Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: OnePlus 6(T) OxygenOS 10.3.7

OnePlus heeft updates vrijgegeven van OxygenOS voor zijn OnePlus 6- en OnePlus 6T-smartphones met 10.3.7 als versienummer. Deze smartphones hebben een Snapdragon 845-soc, 6 of 8GB werkgeheugen en 64, 128 of 256GB opslagruimte aan boord met een 6,28"-amoledscherm met inkeping voor de OnePlus 6 en een 6,41"-amoledscherm met inkeping voor de OnePlus 6T. Met deze nieuwe uitgave worden weer verschillende verbeteringen doorgevoerd en bugs geplet.

OxygenOS 10.3.7 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T

Hey everyone,

We are starting to push the incremental rollout of OxygenOS 10.3.7 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

System
  • Newly added "Hide silent notifications in status bar" feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier( Route: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in status bar )
  • Fixed the small probability issue that Screenshot may fail
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.11
  • Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
Game Space
  • Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience
  • Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for WhatsApp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
  • Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out
This OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.

For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, we appreciate your active feedback and for reaching out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas. Thank you for your patience and as always, we look forward to getting your continued feedback via the Community app.

If you don't have the Community app installed on your device, feel free to download it HERE. You can check here for more information on the integrated Feedback tool. Make sure to let us know how you feel about the build here in the thread too, we look forward to reading your feedback.

Never Settle.
Versienummer 10.3.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android
Website OnePlus
Download https://forums.oneplus.com/threads/oxygenos-10-3-7-for-the-oneplus-6-and-6t.1342471/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 02-12-2020 09:4231

02-12-2020 • 09:42

31 Linkedin

Bron: OnePlus

Update-historie

05-'21 OnePlus 6(T) OxygenOS 10.3.11 17
12-'20 OnePlus 6(T) OxygenOS 10.3.7 31
01-'20 OnePlus 6(T) OxygenOS 10.3.1 12
01-'19 OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 9.0.3 / 6T OxygenOS 9.0.11 29
11-'18 OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 9.0.2 / 6T OxygenOS 9.0.5 9
08-'18 OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 5.1.11 0
07-'18 OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 5.1.9 30
Meer historie

Lees meer

OnePlus 6 (8GB)

vanaf € 629,95

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

OnePlus 6T (8GB ram)

vanaf € 399,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

OnePlus 6T (6GB ram)

vanaf € 549,-

Score: 3.5

Alles over dit product

OnePlus 6 (6GB)

vanaf € 645,52

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Meer producten en artikelen
Smartphones OnePlus

Reacties (31)

-Moderatie-faq
-131031+131+22+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2Argonath
2 december 2020 09:57
Super fijn dat deze telefoon nog zo netjes wordt ondersteund!

Voor degene die sinds de laatste update van de OnePlus 6 ook last heeft van voortdurend wijzigende kleuren in Chrome biedt deze update geen oplossing. Daarvoor kan je beter de quickfix gebruiken die wordt gedeeld op de Oneplus Forums:

https://forums.oneplus.co...rs-automatically.1347173/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Argonath op 2 december 2020 09:58]

+1Frag1le
@Argonath2 december 2020 10:49
Zeker, en niet alleen voor security updates dus. Ook Android 11 zit er aan te komen voor deze toestellen.
Bij de keuze voor een volgend Android toestel staat OnePlus boven aan m'n shortlist.
+1Dirrukje
@Frag1le2 december 2020 10:51
Gelukkig wel, zit al een tijdje te wachten op 11.. Met name vanwege de mogelijkheid om niet meer via de kabel android auto te kunnen gebruiken :+
+1Wivern
@Dirrukje2 december 2020 13:04
Moet je auto dat ook niet ondersteunen eer dat werkt?
+1Dirrukje
@Wivern2 december 2020 13:13
Als de auto android auto ondersteunt zal het dit ook ondersteunen volgens mij..
+1Wivern
@Dirrukje2 december 2020 15:49
Ik twijfel hier zeer sterk aan.
https://www.androidplanet.nl/tips/android-auto-wireless-uitleg/

[edit]
Wireless connection is only supported when paired between certain devices and certain vehicles.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wivern op 2 december 2020 15:50]

+1Dirrukje
@Wivern2 december 2020 16:39
hmpf, je hebt gelijk.. mezelf weer te snel rijk gerekend.. Heb een Peugeot en lees weinig goede berichten over dat het ondersteund worden.. Maar zoals het artikel die je noemt zelf ook zegt is er veel onduidelijk. Ik wacht hem wel gewoon even af en zorg ervoor dat ik op de laatste versies van het infotainment systeem zit.. En wellicht heb ik geluk.
+2Ortep
@Dirrukje2 december 2020 17:15
Je zou dit kunnen proberen.

