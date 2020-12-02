Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 78.5.1

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.5.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 is onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New
  • OpenPGP: Added option to disable email subject encryption
Changes
  • OpenPGP public key import now supports multi-file selection and bulk accepting imported keys
  • MailExtensions: getComposeDetails will wait for "compose-editor-ready" event
Fixes
  • New mail icon was not removed from the system tray at shutdown
  • "Place replies in the folder of the message being replied to" did not work when using "Reply to List"
  • Thunderbird did not honor the "Run search on server" option when searching messages
  • Highlight color for folders with unread messages wasn't visible in dark theme
  • OpenPGP: Key were missing from Key Manager
  • OpenPGP: Option to import keys from clipboard always disabled
  • The "Link" button on the large attachments info bar failed to open up Filelink section in Options if the user had not yet configured Filelink
  • Address book: Printing members of a mailing list resulted in incorrect output
  • Unable to connect to LDAP servers configured with a self-signed SSL certificate
  • Autoconfig via LDAP did not work as expected
  • Calendar: Pressing Ctrl-Enter in the new event dialog would create duplicate events
  • Various security fixes

Mozilla Mozilla Thunderbird

Versienummer 78.5.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-12-2020 • 11:19

02-12-2020 • 11:19

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Mozilla Thunderbird

Reacties (21)

+2valkenier
2 december 2020 12:50
@The_Worst @klabouter Gebruik jullie toevallig ESET antivirus?
https://support.eset.com/...th-eset-product-installed

[Reactie gewijzigd door valkenier op 2 december 2020 12:51]

+2ariekanari
@valkenier2 december 2020 14:37
Ziggo imap werkte niet sinds gisteren met Thunderbird en ik gebruik ESET. De oplossing bij mij was echter veel simpeler.
Thunderbird maakt gebruik van een password manager en daar moet het wachtwoord worden verwijderd (overschrijven werkt niet). Password manager: Opties > Privacy en Beveiliging > Opgeslagen wachtwoorden.
Als je het wachtwoord uit de password manager hebt verwijderd check dan of er nieuwe e-mails zijn en voer het juiste wachtwoord in als Thunderbird hierom vraagt. Sla des gewenst het wachtwoord op in de password manager (optie aanvinken).
Zendt een testmailtje naar het problematische e-mailaccount (naar jezelf dus) en voer het wachtwoord in en sla deze eventueel op in de password manager.
Waarschijnlijk werkt Thunderbird weer prolbeemloos.

@klabouter @The_Worst probeer mijn oplossing eens.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ariekanari op 2 december 2020 14:40]

+1The_Worst
@valkenier2 december 2020 13:07
Draai inderdaad Eset. Ben benieuwd!
+1klabouter
@valkenier2 december 2020 13:38
Ja, die gebruik ik, een betaalde versie, heb net je oplossing geprobeerd en Thunderbird werkt weer, blijf het nu eerst een week of twee simultaan gebruiken en dan als er geen problemen meet zijn weer terug naar thunderbird., bedankt voor de hulp.

[Reactie gewijzigd door klabouter op 2 december 2020 13:44]

+1Ken G
@valkenier2 december 2020 14:39
Hier ook hetzelfde probleem gehad icm ESET antivirus. Na het verwijderen en terug toevoegen van de email account werkt alles terug...
+1Slay68
@valkenier2 december 2020 19:24
Ik had precies dit probleem sinds een aantal dagen. Gezocht in de instellingen en TB opnieuw geïnstalleerd (zonder data verwijdering), maar dit hielp allemaal niet. Maar ik gebruik idd ook ESET (NOD32) en de oplossing zoals die bij dit issue beschreven staat (SSL/TLS filtering even uit- en weer inschakelen) zorgde er voor dat alles weer gewoon werkt. Dank dus voor het delen van deze oplossing.
+1klabouter
2 december 2020 12:13
Bij mij het zelfde, alleen na een schone installatie loop hij na drie dagen goed gewerkt te hebben weer vast, gebruik nu een ander mailprogramma.
+1Qalo
@klabouter2 december 2020 13:26
Waarom zo snel opgeven? Start even met een schoon profiel, en grote kans dat alles weer werkt.
+1klabouter
@Qalo2 december 2020 13:46
Nadeel is dat je eerst alle mail weer moet opslaan en dan zul je altijd zien dat er weer iets weg is, maar er lijkt een oplossing gezin, we gaan het zien.
0DonLexos
@klabouter2 december 2020 12:19
Welke ben je op terecht gekomen?
0klabouter
@DonLexos2 december 2020 12:41
Standaard mail programma van Windows 10, werkt goed en het was makkelijk meerdere accounts te koppelen, voorlopig maar even deze gebruiken
0enver63
@klabouter2 december 2020 13:07
Ik zit inmiddels ook te denken aan overstappen op het Windows 10 email programma. Ik zag dat die ook calendar / agenda integratie heeft.
0ginogflex
@enver632 december 2020 13:37
Kijk eens naar EM Client, een fantastisch alternatief voor Thunderbird.
0DonLexos
@ginogflex2 december 2020 16:23
Werkt zo te zien alleen met grote (cloud) email oplossingen, niet met (eigen) IMAP servers.
0ginogflex
@DonLexos2 december 2020 16:51
Ik heb het voor klanten met POP en IMAP ingesteld, dus het zou moeten werken. Enige nadeel is dat je de free license alleen kan aanvragen voor 2 email accounts er op.
0DonLexos
@ginogflex2 december 2020 16:54
Ja ik had ook even gekeken, je hebt gelijk.

Ik heb er alleen meer, en een licentie is alleen vrij duur (uitgaande dat je ook updates wil) nl 119,95€ voor één device.. Das fors (vind ik), voor 1 desktop en laptop komt het op 179.95. Ik vermoed dat ik daar ook Outlook wel een tijdje voor kan gebruiken.
0ginogflex
@DonLexos2 december 2020 17:26
Ben ik met je eens, het is ook fors. Nouja, in iedergeval, ik weet even niet zo snel andere goede mail clients. Helaas.
0DonLexos
@ginogflex2 december 2020 17:41
Dank voor de tip, voor nu even met 1 IMAP account eens kijken wat de mogelijkheden allemaal zijn. Look en Feel is aanzienlijk rustiger dan Thunderbird. Jammer dat die laatste (te) weinig opties heeft voor Themas en bijvoorbeeld hoe de maillist etc wordt weergegeven.
0ginogflex
@DonLexos3 december 2020 08:45
Graag gedaan. Ik heb er zelf echt veel plezier aan gehad. Voornamelijk met importeren van andere email clients en files zoals .PST naar deze toe.
0DonLexos
@ginogflex3 december 2020 21:45
Ik ga uiteindelijk voor Outlook denk ik. Ik heb geldige office 2016 licenties op mn 2 devices en zelfs als ik naar office365 overga (7/mnd 69/jaar) kan ik vermoedelijk meer/makkelijker dan met EMclient die uiteindelijk duurder zal blijken. Ik ben daar ook niet echt fan van de chat en de calendar integratie. To each it's own. Als ik maar 1 of 2 account had gehad was het simpeler geweest.
+1The_Worst
2 december 2020 11:56
Om de één of andere reden kon ik geen verbinding meer krijgen met mijn mailserver. Verbinding bleef hangen en er gebeurde helemaal niks. Account verwijderd en opnieuw toevoegen lukte ook niet: serverinstellingen konden niet worden gevonden. Na het verwijderen van het volledige profiel, dus schoon beginnen, werkte alles weer.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

