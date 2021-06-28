Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WhyNotWin11 2.2.4

WhyNotWin11 logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft onlangs aangekondigd dat eind dit jaar Windows 11 zal verschijnen. De nieuwe Windows heeft bepaalde systeemvereisten en Microsoft heeft een onduidelijke tool beschikbaar gesteld die aangeeft of de computer daar wel of niet aan voldoet. Ontwikkelaar Robert C. Maehl heeft een programma gemaakt met de naam WhyNotWin11 dat dit allemaal veel inzichtelijker maakt. WhyNotWin11 is opensource en een enkele executable, dus installatie is niet nodig. Kijk overigens uit met de website WhyNotWin11.com, deze is niet van de maker zelf. Hieronder is het changelog te vinden van de laatste paar versies, die allemaal in de laatste 48 uur zijn verschenen.

2.2.4 comes with the following changes:
  • Minor Banner Improvements
  • Fix Broken 2.2.3 Build Release
  • Change CPU failure to ? instead of !
2.2.3 comes with the following changes:
  • Added whynotwin11.com warning
  • Improved WDDM2 Detection More (credit @famo000)
  • Fixed Edge Case with ~64GB of Storage
  • Fixed Server 2008 Memory Reporting Issue
  • Fixed Blank Boot Methods Reporting as OK (sorry Linux/VM peeps)
2.2.2 comes with the following changes:
  • Added Banner
  • Added Social Icons (GitHub, PayPal, Discord, LTT)
  • Fixed Remaining High Contrast Bugs
  • Fixed SQ1/SQ2 Listed as Incompatible
  • Fixed Some AMD Mobile Processor Detection (See Below for Backporting List)
  • Added More Attempted WDDM Detection Fixes (DXDIAG WHY)
  • Fixed the Last CPU of Each Compatibility List Not Being Marked as Compatible (See Below for Backporting List)
2.2.1 comes with the following changes:
  • Fixes Compatibility Misspelling (Credit @DigitalfoxPT)
  • Adds x86 Build (Those on x86 will Fail OS Architecture Check)
  • Fixed Pentium Gold Processor Detection (See Below for Backporting List)
  • Fixes WDDM Detection for a Small Number of People Running Bleeding Edge GPUs
2.2.0 comes with the following changes:
  • Minor Text Improvements (Credit @htcfreek)
  • Added WDDM2 Detection
  • Minor Layout Improvements (Credit @htcfreek)
  • Improved DirectX12 Detection (Credit @micwoj92)
  • Added Ability to Drag Window
  • Improved CPU Name Checking
  • Added Multi-Processor Support (Credit @nomatter2k)
  • Added OS Architecture Detection
  • Improved OS Architecture Reporting
  • Added Backup RAM Detection Check
  • Added CPU Name Checking Qualcomm
  • Added High Contrast Mode Compatibility (Credit @namazso)
  • Improved GPT Detection on Long Disk names (Credit @InvisibleUp)
  • Set Window Title to be ClearType Anti-Aliased
  • Changed TPM 1.2 to Failing per Recent MS Changes
  • Improved Secure Boot Checks to Pass Compatible but Not Enabled
  • Added Not Yet Implemented Backup GPT Detection for Edge Cases

Versienummer 2.2.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Robert C. Maehl
Download https://github.com/rcmaehl/WhyNotWin11/releases/tag/2.2.4
Bestandsgrootte 980,00kB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 28-06-2021 12:20
73 • submitter: remco8264

28-06-2021 • 12:20

73 Linkedin

Submitter: remco8264

Bron: Robert C. Maehl

Reacties (73)

+1Calamor
28 juni 2021 12:27
Wou het kijken wat ik voor meldingen kreeg. Maar als ik die door virustal haal komt er bij de 64 bit 3 meldingen, waaronder W32.FamVTAppLQNE.Trojan
Bij x86, 4 meldingen Win/malicious_confidence_60% (W) en BehavesLike.Win32.TrojanAitInject.ch

Edit:
Had de files van github.
De 64 bit versie : https://www.virustotal.co...e8f0a4212bc7367/community

[Reactie gewijzigd door Calamor op 28 juni 2021 13:21]

+1DrPoncho
@Calamor28 juni 2021 12:34
Via whynotwin11.com? Die site wordt inderdaad geblokkeerd door ESET en is malafide, zoals aangegeven.

