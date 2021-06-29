Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Synology DSM 7.0 build 41890

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft de final van Disk Station Manager versie 7.0 uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het als printserver fungeren.

Om versie 7.0 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.2 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het geschikt voor bepaalde nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 13 en alle modellen eindigend op 14 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 7.0 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet zijn er wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Storage
  • A new revision of Storage Manager:
    • Added visuals of Synology NAS models with their drive slots, expansion units, and built-in M.2 slots to help users view drive status.
    • Enhanced usability with a clearer display of the relationship between storage pools, volumes, and SSD caches.
    • Enhanced the setup process of Hot Spare and Data Scrubbing.
    • Added a feature to guide users through configuring newly inserted drives.
  • New features of storage pools, volumes, and drives:
    • Supports performing different tasks on different storage pools simultaneously.
    • Supports updating the firmware for Synology drives.
    • Enhanced the access performance of degraded RAID 6 by 70%.
    • Added display of the storage usage of each category item on Btrfs volumes.
    • Added a new Fast Repair mechanism to reduce the time needed for RAID repair based on storage usage and thus reduce the time of RAID degradation.
    • Added the ability to replace a drive in a healthy storage pool with an unused one without interrupting services or causing storage pool degradation.
    • Added the ability to automatically replace “Critical” or “Failing” drives in protected storage pools with Hot Spare. 　
    • Added the Auto Repair feature to automatically run a RAID repair when a malfunctioned drive is replaced with a healthy one in the same drive slot.
    • Added the ability to eject a storage pool on an expansion unit to ensure the safe removal of drives without interrupting system services.
    • Added the ability to mount storage pools from drives that are inserted after the device has been powered on without interrupting system services.
    • Supports customizing the low capacity notification for individual volumes when their available space drops below the specified value.
    • Added support for space reclamation schedules for Btrfs volumes.
  • New features of SSD Cache:
    • Added the ability to create and remove SSD caches without interrupting system services.
    • Added the new SSD Cache Advisor to monitor I/O accesses and provide more accurate capacity recommendations.
    • Added the ability to pin all Btrfs metadata to SSD caches to enhance the performance of accessing small files and shorten the response time when accessing files regularly.
    • Added the ability to activate automatic protection on SSD read-write caches with multi-drive fault tolerance.
    • Added support for the quick write-back mechanism, delivering a 30% faster synchronization from SSD caches to HDDs when automatic protection is activated.
Resource Monitor
  • Revamped the display of recorded performance metrics with a finer granularity of data points and the ability to focus on certain time points.
  • Enhanced monitoring transparency of system services by separating larger, unrelated processes.
  • Added the ability to manage currently accessed files and their connected users to better handle locked files.
File System/File Services
  • Supports enabling/disabling file compression for shared folders created on DSM 7.0.
  • Enhanced file compression ratio and added display for the current ratio for each shared folder.
  • Added support for cross-protocol locking between SMB and AFP.
  • Supports accessing encrypted shared folders via NFS.
  • Enhanced Btrfs performance and lowered I/O latency.
  • Modularized the SMB file service into a package.
  • Allows users to enable/disable SMB transfer logs for permission changes, providing more flexible transfer logs.
  • Enhanced the encryption performance by up to 10% on certain models with the x86 platform.
  • In Windows File Explorer, users can now search for the files and their content in indexed folders.
User Management
  • Enhanced the password policy. Passwords must exclude username and description, include both upper-case and lower-case letters as well as numerical digits. The minimum password length is 8 characters.
  • Added the ability to delegate predefined administrator roles to non-administrator user accounts and allow them to manage certain services and system settings, offering more flexible permission management.
  • Added the ability to require imported users to change their passwords after their initial DSM logins.
  • Added the ability to assign user accounts from import lists to specific groups.
Domain/LDAP Integration
  • Enhanced LDAP client authentication performance by reducing the number of queries sent with a caching mechanism.
  • The following services and packages now support UPN logins: Synology Assistant, Hyper Backup, Synology Mail Server, Synology Calendar, and Shared Folder Sync.
  • Enhanced domain database synchronization performance by syncing only altered data.
Security
  • Added the ability to block USB and console ports.
  • Enhanced QuickConnect connection process to strengthen security.
  • Provides only TLS 1.3 support for the Modern Compatibility option for TLS/SSL profile level.
  • Added the ability to set 2-factor authentication as mandatory for specific users or groups. User Experience
  • Enhanced user experience for DSM first-time installation and Synology Account related service setup (e.g. QuickConnect).
  • Added the ability to automatically install important DSM and package updates.
  • Added information and usage tips about security, notification, and other recommended settings in DSM Help.
  • Added the ability to back up DSM system configuration to a connected Synology Account.
  • Added the ability to export folder permissions reports.
  • Added support for application webhook integration to send system notifications to Synology Chat and other third-party applications.
  • Added severity levels to notifications for better categorization of events.
  • Enhanced user interface responsiveness to launch installed packages and services faster.
  • Enhanced login performance when connecting from external networks.
  • Enhanced user experience for package update processes by displaying the update status with package icons on the DSM desktop.
  • Supports resetting the passwords of all user accounts in the administrators group by pressing the RESET button on Synology NAS for 4 seconds.
  • Revamped the Service tab at Control Panel > Info Center. The tab focuses on the status of enabled services and packages, including local ports, router ports, and firewall permissions.
  • Enhanced Control Panel usability by reorganizing related functionality together:
    • Added a new Synology Account tab to consolidate future services provided through Synology Account.
    • Consolidated Domain/LDAP options to be configured in a new unified wizard.
    • Consolidated QuickConnect settings into the External Access tab.
    • Consolidated User and Groups settings.
    • Consolidated Theme and Application Portal options into Login Portal tab.
    • Consolidated email notification options into Notification > Email tab.
    • Consolidated WS-Discovery into File Services > SMB.
    • Consolidated Network > DSM Settings into Login Portal > Web Services.
    • Relocated the SMB Server Signing option to File Services > SMB > Advanced Settings.
    • Moved Shared Folder Sync into the File Services tab.
    • Moved the Enforce 2-factor authentication option into the Security tab.
    • Modularized DHCP Server into a package.
Fixed Issues
  • Fixed an issue where DSM desktop widgets may disappear after clicking the Show Desktop button.
  • Fixed an issue where, after updating to DSM 7.0-41222, users attempting to sign in to packages through application portals may be stuck on the "Getting Ready" page.
  • Fixed an issue where volume errors might occur when usage detail analysis is enabled in Storage Manager.
  • Fixed an issue where exFAT external storage devices could not mount successfully when the available system memory was fragmented.
  • Fixed an issue where auto poweroff could not be disabled via the HDD Hibernation interface.
  • Fixed an issue where users logging in to some mobile apps causes saved user login sessions to remain even after system reboot.
  • Fixed an issue where certain circumstances might prevent the system from correctly backing up configuration settings.
  • Fixed an issue where Synology Chat Client shows up blank when users sign in.
  • Fixed an issue where DS video can't play videos on certain Samsung TV models.
  • Fixed an issue where UPnP connection via QuickConnect may fail when relay service is not enabled.
  • Fixed an issue where new users could not apply the default wallpaper or images stored in DiskStation as the desktop background.
  • Fixed an issue where Bonjour service generated redundant logs.
  • Fixed an issue where managed servers might become disconnected from the CMS Host if the CMS Host is running DSM 6.2.4.
Limitations
  • When you click Notifications > Show All on your desktop right after the update, you will only be able to see the 500 recent notifications. However, this won't occur for future notifications.
  • DSM 7.0 no longer supports sending push notifications via Synology’s email server. To set up email notifications, go to Control Panel > Notification > Email.
  • DDSM is incompatible with DSM 7.0. To continue using DDSM, you should retain the current DSM version. To update to DSM 7.0, please delete DDSM first.
  • The "Shut down UPS when the system enters Standby Mode" function is only available on Omron UPS.
  • The AFP service is disabled by default after a clean installation.
  • After the update, if your Synology NAS is a managed server in Central Management System, the CMS host must run DSM 6.2.4 or above and CMS 2.1.4 to be able to manage important DSM updates and package updates on your device.
  • Central Management System no longer supports managing Synology NAS with DSM version earlier than DSM 6.2. Please update all managed servers to DSM 6.2 or above first. Managed servers that are unable to update to DSM 6.2 should be disjoined from the CMS host before the update.

