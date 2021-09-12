Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.4.6 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements Improved the user interface scaling for high Dot Per Inch (DPI) monitors.

Improved synchronization between Brute Force protection and Web Protection.

Enhanced performance

Enhanced detection and remediation Issues fixed MBAM-5185: Performance issues when trial starts.

MBAM-5076: App crash due to heap corruption.

MBAM-5010: Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error when Web Protection is enabled.

MBAM-4680: Some ig-xx.exe files were not removed after clean installation of the application.

MBAM-4623: Items in the Allow List not deleting properly when Malwarebytes for Windows and Malwarebytes Browser Guard are integrated.

MBAM-5217: Translation issues in the Beta version of Malwarebytes for Teams.