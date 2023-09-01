Software-update: MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.8

MiniTool Partition Wizard logo (79 pix)MiniTool heeft versie 12.8 van Partition Wizard uitgebracht. Dit programma, wat in een gratis en diverse betaalde uitvoeringen beschikbaar is, kan worden gebruikt om partities op de harde schijf aan te passen. Zo kunnen de grootte, locatie en type worden aangepast en kunnen partities worden opgesplitst en samengevoegd. Een overzicht van alle mogelijkheden en een vergelijking tussen de gratis en betaalde uitvoeringen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

Changes in version 12.8:
  • Improved interaction and user interface.
  • Optimized the Data Recovery feature in these aspects:
    • Added a brand-new Search box to quickly find needed files from numerous scan results.
    • Highlight the file path when moving forward and backward on the search results interface.
    • Fixed the abnormal forward and backward on the search results interface.
    • Fixed the bug that the status displayed is incorrect when selecting files.
    • Fixed the bug that the File Name status displayed is incorrect when selecting files on the search results interface.
    • Fixed the bug that the number of recovered files is inconsistent with the number of selected files.
    • Fixed the bug that the save progress stuck at 68% due to abnormal MP4 files.
    • Fixed the software crash issue that is caused by logical errors.

MiniTool Partition Wizard

Versienummer 12.8
Download https://www.partitionwizard.com/upgrade-history.html
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 01-09-2023 09:34
6 • submitter: J-D

01-09-2023 • 09:34

6

Submitter: J-D

Bron: MiniTool

MiniTool Partition Wizard

geen prijs bekend

Ra_gdd 1 september 2023 11:33
Ik heb een lifetime Pro licentie en iedere cent waard.

Is grafisch, dus je ziet wat je doet.

Je voert je handelingen uit, wanneer je tevreden bent van het resultaat kies je uitvoeren en dan pas worden veranderingen daadwerkelijk uitgevoerd.

Vaak gebruikt om bestand systeem van type te veranderen zonder data verlies.
Partities samen te smelten zodatvb op laptop C partitie vol stond en D partitie bijna leeg was.
Zo kon ik beide als C partitie samen smelten zonder data verlies en probleem van te kort aan ruimte opgelost.

Belangrijkste is dat je kan testen zonder dat wijzigingen al gebeuren en vaak kan je zaken doen zonder data verlies.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Ra_gdd1 september 2023 15:37
Wat is het voordeel boven bijvoorbeeld Gparted waar dit net zo werkt (maar welke gratis is) of AOMEI partition assistant welke ook gratis is en waar het ook op deze manier werkt?

Dit vind ik typisch zo'n tool welke je als eindgebruiker maar heel sporadisch nodig bent en dan verkies ik liever een gratis en bij voorkeur open source product.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 22 juli 2024 22:00]

Ra_gdd @Bor1 september 2023 15:58
Gparted kan enkel via bootdisk dacht ik en ik werk liever van op m'n eigen PC omdat deze vaak sneller is dan laptop/PC van kennis waar ik disk moet van aanpassen.

Gratis versie AOMEI partition assistant kan niet alles zoals de betalende versie (er zitten beperkingen in).
Is idem bij MiniTool Partition Wizard gratis versie.

MiniTool Partition Wizard Pro Ultimate nog gekocht tijdens een promo en je kan legaal op 5 PC gebruiken.
3 licenties voor mezelf en 2 andere licenties gedeeld met vrienden en zo gedeeld in de aankoop prijs.
Is ook een lifetime licentie, dus nooit meer extra betalen voor updates of upgrades van dit programma.
Klojum @Ra_gdd2 september 2023 17:52
Gparted kun je bootable gebruiken maar ook gewoon als los programma installeren (Linux, Windows, Mac). Zelf gebruik ik de PartedMagic-tool vanaf een Ventoy-stick, dan zit het OS van de targetschijf ook niet in de weg.
stresstak @Bor1 september 2023 16:57
Licentietype = freeware, staat genoemd.
Wellicht dat de Proversie meer kan, maar dat nut is aan de koper
sus 1 september 2023 21:47
Fijn tooltje om in te zetten voor allerlei partitie-werk. Wij gebruiken hem met enige regelmaat in de winkel, uiteraard met een gekochte licentie. De ingebouwde data-recovery-tool is ook ideaal. Daar hebben we ook de losse tool voor aangeschaft om o.a. flashdrives enzo alsnog te kunnen uitlezen.

