Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van OpenRA beschikbaar gekomen. OpenRA is een opensource- en cross-platformkloon van Dune 2000 en de Command and Conquer-titels Tiberian Dawn en Red Alert. De basisonderdelen, die voldoende zijn om het spel te kunnen spelen, zijn van internet te downloaden. Voor alle onderdelen zoals muziek en filmpjes heb je wel de originele cd nodig. OpenRA kent enkele verbeteringen ten opzichte van de originele spellen. Zo kunnen ze in een hogere resolutie worden gespeeld en kunnen er multiplayer-spellen tegen spelers op andere platforms worden gespeeld. Deze uitgave bevat slechts een kleine verzameling bugfixes, maar het belangrijkste nieuws is dat er nu ook een remake van Krush Kill ‘n’ Destroy is.

Release 20181215 and KKnD Public Alpha

While the next playtest requires a little more time, there are a number of bugs that we wanted to squash before the holiday season. To address these, release-20181215 is now available with the following improvements: Fixed servers showing as “Waiting” in the server list after play has started.

Fixed a crash in the lobby if the admin changes the map while a player is joining.

Fixed part of the lobby UI disappearing after transferring admin to another player.

Fixed players showing as “Anonymous” in the lobby after switching from another mod.

Fixed a crash when using the /levelup cheat with units that are already veteran.

Fixed rare crashes when using Attack Move, and when ordering aircraft to land.

Fixed bugs with the Chronoshift killing Construction Yards and duplicating MCVs.

Fixed a glitch if the owner surrenders while a tech-structure is being captured.

Fixed a rare bug where units become uncontrollable after exiting a transport.

Fixed compatibility issues with certain older GPUs.

Removed tech-structure abilities from campaign-specific buildings in Red Alert. In other news, we are pleased to announce the first public alpha of the Krush Kill ‘n’ Destroy remake, which aims to rebuild and improve the first two KKnD games using the OpenRA game engine.