Versienummer 7.0 build 41890
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/support/download
Licentietype Freeware

29-06-2021 08:58

Reacties (107)

+2wilbert11
29 juni 2021 11:10
Upgrade gedaan naar DSM 7.0 op een DS918+.
M'n docker containers blijven gewoon werken. En de VM met HomeAssistant blijft ook gewoon werken. M'n Z-wave stick gaat gewoon met USB
passthrough naar de VM. Dus via VM worden USB devices nog wel gewoon ondersteund. Er is dan geen "hack" nodig zoals bijvoorbeeld bij een docker containers met home assistant icm een Z-wave USB stick.

[Reactie gewijzigd door wilbert11 op 29 juni 2021 22:27]

+1Mimiix
@wilbert1129 juni 2021 17:51
Even ter confirmatie: Je hebt dus gewoon een VM met ubuntu/debian en daarin USB passtrough daarheen?
+1wilbert11
@Mimiix29 juni 2021 19:27
Daar komt het wel op neer. Het is dan alleen Home Assistant Operating System i.p.v. een standaard Debian/Ubuntu os.
+1rootrulez
@wilbert1129 juni 2021 20:35
Mag ik vragen waarom je een VM hebt draaien voor HASS en niet in Docker?

Verder heb je overigens 1 Docker daemon draaien, dus geen "Dockers", die de boel regelt omtrent oa Docker containers ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door rootrulez op 29 juni 2021 20:40]

+1wilbert11
@rootrulez29 juni 2021 22:25
Kijk even op deze link en dan bij "Compare Installation Methods" OS (=home assistant operating system) versus Container (=docker).
Hiernaast vind ik het prettig werken met een VM, omdat je hier makkelijk een static ip aan kan koppelen en dat de standaard poorten voor gebruik van bijvoorbeeld de adguard of pihole plugins nog niet "bezet" zijn.
+1Mimiix
@rootrulez29 juni 2021 23:01
In mijn geval omdat ik dat veel gemakkelijker vind als docker.

