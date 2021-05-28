OnePlus heeft updates vrijgegeven van OxygenOS voor zijn OnePlus 6- en OnePlus 6T-smartphones met 10.3.11 als versienummer. Deze smartphones hebben een Snapdragon 845-soc, 6 of 8GB werkgeheugen en 64, 128 of 256GB opslagruimte aan boord met een 6,28"-amoledscherm met inkeping voor de OnePlus 6 en een 6,41"-amoledscherm met inkeping voor de OnePlus 6T. Met deze nieuwe uitgave worden weer verschillende verbeteringen doorgevoerd en bugs geplet.
OxygenOS 10.3.11 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T
Hey everyone,
We are starting to push the incremental rollout of OxygenOS 10.3.11 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.
Changelog - System
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.05
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, we appreciate your active feedback and for reaching out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas. Thank you for your patience and as always, we look forward to getting your continued feedback via the Community app.
OxygenOS 10.3.10 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T
Changelog - System
OxygenOS 10.3.9 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.04
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
Changelog - System
OxygenOS 10.3.8 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02
- Updated GMS package to 2020.12
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
Changelog - System updates
- Updated MemberShip to 1.2.0.2
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01
- Updated GMS package to 2020.09