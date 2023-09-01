Er is een update voor versie 0.21 van FreeCAD uitgekomen. FreeCAD is een gratis en opensource Computer Aided Design-programma bedoeld voor werktuigbouwkundige ontwerpen, maar kan ook prima voor elektronische ontwerpen of in de architectuur worden gebruikt. In deze uitgave worden enkele problemen verholpen die sinds het uitkomen van versie 0.21, nu een maand geleden, zijn ondekt.

This is a bug-fix release of the 0.21 release branch, addressing a few issues that were discovered since the 0.21.0 release at the beginning of the month. Installers and executables for FreeCAD 0.21.1 are below in the release assets. You may need to expand the assets drop-down to see the build for your OS. For installation information please see the original 0.21 release announcement.

NOTE: Mac OS 12 and older should use the "unsigned" DMG, the signed version does not work on older operating systems.

[Tests] Fix build of "tests" on macOS for v0.21 in #10209

[Sketcher] Fix minor icon missing bug... in #10280

[Core] escape filepath characters in FreeCAD.loadFile in #10367

[Gui] Py311 Initialization of locales... in #10428

[Path] backport commits for Path WB in #10412

0.21.0...0.21.1