Een vm is allicht wat loch en inefficient maar voor mij veel beter te begrijpen en te gebruiken / onderhouden.
0Punkbuster
@Mimiix1 juli 2021 11:08
Ben ik helemaal met je eens, docker is toch echt makkelijker te beheren hoor, ook met een static ip. (macvlan)
0Mimiix
@Punkbuster1 juli 2021 14:46
Oh dat geloof ik ook echt wel hoor. Ik denk dat het veel efficienter is. Alleen heb ik gewoon zelf niet de tijd en rust om me er goed in te verdiepen, dus dan kies ik liever iets wat voor mij goed werkt.
0rootrulez
@Punkbuster1 juli 2021 19:05
Jammer, de vinkjes kan je eigenlijk ook gewoon wegvinken bij het gebruik van Docker. Met minimale inspanning heb je Docker zo onder de knie en kan je zelf niet meer begrijpen waarom je nog ooit nog voor een vm zou kiezen. Macvlan is idd een optie om poortconflicten op een single ip op te lossen, maar er zijn uiteraard meerdere oplossingen.

Anyway, vrijheid blijheid en absoluut geen aanval en/of commentaar, maar ik hoop gewoon dat de mensen zich er uiteindelijk wat meer in gaan verdiepen. Het is leuk, mooi, onderhoudsvriendelijk en biedt zoveel meer flexibiliteit. Maar goed, ik heb gemakkelijk praten, het is onderdeel van mijn dagelijks werk en hoef er dus weinig tijd in te steken om mij in mijn vrije tijd erin te verdiepen, een aanzienlijk verschil.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rootrulez op 1 juli 2021 19:07]

0Punkbuster
@rootrulez1 juli 2021 19:42
Ja concept docker is soms wat lastig als je net begint, de volumes, de port binds, of de networks. Maar het is zo goed beschreven, en echt 1000 goede how to’s.

Draai zelf geen docker meer op mijn Synology, maar heb een nuc draaien nu.

Ik kan iedereen docker aanraden.
+1gwystyl
@rootrulez30 juni 2021 00:36
Ik had eerst Hassio in docker, maar ben op een gegeven moment overgestapt omdat de installatie en zeker het updaten van Home Assistant/HACS in docker lastig was, en de VM een officieel ondersteunde methode is. Daarin is updaten van HA dus veel makkelijker.

Een paar andere dingen draai ik wel in Docker, dus ik ben blij dat er hier in ieder geval een bevestiging is dat die twee dingen werken.

De tijd die de update nodig heeft wordt wel schromelijk overdreven. Er wordt gezegd 10-20 minuten, maar mijn 218+ staat na minder dan 5 minuten al bijna weer up and running. Hij is nu alleen nog de system database aan het omzetten.

edit: drie packages die niet meer werken na upgrade: Mono (invalid file format), Python 2.7 (is toch obsolete vanwege geïntegreerde Python 3 nu?) en Sonarr (heeft Mono nodig). De rest lijkt het te doen, eventueel na het klikken op "repair" in Package Center.

[Reactie gewijzigd door gwystyl op 30 juni 2021 01:14]

0wilbert11
@gwystyl30 juni 2021 08:56
Ik zou sonarr als docker container draaien. Ik heb een tijd geleden alle Synology community packages overgezet naar docker containers (indien deze beschikbaar waren).
0gwystyl
@wilbert1130 juni 2021 09:01
Dat had ik ook, maar ik ben terug gegaan naar de SynoCommunity omdat het updaten daarbinnen veel makkelijker was. Eerst zat die nog op v2, maar nu is dat gelukkig ook v3.
Nu heb ik hem net weer aan de gang in docker, en ga ik updaten met portainer.
0Punkbuster
@gwystyl1 juli 2021 11:09
zou gewoon watchtower als container draaien, die kan al je containers met een cron job updaten.
0gwystyl
@Punkbuster1 juli 2021 11:19
Ik heb watchtower ook al eens geïnstalleerd gehad, maar wist niet hoe ik daarmee andere containers moest updaten. Met portainer lukt het nu wel met een paar klikken. Dat is al makkelijker dan via de Synology Docker GUI, maar ik zal nog eens kijken of ik watchtower kan instellen.....
0Punkbuster
@gwystyl1 juli 2021 11:20
watchtower:
restart: unless-stopped
image: containrrr/watchtower:latest
volumes:
- /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock
command: --schedule "0 0 2 * * *" --cleanup --debug
environment:
- TZ=Europe/Amsterdam
container_name: watchtower

compose ;)

runt elke nacht om 02:00

[Reactie gewijzigd door Punkbuster op 1 juli 2021 11:21]

0Wachten...
@rootrulez30 juni 2021 11:14
Zoals @gwystyl al aangaf, is het (voor mij) veel makkelijker te onderhouden en heb je de officiële versie met alles erop en eraan.

Snapshot is zo gemaakt. Installatie is een fluitje van een cent en het updaten werkt makkelijker voor mij.

