Versie 0.20 van FreeCAD is uitgekomen. FreeCAD is een gratis en opensource Computer Aided Design-programma en is primair bedoeld voor werktuigbouwkundige ontwerpen, maar kan ook prima voor elektronische ontwerpen of in de architectuur worden gebruikt. In versie 0.19 is de overstap van Python 2 en Qt4 naar Python 3 en Qt5 nu afgerond, maar er is veel meer gebeurd. Uitgebreide release notes kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is de inleiding daaruit:

We are happy that the KiCAD project, through the KiCAD services corp., sponsored us the domain freecad.org. Now all FreeCAD websites are available under freecadweb.org and freecad.org.

The FreeCAD bug tracker was moved to GitHub. Note: Only bug reports with a prior forum discussion will be considered. Reports without this will be closed.

The help system was rewritten and upgraded to display information directly from our Wiki. The system now relies on the Help Addon. When you first use the Help tool or the What's this? tool you will be asked to install it.