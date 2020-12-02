OnePlus heeft updates vrijgegeven van OxygenOS voor zijn OnePlus 6- en OnePlus 6T-smartphones met 10.3.7 als versienummer. Deze smartphones hebben een Snapdragon 845-soc, 6 of 8GB werkgeheugen en 64, 128 of 256GB opslagruimte aan boord met een 6,28"-amoledscherm met inkeping voor de OnePlus 6 en een 6,41"-amoledscherm met inkeping voor de OnePlus 6T. Met deze nieuwe uitgave worden weer verschillende verbeteringen doorgevoerd en bugs geplet.
OxygenOS 10.3.7 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T
We are starting to push the incremental rollout of OxygenOS 10.3.7 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.
System
Game Space
- Newly added "Hide silent notifications in status bar" feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier( Route: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in status bar )
- Fixed the small probability issue that Screenshot may fail
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.11
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
This OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience
- Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for WhatsApp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
- Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out
For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, we appreciate your active feedback and for reaching out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas.