Ik had al wel eens docker geprobeerd, maar kwam er niet lekker uit en gaf allerlei problemen.
+1Mimiix
@wilbert1129 juni 2021 22:59
Ik heb deconz in een apart vm draaien. Home assistent inderdaad wel als os in een andere vm met de rflink.
0Wachten...
@wilbert1130 juni 2021 10:15
Gebruikte jij toevallig ook Moments, en weet jij hoe die overgang is gegaan?

Daarnaast ben ik benieuwd of jij een USB hub gebruikt voor meerdere USB apparaten op de Synology. Ik run namelijk hetzelfde als jij, maar wil eigenlijk extra USB apparaten aansluiten naast de deconz stick.
0Afroman9
@Wachten...1 juli 2021 00:12
Ik heb gisteren alles ge-update. Het moment dat ik DSM7 heb ingeladen totdat ik weer in DSM kon inloggen duurde een dik uurtje. Daarna moest ik Synology Photos downloaden en vanaf dat moment gaat die alles uitlezen. Bij mij gaat het om meer dan 150k foto's. Maar ik moet zeggen dat die tot nu toe vrij snel alles aan het indexeren is. Sneller dan Moments. Ik weet niet hoe de gezichtherkenning is maar wat ik toe nu toe kan zeggen is dat de UI beter is. Ik kan makkelijker switchen van Personal Space naar Shared space maar ook makkelijk switchen van Folder view naar Timeline view.


Dit is geen echt oordeel omdat ik niet zo lang DSM 7 gebruik maar ik zie tot nu toe geen beren op de weg.
0Raymond Deen
@Wachten...17 augustus 2021 08:51
Even een tip: kijk goed naar usb 3 of 2 als ondersteuning door de hub en wees bereid om er meerdere te moeten proberen.
Die ervaring heb ik althans op een ander op Linux gebaseerd nas van qnap. Compatibiliteit is echt treurig bij mengen van die standaarden…
+1mr.loepie
29 juni 2021 10:07
Ik las hier boven ergens dat Synology af wil van de pakketen van thirt party. Maar hoe zit dat met bv Wordpress, Apache, MariaDB, PHP pakket ?? gezien dat ook van derde partij is. blijft die wel ondersteund? wie weet dat? gezien ik mijn site op de nas draai.

Ook ik kan nog niet updaten (DS1821+)

[Reactie gewijzigd door mr.loepie op 29 juni 2021 10:10]

+2Marcoevich
@mr.loepie29 juni 2021 11:13
Dat werkt allemaal nog gewoon. SynoCommunity is op Github actief bezig alle pakketten weer geschikt te maken voor DSM7. De pakketten die je noemt draaien allemaal als een zonnetje.

Synology werkt third party pakketten niet actief tegen, ze maken ze veiliger. Deze pakketten mogen geen root rechten meer gebruiken. Daarom moeten er heel veel worden aangepast voor DSM7.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marcoevich op 29 juni 2021 11:17]

+1mr.loepie
@Marcoevich29 juni 2021 11:15
Dank voor je reactie, dan ben ik weer gerust gesteld :P heb op mijn oude DS214+ net de installatie gedaan. ziet er goed uit.
0Marcoevich
@mr.loepie29 juni 2021 11:17
Top man, veel plezier ermee :)
+1dycell
@mr.loepie29 juni 2021 11:13
Ik lees dit hier meerdere malen maar ik heb dit nergens gezien? Verder denk ik dat de update nog niet naar de NAS gepushed wordt (enkel handmatig te downloaden). Zo halen ze de grote fouten er uit voor de echte uitrol.

/edit: hij staat hier:
https://www.synology.com/...t/download/DS1821+#system

[Reactie gewijzigd door dycell op 29 juni 2021 11:14]

+1MD1975
29 juni 2021 09:05
Pas op, een hoop third party packages zoals sabnzb, nzbget e.d. stoppen ermee onder DSM 7.
+1iAR
@MD197529 juni 2021 09:59
Hier gaan we weer... Ik ben afhankelijk van Plex met transcoding en Docker. Dus dat is niet updaten... Waarom doet Synology dit toch elke keer?
+2job_h
@iAR29 juni 2021 10:06
Docker doet het nog en Plex heeft een DSM7 build beschikbaar: https://www.plex.tv/media...nloads/#plex-media-server

Dus je zou gewoon kunnen updaten ;)
+1iAR
@job_h29 juni 2021 10:10
Oh echt?
Wat was dan de reden van third party apps die niet werken?
Ik heb ook wel eens gehoord dat Synology lange tijd gewoon iets niet beschikbaar heeft gesteld om die apps/builds te maken.
+2job_h
@iAR29 juni 2021 10:30
Veel apps van externe software pakketten werden aangeboden en onderhouden door Synology zelf. Een heel aantal daarvan was oud en Synology heeft blijkbaar besloten hun ontwikkeltijd elders te willen spenderen. En simpel gezegd, als de ontwikkelaar stopt met het onderhoud zullen die apps ook niet meer geüpdatet worden voor DSM7.

Plex heeft zijn eigen package ontwikkeld en onderhouden, dus dit was geen probleem voor hen.

