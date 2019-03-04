OpenRA is een opensource- en crossplatformkloon van Dune 2000 en de Command and Conquer-titels Tiberian Dawn en Red Alert. De basisonderdelen, die voldoende zijn om het spel te kunnen spelen, zijn van internet te downloaden. Voor alle onderdelen zoals muziek en filmpjes heb je wel de originele cd nodig. OpenRA kent enkele verbeteringen ten opzichte van de originele spellen. Zo kunnen ze in een hogere resolutie worden gespeeld en kunnen er multiplayer-spellen tegen spelers op andere platforms worden gespeeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben een nieuwe playtest versie uitgebracht met 20190302 als het versienummer.

Playtest 20190302



We are today pushing a new build that addresses a number of issues discovered in playtest-20190209. The changes in playtest-20190302 are: Fixed target cursor issues with buildings under the fog

Fixed inconsistent “Unit Ready” audio notifications

Fixed harvesters moving to empty resource fields when unloading

Fixed turrets “twitching” when targeting enemies at their maximum range

Fixed a collection of map and mission issues in Red Alert

Implemented community-driven balance changes for Red Alert We expect this to be our final release candidate, which will be repackaged as a new release before the end of March if no further regressions are found.



Head on over to our download page to grab the new playtest, and prepare for battle!