Software-update: TeamViewer 15.49.2

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.49.2 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Improvements
  • Improved the sidebar device pages UI, including tooltips and action options to be more informative.
  • Users have the ability to deactivate Remote Access license from devices they have no longer access to.
Bugfixes
  • Solved an issue that prevented showing the correct language in the TeamViewer application in certain situations.
  • Solved an issue that caused the "Disable remote input" feature to not be consistently enabled for certain sessions.

TeamViewer

Versienummer 15.49.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-12-2023 11:55 21

20-12-2023 • 11:55

21

Bron: TeamViewer

Update-historie

08-'25 TeamViewer 15.69.4 20
07-'25 TeamViewer 15.67.5 18
06-'25 TeamViewer 15.67.3 23
05-'25 TeamViewer 15.66.5 4
04-'25 TeamViewer 15.65.4 0
03-'25 TeamViewer 15.64.3 14
02-'25 TeamViewer 15.63.4 5
01-'25 TeamViewer 15.62.4 6
01-'25 TeamViewer 15.61.4 18
12-'24 TeamViewer 15.61.3 1
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Reacties (21)

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Rambolinie 20 december 2023 11:59
Sinds wanneer ishet weer gratis.

Heb heel lang die van IOS gebruikt en moest toen ineens gaan betalen...
Rieverst @Rambolinie20 december 2023 12:10
"TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik ", maar zodra je een aantal keren een computer die deel uitmaakt van een domain, dan is het zo afgelopen en moet je betalen.
wildhagen @Rieverst20 december 2023 12:52
In theorie wellicht, in de praktijk loopt dat wel los. Ik kan probleemloos met mijn personal use Teamviewer connecten met de zakelijke licentie op mijn laptop.

Je kan de ID's waarnaar je wil connecten opgeven, dan worden die gewhitelist. Dat kan via de procedure zoals beschreven op https://www.teamviewer.com/en/reset-management/

Werkt prima, binnen 2 werkdagen (vaak al sneller) is een nieuwe ID gewhitelist en kan je er probleemloos naar connecten, óók met je free use gratis licentie.
crazyboy01 @wildhagen20 december 2023 13:15
Ik heb wel ook de ervaring van @Rieverst sinds die nieuwe versie. Sessies worden er constant na een paar minuten uitgeklapt bij domeinpc's en na enkele pogingen mag je helemaal niets meer met die verbinding doen. Inderdaad, je hebt die whitelist, maar dat is geen doen als je constant met andere pc's verbindt.

Heel eerlijk, dat gebruik neigt ook wel naar commercieel gebruik, dus eigenlijk 'goed' dat ze dat detecteren. Aan die whitelist functie heb ik sowieso niets, voor eigen/vaste apparaten gebruik ik andere oplossingen. Teamviewer is voor mij echt hulp op afstand.

[Reactie gewijzigd door crazyboy01 op 22 juli 2024 16:18]

GeroldM @wildhagen21 december 2023 04:43
Net na de installatie van TeamViewer op een zo goed als verse Windows-installatie (geen domein!), verbrak de gratis versie van TeamViewer telkens na zo'n 1 minuut de verbinding. Kreeg wel telkens de melding van TeamViewer dat zij niet van mening waren dat ik het programma commercieel gebruikte.

Na 6 tot 7 keer hetzelfde riedeltje, moest ik wel concluderen dat niets beter is dan TeamViewer.

Heb het verwijderd van mijn systeem, met uninstaller software die de laatste overgebleven restjes ook opruimde. Heb toen AnyDesk ontdekt, welke mij uitstekend beviel. Maar deze toko blijkt te zijn overgenomen door een investeringsmaatschappij en AnyDesk is bijna net zo vervelend geworden als TeamViewer. De prijs voor AnyDesk licenties is amper goedkoper meer dan TeamViewer.

Voor mijn gebruik zijn beide produkten veel te duur en te uitgebreid geworden. Werk vaak met RustDesk, welke behoorlijk goed bevalt, zeker nu ik een eigen RustDesk server draai. Qua functionaliteit doet RustDesk weinig onder aan AnyDesk. Kan echter ook heel goed uit de voeten met Apache Guacamole.

Een heerlijke kwaliteit van RustDesk en Guacamole, ze zeuren niet aan je hoofd over hoe goed hun nieuwste abonnement deal is of hoe goedkoop. Een abonnement is namelijk nooit goedkoop. En over het algemeen zijn software oplossingen in abonnementsvorm niet bepaald de beste. Ze zijn wel gemakkelijk voor diegenen die verantwoordelijkheid af willen wimpelen.
RoestVrijStaal @wildhagen23 december 2023 21:15
Tegenwoordig heb je vanwege zogenaamd misbruik voor de gratis licentie een account nodig, dus je gegevens prijs geven. Zonet geprobeerd, ik kwam er niet (meer) in bij een hulpbehoevend familielid.