Het staat andere partijen vrij om zelf een app te bouwen van een extern software pakket voor DSM7, zoals DokuWiki/GitLab/Java8/etc, als ze dat pakket nodig hebben en het door Synology niet meer standaard beschikbaar gemaakt is op DSM7. De enige beperking op DSM7 waarover ik gelezen heb is voor apps die root access nodig hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door job_h op 29 juni 2021 10:37]

+2Senaxx
@iAR29 juni 2021 10:36
Je kan toch ook Plex in Docker nemen en dan GPU Passtrough?
Als je de volgende items toevoegd aan je docker-compose werkt het prima op DSM 7.
environment:
- NVIDIA_DRIVER_CAPABILITIES=compute,video,utility
volumes:
- '/volume1/docker/plex/transcode:/transcode'
devices:
- '/dev/dri:/dev/dri'
Ik ben blij dat ik naar docker ben over gestapt. Bij elke DSM upgrade niet meer wachten of de 3rd party packages compatible zijn. DSM upgraden, Docker upgraden en gaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Senaxx op 29 juni 2021 10:37]

+1iAR
@Senaxx29 juni 2021 11:02
Ik werk niet met Docker Compose maar met de GUI. Daarmee kun je variabelen en volumes inderdaad wel toevoegen, maar ook devices?
Als het verder niet op performace gaat dan is dat wel veel fijner. Ook als de container zichzelf kan updaten...
+1Senaxx
@iAR29 juni 2021 11:18
Voor zover ik weet kan je via de GUI geen devices koppelen nee.

Ik zou je dan toch eens adviseren om een docker-compose.yml bestand aan te maken. Ik deed eerder ook alles via de GUI, maar nu ik sinds een 1,5 jaar hier op ben over gestapt vind ik het echt ideaal. Je hebt er ook maar weinig voor nodig:

1. je maakt een docker-compose.yml aan. Als je wilt kan ik de mijne wel delen voor de algemene richtlijn.
2. Via SSH voer je het commando: docker-compose up -d uit en alle dockers worden netjes aangemaakt en gestart.

Daarnaast is het dan ook makkelijk om nieuwe images te pullen en daarna een nieuwe container te maken met je huidige instellingen. Nu ik deze manier weet, is het voor mij zelfs nog sneller om het zo te doen dan via de GUI.
+1iAR
@Senaxx29 juni 2021 12:06
Ik heb de verschillende compose bestanden wel gezien inderdaad, dus dát hoeft niet.
Maar verder, ik moet dus even SSH enabelen (staat uit, gebruik ik niet). Het bestand dus op een share zetten om dat dan te initiëren.
Ik vraag me ook wel af wat het verschil is tussen de GUI, compose en portainer (die soms nodig is voor bepaalde containers...?)

Ik vind de GUI altijd wel omslachtig. Hoewel het clearen en opnieuw downloaden van een container vrij makkelijk gaat. Moet je Plex zelf opnieuw pullen of kun je in de container updaten?

[Reactie gewijzigd door iAR op 29 juni 2021 12:07]

+1faxityy
@iAR29 juni 2021 12:48
Allemaal zijn ze wrappers boven op docker. GUI is wat Synology zelf boven op docker bouwt, docker-compose is wat officieel met docker mee shipped wordt. Portainer is ook weer een GUI maar hebben hun eigen libcompose nog er tussen onder de kap. Portainer zou ik gewoon vermijden voor deployments, zeker als je ooit hulp/support bij de ontwikkelaar van je container wilt. Voor mij is dat meer een veredelde log viewer of terminal voor containers.

Als je liever niet naar terminal gaat kan je ook een Shell script naast je compose file zetten met de 2 commando's om te updaten, en die als een task in Synology toevoegen. Dan is het een kwestie van die task in de syno UI runnen als je wil updaten.
+1iAR
@faxityy29 juni 2021 15:39
Super interessant. Ik heb inderdaad portainer geïnstalleerd met zo'n script.
Ik begrijp bijvoorbeeld niet waarom sommige dingen in de GUI kunnen en deze dingen via portainer. Alsof dat niet via de GUI of compose.
+1Senaxx
@iAR29 juni 2021 13:32
Zoals je zegt moet het bestand staan op een share om te initiëren.

Ik heb zelf naast een /media share ook een /docker share. Hier staat in de root mijn docker-compose.yml file en daarnaast per docker een mapje voor de configuratie bestanden.

Als je een compose file hebt kan je met "docker-compose pull" een nieuwe image pullen. Deze kijkt naar de configuratie in je yaml file en update zo al je images. Als je dan opnieuw "docker-compose up -d" doet zal elke container waarvoor een nieuwe image gepulled opnieuw gecreerd worden met je yaml configuratie.

Lijkt omslachtig, maar als je het eenmaal een keer gedaan hebt, is het nog geen 30 seconden werk.
+1dycell
@iAR29 juni 2021 10:37
Wat is je probleem dan? Docker blijft gewoon en ik zou niets installeren om docker heen (behalve de officiele packages). Plex en transcoding werkt verder toch via docker, niet specifiek tegen synology?
+1Prime-Omega
@MD197529 juni 2021 09:07
Toevallig iemand een idee of Docker nog werkt onder DSM 7?

