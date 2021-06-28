Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: moOde audio player 7.3.0

moOde audio player logo (79 pix)Versie 7.3.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreide muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden opgeslagen op het lokale netwerk, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten afspelen. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features
  • ALSA output modes including Default (plughw) and Direct (hw)
  • Volume normalization and format options for librespot
Updates
  • Bump to MPD 0.22.8
  • Bump to librespot 0.2.0
  • Bump to CamillaDSP 0.5.2, GUI 0.4.1, Backend 0.7.1, Plot 0.5.3
  • Simplify ALSA framework
  • Add verbose debug option to CamillaDSP
  • Run updMpdConf() after in-place update
  • Improve method for updating currentsong.txt
  • Option to turn off Now-playing (EQ bars) icon
  • Option to turn off CoverView Playbar
  • Enable rpi-cirrus-wm5102.dtbo to show in DT overlay list
  • Route Bluetooth through ALSA framework
  • Load i2c-dev at boot time via /etc/modules
  • Set theme-color meta element in header to Theme color
  • Add Output chain and Loopback state to Audio info
  • Improve how MPD Config changes are processed
  • Drop Max USB current (not applicable anymore)
  • BlueZ Config when change to Local, disconnect device
Bug fixes
  • Missing "Roonbridge Active" in currentsong.txt
  • Currentsong.txt truncated at startup
  • Airplay, Spotify renderers crash when ALSA Loopback On
  • DSP confs break when audioout set to Bluetooth
  • Station Home page field not in Audio info
  • Wlan0 power save not disabled during startup for Pi-Zero W
  • Instability in libcurl3 shipped with RaspiOS Buster
  • Permissions on shairport-sync debug log
  • Missing -u option in shairport-sync logging
  • CamillaDSP and 64-bit kernel showing for 32-bit only Pi's
  • WiFi/BT options missing from System config for Zero W
  • Display wakes when USB DAC disconnected if Wake on play ON
  • CamillaDSP Config back link handling
CamillaDSP updates:
  • Wave files are now supported for convolution. No need any more to convert to raw files (camilladsp 5.1+)
  • The moOde quick convolution interface is updated to support wave files.
  • The files tab on the camillagui is only shown in Expert Mode.
  • CamillaDSP now uses ALSA plughw instead of hw as output.
  • With some filters you can choose it you want to use Q or bandwidth (camilladsp 5.2+)
  • Improved feedback about the configuration errors (camilladsp 5.0+)
  • See more info about the 0.5+ release here.
This release is based on RaspiOS Buster Lite 10.6 (2020-12-02) and Linux kernel 5.4.77 build #1371.

moOde audio player

Versienummer 7.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website moOde audio
Download https://moodeaudio.org/#download
Licentietype GPL

Bart van Klaveren

28-06-2021 16:02
Submitter: Falco

28-06-2021 • 16:02

19 Linkedin

Submitter: Falco

Bron: moOde audio

Update-historie

27-03 moOde audio player 8.0.2 1
20-03 moOde audio player 8.0.1 19
14-03 moOde audio player 8.0.0 12
19-12 moOde audio player 7.6.1 18
23-11 moOde audio player 7.6.0 3
10-11 moOde audio player 7.5.0 21
03-10 moOde audio player 7.4.1 22
26-09 moOde audio player 7.4.0 7
06-'21 moOde audio player 7.3.0 19
05-'21 moOde audio player 7.2.1 2
Meer historie

moOde audio player

Reacties (19)

Moderatie-faq
-119019+116+22+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1Sandor_Clegane
28 juni 2021 16:35
Is dit wat? Ziet er wel grappig uit.
+2Falco
@Sandor_Clegane28 juni 2021 16:46
Ik gebruik het al een tijdje, na overstap van Volumio, maar vind deze beter. Betere geluidskwaliteit, stabieler, stabiele Spotify connect implementatie, etc.

Ook een informatief en reactief forum als er eens wat is, wat mij betreft dikke aanrader!
+1Magicbas
@Falco28 juni 2021 21:59
Ik gebruik nu Volumio op mn rpi4 gekoppeld aan een externe usb dac (die wisselt nog wel eens).
De GUI gebruik ik niet aangezien ik hem puur als UPnP/OpenHome renderer of spotify connect gebruik.

Voor wat betreft een local server/library kan ik niet oordelen, want ook dat gebruik ik bij Volumio niet. Alles gaat via Minimserver/BubbleUPnPServer op m'n nas.

Kan je toelichten wat voor jou MoOde "beter" maakt? Je hebt het over geluidskwaliteit, maar die discussie kunnen we beter niet voeren hier. Ik vraag me wel af welke ervaring jij hebt qua stabiliteit en de spotify implementatie. Ik heb vrijwel geen issues hier, maar sta altijd open voor nieuwe inzichten.
+1Falco
@Magicbas28 juni 2021 22:18
Beter is altijd lastig te omschrijven, maar ik vind MoOde stabieler als in geen vastlopers, of rare artefacten in de UI. Dat had ik met Volumio regelmatig. Harde reset was dan enige wat hielp.

