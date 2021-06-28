Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Windows 11 Insider Preview 22000.51

Windows 10 logo (75 pix)Microsoft heeft de eerste testversie van Windows 11 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 22000.51 en is een uitgave uit de zogenaamde Dev Channel. Windows 11 bevat onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk, widgets, een nieuwe Windows Store, verbeteringen voor gebruik met meerdere schermen en ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6E. Tegelijkertijd met deze Windows 11 preview is er een nieuwe versie van Office Insiders verschenen, die ook een nieuw uiterlijk heeft gekregen. De aankondiging voor deze Windows 11 Insider Preview ziet er als volgt uit:

Announcing the first Insider Preview for Windows 11

Hello Windows Insiders, we are excited to release the first Windows 11 Insider Preview build to the Dev Channel, Build 22000.51! As we finalize the product over the coming months, we will work with you to validate the experience. You will get to try many, but not all, of the new features we showed last week in this early preview. We will bring more features such as Chat with Microsoft Teams and Android apps in the Microsoft Store over the coming months as they are ready for you – we are just getting started on this journey together!

If you haven’t yet, be sure to read our blog post on how the Windows 11 hardware requirements may impact flighting on your PC and your options to get started.

We look forward to your feedback on what you love and could love more to help make Windows 11 work best for how you work, learn, and play.

Versienummer 22000.51
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://insider.windows.com/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-06-2021 21:00
120 • submitter: liberque

28-06-2021 • 21:00

120 Linkedin

Submitter: liberque

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

11-11 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22499 (dev) 13
28-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22489 (dev) 16
21-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22483 (dev) 18
16-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22000.282 (beta/release preview) 83
05-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22471 (dev) 8
30-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22468 (dev) 24
24-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22463 (dev) 50
16-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22458 (dev) 14
11-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22454 (dev) / 22000.184 (beta) 78
04-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22449 (dev) / 22000.176 (beta) 55
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Windows 11 Home

vanaf € 66,83

Alles over dit product

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

vanaf € 129,-

Alles over dit product

Microsoft voegt zoekbalk toe aan startmenu Windows 11 Nieuws van 9 juli 2021
Microsoft haalt tool om Windows 11-compatibiliteit te controleren offline Nieuws van 29 juni 2021
Meer producten en artikelen
Besturingssystemen Microsoft Windows

Reacties (120)

-Moderatie-faq
-11200116+178+26+30Ongemodereerd25
Wijzig sortering
+2BassOfT
29 juni 2021 00:58
Tis gelukt in Oracle VirtualBox 6.1

Download de nieuwste dev channel ISO en installeer de laatste versie van Windows 10

https://www.microsoft.com...rpreviewiso?wa=wsignin1.0

Volg de installatie stappen. Kies voor bijwerken naar de nieuwste versie en installeer de updates.

Ziet er mooi uit!

https://forum.computerbas.nl/WIN11b.png

En maak je geen zorgen over compatibility, TPM, Secure Boot of GPT

https://forum.computerbas.nl/WIN11c.png

Het lukt dus gewoon zonder Secureboot, zonder TPM en zonder fratsen.

Voor meer uitleg kijk hier: https://forum.computerbas.nl/viewtopic.php?id=53

[Reactie gewijzigd door BassOfT op 30 juni 2021 01:02]

+1Evalco
@BassOfT29 juni 2021 08:10
Haha geweldig meteen die start knop links neergezet :9
+1TuxDePinguïn
@Evalco29 juni 2021 08:38
Ik vind het vooral vervelend dat je blijkbaar de taakbalk niet meer op een andere plek kan zetten anders dan onderin.

Sinds een jaar heb ik m'n taakbalk links met als voordelen dat de taakbalk minder pixels in beslag neemt, en dat je meer verticale werkruimte hebt. Maar nee, we mogen geen handige functionaliteiten hebben.
+1guidogast
@TuxDePinguïn29 juni 2021 09:05
Er zal vast wel een tweaker zijn die tegen hetzelfde aanloopt en er een tooltje voor schrijft :)
+1NoNutsNoGlory
@TuxDePinguïn29 juni 2021 11:45
Windows classic start menu terug halen in Windows 11. (dan heb je dus het zelfde start menu als Windows 10.

Open Start on Windows 11.

Search for regedit and click the top result to open the app.

Browse the following path:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Advanced
Right-click the Advanced key, select New, and click on DWORD (32-bit) Value.