Maar met de binary van github is niks mis, en komt gewoon door de virusscan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DrPoncho op 28 juni 2021 12:40]

+1Fraaank
@DrPoncho28 juni 2021 12:37
Als ik deze tool zelf moet compilen schiet het z'n doel compleet voorbij wat mij betreft. Deze tool kan juist handig zijn voor mensen die geen verstand hebben van computers.
+2r03n_d
@Fraaank28 juni 2021 13:17
https://github.com/rcmaehl/WhyNotWin11/releases/tag/2.2.4
Gewoon naar beneden scrollen naar assets. Dit is ook de zelfde link als die hierboven geplaatst wordt.
+1DrPoncho
@Fraaank28 juni 2021 12:38
Hoeft ook niet, als je 'm van de github link haalt. Die is virusvrij. Is meer als extra optie, als je door de malafide site argwanend bent geworden.
0White_Collar
@Fraaank28 juni 2021 23:06
even verder kijken dan je neus lang is: https://github.com/rcmaehl/WhyNotWin11/issues/49

[Reactie gewijzigd door White_Collar op 28 juni 2021 23:18]

0Fraaank
@White_Collar29 juni 2021 08:14
Iedereen schiet geloof ik zijn doel voorbij. Het ging mij erom dat ik VIND dat als je een tool als deze ZOU moeten compilen, dat het dan z'n doel voorbij schiet.
0Henk Poley
@DrPoncho28 juni 2021 13:52
De (64 bit) versie van github geeft ook deze melding: https://www.virustotal.co...e8f0a4212bc7367/detection

[Reactie gewijzigd door Henk Poley op 28 juni 2021 14:08]

0Mopperman
@Henk Poley28 juni 2021 14:00
Rechtstreeks de file gelinkt in virustotal van github geeft geen meldingen:

https://www.virustotal.co...fbc460683afb852/detection
0Wildfire
@Mopperman28 juni 2021 14:39
Ja maar als je die dan download en door VirusTotal haalt dan krijg je al die meldingen.

Ik ga dit bestand iig niet uitvoeren.
+1White_Collar
@Wildfire28 juni 2021 23:10
"al die meldingen", het zijn er 3....

Also:
https://github.com/rcmaehl/WhyNotWin11/issues/49

[Reactie gewijzigd door White_Collar op 28 juni 2021 23:21]

0Henk Poley
@Mopperman28 juni 2021 14:07
Ah ja, dat is de 32 bits ('x86') versie.
+1Mariuslol
@Calamor28 juni 2021 12:39
Bitdefender vindt geen problemen bij de WhyNotWin11.exe die ik direct van de Github gedownload heb.
+1h3x4d3c1m4l
@Calamor28 juni 2021 12:40
Ik denk dat dat komt omdat het gemaakt is met de scripttaal AutoIt. Wanneer je een AutoIt-script compileert (naar een .exe executable dus), dan kopieert hij basically de AutoIt runtime + je scriptje naar een bestand en dat is je executable...

Het zou me niet verbazen als er flink wat virusscanners zijn dat bij iedere AutoIt applicatie af gaat op dat stukje runtime dat iedere AutoIt produced executable dus bevat.