Ook Spotify liep regelmatig vast, of wilde niet verbinden, of stopte ineens met afspelen. Bij MoOde niets van dat alles, altijd stabiel, snelle Spotify connectie, afspelen/stoppen zonder gekkigheid.

Qua geluidskwaliteit is het puur mijn eigen ervaring dat op exact dezelfde setup MoOde wat helderder en gedetailleerder klinkt. Maar goed, dat is erg subjectief natuurlijk.
+1Magicbas
@Falco29 juni 2021 07:54
Ahh duidelijk. Bedankt voor je toelichting.
Qua UI is dat voor mij dus geen probleem, maar goed om te weten. Ik ben het eigenlijk nog niet tegen gekomen dat Volumio vast liep, behalve wanneer ik de DAC omwissel. Dan heeft ie wel een reboot nodig.
Met spotify ook nog geen problemen ondervonden, maar eerlijk gezegd gebruik ik ook meestal de OpenHome rendererer, dus wellicht na langere luistersessie met Spotify dat er dan problemen ontstaan.
+1Xfade
@Sandor_Clegane28 juni 2021 20:52
Vind zelf de Ui wat omslachtig werken. Beetje leer curve.
+1bitlab
@Xfade28 juni 2021 20:59
De UI is idd niet altijd even intuitief. Gelukkig is er voor nieuwe gebruikers onder het hoofdmenu (de grote M aan de rechter kant) een Quick Help.
+1Sandor_Clegane
@bitlab28 juni 2021 21:55
Kan je hem bedienen met de remote op de iPhone als een Itunes library?
+1Chielllie
@Sandor_Clegane28 juni 2021 17:17
Zeker de moeite waard. Alhoewel hij op een rpi4 beter draait dan op een 2b. Daar vergeet hij elke keer mijn nas.
Spotify take-over is echt perfect. Je kunt 'm starten en weggaan en hij blijft gewoon spelen.
+1Sunn0)))
@Sandor_Clegane28 juni 2021 17:23
Net als Falco bevalt moOde mij beter dan Volumio. Ze bieden beiden ongeveer dezelfde mogelijkheden (alleen Volumio heeft multiroom geloof ik), maar ik vind de UI en de integratie met Spotify Connect en Airplay beter, sneller en stabieler.
+1Kang
@Sandor_Clegane28 juni 2021 17:25
Ik gebruik het op m'n werkkamer met een HifiBerry AMP en 2 speakers, meestal icm spotify connect, werkt behoorlijk stabiel, geluidskwaliteit is super, set up is ook best goed te doen, vind het fijner dan volumio (wat meer richting een betaalmodel gaat de laatste tijd)
+1Videopac
28 juni 2021 18:01
Kan dit alleen op een RPi of ook op een aarch64 sbc als de Odroid C2 of C4?
+2bitlab
@Videopac28 juni 2021 18:13
Helaas alleen op een RPI.
+1et36s
28 juni 2021 19:18
Persoonlijk bevalt moOde mij ook beter dan Volumio. Ik gebruik het i.c.m. met Allo usbridge transport + audioquest dragonfly. of wel een RPi + Allo Piano 2.1 DAC + Kali reclocker. Die laatste combi klinkt het beste. En véél beter dan bijv. een Node2i al is dat natuurlijk op een andere doelgroep gericht.
+1Falco
@et36s28 juni 2021 19:53
Bedoel je toevallig de Allo usbridge signature + dragonfly?

Zo ja, hoe bevalt die usbridge signature, ik dacht daar naar te upgraden vanaf mijn huidige RPi 3b+?
+1usr101
28 juni 2021 20:35
Geweldig pakket. Ik draai het al even als muziekserver op een PiZero(met lokaal opgeslagen muziek) met een Hifiberry DAC. Klinkt goed. Is stabieler dan Volumio. Veel mogelijkheden!
0Bart_Smith
29 juni 2021 12:09
Ik zou persoonlijk eerst eens testen met de volgende drie :

Volumio2 ( 3 is nog in beta )
moOde
rAudio-1
0plootje
2 juli 2021 08:41
Sinds de update 7.3.0 speelt Moode player geen Spotify of airplay
Geen geluid
De radio stream werkt wel
Iemand een oplossing ?
0bitlab
@plootje3 juli 2021 19:44
Als je geen verse install gedaan hebt, maar een upgrade zou je de patch op het moOde forum in de 7.3.0 support thread kunnen proberen. Of een verse install van 7.3

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