Name the key Start_ShowClassicMode and press Enter.

Double-click the newly created DWORD and change its value from 0 to 1

Click the OK button.

Restart the computer.
0dave1995
@TuxDePinguïn29 juni 2021 10:12
Het is nog een preview versie, vast met de nodige feedbacks zal dat misschien wel opfixed worden! En anders inderdaad een handige tweaker die dat wel fixt. :)
+1Settler11
@Evalco29 juni 2021 08:40
Ben blij dat dat meteen mogelijk is. Anders moest er weer een 3rd partij prog weer aan te pas. (brr. win8)
0rjmno1
@BassOfT29 juni 2021 10:17
Het ziet er allemaal best goed uit.Maar ik wacht wel op de update als hij klaar is.
Ik was vroeger ook insider maar ik wil hebben dat alles stabiel draait zonder bugs.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rjmno1 op 29 juni 2021 10:19]

+2holybear
28 juni 2021 22:56
Hier loopt de download op mijn (zeker niet geschikte) Lenovo Yoga 2 Pro.
Ben benieuwd!

[edit]
Inmiddels geïnstalleerd en draait zo soepel dat ik echt wel een beetje onder de indruk ben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door holybear op 29 juni 2021 00:34]

0Church of Noise
@holybear29 juni 2021 09:47
Dank daarvoor - heb ook een Yoga 2 Pro en ga 'm ook proberen.

Je weet wel dat deze geen TPM heeft he?
Dat is wat me nu nog ergens wat tegenhoudt, want eens we aan de Release zijn, wil dat misschien zeggen dat we terug naar W10 kunnen...
0holybear
@Church of Noise29 juni 2021 10:36
Terdege van bewust, dit is ook zeker niet mijn daily driver.
Op het moment is elk beetje lol wat ik nog met de Y2P kan hebben mooi meegenomen. De camera heeft het bijvoorbeeld begeven.
Als ik aan het eind van het ritje een door Microsoft geleverde schone Win 10 install er op moet zetten kan ik daar best mee leven. Voor nu is het gewoon leuk om met deze eerste versie van win 11 te spelen.

Als jij het ook doet: veel plezier alvast!
+1erikloman
28 juni 2021 21:09
Helaas geen ISO voor deze build ;(
https://twitter.com/windo.../1409565730157248524?s=20
+2HKLM_

@erikloman28 juni 2021 21:41
Via https://uupdump.net/ kan je een iso maken. Deze tool download alle benodigde bestanden bij microsoft en bakt er dan een iso van.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HKLM_ op 28 juni 2021 21:41]

+1saren
@HKLM_28 juni 2021 22:15
Is dit ook mogelijk als je niet al een Insider bent? Oftewel, ik zit zelf op het normale W10 Pro, en wil wel een ISO bakken voor een oude PC van me. Moet ik hiervoor een Insider worden, zodat die tool dan de bestanden van de Microsoft servers kan downloaden? Of kan iedereen die tool downloaden en de ISO maken?

[Reactie gewijzigd door saren op 28 juni 2021 22:15]

+1HKLM_

@saren28 juni 2021 22:16
Je kan hem gewoon downloaden en de iso installeren waar je maar wilt
0willempjuh
@HKLM_21 juli 2021 11:14
Super tip, dank je wel!
+1Carlos0_0
@erikloman28 juni 2021 21:16
Je heb geen iso nodig ik krijg de update gewoon aangeboden via windows update, heb de oude win11 beta die gelekt was draaien wordt nu gewoon bijgewerkt.
+1Dj Neo Ziggy
@Carlos0_028 juni 2021 21:32
Hoe kan je hem dan virtueel draaien als je geen installatie medium hebt?
+1darknessblade
@Dj Neo Ziggy28 juni 2021 21:34
eerst een windows 10 VM maken. en dan updaten met de tool om Windows 11 te instaleren
+1Carlos0_0
@Dj Neo Ziggy28 juni 2021 21:48
De iso van de gelekte versie van vorige week gedownload, deze gewoon in VMware gegooid en die geïnstalleerd.

