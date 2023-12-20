Software-update: AIMP 5.30 build 2533

AIMP logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe versie van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Hieronder is de changelog sinds build 2530 te vinden.

AIMP 5.30 build 2533 (20.12.2023)
  • Playlist: M3U - support for #EXTALBUMARTURL tag
  • Sound engine: algorithm of silence detection and removing on track edges has been improved
  • Player: command to open sound effects manager and focus the "DSP/VST" tab
  • Fixed: radio capture - meta-information that defined on playlist side is unavailable for macros (regression 5.30)
  • Fixed: sound engine - duration of certain MP3 files with VBR calculates incorrectly
  • Fixed: sound engine - errors in operations with certain VST2-plugins
  • Fixed: playlist manager - the "file not found" error occurs on attempt to delete few playlist files physically (regression 5.30)
  • Fixed: plugins - BASS_ALAC - unable to play ALAC-files with 64-bit atom header
  • Fixed: plugins - scheduler - the "pause playback on end of ..." scenario does not work anymore (regression 5.30)
  • Fixed: other minor issues
AIMP 5.30 build 2531 (04.12.2023)
  • Audio converter: presets for the OGG aoTuV command line encoder has been added (thanks to Soolo)
  • Fixed: sound engine - value of silence duration for removing option uses incorrectly
  • Fixed: sound engine - state of volume normalizer resets after app restart (regression 5.30)
  • Fixed: sound engine - VST - AV on attempt to reinitialize the plugin
  • Fixed: plugins - scrobbler - scrobbling for internet radio does not work (regression 5.30)
  • Fixed: plugins - issues related to backward compatibility

Aimp 5.0 screenshot

Versienummer 5.30 build 2533
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AIMP
Download https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-12-2023 13:16 0

20-12-2023 • 13:16

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Bron: AIMP

Update-historie

26-06 AIMP 5.40 build 2721 4
09-04 AIMP 5.40 build 2713 1
17-03 AIMP 6.00 build 3050 bèta 1
04-03 AIMP 5.40 build 2708 3
24-12 AIMP 5.40 build 2703 9
14-11 AIMP 5.40 build 2699 1
10-'25 AIMP 5.40 build 2695 4
09-'25 AIMP 5.40 build 2693 1
08-'25 AIMP 5.40 build 2689 1
06-'25 AIMP 5.40 build 2682 2
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