Versie 7.3.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreide muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden opgeslagen op het lokale netwerk, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten afspelen. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New features
Updates
- ALSA output modes including Default (plughw) and Direct (hw)
- Volume normalization and format options for librespot
Bug fixes
- Bump to MPD 0.22.8
- Bump to librespot 0.2.0
- Bump to CamillaDSP 0.5.2, GUI 0.4.1, Backend 0.7.1, Plot 0.5.3
- Simplify ALSA framework
- Add verbose debug option to CamillaDSP
- Run updMpdConf() after in-place update
- Improve method for updating currentsong.txt
- Option to turn off Now-playing (EQ bars) icon
- Option to turn off CoverView Playbar
- Enable rpi-cirrus-wm5102.dtbo to show in DT overlay list
- Route Bluetooth through ALSA framework
- Load i2c-dev at boot time via /etc/modules
- Set theme-color meta element in header to Theme color
- Add Output chain and Loopback state to Audio info
- Improve how MPD Config changes are processed
- Drop Max USB current (not applicable anymore)
- BlueZ Config when change to Local, disconnect device
CamillaDSP updates:
- Missing "Roonbridge Active" in currentsong.txt
- Currentsong.txt truncated at startup
- Airplay, Spotify renderers crash when ALSA Loopback On
- DSP confs break when audioout set to Bluetooth
- Station Home page field not in Audio info
- Wlan0 power save not disabled during startup for Pi-Zero W
- Instability in libcurl3 shipped with RaspiOS Buster
- Permissions on shairport-sync debug log
- Missing -u option in shairport-sync logging
- CamillaDSP and 64-bit kernel showing for 32-bit only Pi's
- WiFi/BT options missing from System config for Zero W
- Display wakes when USB DAC disconnected if Wake on play ON
- CamillaDSP Config back link handling
This release is based on RaspiOS Buster Lite 10.6 (2020-12-02) and Linux kernel 5.4.77 build #1371.
- Wave files are now supported for convolution. No need any more to convert to raw files (camilladsp 5.1+)
- The moOde quick convolution interface is updated to support wave files.
- The files tab on the camillagui is only shown in Expert Mode.
- CamillaDSP now uses ALSA plughw instead of hw as output.
- With some filters you can choose it you want to use Q or bandwidth (camilladsp 5.2+)
- Improved feedback about the configuration errors (camilladsp 5.0+)
- See more info about the 0.5+ release here.