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/aawireless#/

Ik heb er ook een besteld.
+1Wivern
@Dirrukje3 december 2020 11:11
Ik heb een Citroën, heb er zelf geen goed oog in.
Ding kan wel connecteren met Wifi, accesspoint is normaal softwarematig te implementeren, maar ik geloof ook nooit dat dat er gaat komen.
+1yzaazy
@Frag1le2 december 2020 11:13
Is er al een officiële source die dit heeft bevestigd?
+1Frag1le
@yzaazy2 december 2020 11:19
Nee, maar er zijn wel veel indicaties dat dit gaat gebeuren, ook omdat er ontwikkeling gaande is voor de Oneplus 6T.
https://piunikaweb.com/20...ndroid-11-update-tracker/
+1Smurfb
@Argonath2 december 2020 10:04
10:04 Dank!

10:10: Oplossing genoemd in de link van Argonath, is:
  • 1. Open chrome
  • 2. Ga naar url "chrome://flags"
  • 3. zoek #dynamic-color-gamut"
  • 4. Zet op "disabled", staat standaard op "default"

[Reactie gewijzigd door Smurfb op 2 december 2020 10:10]

+1SilentDecode
@Argonath2 december 2020 22:11
Voor degene die sinds de laatste update van de OnePlus 6 ook last heeft van voortdurend wijzigende kleuren in Chrome
Ah, kijk, ik ben dus toch niet gek :P
+1hiostu
2 december 2020 10:09
Zijn er nog andere OnePlus 6 gebruikers waarbij de Night Modus vreemd werkt? Ik heb vaak op websites dat het scherm wisselt tussen geel filter en geen filter. Dus je zit de hele tijd te kijken naar wisselende kleuren. Dat doet hij overigens ook overdag zonder dat night modus actief is. En het lijkt voornamelijk te gebeuren als je input wil geven. Ik heb alles stock en ook geen ander keyboard geinstalleerd staan.
+1Argonath
@hiostu2 december 2020 10:26
Zie de reactie van SmurfB en mijn reactie hierboven, dit zou ook hiervoor de oplossing moeten zijn.
+1hiostu
@Argonath2 december 2020 10:30
Zie de reactie van SmurfB en mijn reactie hierboven, dit zou ook hiervoor de oplossing moeten zijn.
Helemaal overheen gelezen! Maar super goede info, eindelijk dat probleem opgelost! Irriteerde me al een hele tijd en ik dacht dat het niet op te lossen was. Nu kan ik nog langer mijn OnePlus 6 gebruiken. Heb het toestel nu 2.5 jaar en ik voel nog totaal geen noodzaak op te upgraden.
+1ATIradeon8500
@hiostu2 december 2020 19:04
Hier een onplus 6 en geen probleem op dat gebied. Gebruik wél de nachtmodus fyi
+1Fugitive2008
2 december 2020 09:58
Bedankt voor de headsup! Deze versie nu aan het installeren. Heb deze telefoon nu bijna twee jaar en zie totaal geen reden om te upgraden.
+1SaiBork
@Fugitive20082 december 2020 10:09
Enige reden die ik heb voor het willen veranderen van telefoon is dat ik gek word van de foto's. Bijna elke keer is de eerste foto extreem geel. OnePlus forum laat zien dat dit ook geldt voor de OnePlus 7, dus weet niet of mijn volgende telefoon weer een OnePlus wordt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SaiBork op 2 december 2020 10:10]

+1ilfamo
@SaiBork2 december 2020 10:23
Dat gele heb ik ook maar alleen als ik direct vanuit whatsapp een foto maak. En ook alleen bij de eerste, ik maak een foto en die is geel, ga dan terug en neem weer een foto en die is normaal. Bij de standaard fotoapp nooit last.
+1Fugitive2008
@ilfamo2 december 2020 10:27
Klopt daarnaast helpt 1x tikken op het scherm bij mij wanneer ik een foto in whatsapp maak (uiteraard in foto stand zodat deze focust), wellicht bedoel jij dat ook.
+1SaiBork
@ilfamo2 december 2020 10:30
Whatsapp, maar ook Discord doet het.

Voor foto's normaal gebruik ik andere software, bijvoorbeeld gcam, en dan lijkt het niet of in ieder geval een stuk minder te gebeuren.

Lijkt er een beetje op alsof het 3rd party apps zijn met foto integratie waar het fout gaat.
+1D_el_p
@ilfamo2 december 2020 11:20
Volgens mij was het voorheen zo dat WhatsApp (en waarschijnlijk meerdere apps) op android geen direct gebruik maakte van de camera API. In plaats daarvan maakte ze een soort screenshot van de viewfinder. Dit omdat ze zo niet met 100 verschillende telefoon/camera combinaties rekening hoefden te houden. Misschien dat dit nog steeds zo is? Als de OnePlus viewfinder erg traag is of een bug bevat zal dat zich waarschijnlijk uiten in apps die op deze manier "foto's" maken.
Verklaart ook waarom je met de 'dedicated' foto apps die de echte camera API integreren wel goede foto's krijgt.

Ik heb zelf inderdaad ook een OnePlus 6 en heb precies hetzelfde probleem. Ik maak dus inderdaad altijd een foto met m'n gewone camera app, om hem vervolgens op te sturen.

edit: Dat was/is ook waarom de foto's uit WhatsApp altijd zo'n belabberde kwaliteit hebben. Niet alleen gaat er een flinke compressie overheen, maar een screenshot is natuurlijk van veel mindere kwaliteit dan een echte foto zelf.

[Reactie gewijzigd door D_el_p op 2 december 2020 11:22]

+1Nyarlathotep
@SaiBork2 december 2020 10:31
Ik moet heel vaak de flitser aan of uit zetten. Foto te geel, foto te blauw. Gek word ik er van.
Ook in vol daglicht moet de flitser soms aan omdat anders de kleuren niet kloppen.

Ik heb wel eens de Pixel camera app geprobeerd (gedownload van XDA) maar dat schoot voor geen meter op.

Weet iemand een goede camera app, zonder dat daarvoor root nodig is of andere vreemde trucjes? De standaard OP camera app is eigenlijk gewoon slecht.
+1SaiBork
@Nyarlathotep2 december 2020 11:25
Probeer Footej Camera 2 eens, of een oudere die ik soms gebruik is Camera Zoom Fx.
Footej kan ook RAW fotos maken.
+1tomgoorts
2 december 2020 09:52
Voor de volledigheid; er bestaat ook een OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition met 10GB RAM en 256GB ROM.
Bevalt erg goed trouwens!
+1meneer Bé
2 december 2020 10:00
Absoluut :)
De 6T McLaren Edition is, ook na jaren, een goede keuze gebleken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door meneer Bé op 2 december 2020 10:08]

+1RalphM.
2 december 2020 10:22
Voor mensen die het nog niet wisten, je kunt deze app gebruiken op OnePlus apparaten om eerder updates te downloaden:
https://play.google.com/s...m.arjanvlek.oxygenupdater
+1Glup
2 december 2020 10:24
Dit zal dan de laatste update van OxygenOS in de 10-reeks zijn want ergens in Januari of Februari komt Android 11 voor de OnePlus 6(T) uit :)
+1SaiBork
2 december 2020 10:50
Update hier in UK nog niet beschikbaar voor mij. VPN geprobeerd met Duitsland en Canada, maar evengoed niet beschikbaar. Wel beschikbaar in Oxygen Updater, dus deze gebruikt voor de update.

Magisk geupdate en geinstalleerd met de update. Update en root succesvol na herstart voor de update. :)
+1dumbledore
2 december 2020 17:39
Ik heb al een jaar of wat LineageOS draaien. Wekelijks updates. Na een OTA eerst ff twrp retention module flashen, dan Magisk op de inactive slot rammen & dan pas rebooten en ur good to go. Oja, ik zet ook altijd ff de laatste bluspark kernel erop na een OTA. Vooral vanwege de in de kernel geïntegreerde wireguard module zodatie altijd snel met mijn VPN verbonden staat.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True