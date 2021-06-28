Microsoft heeft onlangs aangekondigd dat eind dit jaar Windows 11 zal verschijnen. De nieuwe Windows heeft bepaalde systeemvereisten en Microsoft heeft een onduidelijke tool beschikbaar gesteld die aangeeft of de computer daar wel of niet aan voldoet. Ontwikkelaar Robert C. Maehl heeft een programma gemaakt met de naam WhyNotWin11 dat dit allemaal veel inzichtelijker maakt. WhyNotWin11 is opensource en een enkele executable, dus installatie is niet nodig. Kijk overigens uit met de website WhyNotWin11.com, deze is niet van de maker zelf. Hieronder is het changelog te vinden van de laatste paar versies, die allemaal in de laatste 48 uur zijn verschenen.

2.2.4 comes with the following changes: Minor Banner Improvements

Fix Broken 2.2.3 Build Release

Change CPU failure to ? instead of ! 2.2.3 comes with the following changes: Added whynotwin11.com warning

Improved WDDM2 Detection More (credit @famo000)

Fixed Edge Case with ~64GB of Storage

Fixed Server 2008 Memory Reporting Issue

Fixed Blank Boot Methods Reporting as OK (sorry Linux/VM peeps) 2.2.2 comes with the following changes: Added Banner

Added Social Icons (GitHub, PayPal, Discord, LTT)

Fixed Remaining High Contrast Bugs

Fixed SQ1/SQ2 Listed as Incompatible

Fixed Some AMD Mobile Processor Detection (See Below for Backporting List)

Added More Attempted WDDM Detection Fixes (DXDIAG WHY)

Fixed the Last CPU of Each Compatibility List Not Being Marked as Compatible (See Below for Backporting List) 2.2.1 comes with the following changes: Fixes Compatibility Misspelling (Credit @DigitalfoxPT)

Adds x86 Build (Those on x86 will Fail OS Architecture Check)

Fixed Pentium Gold Processor Detection (See Below for Backporting List)

Fixes WDDM Detection for a Small Number of People Running Bleeding Edge GPUs 2.2.0 comes with the following changes: Minor Text Improvements (Credit @htcfreek)

Added WDDM2 Detection

Minor Layout Improvements (Credit @htcfreek)

Improved DirectX12 Detection (Credit @micwoj92)

Added Ability to Drag Window

Improved CPU Name Checking

Added Multi-Processor Support (Credit @nomatter2k)

Added OS Architecture Detection

Improved OS Architecture Reporting

Added Backup RAM Detection Check

Added CPU Name Checking Qualcomm

Added High Contrast Mode Compatibility (Credit @namazso)

Improved GPT Detection on Long Disk names (Credit @InvisibleUp)

Set Window Title to be ClearType Anti-Aliased

Changed TPM 1.2 to Failing per Recent MS Changes

Improved Secure Boot Checks to Pass Compatible but Not Enabled

Added Not Yet Implemented Backup GPT Detection for Edge Cases