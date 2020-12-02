Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. In versie 6.6 van Lunacy zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Now you can embed fonts into your document before sharing it with other people. This ensures that text objects will look exactly as you designed them everywhere even if a computer doesn’t have all the right fonts.

To use this feature, click Text > Fonts embedding on the menu bar. In the displayed dialog box, select the required fonts and click the Embed fonts button.

Note: By embedding a font you confirm that you have a proper license that allows you to distribute the font.

Now you can rename Components (ex-Symbols) and Styles right in the Inspector.

Minor prototyping improvements.

Now the main Lunacy window opens almost twice faster than in the previous versions.

Some minor UI improvements.