Maar er is ook goed nieuws: AutoIt is gratis, dus desgewenst zou je de code van WhyNotWin11 direct daarmee kunnen draaien.
+1atthias
@Calamor28 juni 2021 12:59
hier door windows defender ook meteen geblokkeerd door als ik hem van GITHUB haal
+13raser
@Calamor28 juni 2021 13:11
Een scan van virustotal geeft aan dat de Github versie helemaal clean is.
0Mastofun
@3raser28 juni 2021 13:28
Bkav Pro

W32.FamVTAppLQNE.Trojan
Palo Alto Networks

Generic.ml
Sophos

Generic ML PUA (PUA)
Acronis

Undetected
+1fl1mpie
@Calamor28 juni 2021 13:51
Heuristische analyse pikt wel vaker dit soort tooltjes er uit. Zal wel te maken hebben met het feit dat dat soort tooltjes vaak vrij exotische functies gebruiken om die checks uit te voeren
0RoestVrijStaal
@fl1mpie28 juni 2021 19:29
Nee, dat heeft te maken met vanwege de kleine userbase van die tools, de mailboxen van de antivirusbedrijven niet volgespamd worden met dat hun tooltje clean is.

Ik neem anti-malware bedrijven ook zeer kwalijk dat ze niet duidelijk in de interface van hun applicaties communiceren dat wat er heuristiek gevonden is schadelijk KAN ZIJN en dus niet 100% IS.
0henk717
@Calamor28 juni 2021 14:01
Behavioral engines vinden het niet leuk omdat die continu powershell aanroept. Meld het als false positive bij je antivirus om anderen te helpen. Dan voegen ze hem toe aan de whitelist en krijg je een bevestiging dat het clean is.
0White_Collar
@Calamor28 juni 2021 23:10
Nee die files had je niet van github want die zijn gewoon virus vrij
+1Ajunne
28 juni 2021 12:40
Let op die melding: "whynotwin11.com is not controlled by me".

Ik zou daar dus geen software van downloaden en draaien op mijn PC. Ziet er niet heel betrouwbaar uit.

Je kunt beter direct van GitHub downloaden.
+1MacPoedel
@Ajunne28 juni 2021 12:55
En dat is dan ook waar hier naar gelinkt wordt, de Github versie heeft ook die melding.
+1leegethas
@Ajunne28 juni 2021 12:59
Voor degene die wel de executable van whynotwin11.com heeft gebruikt, beide executables geven bij mij dezelfde SHA256 hash. Het lijkt er dus (nog?) niet op dat er via whynotwin11.com malware verspreid wordt.
+1GeeBee
28 juni 2021 22:03
Als je moederbord wel een TPM-header aan boord heeft, kun je dan een TPM-module kopen zodat Win11 weer tot de mogelijkheden behoort?

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeeBee op 28 juni 2021 22:03]

+1Wildfire
@GeeBee28 juni 2021 23:34
Yup.
+1GeeBee
@Wildfire29 juni 2021 00:28
Dat scheelt sommigen misschien een dure upgrade?
Of zit zo’n header op moederborden met processors die sowieso TPM-compatible zijn? Tenminste mijn i5 6400 zit op zo’n bord.
0Wildfire
@GeeBee29 juni 2021 00:52
Zolang je systeem verder aan alle eisen voldoet en TPM het enige ontbrekende is, dan kun je het dus oplossen met een losse TPM module zolang het moederbord er een TPM header voor heeft.

Zelfs mijn ASUS X570-E Gaming, die al TPM 2.0 heeft via de CPU, heeft nog gewoon een losse TPM header op het moederbord voor een afzonderlijke TPM module.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wildfire op 29 juni 2021 00:54]

0Rinyuu
@GeeBee29 juni 2021 03:18
Microsoft heeft net bekend gemaakt dat ze mogelijk nog 7000 series Intel gaan toevoegen aan de lijst, maar met jouw 6400 krijg je waarschijnlijk überhaupt niet de upgrade, TPM aanwezig of niet.

Het hebben van een "compatible" CPU is dus, naast TPM, ook een harde vereiste voor de upgrade volgens Microsoft. Je zult dus waarschijnlijk moeten upgraden!
0GeeBee
@Rinyuu29 juni 2021 07:32
Jammer!
Ik kon Trusted Platform in de UEFI wel aan zetten, maar CPU Compatibility bleef inderdaad op “?” staan.
0ChUcKiE
@Rinyuu29 juni 2021 19:32
Ja met een 7000 serie CPU is de update binnengekomen en geïnstalleerd!
+1TonnyTonny
28 juni 2021 14:00
Grappig.

