MiniTool heeft versie 12.8 van Partition Wizard uitgebracht. Dit programma, wat in een gratis en diverse betaalde uitvoeringen beschikbaar is, kan worden gebruikt om partities op de harde schijf aan te passen. Zo kunnen de grootte, locatie en type worden aangepast en kunnen partities worden opgesplitst en samengevoegd. Een overzicht van alle mogelijkheden en een vergelijking tussen de gratis en betaalde uitvoeringen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

Changes in version 12.8: Improved interaction and user interface.

Optimized the Data Recovery feature in these aspects: Added a brand-new Search box to quickly find needed files from numerous scan results. Highlight the file path when moving forward and backward on the search results interface. Fixed the abnormal forward and backward on the search results interface. Fixed the bug that the status displayed is incorrect when selecting files. Fixed the bug that the File Name status displayed is incorrect when selecting files on the search results interface. Fixed the bug that the number of recovered files is inconsistent with the number of selected files. Fixed the bug that the save progress stuck at 68% due to abnormal MP4 files. Fixed the software crash issue that is caused by logical errors.

