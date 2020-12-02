Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Lunacy 6.6

Lunacy logo (79 pix)Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. In versie 6.6 van Lunacy zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fonts Embedding

Now you can embed fonts into your document before sharing it with other people. This ensures that text objects will look exactly as you designed them everywhere even if a computer doesn’t have all the right fonts.

To use this feature, click Text > Fonts embedding on the menu bar. In the displayed dialog box, select the required fonts and click the Embed fonts button.

Note: By embedding a font you confirm that you have a proper license that allows you to distribute the font.

Improvements
  • Now you can rename Components (ex-Symbols) and Styles right in the Inspector.
  • Minor prototyping improvements.
  • Now the main Lunacy window opens almost twice faster than in the previous versions.
  • Some minor UI improvements.
Fixed bugs
  • An issue with Alt codes input
  • Numerous minor fixes.

Versienummer 6.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Icons8
Download https://www.microsoft.com/en-qa/p/lunacy-graphic-design-editor/9pnlmkkpcljj?rtc=1&activetab=pivot:overviewtab
Licentietype Freeware