Volgens de Microsoft health-check is mijn PC geschikt voor Windows 11.
Volgens deze NIET (geen DirectX 12/WDDM 2.0).

En volgens mij heeft deze tool nog gelijk ook. Ik heb namelijk een 14 jaar oude Geforce 8600GT in deze PC zitten en die doet hooguit DirectX 11 (functional level 10).
(Gfx is kaart is puur voor die 2 keer per jaar dat ik fysiek achter het ding zit. Staat in een hoek op zolder. Log er altijd met RDP op in vanaf mijn andere machines.)
0core_dump
28 juni 2021 12:57
Heb net de tool gedraaid op mijn XPS 15 en geeft aan dat de processor niet compatible is... terwijl ik hem draaide op Win11 8)7
+1Blokker_1999
@core_dump28 juni 2021 13:07
Het is niet omdat dev builds werken dat het in een final ook ondersteund zal worden. Zoals je op de paginas van MS ook kunt zien alsook bij de artikelen hier op deze site gaat men de aankomende preview builds laten werken op machines die niet voldoen, maar hint MS er op dit moment op dat de final versie wel degelijk een ondersteunde CPU zal eisen.
0snoopdoge90
@core_dump28 juni 2021 13:13
Het is een harcoded lijst van CPU's, voor Intel mis ik al een paar U varianten (i7-10750U) die theoretisch Windows 11 zouden moeten ondersteunen.

https://github.com/rcmaeh...portedProcessorsIntel.txt

[Reactie gewijzigd door snoopdoge90 op 28 juni 2021 13:14]

0core_dump
@snoopdoge9028 juni 2021 13:17
Hmm, Ik heb een Core i7 7700 in mijn laptop en die staat niet op de lijst
+1todeko
@core_dump28 juni 2021 14:19
Same here! En dan te weten dat 8th Gen enkel een kleine upgrade is van de 7th Gen, dus het gaat hier niet om de capabilities van de CPU.
Hopelijk verandert dit nog.
0henk717
@core_dump28 juni 2021 14:05
De lijst is gebasseerd op de lijst van Microsoft en die heeft wisselende communicatie waarvan ze vaak zeggen dat enkel CPU's op de lijst ondersteund zijn en de update ontvangen. Vandaar dat ze voor nu een vraagteken tonen.
0Miglow
@core_dump28 juni 2021 14:34
Het lijkt erop dat alleen 8e generatie en nieuwer wordt ondersteund. Zal eens de iso in een VM zetten, kijken of het werkt. Volgens de tool is alleen mijn CPU (i5-7200U) een vraagteken en de rest groen.

Iso geïnstalleerd in Virtualbox, werkt gewoon.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Miglow op 28 juni 2021 16:50]

0Icekiller2k6
@core_dump28 juni 2021 12:59
Waarschijnlijk heb je de work around gedaan ?
Windows 11 heeft requirements uw laptop voldoet hier niet aan, wat niet bekend dat het niet werkt.
0henk717
@Icekiller2k628 juni 2021 14:03
Nee, de installer werkt ook bij mij gewoon prima maar mijn CPU staat niet op de lijst. Als microsoft zijn poot stijf houd moet je een CPU hebben van de afgelopen 3 jaar ondanks dat het 3 dagen geleden nog enkel een aanbeveling was.
0Silversatin
28 juni 2021 12:55
Het is soms wel grappig hoe 1 persoon 'kleine'? team een betere software kan ontwikkelen dan iets (PC Health check) waardat een hele team achter zit vanuit een gigantisch bedrijf als Microsoft. Tergelijk is dit ook wel een beetje triest.

