Versie 7.3 van DBeaver is kort geleden uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in DBeaver version 7.3: A lot of improvements for MacOS: Problem with toggle checkboxes was fixed Problems with inline value editors were fixed Problem with connection editor open on single click was fixed Problem with metadata viewer in BigSur was fixed

SQL editor: Complex SQL queries parser was improved Query folding now respects active SQL dialect Problem with focus loss after query execute was fixed

Data transfer: Imports from CSV/XLS: date columns support was added Export in SQL INSERT format: support of various INSERT/REPLACE/UPSERT dialects was added Problem with active schema switch during task execute was fixed Export from query: task UI configuration was fixed (active schema select)

ERD: table copy-paste was fixed

Project delete now requires confirmation of project files delete

Command line: connection credentials now can be passed along with connection name/id

SSH: private key format conversion was improved (Linux)

SQL INSERT query generator now skips auto-generated columns

PostgreSQL: Table DDL was fixed (serial columns) Role members/permissions viewer was fixed Permission editor now supports sequences and materialized views Bug with partition list read was fixed

SQLite: table column delete feature was added

Teradata: active schema selector was added

Firebird: problem with missing views was fixed. View source editor was fixed

Exasol: table index create UI was fixed

SQL Server: index create UI was improved (index type selector)

Hive: SQL dialect was improved (extra keywords)

MySQL/MariaDB: privileges editor UI was fixed

Oracle: PL/SQL parser was significantly improved View DDL read was fixed Session manager now supports Oracle 9 and 8

BigQuery: Problem with missing resultsets was fixed Driver version was upgraded

HANA: triggers metadata reading was fixed (bug with wrong schema)

Many minor UI bugs were fixed