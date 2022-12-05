Software-update: Umbraco CMS 11.0

Umbraco logo (80 pix)Versie 11.0 van Umbraco is kort geleden uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. De belangrijkste veranderingen in versie 11 zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet

New Property Editor: Block Grid Editor

The Block Grid Editor is a new Property Editor focusing on bringing better layout and content structure capabilities to editors. Taking a cue from the popular Grid Layout editor that has been delivering layout capabilities for content editors since Umbraco 7, the Block Grid Editor is built on modern and future-proof technology and provides a vastly improved developer experience on top.

Building Blocks

As you might have guessed from the name - Block Grid Editor - everything is now based on Blocks (Element Types) which allows developers to craft tailored editing experiences and content structures using known conventions. If you’re at all familiar with the Block List Editor (or Nested) you’ll be right at home.

Using Blocks and Element Types allows you to configure content and settings in a much easier way than with the old Grid Layout editor. You can now use Property Editors to create the Blocks. This means you have many more options and tools available out-of-the-box to tailor the editing experience.

Laying out a Grid

There are two different ways of controlling the layout in the Block Grid Editor. Size Options for individual Blocks, and Areas that create predefined content areas, essentially allowing you to nest your grids and control the functionality of these nested grids. This is done to give flexibility in how you work with layout and allow for varying degrees of freedom and creativity.

You can use predefined layouts or a more free-form layout experience where you can resize individual elements. And you of course get all the features you're used to from the Block List Editor such as adding Settings, drag and drop re-ordering, copy/paste blocks, and Property Actions, all in a familiar editing interface.

Advanced Configuration

With the features listed above, you can create a flexible content editing experience focusing on freedom and creativity or predefined layout structures - or maybe even a combination of both.

There are Advanced configuration options that allow you to add custom views and stylesheets, control the size of the overlay for a Block, and hide the content edit button if you’re creating an inline editing experience or pulling in data that can’t be edited. These are useful tools but not necessary for creating a good editing experience. Still, they can help make a highly customized editing experience that makes your editors happy, and more easily achievable than ever before.

Making a Beautiful Frontend

Having good configuration and a great editing experience is not the full job though - it also needs to translate into something great on the front end. As with all things Umbraco, you have full control over markup and CSS.

There are helper methods to render Block Grid content. You can either use the example rendering that ships with Umbraco or create your own custom renderer. You can also create partial views for your custom Blocks and it all comes with full support for Models Builder so as a developer you can with strongly typed models with the Block Grid Editor.

Getting Started with the Block Grid editor

First, there is extensive documentation for the Block Grid Editor covering all the topics mentioned above.

When you add a new Block Grid Editor to your installation, you get the option to add a sample configuration that adds a few simple blocks such as Headline and Rich Text, and you can start from there. This is very similar to the default configuration that shipped with the old Grid Layout editor but now it is optional.

We’ve also published a Block Grid Example Site showing how a more advanced setup can be achieved with the Block Grid Editor. It has a pre-configured Block Grid with custom views for the backoffice, clever use of Areas, and more. Ready to be installed into a new Umbraco 11 project straight from NuGet.

Umbraco CMS screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 11.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Umbraco
Download https://our.umbraco.com/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-12-2022 05:46
7 • submitter: edeboeck

05-12-2022 • 05:46

7

Submitter: edeboeck

Bron: Umbraco

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Rhinostril 5 december 2022 09:27
Iemand die hier ervaring mee heeft en mij kan uitleggen wat het verschil is met bijvoorbeeld OrchardCMS voor .NET?
Da_Teach @Rhinostril5 december 2022 10:06
Zover ik weet was het altijd een groot verschil in hoe Umbraco content behandeld en hoe OrchardCMS dat doet. Bij Umbraco werk je vanuit een soort "site-map/tree" structuur en bij OrchardCMS met collecties (zoals blog-posts).

Dit is wel gebaseerd op mijn ervaring met Umbraco van minimaal 5 jaar geleden en ik heb maar even naar OrchardCMS gekeken [voornamelijk omdat ik niet meer werk aan CMS-sites]. Mogelijk heeft Umbraco nu ook collecties, iets wat vroeger echt een gemis was. En mogelijk kan je ook in een soort tree-structuur werken binnen OrchardCMS.

Goed eind resultaat in mijn ogen was dat Orchard veel meer geschikt is voor blog/nieuws sites en Umbraco meer voor statischere bedrijven sites. Maar neem het met een korreltje zout gezien mijn laatste ervaring met beide echt behoorlijk wat tijd geleden is.

Side note:
De tree structuur in umbraco kon je gebruiken als een soort site-map (pagina's en sub-pagina's, etc) maar uiteindelijk ging je het ook misbruiken om content-delen op een pagina te plaatsen, en sommige umbraco implementaties gingen helemaal los en was de structuur van de "tree" geheel los van de structuur van de site.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Da_Teach op 23 juli 2024 01:44]

Ascathon @Da_Teach5 december 2022 10:58
Dat is dan ook het idee van Umbraco. De documents in de CMS backend zijn zo bedoeld om in te delen in diverse types. Het ene type ga je daadwerkelijk als pagina tonen. Het andere type ga je gebruiken om een collectie in te bewaren.

Zelf zo ook de blog-functionaliteit gemaakt. Nieuwe node blog, daaronder te artikelen. En laat de site dan maar de titels van "alle artikelen onder blog-node" renderen.
Dit is gewoon de insteek van Umbraco. Leef je uit, schrijf je eigen controller-logica. Standaard doet het niks.

Ik ken Orchard niet zo goed maar elders schrijft men:
"Orchard is more like a page management system, where you have a list of different pages which you can customize according to your needs. The page is one of the building blocks of your website, with most of the required properties already defined (such as title, body...)."

"Umbraco is more "content management" and content can be anything, not only page (and in fact, you will rarely create just page content)."
SibboNL @Rhinostril5 december 2022 09:40
Orchard biedt GraphQL min-of-meer out-of-the-box en draait al wat langer op dotnetcore.
Maar het heeft een veel kleiner ontwikkelteam en de community (en packages) zijn een stuk minder.
Umbraco heeft een betaald team wat zorgt voor de (door)ontwikkeling van zowel het open source Umbraco als Umbraco Cloud, een betaald product.

Daarnaast leunt Umbraco veel dichter op het originele MVC-idee van Microsoft, waar Orchard veel meer dingen in de view doet.
Jogai @Rhinostril5 december 2022 14:15
Ken orchard niet zo. Umbraco zit wel veel ontwikkeling in de laatste tijd, maar ik heb vooral ervaring met 7&8.

Umbraco presenteert zich vooral als heel gebruiksvriendelijk. Verder is het makkelijk om verschillende doctypes te maken. Dit is een definitie voor de content die je als developer kan maken als 'sjabloon' voor de eindgebruiker. Als developer kun je vrij makkelijk je 'frontend-templates' maken dmv een (razor)view waar de gedefinieerde eigenschappen van je doctype als strongly typed properties terugkomen. Verder kan je de urlroutes hijacken waardoor je in een controller logica kan toevoegen/overschrijven.
LarryD @Rhinostril5 december 2022 09:32
Ik heb met Umbraco gewerkt (en heel beperkt met Orchard) en verwacht dat er uiteindelijk niet veel verschil met Orchard zal zijn :P Het zijn uiteindelijk gewoon 2 CMS'en.
TheVivaldi @LarryD5 december 2022 09:48
Er zal ook niet veel verschil zitten tussen een VW e-Golf en een BMW i3. Uiteindelijk zijn het gewoon 2 auto's…

8)7

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 23 juli 2024 01:44]


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