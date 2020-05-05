Versie 1.0 van Inkscape is uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. Uitgebreide release notes voor versie 1.0 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit zijn in het kort de hoogtepunten:
Breaking changes affect the following areas:
- Theming support and more new customization options
- Better HiDPI (high resolution) screen support
- Native support for macOS with a signed and notarized .dmg file
- Coordinate origin in top left corner by default
- Canvas rotation and mirroring
- On-Canvas alignment of objects
- Split view and X-Ray modes
- PowerPencil for drawing editable, variable width strokes with a pressure sensitive graphics tablet
- New PNG export options
- Integrated centerline tracing for vectorization of line drawings
- Searchable Symbols dialog
- New Live Path Effect (LPE) selection dialog
- New Corners (Fillet/chamfer) LPE, (lossless) Boolean Operation LPE (experimental), Offset LPE and Measure Segments LPE (and more!)
- Path operations, deselection of a large number of paths as well as grouping/ungrouping are much faster now
- Much improved text line-height settings
- Variable fonts support (only if compiled with pango library version >= 1.41.1)
- Browser-compatible flowed text
- Extensions programming interface updated, with many new options
- Python 3 support for extensions
- Custom icon sets
- Some dropped import/export file formats, notably .plt (import and export), .dia, .sk1 and some old Corel Draw and Illustrator formats (import)
- Command line syntax
- Extension development and incomplete compatibility of pre-1.0 extensions
- Packaging