Edit: net geupgrade, heb enkel mijn reverse proxy script moeten aanpassen daar de locatie ervan in DSM 7 was veranderd. Voor de rest lijkt alles nog prima te werken, Docker en daarin Sonarr/Radarr/Bazarr/Jackett/Ombi/etc... werken allemaal nog.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Prime-Omega op 29 juni 2021 12:55]

+1t-force
@Prime-Omega29 juni 2021 09:24
Ik gebruik al sinds de beta met docker onder DSM 7 en dat werkt.
Sommige Community Packages werken niet meer. Zoals in mijn geval TVHeadend. Die draait nu onder een virtuele DSM 6.2.

Wat ik gehoord heb is dat Synology af wil van Packages van derden en alleen nog eigen packages gaat toelaten. Hier heb ik geen bevestiging van.
+1laibalion
@t-force29 juni 2021 10:49
Ik heb tvh ook als docker draaien. Geen enkel probleem mee. Zelfs interactie met webgrabplus is er makkelijker op geworden door de volume/folder mappings in je images zo in te stellen zodat webgrabplus zijn guide data rechtstreeks zet waar tvh het wil hebben.
+1t-force
@laibalion29 juni 2021 12:15
Welke versie van TVH draait er nu onder docker?
Ik had het idee dat de community package een nieuwere build was vergeleken met de docker versie.

Tevens gebruik ik HDHomerun netwerk tuners op een ander VLAN en dus ook Synology poort. Kan ik die makkelijk connecten aan een docker image?
Nu start TVH op en ziet mijn LAN en ook het aparte VLAN/subnet voor de tuner(s).

Opzich ben ik wel handig met docker, maar ik ben nog niet zo thuis in de docker netwerk settings.
+1laibalion
@t-force29 juni 2021 15:46
Hier draait versie 4.3-1964~g637844055, maar mss dat de laatste image wat recenter is (https://registry.hub.docker.com/r/linuxserver/tvheadend/)
Betreffende de VLAN, ik zou denken dat als de container het host network gebruikt. dat VLAN zou werken als een van de netwerk poorten met VLAN geconfigureerd is. Maar daar durf ik mijn hand niet voor in het vuur steken.

Ik heb ook een HDHomeRun draaien, maar die zit gewoon mee in mijn primaire LAN. Op zich geen slecht idee om dat op een aparte vlan te zetten (hoewel configuratie van de hdhomerun dan ook weer moeilijker wordt vanop een netwerk :|).
0User_Id
@laibalion13 augustus 2021 20:30
hoe heb je die tvheadend in docker geinstalleerd?
sinds dsm7 werkt mij TVheadend (4.4.20180208 van J. Dierkse) niet meer onder packages.
ik heb snel naar github gekeken, maar moet zeggen dat mijn technische kennis tekort schiet.
heb je toevallig een "handleiding?
0laibalion
@User_Id13 augustus 2021 21:23
Om tvheadend in je docker te draaien is het makkelijkst om de tvheadend image van linuxserver te gebruiken (is veruit de populairste tvheadend docker image lijkt me). Je kan die vinden in de docker registry in de Docker app op DSM.
Die dus installeren, je volumes mappen (image -> DMS):
/config -> /docker/tvheadend/config
/recordings -> /video/TV Recordings/tvheadend
Je kan dus kiezen hoe je die 2 folders mapt, maar die lijken me wel het minimum om te mappen.

Voor de EPG, gebruik ik WebGrapPlus, ook een image van linuxserver. Ook mappen:
/config -> /docker/webgrabplus/config
/data -> /docker/tvheadend/config/data

Hier is de truuk dus om de WebGrabPlus image zijn data folder te mappen in de config locatie van tvheadend. Zo kan WebGrabPlus zijn guide.xml data direct op de juiste plaats zetten.

Voor de configuratie van WebGrabPlus verwijs ik graag naar hun website en forum.
+1Wildfire
@t-force29 juni 2021 12:26
Wat ik gehoord heb is dat Synology af wil van Packages van derden en alleen nog eigen packages gaat toelaten. Hier heb ik geen bevestiging van.
Als dat echt zo zou blijken te zijn is dat een erg domme zet van Synology. Hun NAS'en zijn mede door de 3rd party packages zo populair.
+1t-force
@Wildfire29 juni 2021 13:24
Ben ik mee eens.

Maar ik moet zeggen dat docker images mij ook goed bevallen.
En er zijn genoeg packages die een equivalent docker image hebben.
+1jaspov
@t-force29 juni 2021 14:41
Mijn DS214play ondersteund dan net weer geen docker :-( dus dat is niet voor iedereen een alternatief helaas.
+1Marcoevich
@t-force29 juni 2021 11:10
TVheadend is gisteren of eergisteren bijgewerkt op SynoCommunity. Ik zou het even opnieuw proberen :)
+1JayOne
@Prime-Omega29 juni 2021 09:26
De eigen Docker package van Synology is onlangs (vorige maand) geupdate naar een meer recentere versie (Docker versie 20.10.03), dus ik verwacht dat docker geen probleem zal zijn, maar ik zou eerst afwachten welke issues nu allemaal los gaan komen.

edit: versienummer aangepast

[Reactie gewijzigd door JayOne op 29 juni 2021 10:44]

+1Glassertje
@JayOne29 juni 2021 10:07
Ik keek zojuist en er stond een update voor docker klaar versie 20.10.3. Al zit ik nog wel op DSM6
+1vdtweak
@Prime-Omega29 juni 2021 09:16
volgens Reddit wel. Maar ik wacht. Heb sowieso al die packages (nzbget etc.) via docker draaien.
+1Ortep
@Prime-Omega29 juni 2021 09:27
Docker doet het, VMM ook. Ik weet alleen niet of bv zigbee sticks nog werken als je ze vanuit docker benaderd
+1d-vine
@MD197529 juni 2021 09:08
moet je die dan opnieuw installeren of is het wachten op updates van deze third party apps?