Krijg dus nu deze Beta gewoon via Windows update aangeboden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 28 juni 2021 21:48]

+1Mangu429
@Carlos0_029 juni 2021 10:04
Dus had je wel een ido nodig. Alleen eentje van een oudere versie.
+1Carlos0_0
@Mangu42929 juni 2021 10:19
Ja oke maar niet van deze versie dat bedoelde ik meer.
+1evers97
@erikloman28 juni 2021 21:12
Mmm, zie ‘m wel in m’n volume license omgeving van MS
+1Blokker_1999

@erikloman28 juni 2021 21:23
Komt nog wel, geeft het enkele dagen voor de officiele ISO er is. Op dit moment enkel als je als insider op het dev channel zit.
+1its_Muppet
29 juni 2021 00:04
Zou er een manier zijn om tpm2 en cpu te spoofen? Om uiteindelijk op non supported hardware windows 11 toch te installeren?
0NoNutsNoGlory
@its_Muppet29 juni 2021 11:58
How to bypass TPM requirement to install Windows 11

Start the PC with the Windows 11 USB flash drive.

Use the Shift key + F10 keyboard shortcut in the setup screen.

Type the following command to launch the Registry Editor from Command Prompt and press Enter:

regedit

Browse to the following Registry path:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\Setup

Right-click the “Setup” folder (key), select the New submenu and choose the DWORD (32-bit)
Value option.

Name the key BypassTPMCheck and press Enter to fix the Windows 11 TPM 2.0 requirement.

Right-click the “Setup” folder (key), select the New submenu and choose the DWORD (32-bit) Value option.

Name the key BypassSecureBootCheck and press Enter to fix the Windows 11 Secure Boot requirement.

Click the Close (X) button to close the Registry.

Click the Close (X) button to close the Command Prompt.

Once you complete the steps, you can continue with the Windows 11 installation on a device without TPM 2.0 or Secure Boot, and the OS should install normally.
+1VinylRecord
28 juni 2021 21:32
Wellicht een domme vraag, maar wat is nou echt het risico van zo een versie installeren op een machine die je structureel gebruikt?
+1ge-flopt
@VinylRecord28 juni 2021 21:53
Applicaties kunnen mogelijk de nieuwe versie niet herkennen en kunnen misschien alleen met wat trucage werken of helemaal niet aan het werk te krijgen zijn.
+1VinylRecord
@ge-flopt28 juni 2021 22:01
Dit is eigenlijk het enige waar ik me een beetje zorgen maak. Zo veel gekke dingen doe ik eigenlijk niet met persoonlijke laptop. Af-en-toe een keer een game spelen en zo nu-en-dan een keer AutoCAD. Zie nu ook net dat mijn vorige laptop uit 2013 het niet ondersteund.

Nieuwsgierigheid zal het uiteindelijk wel winnen van de veiligheid.
+1RAAF12
@VinylRecord28 juni 2021 23:42
Crashes zijn heel vervelend als je bijv. een online betaling doet. Maar het is jouw feessie.
+1VinylRecord
@RAAF1229 juni 2021 00:06
Mja, dat doe ik dus ook praktisch nooit via mijn laptop.
+1FerOne
@VinylRecord28 juni 2021 21:37
Dat de OS niet af is, maar nog in ontwikkeling.
+1VirtualGuineaPig
@FerOne29 juni 2021 08:12
Gezien de updates en patches die om de haverklap verschijnen geldt dat ook voor W10 ...

En ook voor Linux.

Meer to the point; je kunt het gebruiken voor je werkomgeving maar wees je er wel van bewust dat de kans dat het systeem vastloopt of dat informatie (bestanden) verloren gaan drastisch groot is. Maar als je dat risico wil lopen dan kun je het gewoon gaan gebruiken.
Maak wel regelmatig back-up's op media die ook voor andere machines beschikbaar is.
+1kanvua
@VinylRecord28 juni 2021 21:39
Bugs en crashes welke mogelijk leiden tot dataverlies.
+1michelr
@kanvua28 juni 2021 23:29
Lees de Insider Preview T&C er nog eens op na.
+1basseytje
@VinylRecord28 juni 2021 21:37
Het risico dat dingen niet werken die je structureel gebruikt, of het niet kunnen starten van je pc.
+1thijsjek
@VinylRecord28 juni 2021 21:39
Dat je vaker je machine moet herinstalleren en dat hij zomaar kan crashen als je aan het werk bent.
0m.z
@VinylRecord29 juni 2021 10:29
Ik zal het gewoon afwachten en aankijken hoe andere tegen zaken aan kunnen lopen. Het risico is dat het nu nog niet stabiel is en/of tegen zaken aanloopt wat mogelijk niet werkt.

