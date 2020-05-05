Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Inkscape 1.0

Inkscape logo (75 pix) Versie 1.0 van Inkscape is uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. Uitgebreide release notes voor versie 1.0 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit zijn in het kort de hoogtepunten:

Release highlights Breaking changes affect the following areas:

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (17)

+1bones
5 mei 2020 10:42
In hoeverre kan dit zich meten met Illustrator? Wil graag van adobe cloud af maar heb voor Illustrator nog geen geschikte vervanger gevonden.
Reageer
+2enver63
@bones5 mei 2020 10:50
Of Inkscape een geschikte vervanger is, hangt af van wat je ermee doet. (duh!)
Een belangrijk verschil (voor wie dat belangrijk vindt) is, dat Inkscape open source software is.

Ik ben zelf geen grafisch ontwerper, maar gebruik Inkscape voor afbeeldingen in webpagina's. Omdat alle browsers inmiddels SVG begrijpen kun je met Inkscape eindeloos schaalbare afbeeldingen maken.
Vervolgens kun je de SGV aanpassen en veranderen (b.v. animaties) met D3.js.

Het is wel bijzonder dat er na zoveel jaren nu een versie 1.0 is. Ik gebruik Inkscape al heel lang zonder problemen, sinds het nog Sodipodi heette.

[Reactie gewijzigd door enver63 op 5 mei 2020 10:51]

Reageer
+1idovitz
@enver635 mei 2020 11:01
Ja ik ook, sinds sodipodi :)
Inkscape werkt heel fijn.
Reageer
+2MaestroMaus
@bones5 mei 2020 11:02
Ik ben het volledig eens met MiesvanderLippe en enver63. Het enige wat ik nog wil toevoegen is: veel mensen hebben hun hele denken en doen gefixeerd op het UI en ecosysteem van Adobe (soms bewust, vaak onbewust). En veel hebben dan moeite om aan iets nieuws te wennen. Men heeft immers jarenlang ervaring in hoe bepaalde dingen gemaakt kunnen worden in Illustrator.

Wanneer je switcht zullen er zaken zijn die anders werken en waar je opnieuw naar zult moeten zoeken op het internet waarna je de nieuwe manier zult moeten leren. Veel mensen ervaren dit als vernederend of pijnlijk want ze voelden zich een volleert artiest en nu moeten ze ineens weer moeite doen om iets te leren wat ze voorheen al konden. Mijn ervaring is dat deze emotionele drempel voor veel mensen te groot is tenzij ze vooraf echt overtuigd zijn van de voordelen die een alternatief, zoals Inkscape, met zich mee brengt. Het is nu eenmaal prettig om in je comfort zone te blijven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MaestroMaus op 5 mei 2020 11:05]

Reageer
0blanka
@MaestroMaus5 mei 2020 11:47
Ik blijf lekker doorwerken in Freehand. Grappige is dat dit soort software door de minimalistische designtrends niks onderdoed voor het nieuwste. Hoop trouwens dat Inkscape meer op Freehand lijkt dan op Illustrator met zijn onmogelijke hoeveelheid selectiepijlen en destructieve paste-inside achtige klungel opties "maskers".
Ben ook heel erg benieuwd of er driehoek-anchors zijn, die zijn mijn favoriet en ontbreken ook in Illustrator. Een driehoek-anchor heeft aan een kant een rechte lijn, en de curve aan de andere kant gaat hier vloeiend in over (je kunt de handle dan maar over 1 as uitrekken en niet roteren).
Reageer
+1powerboat
@bones5 mei 2020 10:51
Mijn vrouw is over aan het stappen van illustrator naar inkscape. De enige beperking die ze momenteel tegenkomt is dat er geen CMYK bestanden out-of-box uitgespuugd worden i.v.m. aanleveren van drukwerk spul.
Reageer
+1guillaume65
@powerboat5 mei 2020 11:01
Misschien ziet hier iets bij waar je wat aan hebt voor CMYK exports:

https://logosbynick.com/export-cmyk-with-inkscape/
Reageer
0powerboat
@guillaume655 mei 2020 11:52
Top! Dank je wel gaan we bekijken :)
Reageer
0blanka
@powerboat5 mei 2020 11:54
Zolang je geen volvlak cyaan, magenta of geel nodig hebt is werken in RGB helemaal niet zo'n slechte optie. sRGB omsluit alle drukinkten, en je kunt de drukker een aantal proefdrukken laten maken met verschillende conversie-instellingen zoals relatief colorimetrisch of perceptueel. Beetje goede omzetting bij de drukker trekt ook netjes R0,G0,B0 waarden naar 100% zwart in geval van losstaande items terwijl het binnen foto's wél uit 4 kleuren bestaat.
Reageer
+1MiesvanderLippe
@bones5 mei 2020 10:48
Affinity Designer komt in de buurt. Dan ben je nog steeds gebonden aan Windows of MacOS maar het is wel fijn in gebruik.
Reageer
0Frietsaus
@MiesvanderLippe5 mei 2020 11:21
+1 voor Affinity software. Betaalbare alternatieven, kleine leercurve. Ik zocht zelf ook goedkopere alternatieven voor Adobe software omdat ik het hobbymatig nog wel gebruik, maar de kosten van Adobe niet te verantwoorden zijn in mijn geval.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Frietsaus op 5 mei 2020 11:23]

Reageer
+1Splorky
@bones5 mei 2020 11:38
Je zou eventueel illustrator CS6 kunnen gebruiken, die zit nog niet in de cloud.
Reageer
0Tourmaline
@bones5 mei 2020 11:46
Voor illustrator is Affinity Designer een goed alternatief. Een groot voordeel is dat je dan ook meteen in pdf's kunt werken en geen dure Acrobat nodig hebt.
Reageer
0PageFault
@bones5 mei 2020 11:47
Qua features ontlopen ze elkaar niet heel erg. Ik kan met Illustrator voor veel sneller werken. Als je af en toe iets nodig hebt in vector en/of je wilt niks betalen, dan is Inkscape het enige alternatief in mijn ogen.
Reageer
0Tourmaline
@bones5 mei 2020 11:49
Inkscape wordt veel gebruikt door mensen die Affinity designer gebruiken omdat daar nog geen "afbeelding overtrekken" functie in zit. Lees nog niet. Incscape wordt hiervoor vaakt gebruikt omdat die module erg goed is.
Reageer
0rbr320
@bones5 mei 2020 11:54
Een fotograaf met de naam J Christina heeft op Youtube een hele serie gemaakt onder de noemer "Cutting the cord - life after Adobe" waarin hij alternatieven bespreekt voor Adobe software, in de playlist zit ook een video over vector graphics. Zijn doel is niet zozeer om Open Source software te gaan gebruiken, maar wel om niet meer maandelijks/jaarlijks geld over te maken naar Adobe wat nogal op kan lopen.
Reageer
0blanka
5 mei 2020 11:57
Kan Tweakers voortaan bij MacOS ook een versienummer vermelden? Is wel handig te weten welk OS wordt ondersteund. Het is dus geschikt voor 10.11 en hoger.
Reageer


