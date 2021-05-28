Firmware-update: OnePlus 6(T) OxygenOS 10.3.11

OnePlus heeft updates vrijgegeven van OxygenOS voor zijn OnePlus 6- en OnePlus 6T-smartphones met 10.3.11 als versienummer. Deze smartphones hebben een Snapdragon 845-soc, 6 of 8GB werkgeheugen en 64, 128 of 256GB opslagruimte aan boord met een 6,28"-amoledscherm met inkeping voor de OnePlus 6 en een 6,41"-amoledscherm met inkeping voor de OnePlus 6T. Met deze nieuwe uitgave worden weer verschillende verbeteringen doorgevoerd en bugs geplet.

OxygenOS 10.3.11 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T

Hey everyone,

We are starting to push the incremental rollout of OxygenOS 10.3.11 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

Changelog - System
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.05
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability
This OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.

For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, we appreciate your active feedback and for reaching out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas. Thank you for your patience and as always, we look forward to getting your continued feedback via the Community app.

OxygenOS 10.3.10 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T

Changelog - System
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.04
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability
OxygenOS 10.3.9 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T

Changelog - System
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02
  • Updated GMS package to 2020.12
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability
OxygenOS 10.3.8 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T

Changelog - System updates
  • Updated MemberShip to 1.2.0.2
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01
  • Updated GMS package to 2020.09
Versienummer 10.3.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android
Website OnePlus
Download https://forums.oneplus.com/threads/oxygenos-10-3-11-for-the-oneplus-6-and-6t.1442414/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 28-05-2021 13:5017

28-05-2021 • 13:50

17 Linkedin

Bron: OnePlus

Update-historie

05-'21 OnePlus 6(T) OxygenOS 10.3.11 17
12-'20 OnePlus 6(T) OxygenOS 10.3.7 31
01-'20 OnePlus 6(T) OxygenOS 10.3.1 12
01-'19 OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 9.0.3 / 6T OxygenOS 9.0.11 29
11-'18 OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 9.0.2 / 6T OxygenOS 9.0.5 9
08-'18 OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 5.1.11 0
07-'18 OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 5.1.9 30
Meer historie

Lees meer

OnePlus 6 (8GB)

vanaf € 617,47

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

OnePlus 6T (6GB ram)

vanaf € 549,-

Score: 3.5

Alles over dit product

Specificaties OnePlus Nord CE 5G zijn uitgelekt voor de introductie op 10 juni Nieuws van 3 juni 2021
OnePlus 6 (6GB)

vanaf € 679,95

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

OnePlus 6T (8GB ram)

vanaf € 399,99

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Meer producten en artikelen
Smartphones OnePlus

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
-117017+19+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2ErikvanStraten
28 mei 2021 15:15
Met deze update lijkt ook de "Add users from lock screen" security-bug verholpen, zoals ik beschreef op deze security.nl pagina.
+1rony4ever
28 mei 2021 13:59
Weet iemand wanneer Android 11 uitkomt voor Oneplus 6(T)?
+1stin00
@rony4ever28 mei 2021 14:04
De beta komt in augustus, daarna mag je nog wel een tijdje wachten en dan komt er een buggy Android 11 release. Daarna volgen wat halve fixes en is je toestel EOL in december 2021.

Oneplus is, helaas, ver afgezakt met hun softwarebeleid. Het is te beschamend voor woorden. Ze kunnen beter OPPO, Oneplus, Realme en VIVO weer samensmelten tot één OS dat veel langer en actiever wordt ondersteund dan deze constructie.

Edit: geen idee wie op -1 zet, maar ik heb zelf een Oneplus 1, 3, 6 en nu 8T in bezit (gehad). Het update beleid was altijd proactief, snel en bij-de-tijd. Vandaag de dag is hier helaas weinig meer van over.

[Reactie gewijzigd door stin00 op 28 mei 2021 14:55]

+1trisje
@stin0028 mei 2021 14:14
Oneplus 6 heeft 2 upgrade gehad zo prut vind ik het niet, ik geef toe amdroid 11 laat wel erg lang op zich wachten maar ze hebben ook helemaal niets beloofd. tot nu toe krijgen we nog wel beveilligings updates.
+1hoi1234
@rony4ever28 mei 2021 14:05
Tegen het einde van het jaar volgens Google.
+1CH4OS
28 mei 2021 14:08
Overigens is voor de 7(T) (Pro) intussen ook een upgrade voor Oxygen OS, versie 11.0.1.1 is dat.
+1RobertJ
28 mei 2021 14:46
Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Dit zetten ze er altijd neer, maar nooit een enkele specificatie welke bugs het om gaat. Vermoedelijk is het louter de security update, en zijn er helemaal geen bug fixes meer gedaan, te meer omdat aantal bugs al maanden aan OP gemeld worden maar niet gefixt.
+1SilentDecode
28 mei 2021 16:51
Ik vind het altijd jammer dat ze niet vertellen welke bugfixes er zijn in de update.
Ik heb niks aan 'Fixed known issues and improved system stability', want ik heb momenteel geen last van bugs. Geen idee wat er nu weer veranderd is dus.
0Flipm0de
28 mei 2021 13:56
Is dit idd frontpage news? Of is er iets bijzonders aan deze update? Gaan toch niet elke keer als Samsung een update uitbrengt voor een van de 400 telefoons dit hier melden?
+1parsa2020
@Flipm0de28 mei 2021 14:04
Nee, waar je op dit moment zit is de downloads sectie. De plek waar al sinds heel veel jaren updates staan van heel veel software, en wat ook al een flinke tijd tussen de frontpage artikelen staat. Mogelijk dat het een naam is die je meer herkende en daarom er op klikte, maar er staat toch ook echt 'en tien andere downloads' achter.

Dus nee, het is geen frontpage nieuws. Zowel niet qua nieuws, maar ook dit artikel is geen frontpage artikel :)
0AnonymousWP

@Flipm0de28 mei 2021 13:57
Plus dat het niet consistent is: maak er een item van bij alle OxygenOS-updates voor alle OnePlus-telefoons (zoals ik dat doe: https://gathering.tweaker...nd/poster/590416/messages) of doe het bij geen een, maar niet één keer in de paar maanden. :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door AnonymousWP op 28 mei 2021 13:57]

0memen
@Flipm0de28 mei 2021 14:05
Inderdaad, ik dacht bijna dat OxygenOS 11 beschikbaar kwam. Dit lijkt echter een normale maandelijkse android beveiligingsupdate
0stin00
@memen28 mei 2021 14:07
Maandelijkse update komt niet voor in het woordenboek van Oneplus, maak daar maar ééns per 3 maanden van
0memen
@stin0028 mei 2021 14:53
Dat klopt helemaal, ik doelde op de android beveiligingsupdate die maandelijks uitgegeven wordt. Bij OnePlus wordt deze inderdaad regelmatig overgeslagen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee