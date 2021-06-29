Synology heeft de final van Disk Station Manager versie 7.0 uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het als printserver fungeren.
Om versie 7.0 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.2 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het geschikt voor bepaalde nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 13 en alle modellen eindigend op 14 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 7.0 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet zijn er wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Storage
Resource Monitor
- A new revision of Storage Manager:
- Added visuals of Synology NAS models with their drive slots, expansion units, and built-in M.2 slots to help users view drive status.
- Enhanced usability with a clearer display of the relationship between storage pools, volumes, and SSD caches.
- Enhanced the setup process of Hot Spare and Data Scrubbing.
- Added a feature to guide users through configuring newly inserted drives.
- New features of storage pools, volumes, and drives:
- Supports performing different tasks on different storage pools simultaneously.
- Supports updating the firmware for Synology drives.
- Enhanced the access performance of degraded RAID 6 by 70%.
- Added display of the storage usage of each category item on Btrfs volumes.
- Added a new Fast Repair mechanism to reduce the time needed for RAID repair based on storage usage and thus reduce the time of RAID degradation.
- Added the ability to replace a drive in a healthy storage pool with an unused one without interrupting services or causing storage pool degradation.
- Added the ability to automatically replace “Critical” or “Failing” drives in protected storage pools with Hot Spare.
- Added the Auto Repair feature to automatically run a RAID repair when a malfunctioned drive is replaced with a healthy one in the same drive slot.
- Added the ability to eject a storage pool on an expansion unit to ensure the safe removal of drives without interrupting system services.
- Added the ability to mount storage pools from drives that are inserted after the device has been powered on without interrupting system services.
- Supports customizing the low capacity notification for individual volumes when their available space drops below the specified value.
- Added support for space reclamation schedules for Btrfs volumes.
- New features of SSD Cache:
- Added the ability to create and remove SSD caches without interrupting system services.
- Added the new SSD Cache Advisor to monitor I/O accesses and provide more accurate capacity recommendations.
- Added the ability to pin all Btrfs metadata to SSD caches to enhance the performance of accessing small files and shorten the response time when accessing files regularly.
- Added the ability to activate automatic protection on SSD read-write caches with multi-drive fault tolerance.
- Added support for the quick write-back mechanism, delivering a 30% faster synchronization from SSD caches to HDDs when automatic protection is activated.
File System/File Services
- Revamped the display of recorded performance metrics with a finer granularity of data points and the ability to focus on certain time points.
- Enhanced monitoring transparency of system services by separating larger, unrelated processes.
- Added the ability to manage currently accessed files and their connected users to better handle locked files.
User Management
- Supports enabling/disabling file compression for shared folders created on DSM 7.0.
- Enhanced file compression ratio and added display for the current ratio for each shared folder.
- Added support for cross-protocol locking between SMB and AFP.
- Supports accessing encrypted shared folders via NFS.
- Enhanced Btrfs performance and lowered I/O latency.
- Modularized the SMB file service into a package.
- Allows users to enable/disable SMB transfer logs for permission changes, providing more flexible transfer logs.
- Enhanced the encryption performance by up to 10% on certain models with the x86 platform.
- In Windows File Explorer, users can now search for the files and their content in indexed folders.
Domain/LDAP Integration
- Enhanced the password policy. Passwords must exclude username and description, include both upper-case and lower-case letters as well as numerical digits. The minimum password length is 8 characters.
- Added the ability to delegate predefined administrator roles to non-administrator user accounts and allow them to manage certain services and system settings, offering more flexible permission management.
- Added the ability to require imported users to change their passwords after their initial DSM logins.
- Added the ability to assign user accounts from import lists to specific groups.
Security
- Enhanced LDAP client authentication performance by reducing the number of queries sent with a caching mechanism.
- The following services and packages now support UPN logins: Synology Assistant, Hyper Backup, Synology Mail Server, Synology Calendar, and Shared Folder Sync.
- Enhanced domain database synchronization performance by syncing only altered data.
Fixed Issues
- Added the ability to block USB and console ports.
- Enhanced QuickConnect connection process to strengthen security.
