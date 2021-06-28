Microsoft heeft de eerste testversie van Windows 11 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 22000.51 en is een uitgave uit de zogenaamde Dev Channel. Windows 11 bevat onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk, widgets, een nieuwe Windows Store, verbeteringen voor gebruik met meerdere schermen en ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6E. Tegelijkertijd met deze Windows 11 preview is er een nieuwe versie van Office Insiders verschenen, die ook een nieuw uiterlijk heeft gekregen. De aankondiging voor deze Windows 11 Insider Preview ziet er als volgt uit:

Hello Windows Insiders, we are excited to release the first Windows 11 Insider Preview build to the Dev Channel, Build 22000.51! As we finalize the product over the coming months, we will work with you to validate the experience. You will get to try many, but not all, of the new features we showed last week in this early preview. We will bring more features such as Chat with Microsoft Teams and Android apps in the Microsoft Store over the coming months as they are ready for you – we are just getting started on this journey together!

If you haven’t yet, be sure to read our blog post on how the Windows 11 hardware requirements may impact flighting on your PC and your options to get started.

We look forward to your feedback on what you love and could love more to help make Windows 11 work best for how you work, learn, and play.