En ik zie in de prijslijst overzicht de gratis optie niet er bij staan.
Dreamvoid @Rambolinie20 december 2023 12:24
Het is altijd gratis geweest voor non-commercieel gebruik, Teamviewer is alleen niet zo goed in detecteren of je een commerciele gebruiker bent of niet.
sbijlsma @Dreamvoid20 december 2023 17:03
Ze doen dat op een manier die ik niet anders kan omschrijven als een fuik.
En een fuik is niets anders dan een val.
Met andere woorden: het begrip klant kennen ze bij de organisatie vanTeamviewer, maar alleen als een slachtoffer dat moet worden leeggeschud.
Nooit meer Teamviewer !
Johandmc @Dreamvoid20 december 2023 17:47
Van de week vond Teamviewer dat ik een professionele gebruiker was. Heb geen domein of zo, wel een PC met windows Pro. En die persoon help ik bijna elke week. Na 5 minuten mocht ik weer opnieuw verbinding maken.
Dus nog wel gratis maar met grote beperking.
sammyke007 20 december 2023 12:47
Ik ben overgeschakeld op een combinatie van Anydesk, Guacamole (RDP) en MeshCentral. Ik gebruikte TeamViewer echt enkel tussen werk en thuis en moest om de paar maanden een formulier sturen om me terug te unlocken... Nooit meer omgekeken sindsdien!
NoUser 21 december 2023 12:48
Even een lijstje met alternatieven gemaakt. Heb je nog andere, laat het weten.

Anydesk (https://anydesk.com)
ConnectWise ScreenConnect (https://screenconnect.connectwise.com)
Dameware Remote Everywhere (https://www.dameware.com/dameware-remote-everywhere)
DWService (https://www.dwservice.net)
FreshService (https://www.freshworks.com/freshservice/remote-desktop)
Google Chrome Remote Desktop (https://remotedesktop.google.com/home)
ISL Light (https://www.islonline.com/nl/en/)
LogMeIn Remote Access (https://www.logmein.com/pro/features/remote-access)
Microsoft Remote Desktop (https://www.microsoft.com...mote-desktop/9wzdncrfj3ps)
NoMachine (https://www.nomachine.com)
Parallels Access (https://www.parallels.com/products/access/)
Parsec (https://parsec.app)
Quick Assist (Microsoft)
RealVNC Connect (https://www.realvnc.com/en/connect)
Remmina (https://remmina.org)
RustDesk (https://rustdesk.com)
Splashtop (https://www.splashtop.com)
Supremo Control (https://www.supremocontrol.com)
TeamViewer (https://www.teamviewer.com)
Ultraviewer (https://www.ultraviewer.net)
Zoho Assist (https://www.zoho.com/assist)
Pwigle 20 december 2023 12:08
Na wat security issues bij Teamviewer overgegaan op Anydesk of Quick Assist - laatste zit ingebouwd in Windows wat toch wel goed werkt. Zie geen directe reden om hier nog voor te kiezen.
Johandmc @Pwigle20 december 2023 17:49
Alleen werkt Quick Assist niet als je een Macintosh wil overnemen. Dan moet je wel teamviewer of anydesk gebruiken.
MrMonkE @Pwigle20 december 2023 12:43
Zou je mooie link kunnen delen hoe QuickAssist te gebruiken?
En werkt dat in windows home editions?
Groentjuh @MrMonkE20 december 2023 15:09
Daar zijn mooie support pagina's van Microsoft voor.
MrMonkE @Groentjuh20 december 2023 15:10
Ahh.. het is gewoon voor gebruikers.
Ik dacht dat ik de windows moest tricken daarvooor.
Dank je, ik ga het uitzoeken.
pbk @MrMonkE20 december 2023 18:59
Zelf gebruiken wij binnen onze onderwijsstichting standaard Quickassist om gebruikers op afstand te helpen. Werkt prima, als je maar geen verhoogde rechten nodig hebt bv om iets te installeren.
In dat geval gebruiken we Remote Help wat we vanuit Intune/Endpoint beschikbaar hebben.
MrMonkE @pbk20 december 2023 20:32
Is voor mijn pa's laptop. Soms sleept hij dingen per ongeluk en is internet "WEG!" uit de taakbalk.
Dat soort simpele dingen. Dus ik denk dat ik wel wegkom zonder verhoogde rechten. :+
Freee!! 20 december 2023 18:24
Iets te vaak last gehad van valse beschuldigingen van professioneel gebruik, blacklisted.
Phenos2 21 december 2023 01:34
Vanmiddag even teamviewer geïnstalleerd voor een remote sessie, om dit te doen moet je eerst een account aanmaken... Nee ik wil geen account aanmaken, ik wil gewoon even snel een id en pass invullen en connecten. Lukt dat niet zonder account dan is het gewoon exit voor teamviewer.
Overal moet je tegenwoordig een account voor hebben, altijd gezeur met Windows 11 als er weer eens niet ingelogd kan worden (Er is een wijziging en u moet uw pincode opnieuw instellen en het volledige wachtwoord is vergeten) en de automatische Bitlocker zorgt er voor dat je de schijf niet eventjes in een USB poort kan steken.
Dreamvoid @Phenos221 december 2023 09:35
Het hele idee van Teamviewer is dat zij het auth proces voor je doen, er zijn uiteraard andere oplossingen waar je zelf je eigen auth moet harden (certificaten, blacklists, bruteforce bescherming) maar daar moet je dan wel goed in zijn.

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