Waarom? Je vraagt nu of er risicos aanwezig zijn, terwijl de build net uit is. Daarnaast is dit een insider-build, wat niet altijd stabiel is en volgensmij staat dit ook aangegeven als je je inschrijft als insider.

Je kan zeker proberen, eigen risico, maar je kan ook een virtuele omgeving maken. Mocht je win pro of hoger hebben, dan zou je dit via HyperV kunnen proberen.
0StijnH
@VinylRecord29 juni 2021 10:33
Ik draai al jaren de Dev Channel builds (vroeger gekend als Fast Ring), en nooit grote problemen gehad. Enkele keren de GPU driver die moest bijgewerkt worden om terug stabiel te zijn, en enkele jaren terug regelmatig OneDrive moeten resetten.

Wel is het goed om dan de release notes op te volgen, en niet per se de dag zelf al de update te installeren. Zo is er al enkele keren een probleem geweest met (persoonlijke) data die verloren gaan, en die builds heb ik voor het gemak dan maar links laten liggen. Maar het backuppen van belangrijke data is sowieso een goed idee, of je nu previews draait of niet.

Er zijn trouwens verschillende channels: Dev, Beta en Release Preview. Met de Beta channel krijg je iets wat stabieler is, met de Release Preview krijg je iets dat supported is.
0bArAbAtsbB
28 juni 2021 21:06
Waarom heeft er nog niemand aan ms gevraagd waarom het windows11 wordt en niet 10.nogwat
+1bartje
@bArAbAtsbB28 juni 2021 21:12
Ik vermoed dat het te maken heeft met ondersteuning.
Geen 32bit

Minimaal tpm2.0
Misschien nog wat meer.
Als het dan allemaal onder de noemer win 10 gaat zal niet iedereen dat meteen begrijpen.
+1Ablaze
@bartje28 juni 2021 21:44
Wat voor verandering is die geen 32 bit? Dat is toch alleen het niet meer leveren van die specifieke OS uitgave? Windows 11 draait nog steeds gewoon 32-bit applicaties, verwacht ik.

En waar is die TPM 2.0 specifiek voor nodig? Diskencryptie onder Windows 10 niet veilig genoeg?
+1Olaf van der Spek
@Ablaze28 juni 2021 21:46
En waar is die TPM 2.0 specifiek voor nodig?
Digital Restrictions Management? ;)
+1Mangu429
@Ablaze29 juni 2021 00:30
Wat voor verandering is die geen 32 bit? Dat is toch alleen het niet meer leveren van die specifieke OS uitgave? Windows 11 draait nog steeds gewoon 32-bit applicaties, verwacht ik.
Ja.
+2Loller1

@Mr77728 juni 2021 23:55
Lol wat?

TPM is gewoon een open standaard die al lang bestaat en gekend is. Van alles wat onder "criticism" staat in dat Wikipedia artikel heeft *niks* te maken met TPM, want TPM is niet iets dat van "Trusted Computing" en de daar achter staande bedrijven is.
00546timm
@bartje28 juni 2021 21:23
Minimaal TPM1.2*
+1bartje
@0546timm28 juni 2021 21:26
Off topic. Maar 2.0. Er stond eerst 1.2. Dat was een fout zie ook.
nieuws: Windows 11 vereist wel TPM 2.0 en minimaal Ryzen 2000 of 8e generatie...
+10546timm
@bartje29 juni 2021 10:55
Klopt, maar ik heb de dev build draaien op mijn oudere laptop met TPM 1.2.
Dus ik ga er vanuit dat dit in de release candidate ook zo zal zijn, natuurlijk kan ik niks hard maken :)
+1sus
@0546timm28 juni 2021 21:26
TPM2.0**

Is door Microsoft inmiddels bevestigd op hun eigen blog.
+10546timm
@sus29 juni 2021 10:56
Klopt, echter heb ik het nu draaien op een VM en laptop met TPM 1.2, kan natuurlijk niet bevestigen of dit in de release versie ook zal zijn maar toch noemenswaardig :)
+1sus
@0546timm29 juni 2021 12:31
Ik denk eerder dat dat nu nog niet actief is en later een eis wordt
+1FreshMaker
@0546timm29 juni 2021 07:39
Minimaal TPM1.2*
Werkt ook prima in een VM, zonder probleem geïnstalleerd in Proxmox vorige week.

