Microsoft heeft versie 0.73.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP, en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan onder meer uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Highlights
General
- Keyboard manager now supports Numpad. Note, with previously bound hotkeys stored in settings.json would only react to non-Numpad keys now. If a user wishes to restore the previous behavior, it could be done by manually adding another binding for the Numpad variant.
- New utility: Crop And Lock allows you to crop a current application into a smaller window or just create a thumbnail. Focus the target window and press the shortcut to start cropping.
- FancyZones code improvements and refactor.
- Modernized ImageResizer UX.
- PowerRename advanced counter functionality.
Always On Top
- Added missing CoUninitialize call in elevation logic.
- New utility: Crop And Lock.
- Added new /helped fabric bot command to GitHub repo.
- Fixed crashes caused by invalid settings.
FancyZones
- Added border transparency.
File Locksmith
- Fixed issue causing canvas zones being drawn only when dragging in zone area.
- Fixed user-defined default layout highlighting issue.
- Refactored and improved code quality.
- Fixed issue causing wrong layout to be applied when duplicating non-selected layout.
File Explorer add-ons
- Icon update.
Installer
- Fixed issue causing thumbnail previewers to lock files.
- Open URIs from developer files in default browser.
Image Resizer
- Fixed PowerToys autorun after installing as SYSTEM user.
- Removed CreateScheduledTask custom action to handle task creation only from runner code.
Keyboard Manager
- Moved from ModernWPF to WpfUI to refresh and modernize UI/UX.
Mouse Highlighter
- Rephrased labels to enhance clarity.
Mouse Pointer Crosshairs
- Fixed highlighter being invisible issue for Always on Top windows.
- Added settings for automatic activation on startup.
Peek
- Added settings for automatic activation on startup.
PowerRename
- Show correct file type for shortcuts.
- Fixed issue causing wrong file size to be displayed.
- Show 1 byte instead of 1 bytes file size.
- Show thumbnail and fallback to icon for unsupported files.
PowerToys Run
- Updated OOBE gif.
- Localized renamed parts combo box.
- Introduced advanced counter functionality.
- Added remember last window size logic and optimized items sorting.
- Enable "Enumerate items" option by default.
Registry Preview
- Fixed issue causing original search to be abandoned when cycling through results.
- Updated device and bluetooth results for Settings plugin.
- Fixed InvalidOperationException exception thrown.
- Add Base64 Decoding function to the Value Generator plugin.
- Added Keep shell open option for Shell plugin.
- Added Crop And Lock to PowerToys plugin.
Runner
- Updated AppBarButtons to use an explicit AppBarButton.Icon.
- Fixed crash on clicking Save As button.
Screen Ruler
- Removed unneeded RegisterWindowMessage from tray icon logic.
- Fixed startup looping issue.
- Improved old logs and installers cleanup logic.
Settings
- Use proper resources file.
Documentation
- Fixed issue causing problems with modifier keys and ShortcutControl.
- Fixed crash when clicking "Windows color settings" link.
- Added support for launching Settings app directly.
- Fixed issue causing DisplayDescription not showing for PowerToys Run PluginAdditionalOption.
- Fixed issue causing FileLocksmith 'Show File Locksmith in' setting not showing correct value.
- Fixed issue causing Awake on/off toggle in Settings flyout not to work when Settings Awake page is opened.
Development
- Added documentation for PowerToys Run third-party plugins.
- Fixed broken links in keyboardmanagerui.md.
- Updated core team in COMMUNITY.md.
- Fixed broken links in ui-architecture.md.
- Updated community.valuegenerator.md with Base64DecodeRequest description.
- Updated test packages and StyleCop.
- Condense NuGet Restore into MSBuild Tasks.