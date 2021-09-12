Versie 5.4 van Pi-hole Core is verschenen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.6 en FTL 5.9 uitgekomen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een ritje gezet.

Highlights Update embedded dnsmasq DNS server to version 2.86 Handle DHCPREBIND requests in the DHCPv6 server code Fix bug which caused dnsmasq to lose track of processes forked to handle TCP DNS connections under heavy load

The code checked that at least one free process table slot was available before listening on TCP sockets, but didn’t take into account that more than one TCP connection could arrive, so that check was not sufficient to ensure that there would be slots for all new processes. It compounded this error by silently failing to store the process when it did run out of slots. Even when this bug is triggered, all the right things happen, and answers are still returned. Only under very exceptional circumstances, does the bug manifest itself: see https://lists.thekelleys.org.uk/pipermail/dnsmasq-discuss/2021q2/014976.html Major rewrite of the DNS server and domain handling code

This should be largely transparent, but it drastically improves performance and reduces memory foot-print when configuring large numbers domains of the form local=/adserver.com/ or local=/adserver.com/# Lookup times now grow as log-to-base-2 of the number of domains, rather than greater than linearly, as before. The change makes multiple addresses associated with a domain work address=/example.com/1.2.3.4 address=/example.com/5.6.7.8

It also handles multiple upstream servers for a domain better; using the same try/retry algorithms as non domain-specific servers. This also applies to DNSSEC-generated queries. Finally, some of the oldest and gnarliest code in dnsmasq has had a significant clean-up. It’s far from perfect, but it is better. Revise resource handling for number of concurrent DNS queries

This used to have a global limit, but that has a problem when using different servers for different upstream domains. Queries which are routed by domain to an upstream server which is not responding will build up and trigger the limit, which breaks DNS service for all other domains which could be handled by other servers. The change is to make the limit per server-group, where a server group is the set of servers configured for a particular domain. In the common case, where only default servers are declared, there is no effective change. Improve efficiency of DNSSEC

The sharing point for DNSSEC RR data used to be when it entered the cache, having been validated. After that queries requiring the KEY or DS records would share the cached values. There is a common case in dual-stack hosts that queries for A and AAAA records for the same domain are made simultaneously. If required keys were not in the cache, this would result in two requests being sent upstream for the same key data (and all the subsequent chain-of-trust queries.) Now we combine these requests and elide the duplicates, resulting in fewer queries upstream and better performance. To keep a better handle on what’s going on, the extra logging mode has been modified to associate queries and answers for DNSSEC queries in the same way as ordinary queries. The requesting address and port have been removed from DNSSEC logging lines, since this is no longer strictly defined. Allow wildcards in dnsmasq config domain patterns

Domain patterns in --address , --server and --local have, for many years, matched complete labels only, so --server=/google.com/1.2.3.4 will apply to google.com and www.google.com but NOT supergoogle.com . dnsmasq now introduces an optional * at the LHS of the domain string which changes this behaviour so as to include substring matches within labels. So, --server=/*google.com/1.2.3.4 applies to google.com and www.google.com AND supergoogle.com FTL also imported the requested feature to Support Cisco Umbrella/OpenDNS Device ID Remote IP FTL#1096 Connection track mark based DNS query filtering Allow smaller than 64 prefix lengths in synth-domain, with caveats. --synth-domain=1234:4567::/56,example.com is now valid. Make domains generated by --synth-domain appear in replies when in authoritative mode. Ensure CAP_NET_ADMIN capability is available when conntrack is configured. When --dhcp-hostsfile --dhcp-optsfile and --addn-hosts are

given a directory as argument, define the order in which files within that directory are read (alphabetical order of filename).

Interface-dependent handling of pi.hole and the machine’s hostname

This makes FTL automatically reply with the appropriate IP address to both pi.hole and the machines hostname. Before this change, FTL always used a hard-coded address set during the weekly gravity updates (pihole -g). The new method is interface-aware and may reply with different addresses on different interfaces (e.g. Ethernet, WiFi or Wireguard network). The address FTL replies with can be overwritten using the REPLY_ADDR4/6 settings in /etc/pihole/pihole-FTL.conf.

After each restart of pihole-FTL, there will be a high number of DNSSEC-related queries (DNSKEY and DS) as the DNSSEC chain of trust needs to build for all domains queried in your network. The number of queries will quickly drop afterwards when the chain has been primed with all the top-level domains you are typically visiting. You should then only rarely see a DS query when visiting an altogether new webpage. To ensure this new information is valuable for you, we will sketch how DNSSEC validation works in another upcoming blog post. If you dont want to see these queries, you can easily set SHOW_DNSSEC=false in /etc/pihole/pihole-FTL.conf to suppress analyzing them altogether (they will still be happening in the background).

Enable .recover option for embedded SQLite engine

Exemplary use to repair a corrupted long-term database:

pihole-FTL /etc/pihole/pihole-FTL.db ".recover" | pihole-FTL ~/pihole-FTL_recovered.db

On success, the old database can be replaced by the repaired one.

Fix dnsmasq --server option interpretation (fix sent and accepted upstream)

option interpretation (fix sent and accepted upstream) Allow users to configure how FTL reacts to queries when the gravity database is not available ( REPLY_WHEN_BUSY option )

option ) Rate-limiting events are shown in the Pi-hole diagnosis system so you get notified on the web dashboard if any of your clients is rate-limited

Also display DNSSEC status of cache replies and internally generated DNSSEC-related queries

Add new regex extension ;reply=... to force specific replies on regex match

to force specific replies on regex match Other changes and bugfixes Improve reliability under heavy TCP query load Log when listening on the wildcard address. This will help debugging edge-case setups. Fix crash when bind-address is used. Fix for incorrect (but harmless) FATAL: Trying to access query ID -1 errors messages in pihole-FTL.log Show hostnames also for clients specified by MAC address Improve warning messages for defect hwclocks Delay startup of FTL earlier to avoid database importing issues with incorrectly configured fake-clocks (if applicable) Add a new theme that can automatically switch to dark mode if used on the device Enable PHP8 support for Debian/Ubuntu Be explicit in IPv6 RA values Don’t overwrite existing logrotate script Less coloring in the Query Log to enhance clarity

