Versie 7.3.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreide muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden opgeslagen op het lokale netwerk, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten afspelen. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features ALSA output modes including Default (plughw) and Direct (hw)

Volume normalization and format options for librespot Updates Bump to MPD 0.22.8

Bump to librespot 0.2.0

Bump to CamillaDSP 0.5.2, GUI 0.4.1, Backend 0.7.1, Plot 0.5.3

Simplify ALSA framework

Add verbose debug option to CamillaDSP

Run updMpdConf() after in-place update

Improve method for updating currentsong.txt

Option to turn off Now-playing (EQ bars) icon

Option to turn off CoverView Playbar

Enable rpi-cirrus-wm5102.dtbo to show in DT overlay list

Route Bluetooth through ALSA framework

Load i2c-dev at boot time via /etc/modules

Set theme-color meta element in header to Theme color

Add Output chain and Loopback state to Audio info

Improve how MPD Config changes are processed

Drop Max USB current (not applicable anymore)

BlueZ Config when change to Local, disconnect device Bug fixes Missing "Roonbridge Active" in currentsong.txt

Currentsong.txt truncated at startup

Airplay, Spotify renderers crash when ALSA Loopback On

DSP confs break when audioout set to Bluetooth

Station Home page field not in Audio info

Wlan0 power save not disabled during startup for Pi-Zero W

Instability in libcurl3 shipped with RaspiOS Buster

Permissions on shairport-sync debug log

Missing -u option in shairport-sync logging

CamillaDSP and 64-bit kernel showing for 32-bit only Pi's

WiFi/BT options missing from System config for Zero W

Display wakes when USB DAC disconnected if Wake on play ON

CamillaDSP Config back link handling CamillaDSP updates: Wave files are now supported for convolution. No need any more to convert to raw files (camilladsp 5.1+)

The moOde quick convolution interface is updated to support wave files.

The files tab on the camillagui is only shown in Expert Mode.

CamillaDSP now uses ALSA plughw instead of hw as output.

With some filters you can choose it you want to use Q or bandwidth (camilladsp 5.2+)

Improved feedback about the configuration errors (camilladsp 5.0+)

See more info about the 0.5+ release here. This release is based on RaspiOS Buster Lite 10.6 (2020-12-02) and Linux kernel 5.4.77 build #1371.