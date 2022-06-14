Software-update: FreeCAD 0.20

FreeCAD logo (79 pix)Versie 0.20 van FreeCAD is uitgekomen. FreeCAD is een gratis en opensource Computer Aided Design-programma en is primair bedoeld voor werktuigbouwkundige ontwerpen, maar kan ook prima voor elektronische ontwerpen of in de architectuur worden gebruikt. In versie 0.19 is de overstap van Python 2 en Qt4 naar Python 3 en Qt5 nu afgerond, maar er is veel meer gebeurd. Uitgebreide release notes kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is de inleiding daaruit:

freecad.org

We are happy that the KiCAD project, through the KiCAD services corp., sponsored us the domain freecad.org. Now all FreeCAD websites are available under freecadweb.org and freecad.org.

Bug/Issue tracker

The FreeCAD bug tracker was moved to GitHub. Note: Only bug reports with a prior forum discussion will be considered. Reports without this will be closed.

New help system

The help system was rewritten and upgraded to display information directly from our Wiki. The system now relies on the Help Addon. When you first use the Help tool or the What's this? tool you will be asked to install it.

Versienummer 0.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website FreeCAD
Download https://freecadweb.org/downloads.php#
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-06-2022 12:11
4 • submitter: Jee-Bee

14-06-2022 • 12:11

4 Linkedin

Submitter: Jee-Bee

Bron: FreeCAD

Update-historie

12:11 FreeCAD 0.20 4
03-'21 FreeCAD 0.19 37

Lees meer

FreeCAD

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+10+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
0Chucky_666
14 juni 2022 12:52
Laatste stable download op de website is nog 0.19.4
Reageer
0Xm0ur3r
@Chucky_66614 juni 2022 12:54
En bovenaan de download pagina staat 19.3 als stable, volgens mij weten ze het zelf ook even niet meer :+
Reageer
0Chucky_666
@Xm0ur3r14 juni 2022 12:59
Helemaal correct, maar als je hem download wordt het uiteindelijk 0.19.4.
Ik zag het pas nadat ik de dev versie van .20 ge-de-installeerd had en ik de gedownloade wilde installeren.
Reageer
0Van Kaate
14 juni 2022 13:17
je moet hem downloaden via de website link, niet via de download link.

Via de website krijg je wel de 0.20 versie.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee