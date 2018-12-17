Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OpenRA 20181215

OpenRA logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van OpenRA beschikbaar gekomen. OpenRA is een opensource- en cross-platformkloon van Dune 2000 en de Command and Conquer-titels Tiberian Dawn en Red Alert. De basisonderdelen, die voldoende zijn om het spel te kunnen spelen, zijn van internet te downloaden. Voor alle onderdelen zoals muziek en filmpjes heb je wel de originele cd nodig. OpenRA kent enkele verbeteringen ten opzichte van de originele spellen. Zo kunnen ze in een hogere resolutie worden gespeeld en kunnen er multiplayer-spellen tegen spelers op andere platforms worden gespeeld. Deze uitgave bevat slechts een kleine verzameling bugfixes, maar het belangrijkste nieuws is dat er nu ook een remake van Krush Kill ‘n’ Destroy is.

Release 20181215 and KKnD Public Alpha
While the next playtest requires a little more time, there are a number of bugs that we wanted to squash before the holiday season. To address these, release-20181215 is now available with the following improvements:
  • Fixed servers showing as “Waiting” in the server list after play has started.
  • Fixed a crash in the lobby if the admin changes the map while a player is joining.
  • Fixed part of the lobby UI disappearing after transferring admin to another player.
  • Fixed players showing as “Anonymous” in the lobby after switching from another mod.
  • Fixed a crash when using the /levelup cheat with units that are already veteran.
  • Fixed rare crashes when using Attack Move, and when ordering aircraft to land.
  • Fixed bugs with the Chronoshift killing Construction Yards and duplicating MCVs.
  • Fixed a glitch if the owner surrenders while a tech-structure is being captured.
  • Fixed a rare bug where units become uncontrollable after exiting a transport.
  • Fixed compatibility issues with certain older GPUs.
  • Removed tech-structure abilities from campaign-specific buildings in Red Alert.
In other news, we are pleased to announce the first public alpha of the Krush Kill ‘n’ Destroy remake, which aims to rebuild and improve the first two KKnD games using the OpenRA game engine.

Versienummer 20181215
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website OpenRA
Download https://www.openra.net/download/
Bestandsgrootte 20,74MB
Licentietype GPL
Door Bart van Klaveren

17-12-2018 05:22

17-12-2018 • 05:22

16 Linkedin Google+

Bron: OpenRA

+1jimzz
17 december 2018 05:49
De filmpjes durf ik niet te zeggen, maar de muziek is ook zonder de originele cd te downloaden.

Leuk dat dit project nog steeds onderhouden wordt en is imho een stuk beter dan wat cncnet doet. Nu nog ts, ra2 en generals en het zou helemaal top zijn!
+1Vuikie
@jimzz17 december 2018 08:34
Niet alle muziek is te downloaden, alleen sommige nummers waar ze de toestemming voor hebben(Ben op werk kan even niet zo snel vinden waar dit ook alweer staat)
Daar heb je dus de originele CD's voor nodig.

On-topic:
Oe KKnD, dat spel is zo absurdistisch... gaaf dat ze die ook hebben geintegreerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Vuikie op 17 december 2018 08:36]

+1jimzz
@Vuikie17 december 2018 12:48
Oh dacht dat bij red alert alle muziek er in zat. Nja ik heb de originelen :P, maar het was me nog niet opgevallen dat er bepaalde muziek niet in zat.
0denludi
@jimzz17 december 2018 19:52
Ra2 is online en gepatched te spelen. Wel originele cd (of de ultimate edition van hieronder) nodig. https://cncnet.org/red-alert-2
0jimzz
@denludi18 december 2018 02:19
Ja dit ken ik, maar ik vind de implementatie van cncnet toch minder ten opzichte van OpenRA. Ik vind het prettig dat OpenRA de quality of life zaken in de game hebben gestopt zonder de originele game te verknallen (zoals queues voor units, rechtermuisknop om acties uit te voeren ipv linker, etc etc).
+1Narev
17 december 2018 08:51
Dune 2 zou ook een mooie toevoeging zijn :)
+1rbr320
@Narev17 december 2018 10:00
Dune 2 kan je gewoon in je browser spelen tegenwoordig, onder andere hier: https://epicport.com/en/dune2

Vergeet niet dat Dune 2000, dat wel in OpenRA geïntegreerd zit, in alle opzichten beter is dan Dune 2 (behalve misschien het nostalgie gehalte).
+1Narev
@rbr32017 december 2018 11:00
Thx, daar ga ik zeker even naar kijken! ;] Now three races fight for the control of dune, the nobel artredis, the incidious ordos and the evil harkonnen.
+1kozue
17 december 2018 09:27
Cool :o
Wat een geweldig spel vond ik dat vroeger, kknd. Een paar jaar geleden had ik nog eens geprobeerd om kknd2 aan de praat te krijgen onder wine, wat voor zover ik me kan herinneren niet was gelukt. Jammer dat ik tegenwoordig geen tijd meer heb om achter de pc te gamen (speel alleen nog op de ps4), anders zou ik dit zeker eens proberen :)
+1StefanTs
@kozue17 december 2018 13:42
Want op een PS4 kost het minder tijd? Een uur gamen is toch een uur gamen?
+1kozue
@StefanTs17 december 2018 14:12
Klopt, maar de locatie maakt een groot verschil. De PS4 staat in de woonkamer, de PC in de slaapkamer, waar behalve mij ook m'n vrouw slaapt. Meestal speel ik 's ochtends in het weekend omdat zij een stuk langer slaapt dan ik ;)
Bovendien voelt het tegenwoordig een beetje vreemd om afgezonderd in m'n eentje op de slaapkamer te spelen... misschien iets met leeftijd denk ik :+
0Rob Coops
17 december 2018 10:56
Ik zou bijna een optical media speler voor mijn computer willen kopen (ik heb alle originele CD's nog liggen) want ik zou het toch wel erg leuk vinden om deze games weer eens te spelen zeker op een hogere resolutie. En daar horen natuurlijk ook de filmpjes en de muziek bij :-)
+17th
@Rob Coops17 december 2018 11:27
Hi Rob,

Je kan ook de Command & Conquer The ultimate collection op Origin kopen ipv een optical drive te kopen.
Een losse registratie key voor deze collectie heb je al vanaf 5 euro (https://www.kinguin.net/c...te-collection-origin-key/ )
0Rob Coops
@7th17 december 2018 11:32
Bedankt das een goede tip
+1JohnKarma
@Rob Coops17 december 2018 11:48
5 euro zal goed besteed zijn denk ik.
Daarnaast kan je je ook nog verheugen op de remaster.
https://tweakers.net/nieu...n-command-en-conquer.html
0Jolke
17 december 2018 10:06
Brings back good old memories! Blijft gewoon een gaaf spel met een goede interface. :)
