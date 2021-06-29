Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: PowerToys 0.41.3

PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment is er nog maar een klein aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. Sinds versie 0.37.2 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release v0.41.3

This is a patch release to fix an issue in 0.41.2 we deemed important for stability based on user feedback. See v0.41.2 for full release notes.

  • #11896 - PowerToys flagged by Bitdefender
Release v0.41.2

Our goals for the v0.39 release cycle and v0.41 release cycle included stability updates and optimizations, general bug fixes, accessibility improvements, and supporting the integration of the new community led project, Awake, which allows Power-Users to now keep their computer awake on demand!

Change log
  • Shortcut guide removed support for long Win press to activate. Now supports Win + ? by default
  • Turned off FancyZones canvas editor magnetic snapping to allow keyboard support
  • Updated Color Picker GIF for OOBE.
  • Removed outdated MSIX code
  • Upgraded all projects to Modern WPF 0.94
  • Dropped support for the module interface API to save settings
  • Removed Winstore dependency
General
  • Improved auto-update experience in PowerToys Settings
  • Updated general bug report information to be more robust
  • Improved settings layout for radio button groups. Updated images and menu for OOBE.
  • Localization updates
Awake
  • New Awake utility added! Power-Users can now keep their computer awake on-demand without having to manage its power settings.
Color Picker
  • Improvements to Color Picker’s zoom functionality.
  • Prevent duplicate colors from appearing in selection history
  • Improved UX to better support keyboard navigation.
  • Fixed OOBE hotkey description.
FancyZones
  • Full keyboard support for canvas editor's main window and context.
  • New support for faster layout selection by double clicking a desired layout from the editor to automatically apply it and dismiss the editor.
  • New zone activation behavior allows users to snap a window to the zone who's center is closest to the cursor.
  • Added process icon for FancyZones.
  • Fixed issue with zoning minimized windows.
  • Fixed a bunch of accessibility bugs
  • Now an independent exe, detached from the runner process.
File Explorer Add-Ons
  • Adjusted Markdown newline behavior to be less strict so the add-on behaves more like GitHub implementations Image Resizer
  • Fixed bug with custom size option where leaving a height/width value blank caused the output to be a 1 x 1 square pixel. Now the blank value automatically adjusts to the height/width that was set.
Image Resizer
  • Fixed bug where specifying a width but no height generated a 1x1 px image instead of auto-adjusting the height.
PowerRename
  • Fixed File Explorer crash when running PowerRename
PowerToys Run
  • Multiple crashing bugs resolved.
  • New Unit Converter plugin! Activate in the query prompt with the default activation phrase %%. Ex: %% 10 ft in m.
  • New Windows Settings plugin! Search for specific Windows settings from PowerToys Run by utilizing the default activation phrase $ followed by the desired setting. Ex: $ Add/Remove Programs or $ Device:.
  • Updated the URL plugin to enable quickly launching the default browser with the action keyword, which defaults to //.
  • Added remainder/modulo support for Calculator plugin via % operator.
  • Faster launching from improved Win32 program indexing.
  • Search text results now highlight matched characters from input.
Settings / Welcome to PowerToys
  • Fixed Color Picker’s key-binding information
Shortcut Guide
  • Customize key-binding from settings menu
  • Took Shortcut guide out of the runner process to remove unnecessary interdependencies
Installer
  • Updated .NET Core dependency to 3.1.15
  • Reduced the network traffic by making the updater not download files when they're already cached

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.41.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.41.3
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-06-2021 09:10
11 • submitter: jpkhakv221999

29-06-2021 • 09:10

11 Linkedin

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

09-04 PowerToys 0.57.2 6
31-03 PowerToys 0.57.0 0
08-03 PowerToys 0.56.2 17
01-03 PowerToys 0.56.1 3
12-02 PowerToys 0.55.2 6
03-02 PowerToys 0.55.1 2
01-02 PowerToys 0.55.0 2
12-01 PowerToys 0.53.3 0
06-01 PowerToys 0.53.1 10
05-12 PowerToys 0.51.1 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