Heb zelf ook SabNZB, spotweb draaien en een eigen wordpress voor onze familie.
+1jjcmulder
@MD197529 juni 2021 10:44
Plex moest ik even opnieuw installeren en wat rechten aanpassen. Dat werkt nu weer.
0Snake
@MD197530 juni 2021 22:46
Eh, dat soort dingen moeten via Docker gaan. Dat is een veel gemakkelijkere API voor Synology om stabiel te houden.
+1Upquark
29 juni 2021 09:07
Om versie 7.0 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.2 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 13 of hoger.
Dat is op zich waar, maar het omgekeerde helaas niet, mijn DS413 krijgt geen DSM 7. Na 9 jaar upgrades zul je mij echter niet horen klagen. Sterker nog, heb zojuist nog weer een nieuwe 6.2-update geïnstalleerd. 👌
Auteur+1Drobanir
@Upquark29 juni 2021 09:21
Je hebt gelijk, ik heb het aangepast. Niet alle modellen uit de 13-serie komen in aanmerking voor DSM 7.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Drobanir op 29 juni 2021 10:00]

+1t-force
@Drobanir29 juni 2021 09:26
Niet voor alle xx13 modellen dan?

Ik heb een DS1813+ in beheer en die draait DSM 7 beta en ook RC. De final heb ik nog niet getest.
+2mickjuh
@t-force29 juni 2021 09:28
De 1813+ wel.

Hier zie je de lijst met modellen die wel ondersteund worden.
https://archive.synology.com/download/Os/DSM/7.0-41890
+1t-force
@mickjuh29 juni 2021 12:04
Helaas ontbreken daar nog een aantal RS en FS modellen.
Ik heb een RS3614xs die wel onder DSM 7 beta draait, maar nog geen RC of final heeft.
Ook de FS3400 staat er nog niet bij.

Hopelijk wordt die lijst snel bijgewerkt.
0sircampalot
@mickjuh29 juni 2021 09:50
Flauw dat de 1812+ er niet bij staat. Die is qua specs hetzelfde als de 1813+
+1Ortep
29 juni 2021 09:30
In versie 7.0 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn.
Pardon???

Bijna alle third party software werkt niet meer en alles wat je er via USB aan had hangen werkt ook niet meer.
Zigbee, Zwave, Bluetooth, Audio enz

Dat zijn nu juist de dingen die je bij thuisgebruikers vindt en niet in een bedrijfsomgeving.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ortep op 29 juni 2021 09:30]

+1halberti
@Ortep29 juni 2021 10:07
Kijk even hier, werkt bij mij vlekkeloos (Zigbee2mqtt docker en USB)
+1Ortep
@halberti29 juni 2021 10:13
Dat werkt voor zover ik begrepen heb alleen als je na iedere boot weer opnieuw doet.
En wat gebeurt er dan na een stroomstoring? Komt dan alles weer op?

Ik ga rustig een paar maanden wachten tot er meer zekerheid is.
+1halberti
@Ortep29 juni 2021 10:14
Lees de hele discussie even door, er word namelijk ook een oplossing geboden om de commanda's uit te voeren bij Boot.......
+1Ortep
@halberti29 juni 2021 10:23
Dat heb ik ook gelezen, ook op andere sites. Maar dat is getest met de RC candidate.
Er zijn zoveel dingen veranderd ook wat de rechtenstructuur betreft voor bv third party apps dat ik nog een tijdje wacht. Bij de overgang van 5-6> heeft het bijna twee jaar geduurd voor alles weer zonder omwegen werkte.
Synology is actief bezig om juist thuisgebruikers te ontmoedigen 'dingen' te doen met hun Nas die niet door Synology zelf zijn bedacht. Ze hoeven alleen maar even sudo uit te schakelen en je hangt.

Ik ga dat soort trucjes niet uithalen met een machine die mijn hele huis bestuurt. Heb je enig idee hoe de sfeer hier in huis zou zijn als om een of andere vage reden de verlichting het niet doet, de douche geen warm water meer geeft en nog wat andere zaken mis gaan?

Ik wacht minimaal een half jaar voor dat ik ga omzetten.
Ik heb 6 Syno's in beheer, en die zal ik een voor een met lange tussenposen overzetten.
+1dycell
@Ortep29 juni 2021 10:41
Bij de overgang van 5-6> heeft het bijna twee jaar geduurd voor alles weer zonder omwegen werkte.
Ik zou sterk aanraden om dan nu over te stappen op docker images. Dan ben je niet meer afhankelijk van de doos daaronder en kun je eenvoudig om naar andere opzet als op de NAS te krap wordt.

