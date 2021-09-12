Versie 8.2.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend (Linux) Updated Brotli to 1.0.9 version

(Linux) Added read support (browse / test / extract) to Lzip .lz file type

Added support for .apkm, .apks, and .aab packages Android package formats Code (Linux) maximum length of CL generated on Linux systems is now increased to 128 K characters in contrast to much more limited 32 K characters allowed on Windows systems

About screen now displays information about widget set and CPU architecture of the build for better troubleshooting

Improved command line usage New res\batch\ folder containing sample scripts pointing to main app functions to help portabilize and deploy the application on multiple environments: the directory contains sample .bat scripts (Windows), SendTo menu links (Windows), freedesktop_integration examples (Linux) and will expand in future. Fixed -add27z, -add2zip and related switches: when multiple items are passed the archive is named accordingly the directory name of first item, as in the GUI version of the same action New -ext2here, -ext2folder (alias -ext2smart), -ext2newfolder switches for CL, executing single or multiple tasks as a single sequence of extract here, extract here smart folder, and extract here to new folder respectively Extraction to new folder can now be forced to use smart folder option (-ext2folder, alias -ext2smart) or to not use it (-ext2newfolder) With new extraction functions extraction of multiple items can run in a single instance without stealing the focus each time the next task in sequence is started SendTo links to extraction functions are updated to use those new functions for better handling of queues of multiple tasks, now matching features provided by context menu entries but with advantages of being cross platform, not suffering artificial limitation of input items number, and being much more faster and cpu/memory efficient in receiving input list from system to application Previous version of same switches, not running as a single instance queue, are available with "_" suffix, i.e. -ext2here_; in this way existing scripts does not need to be updated to benefit of new functions, but can be easily adapted to use old version of the switches if preferred

Improved generation of more compact command lines from GUI, with better detection of cases of automatic switch to "extract all"

Various fixes Fixed breadcrumb for "Open unit as archive" in context menu, File manager > System tools Fixed deselecting "TAR before" and selecting "Add each object to a separate archive" it is now possible to create multiple archive at once for types such as bz2, br, gz, zst

File Manager (Linux) Improved system directories shown by default in navigation tree on the left of file manager

(Linux) Updated list of apps automatically detected for Open with submenu; apps and scripts can be customized in Options > Settings, Applications tab

(Linux) Enabled System tools submenu in context menu > File manager

(Windows) Improved and re-organized System tools submenu in context menu > File manger

Improved archive browser Added Method column to display compression/encryption method for each single object (this column is enabled by default) Added Created and Accessed timestamps columns in addition to existing Modified timestamp column (those columns are disabled by default) The new columns can be enabled/disabled from columns header's context menu, and from main menu > Organize > Browser > Columns; if enabled, those columns are automatically shown browsing archives and hidden browsing the fileystem Folders in 7z/p7zip archives now show number of contained folders, files, and total uncompressed size (displayed in same column of files' checksums) This feature is limited on basis of the number of items contained in the archive, and can be tuned from "Browser optimization" dropdown menu in Options > Settings, General tab Performances group

New Ctrl + Alt + A link to autoadjust file browser columns

+ + link to autoadjust file browser columns Themes: added "Presets" link on the right of Application accent color picker, allowing to quickly customize both application and text accent colors accordingly to common color themes of reference Operating Systems e.g. Mint, Ubuntu, Windows Extraction and Archiving Added XZ (Linux, Windows) and Zstd (Linux) as optional algorithms for ZIP/ZIPX compression, from Advanced tab in archiving / conversion screen

Improved extraction Added option to skip testing for encryption on extraction, suppressing password requests Improved Interactive extraction option Empty folder is now removed in case of error with Extract to new folder Naming policy dropdown menu is enabled with "Interactive extraction", allowing to resolve issues of conflicting filenames in the same archive New "Keep files" link in extraction progress windows in case of errors "Interactive extraction", allows to preserve extracted files which would be otherwise automatically deleted

New "Store all timestamps" option (checked by default) is available in Archiving / Conversion screen If this option is active, created, modified, last access time are saved to archive rather than modified timestamp only; formats supporting this feature are: 7Z, RAR, ZIP

Improved raw file spanning, it is now possible to submit multiple separate input files at once to be split to specified size

Improved support for .xxxaa spanned files from Unix/Linux split command

New option for default behavior at application startup: Extract all here (smart new folder) This option can be set from Options > Settings > Archive manager Doubleclicking on an a file of associated type, or clicking Open from context menu on a group of selected files associated with PeaZip, the selected action is performed Available actions: Open (default), Open as archive (force trying to open file as archive), Extract (showing options and confirmation screen), Extract all here, Extract all here (smart new folder)

Windows & Linux Installers (Windows) SendTo menu entries use new extraction functions, more efficient for handling queues of multiple tasks, and "Extract here (smart new folder)" replaces "Extract here (in new folder)" With this update SendTo functions provides same features provided by context menu entries, but much more faster and efficient and without artificial limitation in terms of number of input items

(Linux) Improved Linux installers install the app in /opt/peazip directory (non capitalized) configuration files are saved in .PeaZip directory in user's home as in previous releases link peazip binary in /usr/bin place peazip.desktop file in /usr/share/applications place peazip.png icon in /usr/share/icons, /usr/share/pixmaps for DEB packages optional .desktop files and icons are available in (peazip)/res/batch/freedesktop_integration to provide direct access to specific functions even on DE not supporting Actions (DEB) place machine readable copyright file in /usr/share/doc/peazip (DEB) packages are now named following Debian naming standard; all other packages - Windows, Linux, portable - follows RedHat naming standard

