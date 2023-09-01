Software-update: FreeCAD 0.21.1

FreeCAD logo (79 pix)Er is een update voor versie 0.21 van FreeCAD uitgekomen. FreeCAD is een gratis en opensource Computer Aided Design-programma bedoeld voor werktuigbouwkundige ontwerpen, maar kan ook prima voor elektronische ontwerpen of in de architectuur worden gebruikt. In deze uitgave worden enkele problemen verholpen die sinds het uitkomen van versie 0.21, nu een maand geleden, zijn ondekt.

FreeCAD 0.21.1

This is a bug-fix release of the 0.21 release branch, addressing a few issues that were discovered since the 0.21.0 release at the beginning of the month. Installers and executables for FreeCAD 0.21.1 are below in the release assets. You may need to expand the assets drop-down to see the build for your OS. For installation information please see the original 0.21 release announcement.

NOTE: Mac OS 12 and older should use the "unsigned" DMG, the signed version does not work on older operating systems.

What's Changed Since 0.21.0
  • [Tests] Fix build of "tests" on macOS for v0.21 in #10209
  • [Sketcher] Fix minor icon missing bug... in #10280
  • [Core] escape filepath characters in FreeCAD.loadFile in #10367
  • [Gui] Py311 Initialization of locales... in #10428
  • [Path] backport commits for Path WB in #10412
Full Changelog: 0.21.0...0.21.1

FreeCAD

Versienummer 0.21.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website FreeCAD
Download https://freecadweb.org/downloads.php
Licentietype GPL

FreeCAD

Uruk-Hai 1 september 2023 10:31
Leuk alternatief voor Fusion 360 dat min of meer vergelijkbaar werkt.

Ik heb het een tijdje gebruikt om te vergelijken met Fusion 360, maar ik vind die laatste gebruiksvriendelijker.

Voordeel van FreeCAD is wel dat je er geen account voor hoeft te hebben. Alles wordt lokaal opgeslagen. Bovendien is er een portable versie van.

Net als bij Fusion 360 hoef je echt niet alle functies van FreeCAD te kennen om er ontwerpen mee te kunnen maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 22 juli 2024 13:45]

AlphaRomeo FP PowerMod 1 september 2023 11:44
Wat ook heel gaaf is aan FreeCAD dat er een python scripting engine achter hangt. Ik gebruik het bijvoorbeeld in mijn eigen software om step files (*.STP) om te zetten naar OBJ's met behoud van kleur waardoor ik technische modellen makkelijk grafisch kan weergeven of kan importeren in robot specifieke software. Dit scheelt mij de complexe omweg om dit via OpenCascade te moeten doen.
Rolio 2 september 2023 00:43
En niet te vergeten: 2 goed functionerende modules voor sterkteberekeningen (FEM, eindige elementen) en stromingsanalyse (CFD, geïntegreerd met OpenFOAM). Dat scheelt een klein bedrijf weer twee jaarsalarissen aan huur van software.

Jammer dat het onderwijs zich laat omkopen met gratis commerciële licenties.