Maar ik vermoed dat dit weer zo'n dingetje wordt wat iedereen ergens gelezen heeft, maar niet zelf ervaren, zoals "windows verwijderd AL mijn files" en "de Note7 is explosief gevaarlijk"
0Schuurdeur
@0546timm28 juni 2021 21:27
Nope, tenzij het weer veranderd is is het 2.0 zie ook: nieuws: Windows 11 vereist wel TPM 2.0 en minimaal Ryzen 2000 of 8e generatie...
+1Akai_Vintage
@Schuurdeur29 juni 2021 00:39
Ik draai nu Windows 11 Pro op mijn oudere Lenovo T450s met i5 5300U.
Deze laptop heeft TPM 1.2 en werkt gewoon prima met update vanuit Windows 10.
Waarschijnlijk heeft Microsoft het aangepast.
+1nelizmastr
@bArAbAtsbB28 juni 2021 21:12
Wat let je. Vraag het zou ik zeggen.
+1bArAbAtsbB
@nelizmastr29 juni 2021 12:32
https://www.theverge.com/...0-last-version-of-windows
+1nelizmastr
@bArAbAtsbB29 juni 2021 13:32
Dat was hun oude claim ja. Je weet dat gebeurtenissen uit het verleden nooit een garantie zijn voor de toekomst, toch? Die wijsheid is al zo oud als Methusalem :)
+1Loller1

@bArAbAtsbB28 juni 2021 23:57
Omdat bijvoorbeeld 10.1 nergens op slaat als er al 12 Windows 10 versies zijn geweest.
+1Ablaze
@Loller129 juni 2021 00:36
Ik denk niet dat dat de reden voor dit besluit was.

De Windows versienummering is sowieso onlogisch en wordt gedreven door marketing: 1 2 3 95 98 2000 xp vista 7 8 10
0DaRealRenzel
@Ablaze1 juli 2021 11:04
Je had ook nog NT 4. Als je de interne versie nummers betijkt dan was Windows 95 en 98 allebei Windows 4, 2000 was Windows 5, XP was Windows 6, en vervolgens windows 7, 8 en 10
+1hottestbrain
@bArAbAtsbB28 juni 2021 21:07
Ik gok omdat het wel even iets meer is dan een kleine cosmetische update.
+1MegaR
@bArAbAtsbB28 juni 2021 21:15
omdat windows 11 beter te marketen is. Ik denk ook niet dat iedereen erop zit te wachten dat met een normale windows update ineens het ui volledig veranderd word.
+1Blokker_1999

@bArAbAtsbB28 juni 2021 21:25
- Grote grafische vernieuwingen
- Sterke nadruk op security
- Hogere systeemeisen
- Apple is ook eindelijk van de 10 afgestapt
- ...

redenen genoeg zou ik zeggen om het niet te doen.
+1qbig1970
@bArAbAtsbB28 juni 2021 22:22
Het is wel door Windows Central gevraagd aan gebruikers.
Bron:
https://www.windowscentra...soft-should-brand-windows
0stftweaker
@bArAbAtsbB28 juni 2021 21:14
Marketing, maar ook grote vernieuwingen. Kijk naar apple, auto merken :)
0armageddon_2k1
@stftweaker28 juni 2021 21:38
Apple heeft bijna 15 jaar op versie 10 gezeten…. Niet echt goed voorbeeld dan he?
+1sypie
@armageddon_2k128 juni 2021 23:17
Maar wel ieder jaar of iedere 2 jaar een nieuwe subversie. Sinds vorig jaar, met Big Sur (macOS 11) wordt het versienummer nu per jaar opgehoogd. Althans dat is dit jaar het geval wanneer macOS 12 ( Monterey) uit gaat komen.
0stftweaker
@armageddon_2k128 juni 2021 22:22
Ging meer om de hardware :)
0armageddon_2k1
@stftweaker29 juni 2021 07:23
Waarom Windows 11 met hardware vergelijken?
0Hermanleen
@stftweaker29 juni 2021 17:25
Kijk naar de Toyota Corolla uit 1978. Lijkt voor geen meter op de nieuwste uitgave.
0ggj87
@bArAbAtsbB28 juni 2021 21:17
Het valt me al mee dat ze doortellen en het niet Windows Series One X oid. noemen :+
+1Cowamundo
28 juni 2021 21:53
Is er eigenlijk al iets bekend over verschillende versies (home,pro,enterprise) ?