PowerToys

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
-111011+111+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Kazu
29 juni 2021 09:55
New Unit Converter plugin! Activate in the query prompt with the default activation phrase %%. Ex: %% 10 ft in m.
Dit is een feature waarvan ik de PR op Github al een tijdje zat te volgen. Erg fijn dat hij er nu in zit :D
+2Jimmy_
@Kazu29 juni 2021 12:31
Hey, bedankt voor je bericht, dat is mijn PR :D ! Ik heb er maanden deeltijds aan gewerkt (het is mijn eerste open source contributie) en dit soort berichten helpen mij doen geloven dat het geen tijdsverspilling is geweest :+ _/-\o_

Geniet van de feature! :Y)

(overigens kan je in settings 'include in global results' aanvinken als je niet continu '%%' in wilt voeren bij elke conversie!)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jimmy_ op 29 juni 2021 12:38]

+1Kazu
@Jimmy_29 juni 2021 12:58
Zeker geen tijdverspilling! In tegendeel: het scheelt mij een hoop tijd. En zeker met je suggestie voor die global results; ik wist nieteens dat dat mogelijk was. Bedankt voor de plugin!
+1EnigmaNL
29 juni 2021 09:19
Ligt het aan mij of update Powertoys nooit vanzelf? Je kunt wel "check update" doen en dan meldt hij vrolijk dat er een nieuwe is maar updaten ho maar.

Als ik via Winget probeer te updaten krijg ik altijd de melding "no applicable update found".

[Reactie gewijzigd door EnigmaNL op 29 juni 2021 09:19]

+1WoutervOorschot
@EnigmaNL29 juni 2021 09:31
Powertoys stuurt een notificatie met de update, daar zit de knop 'nu updaten'. Dat is logischer bij de automatische check, maar als je handmatig checkt moet je daarna ook even in action center kijken bij je notificaties.
+1EnigmaNL
@WoutervOorschot29 juni 2021 09:43
Ik heb nu Powertoys opnieuw geïnstalleerd via Winget en toen kreeg ik versie 41.2, die had wel een werkende update knop naar 41.3 :P
+1Creesch
@EnigmaNL29 juni 2021 09:36
Zelf nog geen probleem mee gehad en ik draai het op mijn desktop en werk laptop.


Edit:

Als je klikt op "check for updates" krijg je een windows notificatie waar je op kan klikken om de update te starten. Wellicht zie je die over het hoofd.

En wellicht is het hierna geen probleem voor je. Ik zie net in de changelog het volgende:
Improved auto-update experience in PowerToys Settings

[Reactie gewijzigd door Creesch op 29 juni 2021 09:40]

+1EnigmaNL
@Creesch29 juni 2021 09:47
Die notificatie kreeg ik dus niet :(. Ik heb het nu opgelost door Powertoys via Winget opnieuw te installeren ipv. te updaten. Toen kreeg ik versie 41.2 die wel een update knop had en toen kon ik 41.3 installeren.
+1Koos Ofzo
29 juni 2021 09:18
Ik zag dat de FancyZones dus ook verwerkt is in Windows 11, vraag mij af welke functionaliteiten van deze tool we nog meer terug gaan zien in Windows 11.
+1Eagle Creek
@Koos Ofzo29 juni 2021 09:45
Het is nog maar even de vraag of dat FancyZones écht terugkomt in Windows 11. Het is duidelijk dat er nieuwe functionaliteit in Windows 11 zit die hierop geïnspireerd is maar of dat je dan bijvoorbeeld kunt werken met custom zones en het dezelfde ontwikkelsnelheid is maar de vraag.

Zie ook het volgende Github-post bij PowerToys:
https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/issues/11792
+1Facerafter
@Koos Ofzo29 juni 2021 09:49
De fanzyzones zelf wel maar de editor zit er niet in en de fancyzones van powertoys werkt dus ook niet met de ingebouwde versie van W11, deze staan los van elkaar in gebruik. Andere PowerToys functionaliteit ben ik nog niet tegen gekomen..

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True