- Provides only TLS 1.3 support for the Modern Compatibility option for TLS/SSL profile level.
- Added the ability to set 2-factor authentication as mandatory for specific users or groups. User Experience
- Enhanced user experience for DSM first-time installation and Synology Account related service setup (e.g. QuickConnect).
- Added the ability to automatically install important DSM and package updates.
- Added information and usage tips about security, notification, and other recommended settings in DSM Help.
- Added the ability to back up DSM system configuration to a connected Synology Account.
- Added the ability to export folder permissions reports.
- Added support for application webhook integration to send system notifications to Synology Chat and other third-party applications.
- Added severity levels to notifications for better categorization of events.
- Enhanced user interface responsiveness to launch installed packages and services faster.
- Enhanced login performance when connecting from external networks.
- Enhanced user experience for package update processes by displaying the update status with package icons on the DSM desktop.
- Supports resetting the passwords of all user accounts in the administrators group by pressing the RESET button on Synology NAS for 4 seconds.
- Revamped the Service tab at Control Panel > Info Center. The tab focuses on the status of enabled services and packages, including local ports, router ports, and firewall permissions.
- Enhanced Control Panel usability by reorganizing related functionality together:
- Added a new Synology Account tab to consolidate future services provided through Synology Account.
- Consolidated Domain/LDAP options to be configured in a new unified wizard.
- Consolidated QuickConnect settings into the External Access tab.
- Consolidated User and Groups settings.
- Consolidated Theme and Application Portal options into Login Portal tab.
- Consolidated email notification options into Notification > Email tab.
- Consolidated WS-Discovery into File Services > SMB.
- Consolidated Network > DSM Settings into Login Portal > Web Services.
- Relocated the SMB Server Signing option to File Services > SMB > Advanced Settings.
- Moved Shared Folder Sync into the File Services tab.
- Moved the Enforce 2-factor authentication option into the Security tab.
- Modularized DHCP Server into a package.
Limitations
- Fixed an issue where DSM desktop widgets may disappear after clicking the Show Desktop button.
- Fixed an issue where, after updating to DSM 7.0-41222, users attempting to sign in to packages through application portals may be stuck on the "Getting Ready" page.
- Fixed an issue where volume errors might occur when usage detail analysis is enabled in Storage Manager.
- Fixed an issue where exFAT external storage devices could not mount successfully when the available system memory was fragmented.
- Fixed an issue where auto poweroff could not be disabled via the HDD Hibernation interface.
- Fixed an issue where users logging in to some mobile apps causes saved user login sessions to remain even after system reboot.
- Fixed an issue where certain circumstances might prevent the system from correctly backing up configuration settings.
- Fixed an issue where Synology Chat Client shows up blank when users sign in.
- Fixed an issue where DS video can't play videos on certain Samsung TV models.
- Fixed an issue where UPnP connection via QuickConnect may fail when relay service is not enabled.
- Fixed an issue where new users could not apply the default wallpaper or images stored in DiskStation as the desktop background.
- Fixed an issue where Bonjour service generated redundant logs.
- Fixed an issue where managed servers might become disconnected from the CMS Host if the CMS Host is running DSM 6.2.4.
- When you click Notifications > Show All on your desktop right after the update, you will only be able to see the 500 recent notifications. However, this won't occur for future notifications.
- DSM 7.0 no longer supports sending push notifications via Synology’s email server. To set up email notifications, go to Control Panel > Notification > Email.
- DDSM is incompatible with DSM 7.0. To continue using DDSM, you should retain the current DSM version. To update to DSM 7.0, please delete DDSM first.
- The "Shut down UPS when the system enters Standby Mode" function is only available on Omron UPS.
- The AFP service is disabled by default after a clean installation.
- After the update, if your Synology NAS is a managed server in Central Management System, the CMS host must run DSM 6.2.4 or above and CMS 2.1.4 to be able to manage important DSM updates and package updates on your device.
- Central Management System no longer supports managing Synology NAS with DSM version earlier than DSM 6.2. Please update all managed servers to DSM 6.2 or above first. Managed servers that are unable to update to DSM 6.2 should be disjoined from the CMS host before the update.