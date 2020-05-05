Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OpenRA 20200503

OpenRA logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van OpenRA beschikbaar gekomen. OpenRA is een opensource- en cross-platformkloon van Dune 2000 en de Command and Conquer-titels Tiberian Dawn en Red Alert. De basisonderdelen, die voldoende zijn om het spel te kunnen spelen, zijn van internet te downloaden. Voor alle onderdelen zoals muziek en filmpjes heb je wel de originele cd nodig. OpenRA kent enkele verbeteringen ten opzichte van de originele spellen. Zo kunnen ze in een hogere resolutie worden gespeeld en kunnen er multiplayer-spellen tegen spelers op andere platforms worden gespeeld. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release 20200503

We are pleased to finally announce Release 20200503, which brings the public release up to date with development changes from September 2019 through to March 2020. Two months of public playtesting have allowed us to polish these changes into the release today.

The new release adds some long-awaited UI improvements, core engine upgrades, and a few balance changes for the multiplayer community. Once again, FiveAces has put together a patch spotlight video that explains many of these changes.

If you don’t like videos, the main changes have been outlined in previous news posts [one, two, three four], and, as always, in the full changelog. A new Mod SDK release is also available, and the Resource Center now accepts maps designed for the new release.

Versienummer 20200503
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website OpenRA
Download https://www.openra.net/download/
Bestandsgrootte 23,31MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (1)

0Renzzie
5 mei 2020 13:32
Ben erg benieuwd of dit prachtige initiatief nog actief blijft na de release van de remastered versie.
