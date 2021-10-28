Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows en vanaf deze versie ook voor Linux en macOS. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. Vanaf deze versie is Lunacy cross-platform, wat overigens op dit moment ten koste gaat van ondersteuning voor externe plug-ins.

Finally, we can answer YES! to all those hundreds of questions about Lunacy for Mac and Linux. Now Lunacy runs on all major desktop platforms:

Windows

macOS

Linux

It means that even more people can install Lunacy and create awesome designs, share their ideas and collaborate in real-time.