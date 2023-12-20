Versie 15.49.2 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Improvements Improved the sidebar device pages UI, including tooltips and action options to be more informative.

Users have the ability to deactivate Remote Access license from devices they have no longer access to. Bugfixes Solved an issue that prevented showing the correct language in the TeamViewer application in certain situations.

Solved an issue that caused the "Disable remote input" feature to not be consistently enabled for certain sessions.