Edit: foutje, het zijn meerdere personen

[Reactie gewijzigd door Silversatin op 28 juni 2021 13:04]

+1Zebby
@Silversatin28 juni 2021 13:44
Zo zwart-wit is het natuurlijk niet. In een bedrijf als Microsoft zit je vast aan processen e.a., die zijn er vaak voor een reden. Ook moet je je houden aan alle MS richtlijnen voor software. Plus compatibility, support, noem maar op. Daar hoeft zo'n los iemand natuurlijk niet aan te denken.
0Silversatin
@Zebby28 juni 2021 13:57
Ah ja dat klopt, ik snap je. een beetje "With great power comes great responsibilities" een hele hoop dependencies om rekening mee te houden is inderdaad niet zo simpel.
0EJlol
@Silversatin28 juni 2021 13:01
Ik zie een aantal credits in de changelog staan, dus helemaal 1 persoon is het niet, maar dat is ook het mooie van open source :).
0Silversatin
@EJlol28 juni 2021 13:02
Oei sorry foutje van me. |:( bedankt
0Drs_Ben
28 juni 2021 12:56
Jammer dat het tooltje niet compatible is met Windows 11.
0Settler11
@Drs_Ben28 juni 2021 13:41
Wordt lastig te testen als het nog niet officieel uit is. Daarnaast, waarom zou je een tool draaien die checkt of je Win11 aankan, als je al Win11 hebt? :P
0core_dump
28 juni 2021 13:00
Nee, gewoon de iso erop geïnstalleerd zonder aanpassingen...
0spokje
28 juni 2021 13:22
TPM Missing / Disabled hier helaas. Kan het ook nergens vinden in BIOS. Is dat uberhaupt een optie dat het totaal niet wordt ondersteund door bios? (i7 4770, dus had sowieso al weinig hoop..)
0Toshirou
@spokje28 juni 2021 13:30
Ik heb dezelfde processor in mijn systeem, helaas is deze te oud. :'(
0spokje
@Toshirou28 juni 2021 13:42
Jammer inderdaad. Wel goed excuus om volgend jaar te upgraden O-)
0SCiENTiST
@spokje28 juni 2021 14:14
i7 6700k hier, bios heeft wel ondersteuning voor hardwarematige TPM maar er zit geen TPM module in het mobo geplugd. en 6700k ondersteunt geen fTPM

[Reactie gewijzigd door SCiENTiST op 28 juni 2021 14:15]

0DeTeraarist
@SCiENTiST28 juni 2021 17:11
fTPM is voor AMD. Bij Intel heet het Intel Platform Trust Technology of Intel PTT.
Een i5-6500 heeft het wel, ik vermoed een 6700k dan ook wel.
0Rinyuu
@SCiENTiST29 juni 2021 03:20
Ik draai een i7 6700T (de low power variant) en ik heb gewoon TPM 2.0. Waarschijnlijk zal dus het probleem de processor zelf zijn, want die staat niet op Microsofts eisen-lijstje.
0jj71
28 juni 2021 13:45
Kijk overigens uit met de website WhyNotWin11.com, deze is niet van de maker zelf.
Oef, niet slim van de maker van dit tooltje om niet meteen ook dat domein te reserveren. Nu zijn er dus malwaremakers mee aan de haal en zullen er heel wat onwetenden zijn die daar denken dit tool te downloaden, en met de gebakken malwareperen zullen zitten. :(
0jorisvergeerTBA
@jj7128 juni 2021 16:07
Het is inderdaad jammer. Helaas kan je als hobbiest niet voor elk tooltje een domain naam reserveren. Dat kost allemaal geld.

Gewoon triest dat er mensen zijn die de credits claimen op de tool of er uiteindelijk mallware in willen zetten. Die website is ook geüpdatet naar een eigen kopie van de executable sinds die url melding erin staat.

De maker is in dit github issue ook op zoek naar de eigenaar van die website:
https://github.com/rcmaehl/WhyNotWin11/issues/66
