlijk werken snaps, en je kunt die gewoon gebruiken.

Alleen zit in het Linux idee ook diep in dat software Open moet zijn, en niet gesloten. En dan bedoel ik met Open niet gratis, maar dat het geen gesloten ecosysteem probeert te maken.

Software via Linux gaat tegenwoordig meestal via APT, RPM of AUR. Dat zijn Package Managers, en zorgen dat software via een Store makkelijk is te verkrijgen, te installeren, te updaten en te onderhouden. Die systemen zijn erg open, je bent niet afhankelijk van 1 aanbieder en kunt de Store gebruiken die je wilt. En een andere Store kan met een simpele handeling aan je eigen Store worden toegevoegd. (PPA bronnen of externe pakketbronnen).

Snaps, zoals sfranken al zei, kun je eigenlijk alleen in Ubuntu (en afgeleiden) gebruiken, en het Ubuntu systeem probeert je te forceren om Snaps te gebruiken. (o.a. door Firefox alleen als Snap aan te bieden, en ongevraagd het Snap systeem te installeren daarbij).

Kort gezegd: Snaps werken gewoon, maar druisen in tegen het Linux idee dat computers Open zijn en samenwerken, dus de kennis delen en gezamelijk sterker worden. Dat is de reden dat (de meeste) Linux gebruikers het gebruiken van Snaps niet bevorderen.
+1sfranken
@Magic Power28 oktober 2021 23:33
Als je dat doortrekt: snapd heeft een gesloten (proprietary) backend waar alleen Canonical iets van weet / iets mee kan. Je kunt zelf geen eigen snapd server opzetten ergens en daar je eigen Snaps hosten / aanbieden, iets wat met Flatpak wél kan.
Software via Linux gaat tegenwoordig meestal via APT, RPM of AUR
Tegenwoordig ook via flatpak / Flathub
+1Magic Power
@sfranken29 oktober 2021 00:38
Software via Linux gaat tegenwoordig meestal via APT, RPM of AUR.
Tegenwoordig ook via flatpak / Flathub.
Oorspronkelijk had ik hier alleen APT en RPM staan. Maar er zijn er inderdaad wat meer mogelijk. Zelf (op een Debian-based system) gebruik ik eigenlijk alleen APT, of AppImages. (AppImages zijn de Linux variant van portable executables onder Windows).
+1sfranken
@deco197428 oktober 2021 17:08
Omdat snaps vrij diep geïntegreerd zijn in het Ubuntu ecosysteem, en eigelijk alleen goed / behoorlijk werken op Ubuntu (en/of afgeleiden). Snaps zijn eigelijk ontwikkeld voor servers, en Canonical heeft het desktop deel er later, toen duidelijk werd dat flatpak toch wel goed draaide eigelijk, bijgeknutseld.
+1afterburn
28 oktober 2021 16:24
Helaas op Linux vooralsnog alleen als snap. Aangezien ik geen snap heb, en ook niet ga installeren voor een programma (gebruik ofwel .deb ofwel flatpak), gaat dat hem dus niet worden.

Hopelijk in de toekomst ook Flatpak support, want het ziet er wel goed uit.
+1tweakorinho
@afterburn28 oktober 2021 18:38
Als ik op deze link click krijg ik een .deb
https://lun-eu.icons8.com/s/setup/Lunacy.deb

Heb het net op Win getest. Leuk programmatje, lijkt best wel op sketch qua functionaliteit.
Iemand ervaring met Lunacy op Linux?

[Reactie gewijzigd door tweakorinho op 28 oktober 2021 18:50]

+1Jogai
@tweakorinho28 oktober 2021 19:11
Het is nog geen dag uit, dus lijkt me niet. Eerst even uitvogelen hoe ik die deb in arch krijg
0tweakorinho
@tweakorinho8 november 2021 12:24
Jammer, er zijn redelijk wat bugs momenteel. In de basis werkt het, maar toch is er een bug die ik op mac, win en deb tegenkom. Copy paste werkt niet!! Gezien dit wel een basis is van vlot werken is dat verschrikkelijk. Bij windows en mac was deze bug na een herstart verdwenen. Op debian blijft deze bestaan na een herstart. De paste functionaliteit in het menu is dan ook disabled zonder reden, ook na een copy command. Misschien is het daarom fixable?
Een andere irritante is dat UI elementen door het main menu heenkomen ...

Naast wat buggy stuff is het ook zo dat er heel wat spul meegeleverd wordt waar je eerst om gevraagd zou willen worden. Zoals iconen, foto's, UI kits etc. Dit kunnen hele handige toevoegingen zijn, maar hoort niet bij een standaard install imho.

Een atomic .sketch design ingeladen, doet het op het eerste gezicht prima.
Native prototyping doet het ook verder.
So close, no cigar

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True