Ik heb nu een aantal zaken verhuist naar een oude Intel NUC. Door gewoon de NAS te mounten werkt eigenlijk alles zonder problemen door. En hoef ik ook niet meer bang te zijn voor updates en upgrades...
+1Ortep
@dycell29 juni 2021 12:09
Ik zou sterk aanraden om dan nu over te stappen op docker images.
Ik draai dockers en een VM. Maar lang niet iedere Syno kan dat aan. Van de 6 die ik beheer kunnen er maar 2 dat.
+1rootrulez
@Ortep29 juni 2021 20:32
sudo insmod /lib/modules/usbserial.ko
sudo insmod /lib/modules/ftdi_sio.ko
sudo insmod /lib/modules/cdc-acm.ko

modprobe kan ook natuurlijk wanneer dat de voorkeur geniet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rootrulez op 29 juni 2021 20:45]

0dmircea
@rootrulez7 juli 2021 15:58
Dit zal werken voor sommige USB-sticks, maar niet voor alle. In mijn geval (HUSBZB-1) vereist module cp210x die niet in DSM 7.0 (Linux Kernel 4.4.180+) gecompileerd is.

Ik wacht op de publicatie door Synology van het GPL pakket met de linux kernel broncode zodat ik de bovenstaande module kan cross-compileren.
+1gpglang
29 juni 2021 09:14
"In versie 7.0 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn."

Weet niet of dat hard te maken is... Er staat nog eea te komen. Zoals Photo moet nog echt beter/dieper aangepakt gaan worden... Maar veiligheid en snelheid zijn toch zeker een dingetje.

Huis/tuin en keuken gebruiker zal zeker goed moeten uitzoeken of apps als Plex enzo al werken want daar zat in de RC wel een aantal issues. Maar dat ligt bij de fabrikant van de apps, niet bij Synology.
De gemiddelde huis/tuin en keuken gebruiker doet er verstandig aan überhaupt nog even de kat uit de boom te kijken voor een maand of wat. Laat eerste de pro's maar uitzoeken & uitvogelen met Synology. Zo een grote upgrade is altijd wel "spannend". En, LEES ALTIJD DE RELEASE NOTES!!! BACKUP. BACKUP BACKUP
+1iAR
@gpglang29 juni 2021 10:05
Synology staat natuurlijk niet erg bekend om advanced features in zijn apps. Het is allemaal bare minimum en vaak ook nog erg onhandig: alles foto apps zijn geen competition, notes is hopeloos. Video en Audio gebruik al niet eens (want Plex is voor mijveel beter).
+1Propaganda!
29 juni 2021 09:37
Voor mijn 1621xs+ is het nog niet beschikbaar op de Synology site.
Lijkt erop dat het gefaseerd wordt uitgerold.

https://www.synology.com/...download/DS1621xs+#system
+1Niekniek89
@Propaganda!29 juni 2021 17:16
Zie release note:

DSM 7.0 for FS, SA, XS/XS+, and DVA series models are currently under development and will be available in the next quarter.
+1plmagis
29 juni 2021 13:18
Heeft er iemand ervaring bij het updaten naar DSM 7 hoe de migratie van foto's van DS Photo naar het nieuwe Synology Photos verloopt?

Ik heb namelijk duizenden foto's in een uitgebreide folderstructuur staan in /Photo/ op root level. Worden die automatisch geïmporteerd of gemigreerd?

(Heb de beta en RC versie van DSM 7 draaien op een oude DS214Play om te verkennen, maar heb die foto-migratie niet uitgetest.

In DSM7 kan je foto's wel importeren via de website interface en de app, en je kan folders met foto's kopiëren naar /homes/[username]/Photos/PhotoLibrary/ en dan opnieuw laten indexeren door Synology Photos, maar ik vroeg me af of dat laatste automatisch wordt gedaan bij de migratie naar DSM 7)
+1rootrulez
@plmagis29 juni 2021 20:34
Bij mij is dat vlekkeloos verlopen gelukkig. Ik was daar ook even bang voor _/-\o_
+1Sjeefr
29 juni 2021 23:53
Hoe veilig kan ik gewoon upgraden zonder externe backup? Normaal was ik altijd een van de eerste, maar ouder worden gaat gepaard met minder tijd voor randzaken.. dus eigenlijk geen zin in problemen en doe het lekker allemaal veilig. Wellicht zelfs wachten op een 7.0.1? Meeste apps draaien in Docker, dus zou denk ik allemaal moeten blijven werken? :) Ik heb wel wat backups her en der, maar das echt voor nood (dus niet onderdeel van de discussie :) )
+1MikeOO

@Sjeefr30 juni 2021 07:52
Geen backup en veilig gaan niet samen. }>
Geen zin in problemen = niet upgraden zolang je het niet nodig vindt. Elke omgeving is anders dus 100% garantie heb je niet.

Zou dus gewoon wachten tot je een betrouwbare backup hebt en je tijd hebt om eventuele problemen te kunnen oplossing.

Soms zijn keuzes best eenvoudig :+
+1MarkyB
29 juni 2021 09:13
Als je volumes hebt die een EXT3 indeling hebben, die worden niet meer ondersteund en moeten geconverteerd worden (kans op dataverlies)
