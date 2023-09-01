Software-update: PowerToys 0.73.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 0.73.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP, en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan onder meer uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Highlights
  • Keyboard manager now supports Numpad. Note, with previously bound hotkeys stored in settings.json would only react to non-Numpad keys now. If a user wishes to restore the previous behavior, it could be done by manually adding another binding for the Numpad variant.
  • New utility: Crop And Lock allows you to crop a current application into a smaller window or just create a thumbnail. Focus the target window and press the shortcut to start cropping.
  • FancyZones code improvements and refactor.
  • Modernized ImageResizer UX.
  • PowerRename advanced counter functionality.
General
  • Added missing CoUninitialize call in elevation logic.
  • New utility: Crop And Lock.
  • Added new /helped fabric bot command to GitHub repo.
  • Fixed crashes caused by invalid settings.
Always On Top
  • Added border transparency.
FancyZones
  • Fixed issue causing canvas zones being drawn only when dragging in zone area.
  • Fixed user-defined default layout highlighting issue.
  • Refactored and improved code quality.
  • Fixed issue causing wrong layout to be applied when duplicating non-selected layout.
File Locksmith
  • Icon update.
File Explorer add-ons
  • Fixed issue causing thumbnail previewers to lock files.
  • Open URIs from developer files in default browser.
Installer
  • Fixed PowerToys autorun after installing as SYSTEM user.
  • Removed CreateScheduledTask custom action to handle task creation only from runner code.
Image Resizer
  • Moved from ModernWPF to WpfUI to refresh and modernize UI/UX.
Keyboard Manager
  • Rephrased labels to enhance clarity.
  • Keyboard manager now supports Numpad. Note, with previously bound hotkeys stored in settings.json would only react to non-Numpad keys now. If a user wishes to restore the previous behavior, it could be done by manually adding another binding for the Numpad variant.
Mouse Highlighter
  • Fixed highlighter being invisible issue for Always on Top windows.
  • Added settings for automatic activation on startup.
Mouse Pointer Crosshairs
  • Added settings for automatic activation on startup.
Peek
  • Show correct file type for shortcuts.
  • Fixed issue causing wrong file size to be displayed.
  • Show 1 byte instead of 1 bytes file size.
  • Open URIs from developer files in default browser.
  • Show thumbnail and fallback to icon for unsupported files.
PowerRename
  • Updated OOBE gif.
  • Localized renamed parts combo box.
  • Introduced advanced counter functionality.
  • Added remember last window size logic and optimized items sorting.
  • Enable "Enumerate items" option by default.
PowerToys Run
  • Fixed issue causing original search to be abandoned when cycling through results.
  • Updated device and bluetooth results for Settings plugin.
  • Fixed InvalidOperationException exception thrown.
  • Add Base64 Decoding function to the Value Generator plugin.
  • Added Keep shell open option for Shell plugin.
  • Added Crop And Lock to PowerToys plugin.
Registry Preview
  • Updated AppBarButtons to use an explicit AppBarButton.Icon.
  • Fixed crash on clicking Save As button.
Runner
  • Removed unneeded RegisterWindowMessage from tray icon logic.
  • Fixed startup looping issue.
  • Improved old logs and installers cleanup logic.
Screen Ruler
  • Use proper resources file.
Settings
  • Fixed issue causing problems with modifier keys and ShortcutControl.
  • Fixed crash when clicking "Windows color settings" link.
  • Added support for launching Settings app directly.
  • Fixed issue causing DisplayDescription not showing for PowerToys Run PluginAdditionalOption.
  • Fixed issue causing FileLocksmith 'Show File Locksmith in' setting not showing correct value.
  • Fixed issue causing Awake on/off toggle in Settings flyout not to work when Settings Awake page is opened.
Documentation
  • Added documentation for PowerToys Run third-party plugins.
  • Fixed broken links in keyboardmanagerui.md.
  • Updated core team in COMMUNITY.md.
  • Fixed broken links in ui-architecture.md.
  • Updated community.valuegenerator.md with Base64DecodeRequest description.
Development
  • Updated test packages and StyleCop.
  • Condense NuGet Restore into MSBuild Tasks.

1 september 2023 08:26
Weer een mooie update zo te zien. Ik vind het mooi dat Microsoft deze 'kleine' tools actief blijft ondersteunen en doorontwikkelen. Ze bedienen vaak een niche van de markt maar zijn daar soms onmisbaar.
xCake @Bor1 september 2023 08:38
Eens, bijvoorbeeld zoiets simpels als de key remapper... zo fijn!
Ascathon 1 september 2023 08:47
De Video Conference Mute wordt niet meer echt onderhouden, is in "legacy mode"/maintenance only. Heeft men er uit willen halen omdat Windows 11 al iets van een microfoon mute heeft.
Maarja, na veel "haat" want niet iedereen heeft Windows 11 zit het dus in legacy mode.
Anonymoussaurus @Ascathon1 september 2023 12:56
Dat op Windows 11 werkt alleen maar met microfoon, niet met de camera.
Concept8 1 september 2023 08:31
Video conference mute ziet er erg handig uit. Weet iemand of er iets vergelijkbaars bestaat voor Mac? Ik ken de Chrome extensies die dit enkel voor Google Meet doen, maar niks universeels dat ook voor Teams, Zoom etc werkt.
zaadstra 1 september 2023 08:51
Best jammer dat dit nog steeds als grote blob wordt aangeboden. De voorvader van de Power Toys bestond uit allemaal losse programmaatjes waarvan je pakte wat je nodig had.
Ik heb deze versie eens opgehaald en het is niet uit elkaar te trekken om dit te bereiken. Wel zie ik dat ze ook nog even WebView2 installeren.
De laatste keer dat ik dit draaide waren gelijk sommige modules actief waardoor er gedrag aan windows werd toegevoegd waar ik niet blij van werd.
Ik vind hooguit maar een paar van de tools interessant, de Power Toys van nu zijn niet meer zo onmisbaar als vroeger, alternatieven genoeg :P
Skit3000 1 september 2023 11:41
Crop en Lock ziet er interessant uit als je dingen uit verschillende applicaties/dashboards wil monitoren zonder je hele scherm er mee vol te hebben staan!
Franckey 2 september 2023 09:27
Handige tools. Pas weer gebruikt om te zorgen dat de Insert knop op een Logitech K650 toetsenbord weer doet wat die moet doen.

