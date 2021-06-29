Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment is er nog maar een klein aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. Sinds versie 0.37.2 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Release v0.41.3
This is a patch release to fix an issue in 0.41.2 we deemed important for stability based on user feedback. See v0.41.2 for full release notes.
Release v0.41.2
- #11896 - PowerToys flagged by Bitdefender
Our goals for the v0.39 release cycle and v0.41 release cycle included stability updates and optimizations, general bug fixes, accessibility improvements, and supporting the integration of the new community led project, Awake, which allows Power-Users to now keep their computer awake on demand!Change log
General
- Shortcut guide removed support for long
Winpress to activate. Now supports
Win+
?by default
- Turned off FancyZones canvas editor magnetic snapping to allow keyboard support
- Updated Color Picker GIF for OOBE.
- Removed outdated MSIX code
- Upgraded all projects to Modern WPF 0.94
- Dropped support for the module interface API to save settings
- Removed Winstore dependency
Awake
- Improved auto-update experience in PowerToys Settings
- Updated general bug report information to be more robust
- Improved settings layout for radio button groups. Updated images and menu for OOBE.
- Localization updates
Color Picker
- New Awake utility added! Power-Users can now keep their computer awake on-demand without having to manage its power settings.
FancyZones
- Improvements to Color Picker’s zoom functionality.
- Prevent duplicate colors from appearing in selection history
- Improved UX to better support keyboard navigation.
- Fixed OOBE hotkey description.
File Explorer Add-Ons
- Full keyboard support for canvas editor's main window and context.
- New support for faster layout selection by double clicking a desired layout from the editor to automatically apply it and dismiss the editor.
- New zone activation behavior allows users to snap a window to the zone who's center is closest to the cursor.
- Added process icon for FancyZones.
- Fixed issue with zoning minimized windows.
- Fixed a bunch of accessibility bugs
- Now an independent exe, detached from the runner process.
Image Resizer
- Adjusted Markdown newline behavior to be less strict so the add-on behaves more like GitHub implementations Image Resizer
- Fixed bug with custom size option where leaving a height/width value blank caused the output to be a 1 x 1 square pixel. Now the blank value automatically adjusts to the height/width that was set.
PowerRename
- Fixed bug where specifying a width but no height generated a 1x1 px image instead of auto-adjusting the height.
PowerToys Run
- Fixed File Explorer crash when running PowerRename
Settings / Welcome to PowerToys
- Multiple crashing bugs resolved.
- New Unit Converter plugin! Activate in the query prompt with the default activation phrase
%%. Ex:
%% 10 ft in m.
- New Windows Settings plugin! Search for specific Windows settings from PowerToys Run by utilizing the default activation phrase
$followed by the desired setting. Ex:
$ Add/Remove Programsor
$ Device:.
- Updated the URL plugin to enable quickly launching the default browser with the action keyword, which defaults to
//.
- Added remainder/modulo support for Calculator plugin via
%operator.
- Faster launching from improved Win32 program indexing.
- Search text results now highlight matched characters from input.
Shortcut Guide
- Fixed Color Picker’s key-binding information
Installer
- Customize key-binding from settings menu
- Took Shortcut guide out of the runner process to remove unnecessary interdependencies
- Updated .NET Core dependency to 3.1.15
- Reduced the network traffic by making the updater not download files when they're already cached