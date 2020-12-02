De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.5.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 is onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New OpenPGP: Added option to disable email subject encryption Changes OpenPGP public key import now supports multi-file selection and bulk accepting imported keys

MailExtensions: getComposeDetails will wait for "compose-editor-ready" event Fixes New mail icon was not removed from the system tray at shutdown

"Place replies in the folder of the message being replied to" did not work when using "Reply to List"

Thunderbird did not honor the "Run search on server" option when searching messages

Highlight color for folders with unread messages wasn't visible in dark theme

OpenPGP: Key were missing from Key Manager

OpenPGP: Option to import keys from clipboard always disabled

The "Link" button on the large attachments info bar failed to open up Filelink section in Options if the user had not yet configured Filelink

Address book: Printing members of a mailing list resulted in incorrect output

Unable to connect to LDAP servers configured with a self-signed SSL certificate

Autoconfig via LDAP did not work as expected

Calendar: Pressing Ctrl-Enter in the new event dialog would create duplicate events

Various security fixes