Niet dat mijn systeem nu geschikt is voor 11... Maar aangezien W10 ook systeem gebonden is moet ik bij een upgrade toch weer een nieuwe Pro versie kopen maar dat zou zonde zijn als W11 maar 1 versie heeft waar alles in zit.

De Home versie vindt ik vaak interessante opties en vrijheid missen maar Pro is vaak weer flink aan de prijs en hoop ik dan goedkoop te kunnen scoren (key).
+1Gelomidor
@Cowamundo28 juni 2021 22:10
Officiele Windows pro kan je al voor tientje vinden, heb zelf meerdere licenties gekocht voor die prijs. Kijk maar eens bij gamekeydiscounter, er zijn nog sites waar t goedkoper kan maar weet zo even die namen niet meer, deze schoot me te binnen
+1_Dune_
@Gelomidor28 juni 2021 22:15
Dat zijn veelal geen 'officiele' verhandelabre licenties, als ze niet met gestolen creditcards verkregen zijn, dan gaat het wel om MSDN/ MyVisualStudio licenties. Deze laatste kunnen bij oneigenlijk gebruik op elk moment ingetrokken worden. Dus absoluut geen enkele garantie dat deze licenties blijven werken. Betreft gewoon illegale handel of zijn minst zeer donkergrijs.
+1Jerie
@_Dune_28 juni 2021 23:25
Dat weet je simpelweg niet. Wat je wel weet als koper, is dat licenties verhandelbaar zijn. Het is volledig legaal om een tweedehands licentie door te verkopen. Het is ook volledig legaal om een tweedehands licentie te kopen. Dat deze niet legaal zou zijn, mag zowel de verkoper als Microsoft dan beter communiceren.
0Loller1

@Jerie28 juni 2021 23:59
Het is hartstikke illegaal om een illegaal verkregen licentie door te verkopen. Het is niet aan Microsoft om je erop te wijzen dat een licentie die normaal 160 euro kost kopen bij een of andere louche derde voor een paar tientjes geen zuivere praktijk is.
+1saren
@Loller129 juni 2021 00:07
Is het ook illegaal als het simpelweg een key is die gekocht is in een land met lagere prijzen? Je weet immers niet waar de key vandaan komt. Om er vanuit te gaan dat alle keys vanuit cc fraude komen vereist toch wel onderbouwing.

[Reactie gewijzigd door saren op 29 juni 2021 00:09]

+1_Dune_
@saren29 juni 2021 00:14
Niet alleen CC fraude, maar veelal ook key's afkomstig van MSDN of My Visualstudio abonnementen. Deze key's zijn niet bedoeld voor de handel en uitsluitend bedoeld voor testdoeleinden. Als Microsoft vermoed dat key's van een bepaalde abonnement worden verhandeld, dan worden deze gewoon ingetrokken.

Vaak genoeg vragen gehad van mensen in het verleden, waarbij ik mag gaan vertellen dat ze een illegale key hebben bemachtigd. Je kunt er gerust vanuit gaan dat key's ver beneden de 50 euro (oem-licenties) gewoon illegaal zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Dune_ op 29 juni 2021 00:16]

+2Yzord
@_Dune_29 juni 2021 00:59
Nou ik zit al meer dan 20 jaar in dat 'handeltje' en er is nog nooit een key gerevoked. Sterker nog, elk systeem is zowat gratis te activeren via call support. Zolang je maar een ooit werkende code hebt ingevoerd.
+1Jerie
@Loller129 juni 2021 00:12
Een key kun je gebruiken, en als je deze niet meer gebruikt, dan mag je deze verkopen. Zo simpel is het. Softwarelicenties zijn niet uitputtelijk. Dat hoef jij niet leuk te vinden, dat hoeft Microsoft niet leuk te vinden, dat hoeven alle proprietary software boeren niet leuk te vinden -- maar dat is wel hoe het werkt. Dat weten ze ook. Daarom hebben ze zichzelf opnieuw uitgevonden met abonnementjes. Dat is heel iets anders dan heling, zoals een tweedehands fiets op straat kopen voor een tientje.
0_Dune_
@Jerie29 juni 2021 00:15
Zo volledig legaal is het niet om licenties tweede hands te verhandelen, ja het mag, maar wel onder voorwaarden. Daarnaast ligt het ook aan wat voor licenties het precies om gaat of het om losse of volume licenties gaat en onder welke contracten deze verkocht zijn aan de eerste partij.
+1hikashuri
@_Dune_29 juni 2021 01:15
Dat is een fabeltje, Microsoft liegt hier graag over zodat rijkere mensen zich gedwongen voelen om €170 per licentie te betalen.

