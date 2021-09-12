Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.4.6 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Features and improvements
Issues fixed
- Improved the user interface scaling for high Dot Per Inch (DPI) monitors.
- Improved synchronization between Brute Force protection and Web Protection.
- Enhanced performance
- Enhanced detection and remediation
- MBAM-5185: Performance issues when trial starts.
- MBAM-5076: App crash due to heap corruption.
- MBAM-5010: Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error when Web Protection is enabled.
- MBAM-4680: Some ig-xx.exe files were not removed after clean installation of the application.
- MBAM-4623: Items in the Allow List not deleting properly when Malwarebytes for Windows and Malwarebytes Browser Guard are integrated.
- MBAM-5217: Translation issues in the Beta version of Malwarebytes for Teams.