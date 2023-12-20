Er is een nieuwe versie van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Hieronder is de changelog sinds build 2530 te vinden.

AIMP 5.30 build 2533 (20.12.2023) Playlist: M3U - support for #EXTALBUMARTURL tag

Sound engine: algorithm of silence detection and removing on track edges has been improved

Player: command to open sound effects manager and focus the "DSP/VST" tab

Fixed: radio capture - meta-information that defined on playlist side is unavailable for macros (regression 5.30)

Fixed: sound engine - duration of certain MP3 files with VBR calculates incorrectly

Fixed: sound engine - errors in operations with certain VST2-plugins

Fixed: playlist manager - the "file not found" error occurs on attempt to delete few playlist files physically (regression 5.30)

Fixed: plugins - BASS_ALAC - unable to play ALAC-files with 64-bit atom header

Fixed: plugins - scheduler - the "pause playback on end of ..." scenario does not work anymore (regression 5.30)

Fixed: other minor issues AIMP 5.30 build 2531 (04.12.2023) Audio converter: presets for the OGG aoTuV command line encoder has been added (thanks to Soolo)

Fixed: sound engine - value of silence duration for removing option uses incorrectly

Fixed: sound engine - state of volume normalizer resets after app restart (regression 5.30)

Fixed: sound engine - VST - AV on attempt to reinitialize the plugin

Fixed: plugins - scrobbler - scrobbling for internet radio does not work (regression 5.30)

Fixed: plugins - issues related to backward compatibility