In de realiteit zijn dit allemaal studenten licenties vanuit de armste landen ter wereld, en die websites kopen die gewoon daar op voor het dubbele van de prijs en wij kopen ze dan voor een €20.

Intrekken doen ze bijna nooit, en dan nog, dan koop je gewoon een nieuwe licentie en dan ben je weer goedkoper af.
+1Het.Draakje
@hikashuri29 juni 2021 04:02
Vreemd, ik zit hier in een arm land. En Windows 10 home is Euro 117,-. Ik kan je de bon laten zien.

Het zijn gewoon hergebruikte Windows licentie. Bijvoorbeeld van een bedrijf die een laptop koopt, waarbij een windows licentie meegeleverd wordt, terwijl ze een volume-licentie hebben.

Het is gewoon toegestaan dat je een licentie-sleutel doorverkoopt als je hem niet gebruikt.
0The Realone
@Gelomidor28 juni 2021 22:31
Dat een licentie werkt wil niet zeggen dat het ook legaal is. Pakkans is nihil bij de consument, maar daar gaat het niet om, toch?
+1Mopperman
@Cowamundo29 juni 2021 06:48
Windows 10 is nog steeds te activeren met een win7/8 licentie. Wie weet is W11 dat ook wel gewoon.
0NoNutsNoGlory
@Mopperman29 juni 2021 11:52
Windows 11 kun je idd activeren met een Win 7/8 Licentie
+1Jerie
28 juni 2021 23:23
Heeft iemand de Windows 11 ARM versie al geprobeerd?
+1iGadget1962
@Jerie29 juni 2021 01:23
Yup op MacBook Air M1 mijn parallels W10 kunnen updaten naar W11. So far so good.
+1pimsaint
@iGadget196229 juni 2021 04:49
Ik ben erg benieuwd hoe?

Ik heb Win 10 (insiders dev channel) draaien op mijn M1 Mac in Parallels - hij geeft netjes aan dat er een update (win 11) klaarstaat maar als ik deze wil installeren krijg ik de melding dat dit niet mogelijk is vanwege het ontbreken van TPM 2.0 :(
+1Mopperman
@pimsaint29 juni 2021 07:10
https://kb.parallels.com/en/122702
+1pimsaint
@Mopperman29 juni 2021 08:15
Helaas komt deze optie niet voor in mijn instellingen menu, lijkt erop dat die vlieger alleen opgaat voor Pro en Business editions. Ik vraag mij af welke editie @iGadget1962 gebruikt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pimsaint op 29 juni 2021 08:16]

0iGadget1962
@pimsaint29 juni 2021 09:16
Dat had ik de eerste keer ook, ik heb toen in de windows 10 omgeving c:\windows\softwaredistribution leeg gegooid en windows update opnieuw gestart waarna hij wel installeerde.
Ik heb parallels Standard Edition en ook geen optie om TPM toe te voegen.
+1jinxter2001
28 juni 2021 21:14
Ik loop vrij structureel tegen 0xC1900101 meldingen aan bij de laatste inside builds. Mogelijk iets met een driver ..tsja ..
+1SED
@jinxter200128 juni 2021 21:18
ruimte probleem op SSD?
min 20GB of iets dergelijks bij W10 w11 weet ik niet.
+1kameha
28 juni 2021 21:48
https://uupdump.net/

alle builds te downloaden via dev-channel: let er wel op dat de script bestanden downloadt, updates&extra's slipstreamt en vervolgens omzet naar ISO, met low-end hardware kan het heel lang duren!

[Reactie gewijzigd door kameha op 28 juni 2021 21:49]

0DaniGeus
@kameha29 juni 2021 15:28
Met andere woorden: Ik kan daar gelijk de Windows 11 iso halen met de laatste updates geinstalleerd zonder mid installatie naar Windows 11 te gaan doormiddel van een update?
0kameha
@DaniGeus29 juni 2021 20:47
correct. het zijn altijd up to date iso's en alle modules worden direct van MS zelf binnen gehaald.
0DaniGeus
@kameha29 juni 2021 21:06
Top! Dan ga ik daar even mee aan de slag! Bedankt!
1 2 3

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True