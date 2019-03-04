Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: OpenRA 20190302

OpenRA logo (75 pix)OpenRA is een opensource- en crossplatformkloon van Dune 2000 en de Command and Conquer-titels Tiberian Dawn en Red Alert. De basisonderdelen, die voldoende zijn om het spel te kunnen spelen, zijn van internet te downloaden. Voor alle onderdelen zoals muziek en filmpjes heb je wel de originele cd nodig. OpenRA kent enkele verbeteringen ten opzichte van de originele spellen. Zo kunnen ze in een hogere resolutie worden gespeeld en kunnen er multiplayer-spellen tegen spelers op andere platforms worden gespeeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben een nieuwe playtest versie uitgebracht met 20190302 als het versienummer.

Playtest 20190302

We are today pushing a new build that addresses a number of issues discovered in playtest-20190209. The changes in playtest-20190302 are:
  • Fixed target cursor issues with buildings under the fog
  • Fixed inconsistent “Unit Ready” audio notifications
  • Fixed harvesters moving to empty resource fields when unloading
  • Fixed turrets “twitching” when targeting enemies at their maximum range
  • Fixed a collection of map and mission issues in Red Alert
  • Implemented community-driven balance changes for Red Alert
We expect this to be our final release candidate, which will be repackaged as a new release before the end of March if no further regressions are found.

Head on over to our download page to grab the new playtest, and prepare for battle!
Versienummer 20190302
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, UNIX, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website OpenRA
Download https://www.openra.net/download/
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 04-03-2019 12:180

04-03-2019 • 12:18

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: OpenRA

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

OpenRA

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True