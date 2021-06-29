Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment is er nog maar een klein aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. Sinds versie 0.37.2 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

This is a patch release to fix an issue in 0.41.2 we deemed important for stability based on user feedback. See v0.41.2 for full release notes.

#11896 - PowerToys flagged by Bitdefender

Our goals for the v0.39 release cycle and v0.41 release cycle included stability updates and optimizations, general bug fixes, accessibility improvements, and supporting the integration of the new community led project, Awake, which allows Power-Users to now keep their computer awake on demand!

Shortcut guide removed support for long Win press to activate. Now supports Win + ? by default

press to activate. Now supports + by default Turned off FancyZones canvas editor magnetic snapping to allow keyboard support

Updated Color Picker GIF for OOBE.

Removed outdated MSIX code

Upgraded all projects to Modern WPF 0.94

Dropped support for the module interface API to save settings

Removed Winstore dependency

Improved auto-update experience in PowerToys Settings

Updated general bug report information to be more robust

Improved settings layout for radio button groups. Updated images and menu for OOBE.

Localization updates

New Awake utility added! Power-Users can now keep their computer awake on-demand without having to manage its power settings.

Improvements to Color Picker’s zoom functionality.

Prevent duplicate colors from appearing in selection history

Improved UX to better support keyboard navigation.

Fixed OOBE hotkey description.

Full keyboard support for canvas editor's main window and context.

New support for faster layout selection by double clicking a desired layout from the editor to automatically apply it and dismiss the editor.

New zone activation behavior allows users to snap a window to the zone who's center is closest to the cursor.

Added process icon for FancyZones.

Fixed issue with zoning minimized windows.

Fixed a bunch of accessibility bugs

Now an independent exe, detached from the runner process.

Adjusted Markdown newline behavior to be less strict so the add-on behaves more like GitHub implementations Image Resizer

Fixed bug with custom size option where leaving a height/width value blank caused the output to be a 1 x 1 square pixel. Now the blank value automatically adjusts to the height/width that was set.

Fixed bug where specifying a width but no height generated a 1x1 px image instead of auto-adjusting the height.

Fixed File Explorer crash when running PowerRename

Multiple crashing bugs resolved.

New Unit Converter plugin! Activate in the query prompt with the default activation phrase %% . Ex: %% 10 ft in m .

. Ex: . New Windows Settings plugin! Search for specific Windows settings from PowerToys Run by utilizing the default activation phrase $ followed by the desired setting. Ex: $ Add/Remove Programs or $ Device: .

followed by the desired setting. Ex: or . Updated the URL plugin to enable quickly launching the default browser with the action keyword, which defaults to // .

. Added remainder/modulo support for Calculator plugin via % operator.

operator. Faster launching from improved Win32 program indexing.

Search text results now highlight matched characters from input.

Fixed Color Picker’s key-binding information

Customize key-binding from settings menu

Took Shortcut guide out of the runner process to remove unnecessary interdependencies